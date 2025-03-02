Man Sparks Controversy After Calling Out 5 Parenting Trends That Need To Go In 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

In a lot of ways, having access to the internet is a wonderful thing. At any given moment, you’re just a few clicks away from the best chocolate chip cookie recipe in the world, adorable videos of puppies playing in the snow and information about that mysterious rash that suddenly appeared on your shoulder.

But at the same time, it can be overwhelming to have so much information, especially if you’re looking for parenting advice. At the beginning of the year, one man made a TikTok calling out toxic parenting trends he noticed online in 2024 that he’s hoping moms and dads put to rest. Below, you’ll find his full explanation of why these trends should be laid to rest, as well as some of the reactions viewers had to his video.

There are constantly new parenting trends popping up on the internet

So this man is calling out the ones he’d like to see moms and dads leave behind

You can watch Nate’s full video breaking down these points right here

Two thirds of parents believe that raising kids is harder today than it was 20 years ago, primarily due to technology

As many parents can attest, the internet is full of advice and opinions about how you should raise your kids. Never allow your little ones to sleep in your bed because it’s unsafe. But if you make them sleep in their own room, they won’t have as strong of a bond with you. Children should never be fed any junk food. But restricting sugar in your household might lead your child to develop an eating disorder.

According to a survey from the Pew Research Center, two thirds of parents believe that raising kids today is harder than it was two decades ago. The main reasons they cited for this? Technology and social media. But this is not only because children have access to the internet; it also impacts moms and dads.

All of the contradictory information online can make your head spin, but one thing is for sure: parents shouldn’t be following viral parenting trends just because they’re popular. One trend that has been called out in recent years is “sharenting,” or proud parents posting photos and videos of their little ones online.

Although this is usually done with innocent intentions, Clinical Psychologist Dr. Susan Albers warns CBS12 News that this could be dangerous for children.

“Parents often post information about their children that gives a window to predators… of where their child is located, where they go to school, their teacher, [and] their name.” Dr. Albers says. “It does have clinical consequences in the long run to children’s self-esteem and relationships.”

She explains that creating a narrative around your child can make them feel pressure to conform to that identity, even if it isn’t authentic. It can also be embarrassing for kids to see content of themselves online, either in the moment or when they see it in the future.

Choose the parenting method that works best for your family, rather than what happens to be trending online

Parents.com also published a piece at the end of 2024 noting which trends they’d like to see vanish. First, they called out kids that have “more luxe skincare routines than parents.”

They also noted that “inchstone parties” have gotten out of control. This is when parents throw celebrations for every tiny accomplishment their children have. It’s great to be supportive and show your kids love, but friends and family members don’t need to be included in every single moment.

And another trend that Nate addressed in his video is gentle parenting. This has exploded on TikTok in recent years, but it has plenty of critics as well. And Emily Edlynn, PhD, wrote a piece for Psychology Today breaking down the negatives of this parenting style.

First, she notes that fans of gentle parenting often promote the idea that your child’s behavior is a direct representation of how healthy your relationship with them is. It puts pressure on parents to make every interaction positive, and it can make moms and dads feel like failures if their little ones aren’t responding well to gentle parenting methods.

Dr. Edlynn also says that showing empathy doesn’t magically fix everything. You can have a strong connection with your children while teaching them that their actions have consequences. And finally, the expert notes that there’s no scientific evidence proving that gentle parenting is the best route to take. So do what works best for your family, and don’t feel the need to prescribe to one method.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this video below, pandas. How do you feel about these parenting trends? Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing a similar topic right here.

Readers were quick to share their thoughts on Nate’s takes, whether they agreed or not

