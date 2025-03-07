This Artist Gives Modern Logos A Retro 80s Twist (30 Pics)Interview With Artist
Kostya Petrenko is a graphic designer who brings a fresh twist to the world of logos, creating retro-inspired designs that look like they belong to a bygone era. His unique style takes familiar logos, like Google, Duolingo, and Instagram, and reimagines them with a vintage touch, drawing influence from the bold, playful designs of the '80s and '90s.
Every redesign features the striking gradients, thick fonts, and vibrant color schemes that were popular in the '80s. To enhance the nostalgic vibe, Kostya adds a retro CRT TV filter, giving the designs the appearance of flickering on the old tube televisions we remember from our childhood.
More info: Instagram | behance.net | kxd-studio.com | tiktok.com
Bored Panda reached out to Kostya to learn more about his creative process and journey. The artist shared that he has been exploring graphic design for about a year and a half. "I was always fascinated by retro graphics, so one day I decided to try creating something myself using an online graphics editor. I really enjoyed the process, so I got Adobe software and started learning every day."
When designing a logo, Kostya almost always begins by drawing inspiration from the 1980s. "Once I have a solid idea in mind, I begin digital sketching in Illustrator. After a couple of hours, when I’m happy with the design I bring the vector file into After Effects to animate it."
A good logo stays relevant and memorable over time. Kostya believes that fun, creative, and colorful designs—especially from the 1980s—capture this timeless quality. "I think a timeless logo is fun, creative, and colorful. I’ve seen so many incredible 80s logos and I honestly don’t understand why companies got rid of them."
Looking ahead, Kostya shared that he would love to work with major companies like Google. "However, really I enjoy working with any brand that wants to give their logo a retro touch."