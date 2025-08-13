ADVERTISEMENT

Photography was still in its infancy during the 1800s, but what the early pioneers captured with their bulky cameras and glass plates was nothing short of revolutionary. These 36 photographs aren't just pretty pictures, but rather windows into moments that shaped our world. From the first images to tackle life's deepest themes to portraits of legends like Lincoln and Sitting Bull, these pictures prove that sometimes a single photograph really can be worth a thousand words. You'll see natural wonders documented for the first time, artistic breakthroughs that changed how we think about photography, and faces of people who made history. These images remind us why they say the camera never lies.