19-Year-Old Called “The Crooked Man” Goes Viral For Only Working Out One Side Of His Body
Health, News

19-Year-Old Called “The Crooked Man” Goes Viral For Only Working Out One Side Of His Body

In an internet era obsessed with self-improvement and picture-perfect symmetry, one 19-year-old man is flipping the script in a bizarre, unique way—by “ruining” his appearance on purpose.

Going by “The Crooked Man,” the influencer has skyrocketed to viral status by showcasing his “progress” in becoming as asymmetrical as possible by training only one side of his body.

Highlights
  • 19-year-old goes viral by training only one side of his body.
  • He aims to become as "asymmetrical as possible."
  • The influencer documents his lopsided progress, focusing on his left trapezius muscle.
  • Fans are concerned about long-term health risks.

Calling himself the internet’s first-ever “LooksMinimizer,” the 19-year-old has been rigorously training his left trapezius muscle in a bizarre and deliberate attempt to rebel against the internet’s obsession with beauty and perfection.

“People were like, ‘Do this, do that. You’ll look more attractive. You’ll get more women,’” he explained when questioned by his viewers. “I have the opposite problem. I get so many DMs that I don’t even have time to get through them all. I need the opposite solution.”

    19-year-old man goes viral for purposely training only one side of his body to become as asymmetrical as possible

    19-year-old known as "The Crooked Man" shows off asymmetrical physique, focusing on one-sided workouts.

    Image credits: thecrookedman10

    Ever since launching his social media accounts in October 2023, the 19-year-old has been regularly posting his workouts isolated to just his left trapezius muscle, documenting its growth and the lopsided appearance it has given him.

    Viewers have constantly questioned his methods, with many being both baffled and curious as to what motivates the influencer to distort his body in such a way. Refusing to answer in a serious manner, the Crooked Man has only replied with jokes, saying that he’s on a mission to “LooksMinimize.”

    Young man, dubbed "The Crooked Man," showing asymmetrical muscle growth from working out only one side, stands confidently.

    Image credits: thecrookedmon

    The term, as coined by the influencer, is a satirical inversion of an online subculture known as “LooksMaxxing.” 

    Popularized among groups of primarily young men self-described as “incels” (short for involuntary celibate), LooksMaxxing is the act of obsessively optimizing one’s physical appearance through a combination of gym routines, fashion makeovers, and even cosmetic surgery.

    Young man in a gym wearing glasses and a tank top, holding a dumbbell in one hand, highlighting uneven workout results.

    Image credits: thecrookedman10

    While the idea of self-improvement sounds good on paper, these groups are characterized by using the concept to shame themselves and others, believing that only select individuals who pass a certain threshold of physical attractiveness are deserving of love and companionship.

    “What’s the opposite of looksmaxxing? Looksminimizing,” he explained in one of his now-famous TikToks. “What was the best way to looksminimize? Become more asymmetrical. Work out one trap. It solved my problem. And man, it has worked like a charm.”

    His workout routines have gone viral, with one of his videos reaching 17 million views

    Young man in glasses showcasing his right arm's muscle development, standing near workout equipment, "The Crooked Man.

    Image credits: thecrookedman10

    The teen now boasts a wildly developed left trap that protrudes so far above his collarbone, he says it’s even started to affect his everyday life—if only slightly.

    “People no longer question when I park in the handicap parking spot, little kids point at me in the grocery store,” he joked in a Q&A video. “Shirts fit a little awkwardly. My backpack also feels a little awkward. Stiff slightly. But in terms of pain? Zero.”

    Far from being deterred by his audience’s pleas to start “LooksNormalizing,” the 19-year-old has resolved to go beyond distorting his upper body.

    In a video posted earlier this week, he revealed he’s 30 days into working out only one leg. Focusing on Bulgarian split squats using 30-pound dumbbells, he has taken special care to make sure only one side of his body gets to grow.

    Young man in glasses smiling, surrounded by friends with emojis covering their faces, known for working out one side of his body.

    Image credits: thecrookedman10

    While his followers are amused and impressed by the 19-year-old’s dedication to his “brand,” many have started to become worried about the long-term physical consequences of the man training only one side of his body.

    “This is funny and all, but it can lead to chronic pain and a lot of other bad stuff, so be careful,” one of his viewers warned.

    “Are you not at all concerned with the potential risks of only working out one side of your body? Surely, at some point, you’d notice your body acting funky to compensate?”

    The influencer risks long-term injuries as his body struggles to compensate for his lopsided physique

    Image credits: thecrookedmon

    “One of the most important aspects that someone who’s beginning to train needs to understand is proper form,” explained personal trainer Franco Betancourt to Bored Panda. “This is because most people do come with a degree of imbalance produced naturally via daily use.”

    “Some of this imbalance comes from muscle development, but it has a lot to do with nerves and the brain,” he added. “Most right-handed people have trouble brushing their teeth with their left hand, and that has very little to do with muscle strength.”

    19-year-old focusing on one-sided workout, showing arm and leg progress in casual setting.

    Image credits: thecrookedmon

    For Betancourt, training not only strengthens the muscles by making them grow, but it also helps the body work better by teaching the body to use all muscle groups in harmony, prioritizing some over others for maximum efficiency.

    A young man bench pressing in a gym, displaying uneven muscle development by working out only one side of his body.

    Image credits: thecrookedman10

    “Someone purposely training only one side of the body is putting their long-term health at risk, as they are teaching their body to damage itself essentially,” he added.

    “Their body will grow accustomed to putting extra strain on weaker muscles, incurring a higher risk of injury, and even bones changing over time to adapt to the imbalance.”

    Whether The Crooked Man is trolling the internet or making an ironic statement about modern beauty culture, the price he’ll end up paying in exchange for viral fame may be more than just awkward shirt fits and uneven squats.

    In becoming a caricature of internet absurdity, his body might end up carrying the burden of a joke that outlived its punchline.

    “Not a good idea.” Viewers kept pleading with the influencer to stop, but their words fell on deaf ears

    Comment referencing "The Crooked Man" viral trend, mentioning a video game strategy.

    Comment about "The Crooked Man" workout routine, suggesting symmetry, with 83.1K likes.

    Comment on "The Crooked Man" viral post, expressing doubt about workout safety with 72 likes.

    Comment questioning the effect on neck from "The Crooked Man" only working out one side of his body.

    Comment warning about spine damage for "The Crooked Man" viral for training one side of body, with 1882 likes.

    Comment about "The Crooked Man": "bro your spine is in pain bro," by QwezasEra.

    Comment on viral "Crooked Man" workout: "This is so bad for your spine brother. Muscles hold bones in place!" Likes: 3381.

    Comment on "The Crooked Man" working out one side, expressing concern about spine and ribs misalignment.

    Comment about "The Crooked Man" and spine health on a viral post.

    Comment from RJ on "The Crooked Man," stating, "This cannot be good for you," with a heart reaction of six likes.

    Comment joking about "The Crooked Man" customizing his character, with 8672 likes.

    Comment about "The Crooked Man" with 225.2K likes questioning workout choices.

    Comment on the Crooked Man's viral workout routine, suggesting 101 days to balance.

    Comment discussing muscle imbalances and their harm related to "The Crooked Man" viral workout trend.

    Comment from user Avery on a post about "The Crooked Man," receiving 3 likes.

    Comment praising 19-year-old "The Crooked Man" for unique workout approach, saying "11/10 use of free will", with 35K likes.

    Comment criticizing fitness imbalance of 19-year-old viral for working out one side, by user MericanMade.

    Comment on viral "Crooked Man" post about working out one side.

    Comment on viral "The Crooked Man" post: "Bro sacrificed his physique for us", with 69 likes.

    Comment on "The Crooked Man" viral video: "this has to hurt" with 2507 likes.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
