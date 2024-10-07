ADVERTISEMENT

Do you have a PhD in adulthood or are you just winging it? 

How many adult skills have you mastered by now? From dinner parties to budgeting, adults are required to have a vast range of skills to survive in the wild. Let’s see how many adult skills you have in your repertoire. 

Let’s get started! 🕵️

#1

Cooking

Debbie
Debbie
Debbie
2 hours ago
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I get leftovers from the previous night from the fridge or pull something out of the freezer. Also, option 3 applies but that still doesn't rule out option 1 or 2. (But I don't get takeout multiple times a month, that's not such a big thing here).

#2

Home Maintenance

Ace
Ace
Ace
1 hour ago
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

None of the above, I have enough clothes that I just do the laundry when the basket gets full.

#3

Financial Management

Ace
Ace
Ace
1 hour ago
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again none of the above; you don't need to set a budget to avoid buying stuff you don't really need.

#4

Work-Life Balance

#5

Health

#6

Communication And Conflict Resolution

#7

Networking

#8

Professional Skills Related To Career (Cv Writing, Job Interviews, Etc.)

#9

Coping With Stress

#10

Emails

#11

Basic Computer Knowledge

#12

Driving Skills

#13

Knowing How To Use Public Transit

#14

Finding Your Personal Style

LillieMean
LillieMean
LillieMean
1 hour ago
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely. I dress like the village idiot most of the time. In autumn and winter, I dress elegantly in a serial killer or psychopath jacket, depending on how rainy or cold it is. For special occasions, I have styles in my wardrobe like a mushroom trip, it came from the 90s or a depressed gallery owner who came to work straight from a funeral.

#15

Knowing How To Throw A Dinner Party

#16

Being Able To Take Responsibility For Pets And Plants

#17

Having Knowledge Of Classic Movies/Books/Music

#18

Home Decor

#19

Boundaries

#20

Having The Perfect Excuse

#21

Knowing How To Navigate Small Talk

#22

Cooking Meals Out Of Unrelated Ingredients

#23

Knowing What To Do If Something Gets Broken

Ace
Ace
Ace
1 hour ago
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is this "call someone" nonsense? I know where my tool boxes are.

#24

Knowing How To Reheat Pizza

Ace
Ace
Ace
1 hour ago
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cold pizza for breakfast is the best. As long as it's proper Italian style, not one of those monstrosities with half an inch of cheese on them.

#25

Going To The Gym

#26

Owning Must-Have Tools At Home

#27

Cooking Exactly The Right Amount Of Pasta

#28

Folding Fitted Sheets

#29

Knowing How To Wrap Gifts

#30

Knowing How To Tie A Tie

