19-Year-Old Called “The Crooked Man” Goes Viral For Only Working Out One Side Of His Body

In an internet era obsessed with self-improvement and picture-perfect symmetry, one 19-year-old man is flipping the script in a bizarre, unique way—by “ruining” his appearance on purpose.

Going by “The Crooked Man,” the influencer has skyrocketed to viral status by showcasing his “progress” in becoming as asymmetrical as possible by training only one side of his body.

Highlights 19-year-old goes viral by training only one side of his body.

He aims to become as "asymmetrical as possible."

The influencer documents his lopsided progress, focusing on his left trapezius muscle.

Fans are concerned about long-term health risks.

Calling himself the internet’s first-ever “LooksMinimizer,” the 19-year-old has been rigorously training his left trapezius muscle in a bizarre and deliberate attempt to rebel against the internet’s obsession with beauty and perfection.

“People were like, ‘Do this, do that. You’ll look more attractive. You’ll get more women,’” he explained when questioned by his viewers. “I have the opposite problem. I get so many DMs that I don’t even have time to get through them all. I need the opposite solution.”

Image credits: thecrookedman10

Ever since launching his social media accounts in October 2023, the 19-year-old has been regularly posting his workouts isolated to just his left trapezius muscle, documenting its growth and the lopsided appearance it has given him.

Viewers have constantly questioned his methods, with many being both baffled and curious as to what motivates the influencer to distort his body in such a way. Refusing to answer in a serious manner, the Crooked Man has only replied with jokes, saying that he’s on a mission to “LooksMinimize.”

Image credits: thecrookedmon

The term, as coined by the influencer, is a satirical inversion of an online subculture known as “LooksMaxxing.”

Popularized among groups of primarily young men self-described as “incels” (short for involuntary celibate), LooksMaxxing is the act of obsessively optimizing one’s physical appearance through a combination of gym routines, fashion makeovers, and even cosmetic surgery.

Image credits: thecrookedman10

While the idea of self-improvement sounds good on paper, these groups are characterized by using the concept to shame themselves and others, believing that only select individuals who pass a certain threshold of physical attractiveness are deserving of love and companionship.

“What’s the opposite of looksmaxxing? Looksminimizing,” he explained in one of his now-famous TikToks. “What was the best way to looksminimize? Become more asymmetrical. Work out one trap. It solved my problem. And man, it has worked like a charm.”

His workout routines have gone viral, with one of his videos reaching 17 million views

Image credits: thecrookedman10

The teen now boasts a wildly developed left trap that protrudes so far above his collarbone, he says it’s even started to affect his everyday life—if only slightly.

“People no longer question when I park in the handicap parking spot, little kids point at me in the grocery store,” he joked in a Q&A video. “Shirts fit a little awkwardly. My backpack also feels a little awkward. Stiff slightly. But in terms of pain? Zero.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The crooked man (@thecrookedman10)

Far from being deterred by his audience’s pleas to start “LooksNormalizing,” the 19-year-old has resolved to go beyond distorting his upper body.

In a video posted earlier this week, he revealed he’s 30 days into working out only one leg. Focusing on Bulgarian split squats using 30-pound dumbbells, he has taken special care to make sure only one side of his body gets to grow.

Image credits: thecrookedman10

While his followers are amused and impressed by the 19-year-old’s dedication to his “brand,” many have started to become worried about the long-term physical consequences of the man training only one side of his body.

“This is funny and all, but it can lead to chronic pain and a lot of other bad stuff, so be careful,” one of his viewers warned.

“Are you not at all concerned with the potential risks of only working out one side of your body? Surely, at some point, you’d notice your body acting funky to compensate?”

The influencer risks long-term injuries as his body struggles to compensate for his lopsided physique

Image credits: thecrookedmon

“One of the most important aspects that someone who’s beginning to train needs to understand is proper form,” explained personal trainer Franco Betancourt to Bored Panda. “This is because most people do come with a degree of imbalance produced naturally via daily use.”

“Some of this imbalance comes from muscle development, but it has a lot to do with nerves and the brain,” he added. “Most right-handed people have trouble brushing their teeth with their left hand, and that has very little to do with muscle strength.”

Image credits: thecrookedmon

For Betancourt, training not only strengthens the muscles by making them grow, but it also helps the body work better by teaching the body to use all muscle groups in harmony, prioritizing some over others for maximum efficiency.

Image credits: thecrookedman10

“Someone purposely training only one side of the body is putting their long-term health at risk, as they are teaching their body to damage itself essentially,” he added.

“Their body will grow accustomed to putting extra strain on weaker muscles, incurring a higher risk of injury, and even bones changing over time to adapt to the imbalance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The crooked man (@thecrookedman10)

Whether The Crooked Man is trolling the internet or making an ironic statement about modern beauty culture, the price he’ll end up paying in exchange for viral fame may be more than just awkward shirt fits and uneven squats.

In becoming a caricature of internet absurdity, his body might end up carrying the burden of a joke that outlived its punchline.

“Not a good idea.” Viewers kept pleading with the influencer to stop, but their words fell on deaf ears

