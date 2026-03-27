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Life isn’t always clear-cut… 👀 Every day, we face choices where what’s right and what’s wrong isn’t obvious. In this trivia, you’ll explore 27 thought-provoking moral dilemmas, inspired by real-life Reddit stories and imaginative scenarios designed to test your ethics, empathy, and decision-making.

Are you ready to confront your gray morality and navigate tough calls where every option has consequences? 🤠

Step in, put yourself to the test, and see how you handle the ambiguous choices of life. Let’s get started!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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#1

Your grandparents had a pet bird they loved like family. Both grandparents have passed away, and now no one else can take care of it. You don’t like animals and don’t want that responsibility.

Elderly couple standing together outdoors beside close-up of a green parrot, illustrating ethical and moral dilemmas.

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2points
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gaillott avatar
Gail Lott
Gail Lott
Community Member
Premium 11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Keep but rehome asap. The bird would die out there.

39
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    #2

    You see a friend shoplifting an expensive perfume.

    Person stealing perfume from store shelf, illustrating an ethical and moral dilemma in a dimly lit setting.

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    2points
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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd tell her/him to put it back escalating volume.

    29
    29points
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    #3

    You have two job offers: 1) Ethical engineering job – smaller pay, aligns with your values, allows you to work on meaningful engineering projects. 2) AI content job – produces large volumes of AI-generated stories for social media. Pays twice as much, looks great on your resume, but you feel the work is unethical and wasteful.

    Young man with beard lying down and reflecting, representing thought-provoking ethical and moral dilemmas in a casual setting

    cottonbro studio Report

    2points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends on my age at the time. Currently, take the ethical job.

    3
    3points
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    #4

    Your front-door neighbor is a lovely elderly man whom you like, but he loves long chats. You’re not in the mood to talk today. You notice him leaving at the same time you are about to leave.

    A person opening a door with a hand, next to a large question mark representing ethical and moral dilemmas.

    Charlotte May Report

    0points
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    jax_2 avatar
    Spencers slave no more
    Spencers slave no more
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Be on the phone, speaking like it's an emergency until you get into your car.

    6
    6points
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    #5

    You are a bridesmaid, and you accidentally spill coffee on the back of the dress 5 minutes before the ceremony, but she doesn’t notice, and you’re the only one behind her. Do you tell her or let her go out?

    Woman in white dress standing by window, reflecting thoughtfully on ethical and moral dilemmas in a softly lit hallway.

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    0points
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    skyangel1962 avatar
    Linda Paulson
    Linda Paulson
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would feel so bad if I didn't tell her....

    1
    1point
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    #6

    You have just drunk half a gallon of water. You need the toilet, but you’re running late to catch your 7-hour overnight bus journey, so you can’t miss it. When you enter the bus, the only toilet on board is out of order, and no stops are permitted. The driver can let you out mid-journey, but will not allow you back in.

    Young man drinking from a water bottle outdoors, representing reflection on ethical and moral dilemmas in everyday life.

    Mary Taylor Report

    0points
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    mim_2 avatar
    Mi M
    Mi M
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Men probably choose pee in a cup. Women are leaving the Bus.

    13
    13points
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    #7

    A family member abandoned their leased home to avoid paying bills (leaving all their stuff behind) before the landlord even knew about it. The landlord is a genuinely great guy who’s always gone out of his way for them, but now faces mounting bills and cleanup costs.

    Spacious dining room with wicker chairs, wooden table, and fireplace, inviting reflection on ethical and moral dilemmas.

    Pixabay Report

    0points
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    skyangel1962 avatar
    Linda Paulson
    Linda Paulson
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I helped the landlord the other people would think I'm taking sides.

    0
    0points
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    #8

    You eat at this restaurant often. In the past, they’ve accidentally overcharged you more than once, but you only noticed later. Today, you got the receipt and saw they’ve undercharged you.

    Man handing payment to waiter wearing gloves in restaurant, representing ethical and moral dilemmas concept.

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    0points
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    clairerholman avatar
    Claire Holman
    Claire Holman
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Usually if you're undercharged, that money is deducted from the staff member that served you. Overcharging is another matter, and if you were regularly being overcharged, I feel you would mention it after the second time.

    1
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    #9

    It’s an office day, and on a break, you overhear coworkers gossiping about someone unfairly. What’s your reaction?

    Woman in a tan jacket looking thoughtful and stressed, next to a large question mark symbolizing ethical and moral dilemmas.

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    0points
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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What about challenging them?

    22
    22points
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    #10

    You’re in a rush to get to work, but need a pick-me-up coffee. While waiting in line at your neighbourhood café, someone suddenly cuts ahead of you.

    Disposable coffee cup with lid on wooden table in soft natural light, evoking thought-provoking ethical and moral dilemmas.

    KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA Report

    0points
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    jax_2 avatar
    Spencers slave no more
    Spencers slave no more
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bad mannered ignoramuses need to called out, loudly.

    8
    8points
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    #11

    A stranger asks you to hotspot them for 10 minutes. You don’t know them at all, and while it seems harmless, sharing your connection could expose personal data or create other unforeseen risks. On the other hand, refusing might seem rude, and the person might genuinely need it for an urgent reason.

    Man wearing glasses and a black cap standing on a sidewalk, holding phone and wearing a gray backpack in an urban setting.

    Andrea Piacquadio Report

    0points
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    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell them where the nearest free wifi is

    12
    12points
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    #12

    You’re feeling exhausted after a long day – headache, sore back, and stressed from work. A mom enters the bus you are on with a 3-year-old and heavy grocery bags.

    Interior view of a bus with empty seats and a glimpse of traffic outside, illustrating an ethical and moral dilemmas setting.

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    #13

    Your friend from school is running a marathon. Yesterday, in the moment, you promised to cheer them on and then automatically regretted it. This morning, you don’t feel like going.

    A large group of diverse runners participating in a race illustrating ethical and moral dilemmas in competition.

    RUN 4 FFWPU Report

    0points
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    #14

    A friend told you a secret. Months later, you’re having a chat with another mutual friend, and you let it slip out.

    Young woman with long hair looking uneasy and uncertain against a pink background representing ethical dilemmas.

    Moose Photos Report

    0points
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    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you want to keep a secret, you never tell it to anyone. That person will likely remember your conversation, not the 2 second 'this is a secret' disclaimer and will accidentally share your secret not remembering the secret part. Unless it was an obvious secret like where you hid the body.

    1
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    #15

    Your friend buys their child everything they ask for, even expensive items. You feel the kid is becoming increasingly spoiled. Do you speak up or keep your opinions to yourself?

    Mother and child smiling together in a cozy room with wrapped gifts, evoking thought-provoking ethical and moral dilemmas.

    Gustavo Fring Report

    0points
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    jls36sclmda avatar
    JSL
    JSL
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That kid, and the parents, will find out soon enough that most of the world isn't going to cater to a spoiled child.

    2
    2points
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    #16

    During a family vacation, you see someone secretly taking money from your grandmother’s wallet. You’re certain it was Bill, your uncle. No one else noticed. Reporting it will ruin his reputation in the family - and you genuinely care about your uncle.

    Person holding a wallet and pulling out a five-dollar bill symbolizing ethical and moral dilemmas in financial decisions

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    #17

    You’re working on a team report at work. You’ve finished your part, and your colleague completes it and sends it off - but there’s a major data error. The report is under both your names, and it’s one of the most important reports of your career.

    Person typing on a laptop with phone nearby, working on content related to ethical and moral dilemmas.

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    #18

    (Warning: a bit dramatic) You are driving to your sister’s house and lose focus for a bit. You’re about to hit someone. If you steer the wheel to the left, you’ll hit an elderly person crossing the road. If you steer the wheel to the right, you’re hitting your sister.

    Man wearing beanie driving a car, reflecting on thought-provoking ethical and moral dilemmas while looking out the window.

    Anastasia Shuraeva Report

    0points
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    mim_2 avatar
    Mi M
    Mi M
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just stop the car!!

    18
    18points
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    #19

    Your friend asks you for money without mentioning what it’s for. You’ve known them for years, and you know they tend to spend money freely. You feel apprehensive.

    Silhouette of a person deep in thought next to a large question mark, illustrating ethical and moral dilemmas.

    Farhad Irani Report

    0points
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    sylvainepatron avatar
    Angarade
    Angarade
    Community Member
    11 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they pay me back, I don't care on what they spend the money.

    7
    7points
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    #20

    You’ve been friends with someone for 2 years and really enjoy their company. Close friendships matter a lot to you, and shared values are now a priority. Recently, your friend confided that they feel they were a “terrible” parent to their now-adult child. You know how much a bad upbringing can affect someone’s life, as you experienced it yourself. Knowing this about your friend, how does it affect your friendship?

    Person with green hair comforting a distressed man, illustrating thought-provoking ethical and moral dilemmas in a casual setting.

    Kampus Production Report

    0points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A person who feels like a terrible parent, wasn't. It's the parent who thinks that they're perfect that you have to watch out for, the psychotic.

    10
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    #21

    Your parents don’t like to have your partner at their home because he’s very messy. You were planning to spend your 2-week vacation at your parents' holiday house with your partner, but your parents have said they won’t allow him to stay there. You have no other plans for the vacation.

    Couple sitting indoors drinking wine, appearing deep in thought while discussing ethical and moral dilemmas.

    Fábio Pereira , cottonbro studio Report

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    #22

    You see a person collapsing on the street with a serious head wound. There’s no one else around to help. You’re sitting in the car with your baby, who is crying and needs to be fed soon.

    Adult holding a baby dressed in yellow pants on left side, with a large white question mark on mustard background on right side, illustrating ethical dilemmas.

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    0points
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    jls36sclmda avatar
    JSL
    JSL
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Call 911 and stay, feeding your baby until help arrives. Why is this not a third option?

    6
    6points
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    #23

    You are offered a well-paid job supporting military training systems. You need the income to support your family, but you worry your work indirectly supports wars and policies you morally oppose.

    Young man struggling with thought-provoking ethical and moral dilemmas, holding his head in a worried expression.

    Vitaly Gariev Report

    0points
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    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It doesn’t mean agreeing with wars, as a lot of the stuff on this level helps stop them as well ,

    2
    2points
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    #24

    You are in a sealed room with only enough oxygen to save one of three individuals. You have 3 minutes to decide. The three are: 1) A healthy, helpful, 25-year-old woman who is 8 weeks pregnant; 2) An 18-year-old autistic woman who is eager to work, learn, and contribute to society; 3) A 42-year-old police officer who applies unfair rules and harms vulnerable people.

    Young man holding his head in frustration next to a large question mark symbol representing ethical and moral dilemmas

    Timur Weber Report

    0points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Myself, obviously. hat oxygen isn't going to last forever.

    9
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    #25

    You want to wear a quinceañera-style Mexican dress to your first prom, but you’re not Mexican. You love the style because it makes you feel confident and beautiful, but you’re worried it might offend others or be cultural appropriation.

    Young woman in floral dress with glasses, contemplating thought-provoking ethical and moral dilemmas against a dark background.

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    0points
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    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wouldn't that be more of an homage rather than appropriation?

    6
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    #26

    You take a taxi to a friend’s dinner. The ride is smooth and comfortable, and the driver provides excellent service. However, during small talk, the driver says something that strongly conflicts with your political values.

    Yellow taxi cab driving fast on busy city street, illustrating thought-provoking ethical and moral dilemmas in urban life.

    Vincent M.A. Janssen Report

    0points
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    jls36sclmda avatar
    JSL
    JSL
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The likelihood I'll have regular conversations with the driver are slim to none.

    2
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    #27

    Years ago, you donated genetic material with your partner’s full agreement. Decades later, new laws and DNA tests let the children discover their identity. You want to meet them, but your partner strongly opposes it.

    Young man looking thoughtful and concerned, illustrating the concept of ethical and moral dilemmas in decision making.

    cottonbro studio Report

    0points
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    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Erm I’m female lol so this ones isn’t exactly for us women now is it 🙄

    3
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