In 2022, a fan of HBO’s Euphoria unknowingly sparked a collective investigation into celebrity family trees after tweeting a discovery she had made about Maude Apatow: “Wait I just found out that the actress that plays Lexie is a nepotism baby omg. Her mom is Leslie Mann and her dad is a movie director lol [Judd Apatow],” the Gen-Zer wrote.

Soon after, other netizens began searching to uncover who else on their TVs or social media feeds was a "nepo baby"—the child of a celebrity—reigniting the debate of talent and merit versus VIP industry shortcuts.

Now, it’s time to shine a spotlight on those celebrities who are entirely self-made. The following actors, singers, and hosts have been recognized for their talent and have made millions without a famous surname paving the way.

Read on to discover 25 celebrities who rose to the top despite being born into poverty.