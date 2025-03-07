ADVERTISEMENT

Kostya Petrenko is a graphic designer who brings a fresh twist to the world of logos, creating retro-inspired designs that look like they belong to a bygone era. His unique style takes familiar logos, like Google, Duolingo, and Instagram, and reimagines them with a vintage touch, drawing influence from the bold, playful designs of the '80s and '90s.

Every redesign features the striking gradients, thick fonts, and vibrant color schemes that were popular in the '80s. To enhance the nostalgic vibe, Kostya adds a retro CRT TV filter, giving the designs the appearance of flickering on the old tube televisions we remember from our childhood.

#1

Retro 80s twist on Android logo with neon green design and vintage style typography.

kxdgraphics Report

Bored Panda reached out to Kostya to learn more about his creative process and journey. The artist shared that he has been exploring graphic design for about a year and a half. "I was always fascinated by retro graphics, so one day I decided to try creating something myself using an online graphics editor. I really enjoyed the process, so I got Adobe software and started learning every day."
    #2

    Retro 80s YouTube logo with vintage TV design and classic colors.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #3

    Retro 80s twist on modern PlayStation logo in colorful geometric design on black background.

    kxdgraphics Report

    When designing a logo, Kostya almost always begins by drawing inspiration from the 1980s. "Once I have a solid idea in mind, I begin digital sketching in Illustrator. After a couple of hours, when I’m happy with the design I bring the vector file into After Effects to animate it."
    #4

    Discord logo with an 80s retro design, featuring a game controller graphic and vintage typography.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #5

    Retro 80s twist on a modern Twitch logo, with vibrant colors and pixelated design elements against a black background.

    kxdgraphics Report

    A good logo stays relevant and memorable over time. Kostya believes that fun, creative, and colorful designs—especially from the 1980s—capture this timeless quality. "I think a timeless logo is fun, creative, and colorful. I’ve seen so many incredible 80s logos and I honestly don’t understand why companies got rid of them."
    #6

    Retro 80s Polaroid logo with rainbow stripes on black background.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #7

    Retro 80s twist on Duolingo logo, featuring a neon green owl with stylized text.

    kxdgraphics Report

    Looking ahead, Kostya shared that he would love to work with major companies like Google. "However, really I enjoy working with any brand that wants to give their logo a retro touch."
    #8

    Retro 80s style Google Chrome logo with vibrant colors and pixelated design.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #9

    Retro 80s twist on modern Counter-Strike 2 logo, featuring bold typography with a dynamic red streak.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #10

    Retro 80s twist on a modern logo, featuring vibrant colors and vintage styling elements.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #11

    Retro 80s twist on Cyberpunk 2077 logo, featuring neon colors and pixelated style.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #12

    Retro 80s twist on Rockstar Games logo with colorful stars.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #13

    Retro 80s twist on Pinterest logo with vibrant red and orange blocks.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #14

    Retro 80s twist on modern Adobe logo with bold lines and geometric design.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #15

    Retro 80s style Instagram Reels logo with vibrant colors and filmstrip design.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #16

    Retro 80s twist on Steam logo with a neon gradient and vintage effect.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #17

    Retro 80s twist on Instagram's modern logo with rainbow stripes on a dark background.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #18

    Retro 80s twist on modern Netflix logo with bold red and white design against a black background.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #19

    Retro 80s style Gmail logo with colorful rainbow accents and vintage mailbox design.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #20

    Retro 80s twist on WhatsApp logo, featuring a vintage rotary phone in green.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #21

    Retro 80s twist on a Minecraft logo with vibrant green accents and pixelated design elements.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #22

    Retro 80s twist on modern NVIDIA logo in neon green style.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #23

    Retro 80s twist on Spotify logo with green arcs on black background.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #24

    Retro 80s inspired eBay logo with vibrant colors and geometric shapes.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #25

    Retro 80s twist on a modern logo with colorful striped design on a black background.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #26

    Retro 80s twist logo of Valve Corporation, featuring bold white text and a red gear symbol on a black background.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #27

    Retro 80s twist on Microsoft logo with geometric shapes and vintage styling, highlighting nostalgic design elements.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #28

    Retro 80s twist on Cartoon Network logo featuring a vintage globe design and bold lettering.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #29

    Retro 80s twist on HBO Max logo with vibrant neon colors.

    kxdgraphics Report

    #30

    Retro 80s twist on Pepsi logo with bold colors and vintage style elements against a black background.

    kxdgraphics Report

