About 3 years ago I started a rock collection! After getting my first rough opal specimen, I have been on a mission to collect *at least one* opal from every locality. It's been a daunting task and I'm certainly not done, but I feel like I'm getting close!

So far I have opal specimens from: Mexico, Nevada, Louisiana, Australia, Indonesia, Ethiopa, California, Honduras, Idaho and Oregon. I have acquired many varieties that are mined in different areas within those areas. I don't know if I'll ever be able to complete my goal...but it's fun trying!

I'm going to share 14 of my favorite specimens from my collection; I have well over 200 individual opal specimens.

#1

Ethiopian Opal Specimen (Check Out Those "Windows" With Contrasting Color)

#2

A Beautiful Mexican Opal On Its Natural Matrix

#3

Another Mexican Opal (This Is Contra Luz, Which Is A Type Of Opal That Needs Light Directed From Behind The Specimen)

#4

Mexican Opal

#5

Contra Luz Mexican "Water" Opal (Without Light Behind It, It's As Clear As Water)

#6

Mexican Crystal Opal

#7

Another Contra Luz Opal From Mexico (Check Out That Rainbow!)

#8

One Of My Jars Of Ethiopian Opal Specimens

#9

Ethiopian Opal Specimen (It Must Stay In Water Or It Will Crack/Craze)

#10

Gorgeous Precious Opal Specimen From Virgin Valley, Nevada

#11

Another Ethiopian Opal

#12

Also Ethiopan

#13

Back To Mexican Opal

#14

Contra Luz Mexican Opal

