Illustrator Anton Gudim is the mind behind the witty comic series “Yes, But.” With just two panels (more often than not), he exposes the little contradictions we all face in everyday life, like enjoying the sun but sneezing from allergies, or eating healthy only to cover the food in sauce.

Simple, clever, and relatable, Gudim’s work makes us laugh while holding up a mirror to our habits. His comics are both humorous and thought-provoking, reminding us how often life comes with a “yes”… followed by a “but.”

