ADVERTISEMENT

Some celebrity deaths hit so hard they become those "where were you when" moments that define entire generations. These 30 shocking losses from the 20th century didn't just make headlines – they stopped us in our tracks and left permanent marks on our collective memory. From tragic accidents to senseless violence, from lives cut short at their peak to shocking circumstances that still raise questions decades later, these deaths shook the entertainment world and the millions of fans who felt like they'd lost someone they knew. Whether it was hearing the news on the radio, seeing it on TV, or reading it in the morning paper, these are the celebrity passings that reminded us how fragile life really is, even for the stars who seemed larger than life.