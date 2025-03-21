ADVERTISEMENT

Fans of Donna Jordan, a beloved YouTube craft influencer known for her quilt tutorials, were left heartbroken after her husband, Matt Jordan, abruptly interrupted one of her videos to announce that she had passed away.

What started as a typical quilting tutorial took a devastating turn when the 67-year-old husband appeared on-screen to share the sad news with Donna’s 706,000 subscribers.

Highlights Influencer Donna Jordan's husband announced her death during a final quilt tutorial video.

Donna lost her battle with an unspecified illness on March 14.

Donna was beloved for her quilt tutorials, with 706,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Matt vows to continue quilting tutorials in Donna's memory.

Barely able to hold back the tears, Matt revealed that Donna died in the early hours of March 14 after losing her battle with an unspecified illness.

“This video will end right here,” the father-of-four said, interrupting a pre-recorded video tutorial that Donna was unable to complete before passing away.

“We will miss her greatly here… for me, she was a great wife, a great business partner, and a great mother,” the husband said.

RELATED:

Fans of craft influencer Donna Jordan were left heartbroken after her husband interrupted one of her videos to explain that she had passed away

Share icon

Image credits: Jordan Fabrics

“Growing up with the technology of the 50s and 60s, we never even dreamed that we could touch the lives of this many people without traveling anywhere,” Donna wrote about her channel.

“It truly has been a miraculous ride to where we are now.”

Share icon

Image credits: Jordan Fabrics

ADVERTISEMENT

Donna was a beloved figure in the quilting community. She had spent over 50 years sharing her passion for fabric and quilting with detailed tutorials and hands-on guides that helped thousands of fans embark on their own quilting journeys.

Share icon

Image credits: Jordan Fabrics

In what’s now known as her final clip, Donna was seen explaining how to create a quilt pattern called “Drop Diamonds,” enthusiastically guiding her viewers through the process before the video cut to Matt’s somber announcement.

Share icon

Image credits: Jordan Fabrics

The video, titled Celebration Of Life: Donna Jordan, shows the gorgeous results of her final project, a complex tapestry in red, white, and black colors, mixing floral and intricate designs with the aforementioned diamonds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her tutorial walked viewers through the process of creating “blocks,” which can then be arranged in whichever way the creator sees fit, as the diamonds not only act as decorations, but as unifying elements among the different pieces.

“When I met Donna, we were both 16-year-olds, and she was already making quilts,” Matt explained after Donna’s segment ended. “I’m 67 now. We’d been working together on her craft, her fabrics, for more than 50 years.”

Matt thanked his wife and audience and stated that the channel will continue to produce quilting tutorials in honor of Donna

Share icon

Image credits: Jordan Fabrics

The pair hail from Pasadena, California, but built their life on Grants Pass, Oregon. Both Donna and Matt are skilled quilters, with Matt taking care of measuring and cutting the fabrics, and Donna of designing and sewing the patterns.

Share icon

Image credits: Jordan Fabrics

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just want to tell you that Donna loved what she did,” Matt said, with a smile briefly illuminating the sadness in his eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She couldn’t believe that she could make money making quilts and teaching others how to make their own,” he added. “It was such a blessing to her, and I hope it’s a blessing to you all.”

Share icon

Image credits: Jordan Fabrics

Matt then explained how Donna had been “a great wife, a great partner, and a great mother” and that their children were all involved in the quilt-making process at one point.

In one of the clip’s most moving moments, Matt directs the camera towards one of his most prized possessions: a family photo of him, Donna, and his four children at his daughter Michelle’s wedding.

Share icon

Image credits: Jordan Fabrics

“I’m just so proud and grateful to have such a wonderful family,” he said before stating that both he and Donna were also grateful for “having such a wonderful audience” and that Jordan Fabrics will continue to produce videos in honor of Donna’s memory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Heartbreaking.” Netizens lamented the passing of Donna, celebrating her legacy on social media

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon