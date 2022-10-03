About 3 years ago I started a rock collection! After getting my first rough opal specimen, I have been on a mission to collect *at least one* opal from every locality. It's been a daunting task and I'm certainly not done, but I feel like I'm getting close!

So far I have opal specimens from: Mexico, Nevada, Louisiana, Australia, Indonesia, Ethiopa, California, Honduras, Idaho and Oregon. I have acquired many varieties that are mined in different areas within those areas. I don't know if I'll ever be able to complete my goal...but it's fun trying!

I'm going to share 14 of my favorite specimens from my collection; I have well over 200 individual opal specimens.