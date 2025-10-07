Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Prove You’re A True 1980s Movie Expert: Identify 30 Films From Their Most Famous Scenes
AT-AT walker from an iconic 1980s movie scene displayed with 80s movie scenes trivia neon sign.
Quizzes
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Prove You’re A True 1980s Movie Expert: Identify 30 Films From Their Most Famous Scenes

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

The ’80s brought out movies that somehow never get old. Those sci-fi adventures that felt ahead of their time. Teen comedies that made us rethink what real love looks like. And of course, horror & action films that became instant classics. Well, let’s be real – they were also awkward, weird, unrealistic, and a bit over the top. But that’s exactly what makes them stand out today!

In this quiz, you’ll get a look at 30 scenes from all kinds of ’80s movies. Your job is simple – figure out which film the scene comes from.

Let’s see how well you remember this era! 🎬

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Person loading VHS tape into player with stack of VHS movies nearby, evoking 1980s movie expert nostalgia.

    Person loading VHS tape into player with stack of VHS movies nearby, evoking 1980s movie expert nostalgia.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    2

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    By getting most of them right I'm showing my age

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol, 17/30. Not bad IMO considering I don't watch movies (sans Saw and Final Destination ones) and so I just guessed.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    By getting most of them right I'm showing my age

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol, 17/30. Not bad IMO considering I don't watch movies (sans Saw and Final Destination ones) and so I just guessed.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT