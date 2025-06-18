“Sick”: ’16 And Pregnant’ Star Whitney Purvis Missed Her Son’s Funeral After Allegedly Being Late

ADVERTISEMENT

Whitney Purvis was barred from saying her final goodbye to her son after reportedly arriving too late for his funeral.

The 33-year-old mother recently spoke about her son, Weston Jr., who passed away on June 2 at the age of 16—the very same age Whitney was when she gave birth to him on the show 16 and Pregnant.

“How do you do this to a grieving mother. Sick,” one commented online, while another wrote, “If a mom isnt involved in laying her child to rest, something is very broken.”

However, her ex-boyfriend and father of her deceased son, Weston Gosa Sr., had a completely different story to tell.

Weston Jr.’s final rites took place at a Georgia funeral home last Saturday.

When Whitney arrived to say her final goodbye, she was told she wasn’t on the guest list and was turned away at the chapel doors, according to a source from Whitney’s camp.

The source claimed to TMZ that Weston Jr.’s father, Weston Gosa Sr., told the mother-of-three that the funeral service would start at 4 p.m.

Whitney’s name wasn’t on the guest list for her own son’s funeral, a source claimed

However, when she arrived at the chapel, she was allegedly told that service had already begun at 2 p.m.

Furthermore, Whitney was allegedly told by the funeral home staff that her name was not on the guest list.

She and her family were eventually asked to leave the premises, the source claimed.

On the other hand, her ex-partner and the father of her children, Weston Gosa Sr., had a completely different story to tell.

He claimed to the outlet that he notified all the attendees that the viewing was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the service was scheduled to start at 4 p.m. sharp.

Weston Sr., who shares two sons with Whitney, asserted that he had informed the mother about the funeral details personally over the phone about a week in advance. He also claimed to have told her about a strict guest list that would be enforced.

Whitney’s pregnancy and the birth of her son were documented on the show 16 and Pregnant

The father claimed Whitney only arrived at 4:15 p.m., by which time the service had already begun.

As Whitney stood on the wrong side of the locked chapel doors, she had a tense exchange with the funeral director, who told her it was too late for her to enter.

The riled up mother then apparently texted Weston Sr. at around 5:10 p.m. and called him “evil” for allegedly keeping her out, Weston Sr. said.

He then sent her a photo of her name on the guest list when she claimed she wasn’t added, the father claimed, noting that Whitney’s mother, aunt, and uncle managed to arrive at around 3 p.m. and attended the funeral service.

In spite of all the commotion, Weston Sr. said they gave Whitney a separate urn with some of their deceased son’s ashes.

“I didn’t want it to be real. I didn’t understand what happened,” Whitney said about her son’s passing

Earlier this month, Whitney expressed grief over her son’s passing and said it felt like time was “standing still, just frozen.”

“I can’t distract myself,” she told People. “It’s going through my mind constantly. I hate to even pick up my phone.”

While recalling the day she learned about his passing, Whitney said she initially didn’t pick up Weston Sr.’s call because they were in the middle of a disagreement.

When she saw his “911” text, she instantly knew something was wrong and could hear Weston Sr. cry when she picked up his call.

“I just pulled out of the parking lot and drove home and just screamed in my car, just screamed to the top of my lungs,” she told the outlet.

“I didn’t want it to be real,” she added, “I didn’t understand what happened.”

Weston Jr. had “several health issues,” including diabetes, according to his stepmother

Weston Jr.’s stepmother, Amy Gosa, revealed on social media that the teenage boy had been battling “several health issues,” including diabetes.

“All we know is we got up this morning around 7 a.m. and tried to wake him up, he was not breathing, we attempted CPR and called an ambulance,” Amy shared on social media.

The teenager was declared deceased at the hospital, and his passing was “so unexpected,” the stepmother added.

Whitney appeared on season one of 16 and Pregnant, which captured the lives of high school girls dealing with their unplanned pregnancies.

The MTV show documented Whitney’s pregnancy and the 2009 birth of her son, Weston Jr.

During their on-and-off relationship, Whitney and Weston Sr. also welcomed son River in 2014 before splitting up again.

The mother lost custody of both her sons to Weston Sr. in the years since their breakup. She is also a mother to a third child, Collin Adonis, from another relationship.

Whitney lost custody of Weston Jr. and River, both of whom she shares with ex-boyfriend, Weston Sr.

Whitney was arrested in 2024 for allegedly failing to make child support payments, but that was not her first run-in with the law.

She was arrested for allegedly trying to steal a pregnancy test from a Walmart in 2012. That same year, she and ex-boyfriend Weston Sr. were accused of destroying someone’s laptop and cellphone.

The mother-of-three once allegedly attacked Weston Sr. with a broom and was booked for felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor trespassing for the incident.

Netizens couldn’t believe Whitney would be denied entry into the funeral

