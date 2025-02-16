ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s play the ‘Would You Rather’ game but with well-known and liked fictional characters from TV shows and movies. Some characters from TV shows and movies have left such an effect on us that we still remember them, whether they were funny, annoying, or insane. These are the ones you will see here as you move on to the questions. This poll is full of “would you rather” questions with fictional characters from TV shows or movies. You’ll be asked to make a decision in each question, because this time, there are no answers like ‘idk’ or ‘I can’t decide’. They will be hard to answer at times, but we’re sure you’ll figure out a way. 🤓

Let’s get started!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Have The One Ring (From Lord Of The Rings) But Sauron Is Actively Hunting You, Or Have The Death Note But You Must Write A Name In It Every Day?

The ring in Lord of the rings and the anime death note

Saul Zaentz , Nippon TV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Would You Rather Be Able To Use Mjolnir (Thor’s Hammer) For An Hour Per Day Or Use Iron Man’s Armor Whenever You’d Like But It Randomly Stops Working?

    Thor and Iron man

    Marvel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would’ve picked the Iron man suit but the sentence “ It Randomly Stops Working” made me change my mind. Imagine you were flying and it stopped working. That’s death! I’m not too sure what I would do with a hammer. 😂

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    If You Had To Pick A Roommate To Live With In A Tiny Apartment, Who Would You Rather Live With?

    Sex and the city charlotte samantha carrie and miranda

    HBO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    In The Game Of Thrones World, You Are Given The Option To Beat Up Only One Of These Two People (If We Can Call Them That). Would You Rather Beat Up Joffrey Baratheon Or Ramsay Bolton?

    Joffrey Baratheon and Ramsay Bolton from Game of Thrones

    HBO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    One Has To Disappear From The Face Of The Earth And You Have The Power To Save Only One. Which One Would You Save: Star Trek Or Star Wars?

    Star trek and star wars

    Paramount Television , Lucasfilm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Would You Prefer Experiencing Life In The Universe Of Ratatouille Or Lilo & Stitch?

    the disney films ratatouille and lilo & stitch

    Disney Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    You Can Either Team Up With Captain America Or Iron Man To Beat Ultron. Whomever You Don’t Team Up With Will Fight Alongside Ultron. Who Would You Rather Team Up With?

    Captain America and Iron Man in the Marvel universe

    Marvel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, these have gotten bad. Captain America joining Ultron? Ultron (and Capt America or Iron Man) being defeated by one superhero? This is dumber than Gandalf having an apprentice or House NOT insulting my intelligence.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Would You Rather Have George Costanza As Your Neighbor But He Won’t Stop Complaining About His Miserable Yet Funny Life And Eating Anything That’s In Your Fridge, Or Kramer, But He Is Funny Yet Extremely Unpredictable, So He Can Do Anything You Can Think Of At Any Given Moment, Both Good And Bad?

    George Costanza and Kramer in Seinfeld

    Castle Rock Entertainment Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless George is doing his "make the opposite decision" exercises, that's easy for me. Kramer is unpredictable, but George is positively the worst.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Would You Like To Be Friends With Tony Montana Or Tony Soprano?

    Tony Montana in Scarface and Tony Soprano in The Sopranos

    Universal Pictures , HBO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Would You Rather Spend The Day With Han Solo Or Darth Vader?

    Han Solo and Darth Vader in Star Wars

    Lucasfilm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    This One Is For Grey’s Anatomy Lovers. Would You Rather Go On A Date With McDreamy Or McSteamy?

    McDreamy and McSteamy in Grey’s Anatomy, Dr. Derek Shepherd and Dr. Mark Sloan

    Shondaland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Would You Rather Go On Just One Date With Rachel Or Get Married To Monica?

    monica and rachel from friends

    Warner Bros. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #13

    In The Lotr Universe, Would You Rather Be Friends With Legolas, But He Only Speaks Elvish, Or Aragorn, But He Is Always Fighting In A War Somewhere?

    legolas and aragorn in lord of the rings

    Saul Zaentz Company Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Would You Rather All Tobey Maguire Spider-Man Movies Be Deleted, Or That All Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Movies Be Deleted?

    spider man movies and their actors tobey maguire and andrew garfield

    Marvel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Would You Rather Get Married To Janice From Friends Or Stay Single Forever?

    janice from the tv show Friends

    Warner Bros. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow.... 83% would rather stay single forever? I missed the Janice episodes... is she so bad?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    If You Could Only Save One Of Them, Would You Rather Save Sirius Black Or Dobby In The Harry Potter Universe?

    sirius black and dobby from harry potter

    Warner Bros. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    People Say Your Personality Resembles A Character From The Golden Girls. Who Would You Rather That Person Be?

    The golden girls tv show cast sophia dorothy blanche rose all sitting together

    ABC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd rather Hannibal Lecter or Darth Vader than Dorothy or Blanche. Monstrous people. And Dorothy seems so genuinely unhappy. Rose is apparently stupid, but decent, sweet, and happy. And I was never so certain she wasn't pulling everyone's leg: pay attention, and she bests Dorothy every .... damned .... time! (Yes, I watched a good deal of The Golden Girls; We had one TV in the house! And it got in 6 channels, including PBS!)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    Be Best Friends With Sherlock Holmes But He Constantly Insults Your Intelligence, Or Be Best Friends With Dr. House But He Constantly Tricks You Into Medical Experiments?

    Sherlock Holmes and Dr. House

    Warner Bros. , Universal Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’d rather have my intelligence insulted then be tricked into medical experiments. Insults can’t physically hurt me.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Live In Gotham City Under Batman’s Protection But With Constant Crime, Or Live In Panem Under The Capitol’s Rule But Have A Slim Chance Of Being In The Hunger Games?

    Batman and Katniss in The Hunger Games

    Warner Bros. , Lionsgate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gotham City is free. But then again, Panem seems greener, even if poorer.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Would You Rather Work In The Office Of The Office, Or Parks And Recreation?

    The Office and Parks And Recreation

    3 Arts , Universal Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    In The Bridgerton World, Would You Rather Court Anthony Bridgerton Or Simon Basset?

    Simon and Anthony from Bridgerton

    Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    There Comes A Point In Life When You Have To Make A Tough Choice. The World Can Only Have One. Who Would You Rather Save? Batman Or Superman?

    Batman and Superman

    Warner Bros. , DC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moiradrake avatar
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Batman is a billionaire who spends his money on stuff he can use as a vigilante. Superman is a mild-mannered, hard-working immigrant.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Let’s Say You Were To Spend A Night Sleeping In The Same Room As Someone. Would You Rather That Person Be Hannibal Lecter, Who Promises Not To Attack You But You Can See He Is Drooling Whenever He Looks At You, Or Pennywise, Who Also Promises Not To Attack You But He Does His Creepy Smile Every Time You Look At Him?

    Hannibal Lecter and Pennywise

    MGM , Warner Bros. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    otakugirl08x avatar
    Melissa Harris
    Melissa Harris
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hannibal kills rude people. Be polite and he's the perfect, cultured gentleman. Pennywise in a manifestation of an eldritch entity that survives off of terror and suffering. One is human an can be rationalized with the other is a literal monster.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Whose Apprentice Would You Rather Be - Gandalf’s Or Dumbledore’s?

    Gandalf in Lord of the Rings and Dumbledore in Harry Potter

    Saul Zaents , Warner Bros. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moiradrake avatar
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gandalf, of course. I want to learn how to make cool fireworks and blow smoke rings with my pipeweed.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!