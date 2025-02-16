Impossible “Would You Rather” Questions: Characters From TV Shows & Movies Edition
Let’s play the ‘Would You Rather’ game but with well-known and liked fictional characters from TV shows and movies. Some characters from TV shows and movies have left such an effect on us that we still remember them, whether they were funny, annoying, or insane. These are the ones you will see here as you move on to the questions. This poll is full of “would you rather” questions with fictional characters from TV shows or movies. You’ll be asked to make a decision in each question, because this time, there are no answers like ‘idk’ or ‘I can’t decide’. They will be hard to answer at times, but we’re sure you’ll figure out a way. 🤓
Let’s get started!
Have The One Ring (From Lord Of The Rings) But Sauron Is Actively Hunting You, Or Have The Death Note But You Must Write A Name In It Every Day?
Would You Rather Be Able To Use Mjolnir (Thor’s Hammer) For An Hour Per Day Or Use Iron Man’s Armor Whenever You’d Like But It Randomly Stops Working?
If You Had To Pick A Roommate To Live With In A Tiny Apartment, Who Would You Rather Live With?
In The Game Of Thrones World, You Are Given The Option To Beat Up Only One Of These Two People (If We Can Call Them That). Would You Rather Beat Up Joffrey Baratheon Or Ramsay Bolton?
One Has To Disappear From The Face Of The Earth And You Have The Power To Save Only One. Which One Would You Save: Star Trek Or Star Wars?
Would You Prefer Experiencing Life In The Universe Of Ratatouille Or Lilo & Stitch?
Lilo & Stitch is just moving to Hawaii and taking up surfing.
You Can Either Team Up With Captain America Or Iron Man To Beat Ultron. Whomever You Don’t Team Up With Will Fight Alongside Ultron. Who Would You Rather Team Up With?
Would You Rather Have George Costanza As Your Neighbor But He Won’t Stop Complaining About His Miserable Yet Funny Life And Eating Anything That’s In Your Fridge, Or Kramer, But He Is Funny Yet Extremely Unpredictable, So He Can Do Anything You Can Think Of At Any Given Moment, Both Good And Bad?
Would You Like To Be Friends With Tony Montana Or Tony Soprano?
Would You Rather Spend The Day With Han Solo Or Darth Vader?
This One Is For Grey’s Anatomy Lovers. Would You Rather Go On A Date With McDreamy Or McSteamy?
Would You Rather Go On Just One Date With Rachel Or Get Married To Monica?
In The Lotr Universe, Would You Rather Be Friends With Legolas, But He Only Speaks Elvish, Or Aragorn, But He Is Always Fighting In A War Somewhere?
Would You Rather All Tobey Maguire Spider-Man Movies Be Deleted, Or That All Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Movies Be Deleted?
Would You Rather Get Married To Janice From Friends Or Stay Single Forever?
If You Could Only Save One Of Them, Would You Rather Save Sirius Black Or Dobby In The Harry Potter Universe?
People Say Your Personality Resembles A Character From The Golden Girls. Who Would You Rather That Person Be?
I'd rather Hannibal Lecter or Darth Vader than Dorothy or Blanche. Monstrous people. And Dorothy seems so genuinely unhappy. Rose is apparently stupid, but decent, sweet, and happy. And I was never so certain she wasn't pulling everyone's leg: pay attention, and she bests Dorothy every .... damned .... time! (Yes, I watched a good deal of The Golden Girls; We had one TV in the house! And it got in 6 channels, including PBS!)
Be Best Friends With Sherlock Holmes But He Constantly Insults Your Intelligence, Or Be Best Friends With Dr. House But He Constantly Tricks You Into Medical Experiments?
Live In Gotham City Under Batman’s Protection But With Constant Crime, Or Live In Panem Under The Capitol’s Rule But Have A Slim Chance Of Being In The Hunger Games?
Would You Rather Work In The Office Of The Office, Or Parks And Recreation?
In The Bridgerton World, Would You Rather Court Anthony Bridgerton Or Simon Basset?
There Comes A Point In Life When You Have To Make A Tough Choice. The World Can Only Have One. Who Would You Rather Save? Batman Or Superman?
Batman is a billionaire who spends his money on stuff he can use as a vigilante. Superman is a mild-mannered, hard-working immigrant.
Let’s Say You Were To Spend A Night Sleeping In The Same Room As Someone. Would You Rather That Person Be Hannibal Lecter, Who Promises Not To Attack You But You Can See He Is Drooling Whenever He Looks At You, Or Pennywise, Who Also Promises Not To Attack You But He Does His Creepy Smile Every Time You Look At Him?
Hannibal kills rude people. Be polite and he's the perfect, cultured gentleman. Pennywise in a manifestation of an eldritch entity that survives off of terror and suffering. One is human an can be rationalized with the other is a literal monster.
Whose Apprentice Would You Rather Be - Gandalf’s Or Dumbledore’s?
Gandalf, of course. I want to learn how to make cool fireworks and blow smoke rings with my pipeweed.
Okay, this was fun. And some were difficult choices. More like this, please!
