Illustrator Anton Gudim is the mind behind the witty comic series “Yes, But.” With just two panels (more often than not), he exposes the little contradictions we all face in everyday life, like enjoying the sun but sneezing from allergies, or eating healthy only to cover the food in sauce.

Simple, clever, and relatable, Gudim’s work makes us laugh while holding up a mirror to our habits. His comics are both humorous and thought-provoking, reminding us how often life comes with a “yes”… followed by a “but.”

More info: Instagram | vk.com | x.com | gudim.threadless.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Yes, But comic by Anton Gudim showing complex password versus simple PIN code on screens in two panels

_yes_but Report

    #2

    Yes but comic by Anton Gudim showing organic dog food being served and a woman eating noodles while dog eats from bowl.

    _yes_but Report

    #3

    Yes, But comic by Anton Gudim showing fresh strawberries versus a container with both fresh and spoiled strawberries.

    _yes_but Report

    #4

    Yes, but comic by Anton Gudim showing feet at the beach with a sunset contrasted by vendors approaching.

    _yes_but Report

    #5

    Man carrying paper bags from eco shop but loading them into a truck, simple yet effective yes but comics by Anton Gudim.

    _yes_but Report

    biddy_98 avatar
    Nota Robot
    Nota Robot
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Simply a matter if driving a real car, I guess. Friendlier on your wallet too, where mileage to the gallon is concerned.

    #6

    Woman sitting in a car wearing a brown dress with visible skin folds in a comic from Yes But series by Anton Gudim.

    _yes_but Report

    #7

    Hiker climbing colorful mountain under sun and rainbow contrasted with gray gloomy mountain in Yes But comics by Anton Gudim.

    _yes_but Report

    #8

    Yes but comic by Anton Gudim showing a man watching 4K TV contrasted with glasses blocking the view.

    _yes_but Report

    #9

    Yes, But comic by Anton Gudim showing a robot vacuum cleaner and a messy living room scene.

    _yes_but Report

    #10

    Window with a closed screen on the left and mosquitoes biting a person's neck on the right in Yes But comics by Anton Gudim.

    _yes_but Report

    #11

    Minimalist kitchen comic by Anton Gudim showing an empty clean space versus cluttered with food and drinks on the counter.

    _yes_but Report

    #12

    Yes but comic by Anton Gudim showing two men at an elevator in a simple yet effective illustration.

    _yes_but Report

    #13

    Yes, but comic by Anton Gudim showing a couple debating 50/50 versus 100% in relationship and marriage contexts.

    _yes_but Report

    #14

    Yes, but comic by Anton Gudim showing a man confused by reserved beach chairs then reserved gym equipment.

    _yes_but Report

    #15

    Hand selecting vegan burger then adding bacon on a touchscreen in a simple yet effective yes but comic by Anton Gudim.

    _yes_but Report

    #16

    Open ice cream container with snowflakes on one side and a bent spoon on the other in a Yes But comic by Anton Gudim.

    _yes_but Report

    #17

    Woman exercising on stair machine contrasted with her taking elevator to gym, a simple yet effective yes but comic by Anton Gudim.

    _yes_but Report

    #18

    Comic panel showing a plane seat screen with a movie, illustrating a Yes, But comic by Anton Gudim.

    _yes_but Report

    #19

    Yes But comic by Anton Gudim showing a social media profile with many friends and a lonely Friendship Day table.

    _yes_but Report

    #20

    Yes but comic by Anton Gudim showing two trucks side by side with a speed limit sign on the road in a minimalistic style.

    _yes_but Report

    #21

    Yes, but comic showing a traveler in an airport with a visited countries map highlighting travel in a simple style.

    _yes_but Report

    #22

    Yes But comic by Anton Gudim showing a strong flower breaking ground versus a wilted flower in a pot indoors.

    _yes_but Report

    #23

    Yes but comic by Anton Gudim showing a long line of checkout counters on one side and two women standing on the other.

    _yes_but Report

    #24

    Yes, But comic by Anton Gudim showing a contrast between cheerful amusement park and serious workers in matching outfits.

    _yes_but Report

    #25

    Yes, but comic by Anton Gudim showing a couple in bed illustrating different temperature feelings in a simple style.

    _yes_but Report

