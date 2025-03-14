ADVERTISEMENT

The 2024 International Photography Awards (IPA) brings together some of the world’s most talented photographers. Participants in the contest showcase stunning images that capture powerful moments across various genres.

As stated on their website, the photo awards' mission is: “To salute the achievements of the world’s finest photographers, to discover new and emerging talent, and to promote the appreciation of photography.” With this in mind, we’d like to present some highlights from last year’s IPA edition and offer a glimpse into the photographers behind these remarkable images.

More info: photoawards.com

#1

Analog / Film / Fine Art: Better Days By Seunggu Kim

A busy poolside scene with colorful umbrellas and people swimming, set against a city skyline. Stunning photo finalist.

Korea has developed rapidly over 40 years, which caused a lot of social consequences. One of which is long working hours with a very short period of break. During holidays, Koreans try their best to enjoy it, but due to lack of time to travel, they spend time mostly around the city. I take a step back and observe various leisure spaces and people, slowly frame them, and wait for complex situations to balance. Koreans “fast pace lifestyle", and "community-based trust", revealed in this work show Koreans adapting to any situation, enjoying themselves together, and striving for ”coexistence“.

Seunggu Kim/Institute Report

markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They must need a heck of a lot of lifeguards for those pools and the beach.

Bored Panda reached out to Seunggu Kim, the award-winning photographer behind the series ‘Better Days.’ We were curious about what initially inspired him to document Korea’s leisure spaces and how people spend their limited free time. Here’s what we discovered: “When I was in my 20s, I felt that my identity was defined by the environment to which I belong while working at the school and at the construction site. As I went through a time of worry, I wondered what the bright side of my life was, and I thought that people's leisure could show it.”

    #2

    3rd Place / Editorial / Press / Sports: Modern Mowgli By Theresa Seilern-Aspang

    Basketball player leaps with an elephant on a sunny field, part of 2024 IPA stunning photos collection.

    Rene Casselly is a former circus artist, the first ninja warrior Germany winner, and the winner of 'let's dance' (the German version of 'dancing with the stars') He is a full blood artist and lives in Hungary at Kimba Elephant Park - a shelter and home for retired circus animals.

    IPA 2024 Report

    #3

    1st Place / Special / Panorama / Panoramic: Sunrise Oblique Light By Shirley Wung

    Golden sunrise over a city skyline, showcasing stunning photography from the 2024 IPA winners and finalists.

    The bright morning sun jumps out of the mountains, and the golden sunshine shines on the earth, which makes people moved.

    IPA 2024 Report

    When asked about the process of selecting specific locations for the series, Seunggu Kim shared his criteria for what makes a scene compelling to him: “We are interested in places where heterogeneous factors overlap, such as the economic gap in the suburbs of cities, the division of cities and rural areas, where there are cultural intersections, and the coexistence of nature and artificial nature.”

    #4

    3rd Place / Analog / Film / Landscape: Faroe Sheep By Dominik Gottwald

    Sheep on grassy coast with snowy mountains and ocean in background, showcasing stunning photography from 2024 IPA winners.

    The rest of the herd ran away.

    IPA 2024 Report

    #5

    2nd Place / Architecture / Abstract: San Francisco, Ca, By Sinziana Velicescu

    Architectural geometry with shadows, featuring a lone person, part of the stunning 2024 IPA photo winners.

    IPA 2024 Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look spectacular, despite the lack of privacy on all balconies other than the top floor.

    The photographer also shared that he’s been working on this project for 15 years. From his observations, Koreans enjoy their leisure time freely and safely, anywhere and anytime. However, he also mentioned, 'The period during COVID-19 was very dark. Those moments were captured too, and you can find them in my recently released book, Better Days.”
    #6

    3rd Place / Nature / Landscape: Frozen Pocket By Norman Mccloskey

    Stunning IPA 2024 finalist photo of a textured rock formation with a small reflective water pool in the foreground.

    10 years after I first learned of this place, I journeyed from the west coast of Ireland to the surreal landscape of this remote part of Arizona to photograph a complete contrast to the landscape I live and work in normally.

    IPA 2024 Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone else see a frog and a turtle in the top of the rock formation?

    #7

    3rd Place / Architecture / Aerial / Drone: "Soratetsu" Airplane And Trains By Yoichi Yoshinaga

    Aerial view of trains and a plane crossing tracks, showcasing stunning photography from the 2024 IPA.

    This work was taken aerially from an airplane (Cessna 172). I am a photographer who takes aerial photographs from airplanes and helicopters. I create a work called "Soratetsu," which is an aerial photograph of a railroad. I expressed the transportation rivals, airplanes and Shinkansen, in one photograph. An airplane about to land over the Shinkansen rail yard at Haneda Airport. To take this photo, I obtained permission from the Airport Administration Bureau and captured the moment the two overlapped with a super-telephoto lens from an altitude of 6,000 feet.

    IPA 2024 Report

    Lastly, Seunggu Kim shared with us his future plans in the photography world: “I am interested in the 'loose bond' that is unique to Koreans. It's something not usually revealed, but it exists in the heart and is built on long-standing trust beyond mere relationships. I plan to express this more directly in my upcoming work.”
    #8

    1st Place / Advertising / Food & Beverage: Ripe And Oozy Brie By Heather Brown

    Melted cheese oozing from a wheel, captured by a 2024 IPA finalist.

    Captured for a client explicitly to entice the customer to buy their cheese, this shot required quick reflexes to take this extremely ripe brie as it oozed its way to the table. Taken in natural daylight, I was keen to keep the cheese the star of the show and judging by the feedback (and the amount of sales), I think this photo was a success!

    IPA 2024 Report

    #9

    2nd Place / Advertising / Conceptual: Personal Space By Kremer Johnson

    A woman reading in a pink and green art-filled office, with a dog looking up at her. Stunning photo from the 2024 IPA.

    In our latest series, "Personal Space," we delve into the evolving landscape of the modern workplace, inspired by a New York Times article on large companies encouraging employees to personalize their office spaces to draw them back post-pandemic. This project emerged from the profound shifts we've all experienced in our professional lives, highlighting the blend of home and office environments. To bring this vision to life, we purchased a standard office cubicle, transforming it into five distinct conceptual spaces, each reflecting a unique story of personal identity and professional life.

    IPA 2024 Report

    #10

    2nd Place / Editorial / Press / Personality: Ian Mckellen By Frederic Aranda

    Elderly man with wild hair and mustache in a dark studio, representing a finalist from the 2024 IPA photo competition.

    British actor Ian McKellen photographed moments before a haircut.

    IPA 2024 Report

    #11

    2nd Place / Fine Art / Portrait: Nataly&damilola By Niki Genchi

    Two people embracing intimately, capturing the essence of the 2024 IPA's stunning photography.

    Portrait of Nataly & Damilola

    IPA 2024 Report

    #12

    3rd Place / People / Portrait: Humans Of War By Zoya Shu

    Close-up of a rugged soldier's face with intense blue eyes, captured for the 2024 IPA by a finalist photographer.

    Each person is a universe. Every life is priceless. The photographs of the assault soldiers of the 24th Assault Battalion "Aydar" were taken in the spring of 2024 near Kramatorsk, Ukraine. These individuals embody a myriad of diverse experiences and a concentration of life. Among them are a lavender field owner, a foreman, an artist, a tradesman—people from various walks of life and professions, now defending their country, which faces the challenge of survival. Everyone dreams of victory, the end of the war, and returning to their families to live a peaceful life with their loved ones.

    IPA 2024 Report

    #13

    Fine Art Photographer Of The Year: Fine Art Of Resilience By Paul Szimák

    Tattooed person intertwined with vibrant flowers, showcasing stunning photography from the 2024 IPA.

    The focus of the Fine Art Of Resilience project is Mother Earth in the form of the Greek goddess of nature Gaia, who we encounter in every picture in a new form. Gaia always appears timelessly youthful and beautiful to us, but in reality she is not well. All images are classic Photoshop compositions that were created by hand over weeks of very complex detailed retouching (WITHOUT any use of artificial intelligence). In Photoshop I retouch using the painting techniques of the Old Masters such as sfumato, trebenism and chiaroscuro to merge my photographs with paintings.

    IPA 2024 Report

    #14

    2nd Place / Event / Traditions And Cultures: The Gathering By Marla Aufmuth

    Young boy in a cowboy hat holding a guitar case, surrounded by casually dressed adults. Stunning photography from 2024 IPA.

    Formally known as the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, “The Gathering” celebrates cowboy and ranch life through poetry, art, music and workshops. During the annual week-long event in the high-desert of Elko, Nevada, cowboys, ranch families, ​​people living life on the land, music lovers, poetry writers and artists convene in the middle of winter, often through snow storms, to enjoy, learn, listen and partake in the rural West’s cultural traditions.

    IPA 2024 Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cute if there's a guitar inside the case; less cute if it's a machine gun

    #15

    1st Place / Sports / Extreme Sports: World Record Night Skydive By Laszlo Andacs

    Aerial view of colorful skydivers in formation, showcasing a stunning photo from the 2024 IPA competition.

    I was honored to be one of the photographer for the largest skydiving formation ever built at night. On November 1st 2017 64 jumpers led by Steve Woodford (organizer) got together in the night sky over the Arizona desert and set the still standing world record of the largest night skydive. To do this kind of photography requires the photographers themselves to be a very experienced skydivers, they jump along with the group, the images they capture are the official evidence for the judges for certification. The photos show the day time and evening practice jumps along with the world record.

    IPA 2024 Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The logistics, skills and courage required for this is beyond my comprehension.

    #16

    1st Place / Advertising / Other: He Gets Us By Julia Fullerton-Batten

    Police officer bandaging a man's foot in a dimly lit alley, part of the 2024 IPA stunning photos collection.

    This series shot for Super Bowl LVIII portrays people with opposing ideologies washing one another’s feet. The photographs capture the humility, respect and dignity we, as humans, could show each other—even to those we may not agree with. The act of washing one another’s feet is a beautiful human expression. It evokes reconciliation and peace. It’s submissive, permissive and inclusionary.

    IPA 2024 Report

    #17

    3rd Place / Architecture / Interior: Bookhouse By Yahia Fahid Alsharif

    Man in traditional attire walking down library stairs, surrounded by shelves, from stunning 2024 IPA photo collection.

    During my time in Qatar, I had the opportunity to explore the National Library, where I was captivated by the captivating abstract design within. The library was adorned with a serene ambiance, filled with an abundance of books. The gentle rays of the sun filtered through the windows, casting a beautiful natural glow upon the books, walls, and even the faces of the avid readers.

    IPA 2024 Report

    #18

    1st Place / Nature / Seasons: Village Hidden In The Fog By Yasushi Kashima

    A stunning aerial view of a misty village surrounded by autumn trees, highlighted in the 2024 IPA winners.

    A sea of clouds which occurred in autumn Yoshinoyama. At dusk, Kinpusenji Temple, illuminated by the setting sun and covered in autumn leaves, emerged from the fog. The sight was very fantastic and mysterious. The area from Mt. Yoshino to Mt. Sanjogatake has long been known as Kin-no-Mitake or Mt. Kinpus, and has been a sacred area known throughout the world since ancient times.

    IPA 2024 Report

    #19

    2nd Place / People / Lifestyle: Ranch Life By Karen Hirsch

    Silhouetted cowboy on horseback under vibrant sunset, a stunning photo from the 2024 IPA finalist collection.

    This photo series represents my romantic notion of life on a ranch in the Western United States. When I was a little girl, I dreamed of being a cowgirl one day. Being on a ranch in 2024 brought me pure joy. I was given the opportunity to portray the life style of my imagination. This series shows the close relationship the cowboys have with their animals, especially their horses that they depend on. I photographed these cowboys and cowgirls at the Don Donnelly Ranch in Gold Canyon, Colorado during a weekend in January.

    IPA 2024 Report

    #20

    3rd Place / Sports / Other: Enjoy The Ride By Aaron Anderson

    Bull rider prepares in a chute, showcasing stunning IPA photography with a dynamic lighting effect.

    Jorden Halvorsen in the chute.

    IPA 2024 Report

    #21

    1st Place / Architecture / Bridges: Chaotic Night By Seo In Cho

    Aerial view of stunning highway interchange at night with glowing lights, surrounded by dark mountains in the distance.

    A complex highway intersection surrounded by big mountains of China shows off its presence during blue hour. The juxtaposition of natural and urban lights creates an alienating feeling.

    IPA 2024 Report

    #22

    2nd Place / Advertising / Beauty: Clean Girl By Rodolphe Debyser

    Close-up portrait of a woman with freckles and wavy hair, highlighting stunning photo techniques from IPA winners.

    Just Elisa, clean girl!

    IPA 2024 Report

    #23

    1st Place / Advertising / Automotive: Limitless By Cheraine Collette

    Black panther and classic car partially submerged in turquoise water, showcasing stunning imagery from the 2024 IPA.

    Rare and iconic Jaguar classics photographed at the private collection of Museum METROPOLE, the Netherlands. Echoing the elegance of the rare black and South American Jaguar (Panthera Onca), creatures as elusive and majestic as the cars themselves. This series not only celebrates the beauty and heritage of these icons but also serves as a reminder of our responsibility to preserve the natural habitats that nurture such rare and magnificent creatures. Drawing parallels between the value of our mechanical and natural heritages.

    IPA 2024 Report

    #24

    3rd Place / Fine Art / Still Life: Short Stories - Uninvited Guests By Melanie Jenkins

    Still life composition with vegetables, a crown, and knives, showcasing stunning photography creativity from the 2024 IPA.

    Uninvited guests part of my Short stories series– Fresh, Explosive, precious and uninvited guests share the same space. Together they create harmony and balance.

    IPA 2024 Report

    #25

    2nd Place / Special / Pets: Soulmates By Chohee Courtois

    A woman's eyes aligned with a tabby cat's eyes, both staring directly, capturing stunning symmetry.

    A cat and its owner reveal their quiet yet profound connection through their eyes - the windows to their souls. The striking resemblance between their eyes as well as their similar facial expressions, combined with their impactful straight gaze and detailed facial features, capture the depth of their bond. This image subtly yet powerfully conveys the intimate and enduring connection shared by the two subjects.

    IPA 2024 Report

    #26

    Editorial / Press Photographer Of The Year: The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict By Mustafa Hassona

    Person standing amidst rubble in a dramatic scene at the International Photography Awards 2024.

    The Israeli-Palestinian conflict Israel launched a war on the Gaza Strip on October 8 2023, in which 21,000 Palestinians were killed, most of them children and women, as a result of the violent bombing of buildings in Gaza City. The Israeli army requested the transfer of the residents of Gaza City from the north of the Strip towards the south in order to bomb and invade the northern regions, in order to end the rule of the Palestinian Hamas movement, which It rules the Gaza Strip, and Hamas forces stormed Israeli military sites on the Gaza Strip border with Israel and arrested dozens of Israelis.

    IPA 2024 Report

    #27

    1st Place / Architecture / Historic: Winter Prairies By Marc Koegel

    A slanted, weathered church in a snowy landscape, captured at the 2024 IPA.

    New work from the US and Canadian Prairies created during the winter of 2024. The snow simplifies the frame and directs attention to these old structures, that despite rapid decay are still holding on. Churches and Grain Elevators are the 'titans' of Prairie Architecture, generally they are the tallest and most recognizable structures - and they have fascinated me since the first time I've travelled to the area. These photographs were created in North Dakota (USA), Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada).

    IPA 2024 Report

    #28

    1st Place / Advertising / Music: Marta Syrko By Marta Syrko

    A person behind a glass streaked with vibrant red paint, capturing a stunning artistic moment from the 2024 IPA.

    For the 2022/2023 & 2023/2024 seasons, photographer Marta Syrko (Lviv, Ukraine) has masterfully crafted the campaign images for the opera and ballet productions, including Carmen, Königskinder, and Shadows. In developing the visual campaign for these productions, Marta embraced the theme of "Liberté," representing freedom as the quintessential fifth element alongside water, fire, wind, and land. By weaving freedom into the very fabric of her art, Marta's work for the campaign encapsulates the essence of liberation and its transformative power in the world of opera and ballet.

    IPA 2024 Report

    #29

    2nd Place / Event / Other: Color Day By Alberto Cicchini

    A vibrant celebration with people throwing colorful powder at a festival, captured by a 2024 IPA finalist.

    On the coasts of the Adriatic Sea, a group of young people celebrate the freedom found after the abolition of the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic with a cheerful flash mob on the beach, playing with colors and abandoning themselves to the joy of rebirth.

    IPA 2024 Report

    #30

    2nd Place / People / Family: Greenhouse Gathering By Robin Fox

    Children in a greenhouse, showcasing stunning photography by 2024 IPA winners and finalists.

    A frame to document our children during their summers spent together. This greenhouse is one of the spaces central to their siblinghood.

    IPA 2024 Report

    #31

    3rd Place / People / Street Photography: Imminent Impact By Rodolphe Debyser

    A diver jumps from a tall platform while others watch, capturing a stunning moment recognized at the 2024 IPA.

    On a trip to Saint Malo, the opportunity was just too good to capture these children playing at the pool.

    IPA 2024 Report

    #32

    3rd Place / Special / Smartphone Photography: Bikes By Edwin S Loyola

    Pile of bicycles stacked high under a cloudy sky, showcasing a stunning photo from the 2024 IPA finalist.

    The Bicycle Sculpture is a must-see attraction for anyone traveling through the town of Pringle. Located right by the main highway, this impressive sculpture is made up of hundreds of bicycles arranged in a pile with a small path running through the middle. The assemblage began in the 1980s and has since become a beloved roadside attraction.
    Custer County, South Dakota

    IPA 2024 Report

    #33

    3rd Place / Advertising / Product: Walmart X Fall Fashion By Nicholas Duers

    Golden jewelry arrangement on an orange fabric, showcasing stunning artistry from the 2024 IPA.

    A series of images to set the mood for Walmart's F23 brilliant fashion update.

    IPA 2024 Report

    #34

    2nd Place / Sports / Motorsports: F1 Car_outback With Heli By Graeme Murray

    Helicopter flying low over a race car on a dusty track, capturing a stunning photo moment from 2024 IPA winners and finalists.

    Formula 1 Car in Outback with Heli

    IPA 2024 Report

    #35

    1st Place / Sports / Summer Sports: Library By Manuel Kokseder

    Skateboarder performing a trick in a library aisle, a stunning shot from the 2024 IPA winners collection.

    A skateboarder in a library, there's something wrong. No, we had the opportunity to take this photo in a university library in Innsbruck. Dominic pulled up and did a popshoveit from one row to the other.

    IPA 2024 Report

