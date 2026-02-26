Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Remember The ’70s?”: This 30-Question Quiz Will Test How Deep Your Knowledge Goes
Black and white photos of 1970s punk rock youth with mohawks and a portrait of a soulful woman with curly hair.
Quizzes
Entertainment

“Remember The ’70s?”: This 30-Question Quiz Will Test How Deep Your Knowledge Goes

2

30

2

ADVERTISEMENT

The ’70s were a pretty unforgettable time – bell-bottoms were everywhere, Disco music ruled the dance floor, and artists like Donna Summer were turning songs into full-on anthems. It was also the decade of blockbuster movies, weird toy crazes, and trends that somehow still come back around today.

Whether you actually lived through it or just know the era from pop culture, this quiz is a chance to see how much of the ’70s stuck with you. There are 30 questions from fashion, music, movies, events, and more.

Lets grooove! 🪩

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Shiny disco ball glowing purple with bright light rays and sparkles, representing 70s quiz and nostalgia theme.

    Shiny disco ball glowing purple with bright light rays and sparkles, representing 70s quiz and nostalgia theme.

    Image credits: djovan

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    30

    2

    30

    2

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Beatles question is a total rip off.

    0
    0points
    reply
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What can I say , I grew up during the 70's and 80's

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Beatles question is a total rip off.

    0
    0points
    reply
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What can I say , I grew up during the 70's and 80's

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT