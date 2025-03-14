ADVERTISEMENT

The 2024 International Photography Awards (IPA) brings together some of the world’s most talented photographers. Participants in the contest showcase stunning images that capture powerful moments across various genres.

As stated on their website, the photo awards' mission is: “To salute the achievements of the world’s finest photographers, to discover new and emerging talent, and to promote the appreciation of photography.” With this in mind, we’d like to present some highlights from last year’s IPA edition and offer a glimpse into the photographers behind these remarkable images.

More info: photoawards.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com