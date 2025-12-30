Only People Who Grew Up In The ‘80s And ‘90s Can Name These Most-Hated Movie Villains

ADVERTISEMENT

Some villains didn’t need superpowers to make audiences furious – they just needed the right kind of smirk or a complete lack of morals. The 80s and 90s were full of movie characters who made viewers collectively groan, yell at the screen, or root very hard for their downfall.

This quiz puts the spotlight on some of the most hated villains from that era and asks one simple thing: do you still remember who they were – or the movies they came from?

Some will be instantly recognizable, while others might make you pause. Ready to test yourself?

Begin!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED: