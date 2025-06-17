Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Finish These 25 Commonly Misheard Phrases And See How Well You Know Everyday English
Trivia quiz asking to finish commonly misheard phrases in everyday English with neon style text.
Entertainment

Finish These 25 Commonly Misheard Phrases And See How Well You Know Everyday English

gerda.k
Gerda K.
BoredPanda staff
We’re back with part two of the quiz on misheard phrases! Just like in the First Part, you’ll get 25 phrases that people often mishear or misuse. All you have to do is pick the correct one.

Some of these are so common, you might not even realize they’re wrong. Others might totally throw you.

Ready to see how many you’ve been saying right (or wrong)? Let’s go! 🧠

    Image credits: Jorge Urosa

    Image credits: Jorge Urosa

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The "specific" one could easily be understood or precise, that's a bad example - it's not a common phrase in the same sense as the others. We talk about night falling, not dusk falling - it's dusk because night is falling, and dark is actually a more likely phrase.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    quentariel avatar
    quentariel
    quentariel
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought I would be good at this because as a non-english speaker I've learned these phrases mostly in written form. But realised that there were several I've never heard of, and for those the most logical choise is often not the right one.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "“Foetal position” (or fetal in American English) refers to curling up like a fetus." If you're using English, be consistent. Foetal/foetus.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
