“Sick”: ’16 And Pregnant’ Star Whitney Purvis Missed Her Son’s Funeral After Allegedly Being Late
Whitney Purvis smiling with young boy in a store, related to 16 And Pregnant star missing son's funeral reported late.
Celebrities, News

“Sick”: ’16 And Pregnant’ Star Whitney Purvis Missed Her Son’s Funeral After Allegedly Being Late

Whitney Purvis was barred from saying her final goodbye to her son after reportedly arriving too late for his funeral.

The 33-year-old mother recently spoke about her son, Weston Jr., who passed away on June 2 at the age of 16—the very same age Whitney was when she gave birth to him on the show 16 and Pregnant.

“How do you do this to a grieving mother. Sick,” one commented online, while another wrote, “If a mom isnt involved in laying her child to rest, something is very broken.”

Highlights
  • ‘16 and Pregnant’ star Whitney Purvis was reportedly barred from attending her own son’s funeral.
  • She allegedly showed up late and was not on the guest list, sources claimed.
  • However, her ex-boyfriend and father of her deceased son, Weston Gosa Sr., had a completely different story to tell.
  • “If a mom isn’t involved in laying her child to rest, something is very broken,” read one comment online.
    Whitney Purvis was reportedly barred from attending her own son’s funeral after showing up too late

    Whitney Purvis, 16 and Pregnant star, taking a selfie smiling in a silver dress with necklace and earrings indoors.

    Image credits: Whitney Purvis

    Weston Jr.’s final rites took place at a Georgia funeral home last Saturday.

    When Whitney arrived to say her final goodbye, she was told she wasn’t on the guest list and was turned away at the chapel doors, according to a source from Whitney’s camp.

    The source claimed to TMZ that Weston Jr.’s father, Weston Gosa Sr., told the mother-of-three that the funeral service would start at 4 p.m.

    Whitney’s name wasn’t on the guest list for her own son’s funeral, a source claimed

    Whitney Purvis smiling with young boy indoors in a warm setting, related to 16 And Pregnant star news.

    Image credits: Whitney Purvis

    However, when she arrived at the chapel, she was allegedly told that service had already begun at 2 p.m.

    Furthermore, Whitney was allegedly told by the funeral home staff that her name was not on the guest list.

    She and her family were eventually asked to leave the premises, the source claimed.

    Teen boy smiling outdoors at night wearing a white t-shirt, related to 16 And Pregnant star Whitney Purvis news.

    Image credits: Whitney Purvis

    On the other hand, her ex-partner and the father of her children, Weston Gosa Sr., had a completely different story to tell.

    He claimed to the outlet that he notified all the attendees that the viewing was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the service was scheduled to start at 4 p.m. sharp.

    Weston Sr., who shares two sons with Whitney, asserted that he had informed the mother about the funeral details personally over the phone about a week in advance. He also claimed to have told her about a strict guest list that would be enforced.

    Whitney’s pregnancy and the birth of her son were documented on the show 16 and Pregnant

    Pregnant woman talking to a doctor while a man stands nearby, related to 16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis.

    Image credits: Teen Mom UK

    Comment from Caitlin Summers discussing delays at funerals and the need for more time for parents or loved ones.

    The father claimed Whitney only arrived at 4:15 p.m., by which time the service had already begun.

    As Whitney stood on the wrong side of the locked chapel doors, she had a tense exchange with the funeral director, who told her it was too late for her to enter.

    The riled up mother then apparently texted Weston Sr. at around 5:10 p.m. and called him “evil” for allegedly keeping her out, Weston Sr. said.

    He then sent her a photo of her name on the guest list when she claimed she wasn’t added, the father claimed, noting that Whitney’s mother, aunt, and uncle managed to arrive at around 3 p.m. and attended the funeral service.

    In spite of all the commotion, Weston Sr. said they gave Whitney a separate urn with some of their deceased son’s ashes.

    “I didn’t want it to be real. I didn’t understand what happened,” Whitney said about her son’s passing

    Whitney Purvis at the beach wearing a white hat and Starry Night shirt, linked to 16 And Pregnant news.

    Image credits: Whitney Purvis

    Comment by Danielle Curry discussing Whitney Purvis allegedly missing her son's funeral due to being late after 16 And Pregnant.

    Earlier this month, Whitney expressed grief over her son’s passing and said it felt like time was “standing still, just frozen.”

    “I can’t distract myself,” she told People. “It’s going through my mind constantly. I hate to even pick up my phone.”

    While recalling the day she learned about his passing, Whitney said she initially didn’t pick up Weston Sr.’s call because they were in the middle of a disagreement.

    Image credits: Weston Gosa

    Comment by Melissa Lambert expressing concern about a mom missing her child's funeral and the situation being broken.

    When she saw his “911” text, she instantly knew something was wrong and could hear Weston Sr. cry when she picked up his call.

    “I just pulled out of the parking lot and drove home and just screamed in my car, just screamed to the top of my lungs,” she told the outlet.

    “I didn’t want it to be real,” she added, “I didn’t understand what happened.”

    Weston Jr. had “several health issues,” including diabetes, according to his stepmother

    Whitney Purvis from 16 and Pregnant smiling with a young child, both looking at the camera in a close-up photo.

    Image credits: nurvispurvis_

    Comment from Kerri Saurbeck about showing compassion for grief, referencing 16 And Pregnant star Whitney Purvis missing son's funeral.

    Weston Jr.’s stepmother, Amy Gosa, revealed on social media that the teenage boy had been battling “several health issues,” including diabetes.

    “All we know is we got up this morning around 7 a.m. and tried to wake him up, he was not breathing, we attempted CPR and called an ambulance,” Amy shared on social media.

    The teenager was declared deceased at the hospital, and his passing was “so unexpected,” the stepmother added.

    Young boy smiling in bookstore holding The Giving Tree book, related to 16 And Pregnant star Whitney Purvis news.

    Image credits: Whitney Purvis

    Whitney appeared on season one of 16 and Pregnant, which captured the lives of high school girls dealing with their unplanned pregnancies.

    The MTV show documented Whitney’s pregnancy and the 2009 birth of her son, Weston Jr.

    During their on-and-off relationship, Whitney and Weston Sr. also welcomed son River in 2014 before splitting up again.

    The mother lost custody of both her sons to Weston Sr. in the years since their breakup. She is also a mother to a third child, Collin Adonis, from another relationship.

    Whitney lost custody of Weston Jr. and River, both of whom she shares with ex-boyfriend, Weston Sr.

    Whitney Purvis smiling with a young boy in a store aisle, related to 16 And Pregnant star news.

    Image credits: Whitney Purvis

    Whitney was arrested in 2024 for allegedly failing to make child support payments, but that was not her first run-in with the law.

    She was arrested for allegedly trying to steal a pregnancy test from a Walmart in 2012. That same year, she and ex-boyfriend Weston Sr. were accused of destroying someone’s laptop and cellphone.

    The mother-of-three once allegedly attacked Weston Sr. with a broom and was booked for felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor trespassing for the incident.

    Netizens couldn’t believe Whitney would be denied entry into the funeral

    Comment by Kellie Brand criticizing Whitney Purvis for missing her son's funeral and stating she should be let in.

    Comment about being close to grandpa and missing his funeral, related to 16 And Pregnant star Whitney Purvis missing son's funeral.

    Comment by Dominique Lewis expressing anger about a grieving mother on social media regarding Whitney Purvis.

    Comment discussing 16 And Pregnant star Whitney Purvis allegedly being late and missing her son's funeral.

    Comment by Jason Gondie discussing grief and responsibility, with a small profile photo, shown on a social media platform.

    Comment by Crystal Qualls on social media, reflecting on memories related to 16 And Pregnant star Whitney Purvis.

    Comment expressing disappointment over 16 And Pregnant star Whitney Purvis missing her son’s funeral due to being late.

    Comment by Bryce Batton questioning why someone was not at the funeral home early in the morning or when it opened.

    Comment by Angie Williams, expressing sadness about being given the wrong funeral time, related to 16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis.

    Comment from Danielle Kohr discussing custody and family support after son’s passing related to 16 And Pregnant star Whitney Purvis.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment criticizing 16 And Pregnant star Whitney Purvis for missing her son's funeral.

    Comment by Juta Kalnina discussing alleged selfishness and negligence related to 16 And Pregnant star Whitney Purvis missing son's funeral.

    Comment by Sandra Sol expressing disapproval of a mother missing her child's funeral.

    1 hour ago

    She's his MOM. Unless she was a*****e to him for his whole life, they should have let her in. Some people just suck.

    1 hour ago

