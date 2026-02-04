ADVERTISEMENT

Daydreaming doctors, an enigmatic lawyer, a group of secret agents, and a beloved noble family all return to the small screen in February 2026, making for some must-watch television.

With secrets and cliffhangers at every turn, some of these highly anticipated shows make for the most compelling binge-watch options. From giant monsters and earth-shattering secrets to whimsical comedy and swoon-worthy romance, this month has something for everyone.

The Lincoln Lawyer (season 4)

Man wearing sunglasses standing outdoors near parked cars, highlighting 5 most anticipated TV releases of February 2026.

Image credits: Netflix

Based on Michael Connelly’s Mickey Haller novels, the legal drama starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo follows a criminal-defense lawyer who tackles complex cases while working out of his Lincoln Navigator car.

The fourth installment, comprising ten episodes, is set to release on February 5, 2026, on Netflix. It will adapt the sixth book in the series, The Law of Innocence.

Compared to the first season’s 80% rating, the third season currently holds a 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, proving the series has only improved. Season 4 raises the stakes as Mickey himself becomes a client and must prove his innocence after he is framed for a homicide.

Paradise (season 2)

Man in brown jacket and backpack looking to the side outdoors, representing most anticipated TV releases for February 2026.

Image credits: Hulu

Starring Sterling K. Brown as Xavier Collins, a US Secret Service agent, the series is set three years after an apocalyptic event and focuses on the residents of a city-sized underground bunker in Colorado.

The eight-episode sophomore season debuts its first three episodes on February 23, 2026, on Hulu. The remaining episodes will be released weekly.

Season 2 follows Collins as he ventures outside the bunker to find his missing wife, Teri. Meanwhile, tension inside rises as new secrets about the extinction-level event are revealed.

Scrubs (season 10)

Three medical professionals walking in hospital hallway, featured in one of the most anticipated TV releases of February 2026.

Image credits: ABC

Because of its fast-paced slapstick comedy and surrealist tone, Scrubs became one of the most popular sitcoms during its original run from 2001 to 2010. It centers on the unexpected experiences of John “J.D.” Dorian and other medical interns at the Sacred Heart hospital.

Following the poorly received ninth season, the series returns with a revamped tenth installment on February 25, 2026, on ABC and will also stream on Hulu. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke return as series regulars with the revival resuming J.D.’s adventures in the medical field that has changed drastically in the past decade.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (season 2)

Giant roaring gorilla raising fist amid dust, featured in one of the most anticipated TV releases of February 2026.

Image credits: Apple TV

Set in the Monsterverse franchise, the series follows members of the titular organization as they encounter various monsters, known as Titans, over the course of five decades. It stars Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Wyatt Russell, and Kurt Russell in the lead roles.

The second season premieres on February 27, 2026, and will consist of ten episodes, released weekly. After season 1’s positive reviews, the new installment will feature even more Titans, including a new mysterious monster whose awakening could spell doom for the organization.

Bridgerton (Season 4, part 2)

Masked characters in formal costumes dancing at an elegant ball, highlighting the most anticipated TV releases of February 2026.

Image credits: Netflix

Based on Julia Quinn’s book series of the same name, the series follows members of the titular influential family during London’s competitive social season. Set in the Regency era backdrop, each installment focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling’s love story.

The fourth season is based on the novel An Offer from a Gentleman, which explores the story of Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, and his relationship with the mysterious Lady in Silver.

The final four episodes will drop on February 26, 2026, on Netflix. Part 2 will unveil the fate of Benedict’s love story while setting up future seasons, making it one of the month’s must-watch titles.