The Minimalist Photography Awards is proud to announce the winners of its seventh edition. With more than 2,600 entries and over 7,000 images submitted from photographers across 50+ countries, the 2025 awards once again highlight the remarkable creativity and vision within contemporary minimalist photography.

This year’s title of Minimalist Photographer of the Year has been awarded to Alexandros Othonos for his moving series “Threads of Memory’s.” In this project, Othonos transforms vintage family photographs with delicate thread interventions, creating a powerful meditation on memory, time, and nostalgia. By stitching into these images, he invites viewers to reflect on the emotional weight carried within old family albums, where absence, history, and intimacy are intertwined. His series resonated deeply with the jury, standing out as a profound example of minimalist visual storytelling. For this achievement, Othonos receives the Grand Prize of €2,000.

Scroll down to see the best pictures from this year’s Minimalist Photography Awards by both amateur and professional photographers from around the world.

