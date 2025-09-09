From ‘Rest To Sure’ To ‘Rest Assured’: Spot These 27 Misheard Phrases That Most Get Wrong

ADVERTISEMENT

An eggcorn is a word or phrase that results from a mishearing or misinterpretation of another. We’ve gathered 27 of them, and your task is simple: pick the word (or words) that best complete each phrase. 🤔

Some of these mistakes are so common, you might even be surprised by the correct version. For example, is it a blessing ‘in the skies’ or ‘in disguise’? Let’s put your idiom knowledge to the test and see how many of the 27 you can get right! 🚀

If you missed the last misheard phrases trivia, click here to check it out.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman