Prove You’re A True 1980s Movie Expert: Identify 30 Films From Their Most Famous Scenes

The ’80s brought out movies that somehow never get old. Those sci-fi adventures that felt ahead of their time. Teen comedies that made us rethink what real love looks like. And of course, horror & action films that became instant classics. Well, let’s be real – they were also awkward, weird, unrealistic, and a bit over the top. But that’s exactly what makes them stand out today!

In this quiz, you’ll get a look at 30 scenes from all kinds of ’80s movies. Your job is simple – figure out which film the scene comes from.

Let’s see how well you remember this era! 🎬

Person loading VHS tape into player with stack of VHS movies nearby, evoking 1980s movie expert nostalgia.

Image credits: cottonbro studio