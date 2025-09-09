Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
From ‘Rest To Sure’ To ‘Rest Assured’: Spot These 27 Misheard Phrases That Most Get Wrong
Woman in glasses holding phone and pen, thinking by a sign saying commonly misheard phrases trivia about misheard phrases.
Quizzes
Curiosities

From ‘Rest To Sure’ To ‘Rest Assured’: Spot These 27 Misheard Phrases That Most Get Wrong

Raquel Teixeira
An eggcorn is a word or phrase that results from a mishearing or misinterpretation of another. We’ve gathered 27 of them, and your task is simple: pick the word (or words) that best complete each phrase. 🤔

Some of these mistakes are so common, you might even be surprised by the correct version. For example, is it a blessing ‘in the skies’ or ‘in disguise’? Let’s put your idiom knowledge to the test and see how many of the 27 you can get right! 🚀

If you missed the last misheard phrases trivia, click here to check it out.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

    Two women discussing misheard phrases, one with glasses holding a notebook, in a bright modern living room.

    Image credits: Polina Zimmerman

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No4 is wrong. It's free rein, referring to horse riding where a loose, or free, rein allows the animal to do what it likes without any form of control.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    davidmcoull avatar
    Herringbone
    Herringbone
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #4 - it's 'rein' - it's always 'rein' in that context. #23 - 'down the pike' is at least as common, as in 'down the turnpike'. #26 - 'strait and narrow' is the original, correct, expression. However, it is nice to see they have #1 correct: 'If you think that, you have another think coming'.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
