The World Nature Photography Awards (WNPAs) have announced their winners from a pool of entries received from all corners of the globe.

The top award and cash prize of $1,000 went to Maruša Puhek from Slovenia for her outstanding image, Run. Other winners were selected across various categories, including Nature Art, Animal Portraits, Behaviour – Amphibians and Reptiles, Behaviour – Mammals, Behaviour – Invertebrates, Behaviour – Birds, People and Nature, Plants and Fungi, Underwater, Urban Wildlife, Planet Earth's Landscapes and Environments, Black and White, Animals in Their Habitat, and Nature Photojournalism.

Scroll down to explore the 42 best photographs from the finalists and read our interview with the overall winner, Maruša Puhek.

#1

Nature Photojournalism, Gold: Reclaim By Ael Kermarec

Aerial view of a lava flow crossing a snowy road, showcasing nature's contrast and power.

WNPA Report

    #2

    Behaviour Invertebrates, Gold: Powerless By Niki Colemont

    A dead insect entangled in a spider's web, captured by an award-winning nature photographer.

    WNPA Report

    #3

    Plants And Fungi, Bronze: The Colour Out Of Space By Irina Petrova

    Award-winning nature photo of a vibrant mantis on a colorful, exotic plant against a black background.

    WNPA Report

    #4

    Underwater, Gold: Lenuk Tasi By Daniel-Flormann

    Award-winning nature photo of a baby sea turtle swimming at sunset, showcasing underwater and above water scenery.

    WNPA Report

    #5

    Behaviour Amphibians And Reptiles, Gold: Mudskipping By Georgina-Steytler

    Mudskipper leaping above water at sunset, capturing award-winning nature photography in stunning detail.

    WNPA Report

    #6

    Behaviour Mammals, Bronze: Might As Well Jump By Donna Feledichuk

    Young fox leaping in nature, captured in an award-winning photo by the World Nature Photographer of the Year 2025.

    WNPA Report

    #7

    Nature Photojournalism, Bronze: Ankle Bracelets By Charlotte-Keast

    Elephant legs chained, highlighting a poignant moment in award-winning nature photography.

    WNPA Report

    #8

    Behaviour Amphibians And Reptiles, Bronze: Don't Worry, Be Happy By Marti-Phillips

    A gecko in sandy habitat, captured for World Nature Photographer of the Year.

    WNPA Report

    #9

    People And Nature, Gold: The Lily Pad By Robert Middleton

    Aerial view of a fishing boat with a large net in the ocean, showcasing a stunning nature photograph.

    WNPA Report

    #10

    Behaviour Amphibians And Reptiles, Silver: She Who Dares By Jules-Oldroyd

    Sleeping lion close-up in black and white, showcasing a serene wildlife moment in award-winning nature photography.

    WNPA Report

    #11

    Animal Portraits, Bronze: The Safari Beauty By Ngar Shun Victor Wong

    Close-up of a colorful bird with a spotted pattern, highlighting nature photography excellence.

    WNPA Report

    #12

    Behaviour Mammals, Gold: Polar Retriever By Tom Nickels

    Polar bear splashing playfully in water, captured by an award-winning nature photographer.

    WNPA Report

    #13

    Black And White, Gold: Five Star Meal By Paul Goldstein

    Award-winning nature photo of cheetahs feeding on prey, arranged in a circular pattern on grass.

    WNPA Report

    #14

    Black And White, Silver: Rest Easy By Tom Way

    Sleeping gorilla in an award-winning nature photo, showcasing serene natural beauty.

    WNPA Report

    #15

    Nature Art, Gold: Run By Marusa Puhek

    Award-winning nature photo of snow-covered vineyard with rows of bare vines and two deer.

    WNPA Report

    #16

    Nature Art, Silver: Feathers By Pandula Bandara

    Close-up of vibrant bird feathers in blue and orange, highlighting nature photography excellence.

    WNPA Report

    #17

    Planet Earth's Landscape And Environments, Bronze: Grand Prismatic Spring By Brian Creek

    Aerial view of colorful geothermal spring, showcasing stunning natural patterns and vibrant hues for World Nature Photographer.

    WNPA Report

    #18

    Animal Portraits, Gold: Enchanted Duo By Khaichuin Sim

    Two colorful insects on a log, captured by a World Nature Photographer award winner.

    WNPA Report

    #19

    Behaviour Birds, Bronze: A Sword In The Chest By Mohammad-Murad

    Two birds mid-flight against an orange sky, showcasing award-winning nature photography.

    WNPA Report

    #20

    Behaviour Birds, Gold: Red Knots By Clive Burns

    Flock of birds in flight, showcasing nature's beauty. Award-winning World Nature Photographer capture.

    WNPA Report

    #21

    Behaviour Birds, Silver: Dawn's Whispers By Hermis Valiyandiyil

    Silhouetted bird in flight against a vibrant orange backdrop, capturing a moment in nature photography.

    WNPA Report

    #22

    Behaviour Mammals, Silver: Hippos Fight In Golden Light By Jonathan Hodgetts

    Hippos splashing water at sunset, captured by an award-winning nature photographer.

    WNPA Report

    #23

    Black And White, Bronze: Chasing The Storm By Fressia-Peng

    Underwater scene with two birds swimming through a swirling school of fish, showcasing nature photography skills.

    WNPA Report

    #24

    Nature Art, Bronze: Visions In Ice By Yasmin Namini

    Vibrant blue ice formations from the World Nature Photographer of the Year 2025.

    WNPA Report

    #25

    Nature Photojournalism, Silver: Austfonna Ice Cap By Thomas Vijayan

    Award-winning nature photo of a large iceberg with meltwater flowing into the ocean, showcasing stunning natural beauty.

    WNPA Report

    #26

    People And Nature, Bronze: Leopard Lounge By John Edwards

    Leopard resting on a couch, captured in an award-winning nature photograph.

    WNPA Report

    #27

    Planet Earth's Landscape And Environments, Gold: Hyalite Twilight By Jake Mosher

    Stunning night sky over a serene lake in a nature competition-winning photo, showcasing vibrant green and starry skies.

    WNPA Report

    #28

    Planet Earth's Landscape And Environments, Silver: Devghali Beach By Santanu Majumder

    Starry night over rocky coastline in an award-winning nature photo, showcasing vibrant Milky Way and illuminated cave.

    WNPA Report

    #29

    Plants And Fungi, Silver: Peeping Colours By Indranil Basu Mallick

    Creatively lit mushroom, showcasing details and textures, from the World Nature Photographer of the Year 2025.

    WNPA Report

    #30

    Underwater, Silver: The Fellowship By Sina-Ritter

    Sea turtle swimming gracefully in deep blue water, showcasing award-winning nature photography.

    WNPA Report

    #31

    Urban Wildlife, Silver: Critical Moment By Elizabeth Yicheng Shen

    Great Grey Owl flying low in front of a blurred vehicle, captured by an award-winning nature photographer.

    WNPA Report

    #32

    Animals In Their Habitat, Silver: Atchafalaya Dawn By Irene Amiet

    Award-winning nature photo of a white bird flying over water with tall trees in the background.

    WNPA Report

    #33

    Behaviour Invertebrates, Bronze: Robber Fly With A Gift By Pawel Tyl

    Close-up of an insect with vibrant green eyes, showcasing stunning detail, from a world nature photography award.

    WNPA Report

    #34

    Behaviour Invertebrates, Silver: Daisy Daisy By Rory Lewis

    Close-up of a damselfly on a daisy, showcasing stunning detail, from World Nature Photographer of the Year 2025.

    WNPA Report

    #35

    People And Nature, Silver: In Another World By Asaf Amran

    Award-winning nature photo of a person walking on layered salt flats at sunset.

    WNPA Report

    #36

    Underwater, Bronze: Male Paper Nautilus By Ilaria Mariagiulia Rizzuto

    Orange marine creatures in clear water, capturing an award-winning shot in nature photography.

    WNPA Report

    #37

    Urban Wildlife, Gold: Lfueling Resilience By Benjamin Smai

    Small bird perched on barbed wire against a light sky, showcasing nature photography.

    WNPA Report

    #38

    Animal Portraits, Silver: Kingfisher On Ice By Vince Burton

    Kingfisher perched on a frosted reed, showcasing vibrant blue and orange plumage. Award-winning in nature photography.

    WNPA Report

    #39

    Plants And Fungi, Gold: Fireworks By Marcio Esteves Cabral

    Glowing plants in a field at sunset, captured by an award-winning nature photographer.

    WNPA Report

    #40

    Animals In Their Habitat, Gold: Svalbard By Malini Chandrasekar

    Sea lion on iceberg in dramatic Arctic landscape, showcasing nature's majesty in award-winning photography.

    WNPA Report

    #41

    Animals In Their Habitat, Bronze: Black Panther Under The Stars By Rajarshi Banerji

    Award-winning nature photo of a tree silhouette against a starry night sky.

    WNPA Report

    #42

    Urban Wildlife, Bronze: Natterjack Toad By Christian Passeri

    Close-up of a frog in a dimly lit, blue-hued environment, showcasing its vivid eye. Award-winning nature photography.

    WNPA Report

