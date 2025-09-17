ADVERTISEMENT

The Minimalist Photography Awards is proud to announce the winners of its seventh edition. With more than 2,600 entries and over 7,000 images submitted from photographers across 50+ countries, the 2025 awards once again highlight the remarkable creativity and vision within contemporary minimalist photography.

This year’s title of Minimalist Photographer of the Year has been awarded to Alexandros Othonos for his moving series “Threads of Memory’s.” In this project, Othonos transforms vintage family photographs with delicate thread interventions, creating a powerful meditation on memory, time, and nostalgia. By stitching into these images, he invites viewers to reflect on the emotional weight carried within old family albums, where absence, history, and intimacy are intertwined. His series resonated deeply with the jury, standing out as a profound example of minimalist visual storytelling. For this achievement, Othonos receives the Grand Prize of €2,000.

Scroll down to see the best pictures from this year’s Minimalist Photography Awards by both amateur and professional photographers from around the world.

More info: Instagram | minimalistphotographyawards.com

#1

Fine Art, 2nd Place: Bruin Feskens, Mrbrown

Black and white minimalist portrait of a woman in profile wearing a large headwrap and geometric earrings

nothing is permanent
nothing is finished
nothing is perfect

i show beauty without a face
something away from lust, an expression of the moment

i believe in our strength, that we are capable of more
to free the mind and let the body create.

that a part of beauty is honesty
free from the bondage of restrictions
true creativity in a grainy silence

creating a new-old world
with the absence of disturbances

nothing is changeless
nothing is flawless
nothing is absolute

minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #2

    Fine Art, 3rd Place: Larisa Schubert, Grace In The Dark

    White swan centered on black background capturing stunning minimalism in black and white photography.

    Frankfurt | Shot on Fujifilm X100V

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #3

    Aerial, 3rd Place: Sebastian Wohlfeil, Suðurland

    Abstract aerial view of natural patterns and textures showcasing stunning minimalism in soft muted tones and smooth shapes.

    Suðurland is a photographic homage to the abstract beauty of our planet. The series of drone photographs reveals fascinating patterns, colors and structures of the river landscapes in the south of Iceland that are usually hidden from our eyes on land. Natural river courses create abstract patterns and show a unique variety of colors due to enriched sediments. To capture the ever-changing appearance of the braided rivers, I traveled to Iceland multiple times in 2023 and 2024. Suðurland invites you to view nature as a work of art and to rediscover the hidden aesthetics of this unique landscape.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #4

    Open Category, 3rd Place: Florian Wurzinger, Swan

    White swan swimming in water contrasting with black and white ground, showcasing minimalism in nature photography.

    As if out of nowhere, this curved head rose from the water and – without any warning – made the moment special.
    Vienna, 7.6.2025

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #5

    Aerial, 2nd Place: Marcin Giba, Third Eye

    Aerial view of a minimalist icy lake with a dark center and trails of skaters on a snow-covered plain.

    This photo was taken from a bird's eye view and shows a view of a frozen lake in my hometown of Rybnik in Poland. I have been photographing this motif for several years now. I always wait with fascination for this moment when nature creates one-off forms and I am always surprised by it.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #6

    Aeria, 1st Place: Nicolas Ferri, Laços

    Person standing with a horse on a smooth white sand dune near a blue water body showcasing minimalism photography.

    Photograph taken in Lençóis Maranhenses, near Rogerio and Estrela, his mare. On the edge of one of the thousands of freshwater lagoons that encompass the park.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #7

    Street, 2nd Place: Yongseok Chun, Crosswalk

    Overhead view of pedestrians crossing a street with bold white lines emphasizing minimalism and urban design.

    For a short time, the camera captured various people crossing the crosswalk.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #8

    Portrait, 3rd Place: Ernesto Fiorentino, Mrs Shadow

    Woman in black suit standing against textured wall with dramatic lighting, showcasing minimalism in photography.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #9

    Landscape, 3rd Place: Alexandre Brisson, Dreamscape Of Etosha

    Solitary tree with pink foliage in a vast field under a clear blue sky, showcasing minimalism in nature photography.

    Standing alone yet resolute, this tree becomes a guardian of Etosha’s expansive desert plains. Captured with 550mm infrared, the scene takes on a dreamlike quality, where the tree’s crown glows in soft pink against a delicate blue sky. This fine art photograph captures the essence of stillness, strength, and the surreal beauty of Namibia's landscapes.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #10

    Fine Art, 1st Place: Robert Bolton, Dream Land

    Minimalism captured in a stunning desert landscape with smooth sand dunes and a calm blue water body under a clear sky.

    Lencois Maranhenses is a vast area of sand dunes and freshwater lagoons in the northeast of Brazil. In Portuguese, it means "bed sheet." The allusion to the idea that a white bed sheet has been laid over the landscape. It is a perfect location for minimalist photography, very otherworldly. The colours emphasise pastels but with some patches of greater intensity. All these images were taken in April 2025.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #11

    Photomanipulation, 1st Place: Jerad Armijo, Lands Of Transition

    Soft pastel mountain landscape with a simple sunrise, showcasing minimalism and stunning natural beauty.

    “Lands of transition”

    I pray for your eye to guide me

    Allow my skies to become a weeping willow devoid of color

    Sprinkling figments of spectrum onto the lands of transition

    Subtling my disobedient winds

    Quieting my devotion to the air

    Planting my spirit onto the sand

    Grounding thy pigments

    Eroding me to be one with earth

    To break my alliance with the sky

    Synesthesia colors inspired by @billieeilish , “gold wing”. Music makes see shapes and colors and i paint the colors in my post processing to highlight my synesthesia.

    My most recent photograph from this year. I often relate to the sky element, but as I’m getting older I’m starting to look toward the earth element. I seem to gravitate towards uncertainty, change, and a bit of chaos in my life.

    I’m trying to change that.

    All and all, my colors are starting to be grounded, and I’m starting to become rooted. That is happiness to me.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #12

    Night Photography, 2nd Place: Kotomi Sakai, Orbit

    Ferris wheel silhouetted against a dark night sky with a full moon perfectly centered, showcasing minimalism.

    "Orbit" captures a fleeting alignment between the full moon and the center of a Ferris wheel. The image explores the interplay between human-made symmetry and cosmic movement. With minimal elements — dark space, lines, and a single celestial body — it creates a quiet tension between precision and impermanence. This visual alignment is both accidental and eternal, reflecting the human desire to find order in the vastness of the universe.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #13

    Conceptual, 1st Place: Alexandros Othonos, Threads Of Memory's

    Black and white minimalist portrait photo featuring a woman with long hair and red thread scribbled over her face.

    This project is also a retrospective on past times, with my own creative intervention in each photograph. Back then, things were different, and in my opinion, although I didn’t experience most of that era, there was a unique charm to it. As I searched through these photographs, I felt a deep sense of nostalgia and emotion for my family. I believe that anyone who flips through an old family album will feel the same way, experiencing the weight of time and the emotions it carries.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #14

    Architecture, 2nd Place: Yevhen Kostiuk, Shapes Of Pools

    Aerial view of a minimalist swimming pool area with bright blue water and swimmers enjoying the design.

    Shapes of Pools is a photo project that explores the geometry of swimming pools from a bird’s-eye view. Using a drone, the author captures the architectural forms and compositional features of both public and private pools, turning them into abstract visual objects. Each image reveals the unique character of a pool — from keyhole silhouettes to multifaceted shapes — emphasizing symmetry, contrast, and the play of light on the water. The project merges the aesthetics of aerial photography with graphic design, transforming familiar structures into works of art.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #15

    Street, 3rd Place: Ole Arnt Thomsen, Blurry Man

    Man seen through frosted glass creating an abstract and minimalism-inspired visual with soft focus and muted colors.

    A man leans on a blurry glass wall, located in the center of Copenhagen. The blurry glass gave the whole scene a surreal and dreamy quality.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #16

    Open Category, 2nd Place: Luca Menotti, Feet

    Minimalism in architecture shown with clean lines of balconies against clear blue sky and orange building facade.

    It's a nice day for sunbathing!

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #17

    Open Category, 1st Place: Renzo Cicillini, Evening Peace

    Minimalism captured in a serene lakeside scene with a simple pier extending into calm, misty water under soft light.

    When the noise of the day fades and silence settles over the lake, a cinematic calm begins to unfold. Evening Peace captures this quiet transition between light and dusk, a meditative interval where nature and humanity meet without words. Lines and a restrained palette of yellow and blue structure the scenes, rendering complexity suddenly simple. Subtle compositions invite reflection—and let peace become visible.

    Photographed analog on 6x6 medium format film in Switzerland.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #18

    Night Photography, 3rd Place: Axel Görlach, Hiding II

    Black and white minimalism photo with blurred person in foreground and sharp camel head in background against dark backdrop.

    Photographed at the Nuremberg Christmas Market.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #19

    Night Photography, 1st Place: William Shum, Window In The Sky

    Night view of a modern building with circular windows illuminated inside, showcasing stunning minimalism design with full moon nearby.

    The circular window openings create a dynamic facade against the night sky. The bright moon enhances the scene, symbolizing connection and contemplation, inviting viewers to appreciate the harmony between built environments and the natural world.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #20

    Long Exposure, 3rd Place: Richie Johns, Branching Out

    Minimalism captured in a solitary tree branch extending over calm water with distant misty mountains in the background.

    Conditions were almost perfect for this 30-second long exposure; a dull, overcast day with light drizzle in the air gave the background a nice, soft look.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #21

    Abstract, 3rd Place: Paul Lehane, Graceful Curves

    Curved white architectural structure creating a minimalist pattern with shadows highlighting design and depth.

    The graceful curves of this shop front canopy caught my eye whilst on holiday in Wellington New Zealand.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #22

    Street, 1st Place: Selaru Ovidiu, Together

    Silhouettes of two people under an umbrella reflected on wet surface in a minimalism inspired foggy cityscape.

    Together in Paris

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #23

    Long Exposure, 2nd Place: Carsten Velten, Misty Venice

    Minimalism captured in a stunning photograph of a distant historic building surrounded by soft, muted tones and empty space.

    Mist in Venice, 2024, San Giorgio Maggiore

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #24

    Landscape, 1st Place: Martin Rak, Art Of Winter

    Person walking a dog near a row of bare trees in a snowy landscape showcasing minimalism photography.

    Snowy series from the north of the Czech Republic. It is always so thrilling when the first snowflakes start falling from the sky and the landscape becomes white and silent...

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #25

    Conceptual, 2nd Place: Laura Lewis, It's Complicated

    Red vintage telephone handset hanging in front of pale green curtain and white textured rug, showcasing minimalism.

    Pavilion commissioned me to photograph a range of still life to create the marketing materials for Philipa Found’s book ‘It’s complicated’. The brief was to capture messy, complicated love via still life with a vintage feel.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #26

    Abstract, 2nd Place: Gianfranco Bove, Blooming

    Field with layered bands of colorful flowers in red, purple, yellow, and green showcasing minimalism in nature photography

    CASTELLUCCIO DI NORCIA - ITALY An explosion of shapes, colors, and scents. Poppy flowers, lentil, chamomile, and daisy make the flowering of Castellucccio di Norcia something unique and unimaginable every year. A place that, after the terrible earthquake, has never stopped blooming.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #27

    Abstract, 1st Place: Tommi Viitala, When The Angels Cry

    Blurred photo of a person walking in a rainy urban setting, capturing the essence of stunning minimalism.

    Street Photography from Helsinki, Finland 2023. Taken in Fujifilm X100f.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #28

    Photomanipulation, 3rd Place: Sven Kennessen – A Captain's Pilot Project

    Surfer captured in black and white through an airplane window showcasing minimalism and movement.

    A summary of a surfer on Barceloneta Beach and an airplane window on the way back from Seville.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #29

    Photomanipulation, 2nd Place: Rupert Höller – Walking In The Sun

    Minimalism captured in a bakery exterior with a person walking by, stone wall, palm trees, and mountain backdrop under blue sky.

    Walking in the sun is a series of three photographs of people walking in the sun, in minimalistic compositions where street photography meets dreamscapes.
    In each photo there is one element that has an unusual size and serves as an extension for the architectural parts. The goal was to take an existing place and an existing moment and transform it into something more surreal, not only touching the observational eye but also the emotional eye.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #30

    Long Exposure, 1st Place: Nick Green, The Shy Fishermen

    Minimalism captured in a serene waterfront scene with a simple wooden structure and muted tones creating stunning calm.

    These fishing huts with their wonky lamps made for a wonderful set of images, and taken from a different perspective still show the nets, taken somewhere in Italy.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #31

    Landscape, 2nd Place: Kalle Saarikko, Whirl

    Blurred black tree line on a white snowy landscape capturing minimalism with stunning simplicity and contrast.

    The edge of the forest captured using intentional camera movement.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #32

    Architecture, 3rd Place: Noel Clegg , Capanne

    Minimalist image of white beach huts with red roofs aligned symmetrically on sandy terrain under a pale sky.

    “Capanne” is an ongoing series studying the symmetry and geometry of the beach huts that stretch for miles along the Adriatic facing shoreline of Lido di Venezia.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #33

    Architecture, 1st Place: Geoffrey Goddard, Sentinel Ghost

    Minimalism in architecture shown by a tall, sleek building with repetitive vertical lines against a clear sky.

    Standing like a sentinel ghost overlooking downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, is BOK Tower, a half-size version of one of the World Trade Center's Twin Towers that once graced the New York skyline. Built in 1976 and designed by the same architect, Minoru Yamasaki & Associates, the building stands as a potent and solemn reminder of the tragedy.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #34

    Portrait, 1st Place: Giuseppe Gradella, Past Present

    Woman in a black dress standing against a large grid window with shadows, showcasing minimalism in photography.

    Analog photo taken with a Hasselblad medium format camera 2023

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

    #35

    Conceptual, 3rd Place: Robin Williams – Boy

    Black and white minimalism photo of a person covering their face with a textured cloth held by both hands.

    minimalistphotographyawards Report

