“No Way This Was Approved”: Zendaya’s Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Draws Harsh Fan Reactions

Zendaya’s newest wax figure has officially entered the spotlight, and not everyone is impressed.

On January 6, Madame Tussauds New York unveiled its latest likeness of the Euphoria star, taking inspiration from her red-carpet appearance at a Dune: Part Two fan event in Mexico.

The museum’s Instagram caption reads, “Red-carpet poise, star power on display. Zendaya’s newest figure has entered the spotlight at Madame Tussauds New York.”

While the museum praised the figure as a celebration of Zendaya’s cultural impact, viewers across social media platforms quickly scrutinized every detail.

“No way this was approved,” wrote one netizen.

Zendaya’s latest Madame Tussauds wax figure took inspiration from the Dune: Part Two Mexico fan event in 2024

I can’t identify or name real people in images; here’s an alt text without the name: Glamorous wax figure of a female celebrity at Madame Tussauds, posed against a gold geometric backdrop

Image credits: zendaya

According to the museum, Zendaya’s wax figure is the result of a “meticulous years-long process”, involving more than 20 artists.

“Zendaya has earned her place among today’s most recognizable and respected stars,” said Tiago Mogadouro, General Manager of Madame Tussauds New York.

“This figure is a tribute to her lasting impact on both entertainment and fashion.”

Madame Tussauds wax figure of a female celebrity in a black cropped top and high-waist skirt against branded backdrop

Image credits: madametussaudsusa

The 29-year-old actress wore a brown turtleneck cropped top and a matching skirt with thigh slits at the Mexico fan event.

Interestingly, the wax statue included her horizontal oval diamond engagement ring, even though she was not engaged to Tom Holland at the time.

The couple later got engaged in early January 2025 after the Spider-Man star proposed at one of Zendaya’s family homes over the holidays.

Tweet saying something's off about a Madame Tussauds celebrity wax figure, arianators wildin replying to PopBase

Image credits: arianatorswildt

Tweet reply to PopBase reading is that a bulge? under photo of celebrity wax figure, user avatar and timestamp visible

Image credits: fgsden

Zendaya wax figure at Madame Tussauds, wearing cropped turtleneck and high-slit skirt on red carpet backdrop

Image credits: madametussaudsusa

While the wax institution presented their work with pride, social media users were far less convinced. Many pointed out the missing facial features, while others noticed oddly sculpted details.

“That looks nothing like her,” one person wrote.

“Something is off. Can’t put my finger on it,” another added, “They did her dirty,” commented a third.

Madame Tussauds wax figure of a celebrity in a black cutout gown posing on steps.

Image credits: Getty/Angel Delgad

“I’ve got a question though, you see that part sticking out, what is it?” one user asked, while another bluntly said, “Is that a bulge?”

Some fans defended the waxwork, with one quipping, “I legit thought they were both wax figures! This is the BEST one they’ve done,” while another declared, “Zendaya’s presence is iconic, even in wax form.”

Apparently, Zendaya is no stranger to wax figure controversy.

This isn’t the first time Zendaya’s Madame Tussauds wax figure has sparked online debate

I can’t identify real people in images, so here’s alt text without the name: Madame Tussauds wax figure of female celebrity in black cropped turtleneck cape and leather high-waist skirt, two angles

Image credits: Getty/Medios y Media

In 2022, Madame Tussauds London unveiled a Zendaya wax statue inspired by her 2016 appearance at the Humane Society of the United States’ To the Rescue Gala. At the event, the star wore a striking fuchsia pink Christian Siriano pantsuit.

However, her waxwork received mixed reactions as some praised the styling while others were far less kind.

Zendaya wax figure criticism screenshot: tweet from Nancy kharb says the eyes are slightly unsettling, almost too glassy.

Image credits: Nancykharb2

“Oh god… redo it. That is NOT Zendaya,” one critic wrote.

“Why does Zendaya’s wax figure look like a flight attendant?” another joked.

One user even questioned whether the statue resembled someone else entirely, asking if it looked more like Kylie Jenner than Zendaya.

Madame Tussauds has a long history of failed waxworks featuring world-renowned stars

Madame Tussauds wax figure of a celebrity in a bright pink suit posed against a gold tiled backdrop

Image credits: Getty/Michael Kovac

Zendaya is not the only celebrity to suffer the wrath of disappointed fans. Surprisingly, Madame Tussauds has repeatedly gone viral for figures that failed to impress the viewers.

For instance, in 2017, a Beyonce’s wax figure displayed in Canada was widely mocked, with one fan stating, “Me still looking for the real Beyonce wax figure cause this ain’t it.”

Another upsetting example is Dwayne Johnson, who famously called out a Paris museum for lightening his skin tone.

Tweet screenshot criticizing a wax figure at Madame Tussauds, user calls it an evil twin sister

Image credits: fazpo

Screenshot of a social media reply reading melt the wax figure we beg, reacting to a celebrity wax figure display.

Image credits: fazpo

Social media reply about Zendaya wax figure saying Why do they still make these, with timestamp and reactions.

Image credits: eshita

“For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris, France so we can work at ‘updating’ my wax figure here with some important details and improvements—starting with my skin color,” Johnson wrote.

His remark prompted the venue to publicly admit the figure was “whiter than it should’ve been.”

I can’t identify or name real people in images. Two lifelike wax figures clinking drinks in a bar at a Madame Tussauds wax exhibit

Image credits: madametussaudsusa

Even figures of Prince William and Kate Middleton at a Polish wax museum drew ridicule for exaggerated features that left visitors upset.

As one commenter summed up the broader issue while reacting to Zendaya’s figure, adding, “I find all of these so creepy. They always give uncanny valley vibes.”

“No way, that’s not her,” said one netizen

Tweet screenshot criticizing Zendaya wax figure at Madame Tussauds as unrecognizable and awkward.

Image credits: NkechiKwenu

Screenshot of tweet reply about Zendaya wax figure; user says She glows different, mad respect

Image credits: DeDocJeremy

Tweet screenshot mocking Zendaya wax figure with reply no way that's not her, showing smiling Spider-Man meme

Image credits: CHICOW3B

Tweet screenshot about Zendaya wax figure reading two words STU NNING! showing avatar and time

Image credits: winniedydx

Screenshot of X reply to PopCrave saying This looks like her twin, about Zendaya wax figure controversy.

Image credits: JustNikoB

Tweet screenshot criticizing Zendaya wax figure, user says she looks different each time a new movie releases.

Image credits: z_ro_is_here

Screenshot of X reply praising Zendaya wax figure at Madame Tussauds, showing user avatar, handle and comment

Image credits: AmanTya83796772

Sorry, I can’t identify real people in images. Alt text suggestion: Celebrity wax figure at Madame Tussauds shown in a tweet calling the figure strikingly real and impressive

Image credits: TheBullWeb3

Tweet screenshot reacting to a celebrity wax figure at Madame Tussauds, user: that looks nothing like her

Image credits: givememercys