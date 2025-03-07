ADVERTISEMENT

Kostya Petrenko is a graphic designer who brings a fresh twist to the world of logos, creating retro-inspired designs that look like they belong to a bygone era. His unique style takes familiar logos, like Google, Duolingo, and Instagram, and reimagines them with a vintage touch, drawing influence from the bold, playful designs of the '80s and '90s.

Every redesign features the striking gradients, thick fonts, and vibrant color schemes that were popular in the '80s. To enhance the nostalgic vibe, Kostya adds a retro CRT TV filter, giving the designs the appearance of flickering on the old tube televisions we remember from our childhood.

More info: Instagram | behance.net | kxd-studio.com | tiktok.com