Each year, the International Photography Awards™ (IPA) celebrates the world’s most talented photographers—professionals, amateurs, and students alike—through one of the most dynamic and wide-reaching photo competitions in the industry. The 2025 edition honors the very best in global photography, with winners in 11 categories competing for IPA’s top accolades: International Photographer of the Year and Discovery of the Year. These titles come with not only the prestigious IPA Trophy but also cash prizes of $10,000 and $5,000 respectively. With submissions closing on May 30, now is your chance to join this legacy of excellence and share your work with the world. Submit your entry today—you could be the next Photographer of the Year.

