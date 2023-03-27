News Presenter Loses It After Guest Accidentally Puts On A Tiny Pizza Hat Filter During Online Interview

Ever messed around with the settings on Zoom? Maybe you managed to teleport yourself to a sunny beach during a work meeting? Better yet, perhaps you transformed yourself into a potato?

These feats of modern technology are always amusing, but the problem with them is that they usually happen at the most inopportune times. Important lecture? Yup. Work interview? Of course. Interview on Australian TV channel 9 News Adelaide? Well, yes, but only if you’re the guest Mark Borlace, whose computer wouldn’t level with him when he needed it the most.

RAA representative Mark Borlace was embarrassed by his Zoom giving him trouble with inappropriate backgrounds and a hilarious filter

Mark Borlace, Senior Manager at the Royal Automobile Association (RAA), had digitally joined journalist and presenter Alice Monfries for an interview on 9 News Adelaide. At first, the technical difficulties began with Mark having trouble with his background, starting with a picture of a carwash.

“Thanks for your tolerance while I just go through this,” Mark thanked Alice, but that was only the beginning of his troubles.

While the atmosphere was sedate with Mark being in a carwash in the cybernetic world, Alice couldn’t help but crack up when he was suddenly transported to a reef, complete with divers and a turtle.

Although Mark was seemingly embarrassed, he was taking it like a champ. He managed to blur the background, but then came the coup de grâce – a teensy weensy pizza hat was placed on his head.

By that point, Alice’s barriers had been thoroughly routed and she could contain her laughter no longer. Mark, meanwhile, having figured out how to turn the background on, decided to start with a clean slate and reconnect to the interview.

The host, Alice Monfries, had stayed quite composed like a true professional up until the pizza hat came out

Watch the original video here:

Mark took the situation like a champ, even posting a picture of himself with a real-life pizza hat made by his partner

Mark showed off his sense of humor together with the help of the RAA and his partner Monique, by posting a picture of himself with a real pizza hat in his office. Credit goes to Monique, who went out of her way to make the digital pizza hat real.

If this story seems to ring some sort of bell, it’s probably ringing the bell labeled “attorney with a cat filter.” During the dark days of the pandemic, an attorney by the name of Rod Ponton accidentally appeared as a kitten in the Texas Judicial District Court. Thank God Rod went on to clarify “I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” in case anyone in the Court that day had begun fearing that an attorney had morphed into a cat.

Showing off his icy cool, Rod also said “I’m prepared to go forward with it,” ready to take on the mantle of being the first talking cat in court. Apparently, it was his kid that turned on the filter when he was using the computer, so that’s another thing to look out for when going online.

And it’s not the first time this has happened, as a lawyer got into a similar situation as Mark during the start of the pandemic, accidentally joining court as a talking cat

As Zoom apparently has about 300 million users daily, filter and background mishaps likely happen in the hundreds every day. But have you ever seen a colleague’s background and wondered what exactly it was hiding?

The original video by 9newsadelaide on Instagram collected almost 2.5k likes and nearly 100 comments. Commenters enjoyed how pure and funny the video was, appreciating how nice and collected the guest was during this mishap. Share your thoughts about the vid below!

Commenters laughed at how pure the guest was and how well he retained his composure in the mild chaos