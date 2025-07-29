ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2016, my wife, daughter, and I were vacationing in Los Angeles. Like many tourists, we were excited to see the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While we were wandering the boulevard, we stumbled across a couple of wax museums. They were eager to go in. Me? Not so much.

As a street and landscape photographer, wax figures just didn’t appeal to me. I was more interested in capturing the actual people outside—the tourists taking selfies, the street performers, the weird little moments that make cities pulse. But after some convincing (pestering), I agreed to go in.

My attitude shifted immediately. I noticed how strange and fascinating the lighting was. The stillness of the figures. The eerie way they mimicked life. I ended up photographing almost every figure in the place—and loving it. I was so into it, my wife and daughter finished the museum and waited for nearly an hour before they had to drag me out.

Since then, wax museums have become a must-do on our travels—not for them, but for me. It turns out, photographing wax figures is the perfect collision of illusion and reality. And photography? Well, it’s always been about that.

More info: tompattonphotography.com

#1

Celebrity Portrait #7577

Celebrity Portrait #7577

Tom Patton
    #2

    Celebrity Portrait #2517

    Celebrity Portrait #2517

    Tom Patton
    #3

    Celebrity Portrait #7569

    Celebrity Portrait #7569

    Tom Patton
    #4

    Celebrity Portrait #7587

    Celebrity Portrait #7587

    Tom Patton
    #5

    Celebrity Portrait #9878

    Celebrity Portrait #9878

    Tom Patton
    #6

    Celebrity Portrait #2395

    Celebrity Portrait #2395

    Tom Patton
    #7

    Celebrity Portrait #1888

    Celebrity Portrait #1888

    Tom Patton
    #8

    Celebrity Portrait #7380

    Celebrity Portrait #7380

    Tom Patton
    #9

    Celebrity Portrait #7401

    Celebrity Portrait #7401

    Tom Patton
    #10

    Celebrity Portrait #7395

    Celebrity Portrait #7395

    Tom Patton
    #11

    Celebrity Portrait #7523

    Celebrity Portrait #7523

    Tom Patton
    #12

    Celebrity Portrait #7529

    Celebrity Portrait #7529

    Tom Patton
    #13

    Celebrity Portrait #9954

    Celebrity Portrait #9954

    Tom Patton
    #14

    Celebrity Portrait #10004

    Celebrity Portrait #10004

    Tom Patton
    #15

    Celebrity Portrait #7549

    Celebrity Portrait #7549

    Tom Patton
    #16

    Celebrity Portrait #9383

    Celebrity Portrait #9383

    Tom Patton
    #17

    Celebrity Portrait #9985

    Celebrity Portrait #9985

    Tom Patton
    #18

    Celebrity Portrait #9890

    Celebrity Portrait #9890

    Tom Patton
    #19

    Celebrity Portrait #9816

    Celebrity Portrait #9816

    Tom Patton
    #20

    Celebrity Portrait #7626

    Celebrity Portrait #7626

    Tom Patton
    #21

    Celebrity Portrait #7444

    Celebrity Portrait #7444

    Tom Patton
    #22

    Celebrity Portrait #7406

    Celebrity Portrait #7406

    Tom Patton
    #23

    Celebrity Portrait #7187

    Celebrity Portrait #7187

    Tom Patton
    #24

    Celebrity Portrait #7086

    Celebrity Portrait #7086

    Tom Patton
    #25

    Celebrity Portrait #7453

    Celebrity Portrait #7453

    Tom Patton
