And even if you know each other beforehand, expectations can still get in the way and make the night very awkward. It’s easy to play board games in a big friend group, but an honest one-on-one under dim lights? That’s a whole different world. There are a million reasons why it might go wrong!

When you think about it, going on a date with someone is the ultimate adventure. If the two of you have never met, you’re essentially sitting down with a total stranger and hoping for a spark (or at least, an interesting conversation) when, in reality, they might be the complete opposite of you and laugh at everything that’s dear to you.

#1 This guy invited me to a movie. He showed up 20 minutes late with no communication about it. He looked 100 pounds heavier than his photos and smelled awful. Afterward the first thing he did was complain about his ex wife. I said, “best of luck to you, I’m not interested” and blocked him.

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#2 My FIRST date, actually. With a friend of a friend, summer after junior year of high school.



She suggested we go to a cute coffee house, I thought it’d be perfect since we both love coffee. Plus, me being brand new to dating, I JUMPED at the chance to plan a whole day together doing “mini-dates” since we really hit it off and had a ton of chemistry, it seemed like, before I even asked her out.



The coffee house she suggested was one where a former fling worked at. She acted all embarrassed, like she didn’t pick the location. Me being gullible, thought it was an honest blunder and wanted to continue with the day we had planned.



She was on her phone for a good chunk, but I chose to ignore it. I guess I realized it was a red flag, but I was so stoked to be on my first date that I didn’t know that I should expect better.



Next thing I remember, she asks me if I wanted anything else, I said no, I was just finishing my coffee figured she was using that as an out to make a phone call or whatever, her being on her phone a lot and all.



Then I look up and she’s talking with her former fling, then they walk out together.



I thought they were arguing(?) or SOMETHING else, so I give her a few minutes. Texted her something like “get lost on the way?”.... no response. Then a few minutes later I texted “you ok?”... no response.



I paid for our coffees and left. Never heard from her again.

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#3 Met a guy for coffee, and after an hour of small talk. A woman walked up to our table and tearfully introduced herself as HIS WIFE! Turns out he was a lying liar, and not a divorcée. Mortified.



ETA: There were one or two questions asking for more details so I thought I would update!

I will never forget what she said to me. She stuck her hand out and said, “ Hello dear. I’m his wife”. I was in such a shock I could only shake her hand and say ‘Hello’. The dude immediately stood up and rushed her out of the Starbucks. He said nothing to me in that moment but did try to text me the next week.

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#4 Met a guy on plenty of fish. Half way through the date he tells me he just got out of san Quintan, did 20 years. I was scared out of my brain. I sat there through the rest of the date, went home and changed my phone number.

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#5 Second date but, was speaking to a guy from Tinder for about 6 weeks. Met one time before this and it went well. Messaging everyday and had lots of chemistry.



He was from a couple hours out of town so we went halvies on a hotel room. He was meant to arrive sometime in the afternoon. Ended up getting in past 7pm.... but instead of coming to the hotel, he went to meet his friends at the footy. He finally got to the hotel around 10pm and told me I was so lucky because he left the game early for me and he has never done that for a girl before.



Gee, thanks but no thanks.

#6 Met for coffee, and when he arrived, found out he had NO INSIDE VOICE.



I lowered my voice BUT IT DIDN'T WORK. Now I'm practically whispering, BUT HE'S NOT TAKING THE HINT!



Finally drag him outside to say that I'm really uncomfortable with him shouting all my business to everyone in the coffee shop and he tells me HES BEEN TOLD THIS BEFORE.



Nope. Nopity nope. Nice to meet you and good luck.

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#7 I had a bumble coffee date with a guy who showed up straight from the gym, smelly and all. Non stop talked about his bouncer stories and acted out with loud yelling and swearing and gestures how he would beat people up. Then topped it off with telling me about how he hates drunk hysteric girls and wished he could punch their teeth in.



Needless to say I excused myself early, and when he messaged me the next day with ‘thought I scared you off’, I blocked him.

#8 Went on a date from Tinder (first mistake) drove about an hour to meet her at her place. She looked nothing like her pictures. We went out to get drinks at a popular bar and during my first drink, after her second she was already sloppy and a mess. I knew then I was going to stop drinking so I could drive home. I just chugged water all night while she kept the drinks going despite my advice on slowing down.

I get her back to her place and mention I will use the restroom then drive home. While I'm gone she **HIDES** my car keys.. I walk out of the bathroom and she explains that she is wasted so I must be wasted to and she will not let me drive an hour home. After some discussion I knew there was no getting through to her, she told me I had two options sleep with her in her bed or sleep on her couch. I opted for the couch... I laid there from 2 am to 5 am and then woke her up and demanded my keys. I tore her apartment apart looking for the keys and they were in her pockets the whole time...

I left and blocked her right away. I haven't been on dating apps since.

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#9 The guy showed up half an hour late in an arm cast. He ordered a steak where he asked me to cut it up for him. Throughout dinner, all he talked about was himself and complained about his job. Afterwards, he asked me to drive him to his car which was only a few blocks away. Tried to kiss me at the end of the date and when I gave him the cheek, he called me selfish.



The next day he asked for a second date. I blocked him.

#10 Started talking a to a guy off Tinder. We chatted for a good week before we were able to meet (he was divorced, has young kids, etc.) Anywho, we decide to meet at a bar/restaurant in a Wednesday evening. Keep in mind, were both mid-late 30's, work full time, etc.



So, he's late, like almost 30 minutes late. Apologizes and proceeds to order a beer and a shot of fireball. Asks if I would like one. I hesitate but say, "sure, I'll have one with you." So we're chatting, having a good time but dammit, he's talking a mile a minute, constantly interrupting me and complimenting me (thank you but, let me tell my story).

Long story short, he proceeds to order at least 5 more beers, I think 3 shots. I had 2 beers and the one he had offered me. I suggest we order food so we order a couple of burgers.

After this, he orders ANOTHER shot of fireball and a beer and by now it's about 9:30, I want to get home and get ready for bed. We go to leave and our waitress comes running out, worried about him driving. He claims he is just fine, has a high tolerance, didn't drink that much, etc. I tell him maybe he should order a lyft/uber and again he claims he is fine but he wants to come home with me.

I politely decline and state I have to work early the next morning. He gets all weepy, tries to kiss me and I excuse myself and tell him maybe next time. Never heard from him again!



Another one - met a paramedic coming off of his shift. Good-looking man, divorced, couple of kids. We're eating our meal and he proceeds to start on about his ex-wife and how horrible she is, complains about how much he pays for child support and how he would "really like to hire someone to take care of her." Conversation was pretty lacking after that. I felt a bit uncomfortable and just stated how sorry I was that he was going through that. We finished our meal and we parted ways. Again, never heard from him either.

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#11 He talked nonstop about his childhood for almost 2 hours and judged me when I wasn't as knowledgeable about physics as he was. Halfway through he told me he had anti-social personality disorder - he was a sociopath. I think he tried to follow me to my car to make sure I got there okay, but I quickly made an excuse and bolted to my car and drove off. That was a big nope.

#12 I went in a date with a girl who was easily 100 lbs over her posted pictures on the dating site I met her on ( not even talking about angles pics, she straight up used old pictures when she was much thinner on her profile). Despite the obvious deception I made the effort to go out so even though I was not attracted to her and a little put out she obviously deceived me with her profile pics, I’ll at least have a conversation with them, but this took the cake. In the first 30 min of our conversation, I found out that she didn’t tell me before that 1. She’s married. 2. Her husband is in prison. 3. She’s 12 days sober. 4. She has three kids all possessed by the legal system.

I didn’t feel bad when I said I needed to leave and I just have a $20 to the bartender to cover mu tab but didn’t pay for a single drink for her. Pro tip: don’t lie about who you are, it won’t ever work out.

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#13 This is the first and only interview date I had.



Friendly enough girl but we had ZERO chemistry. She was rather boring, never been in a relationship and was an accountant at a plate factory. To be fair to her, I just got back into dating after finally getting over a bad breakup so my skills were eroded.



Our conversation during dinner stunk. Every answer we gave was straight to the point like we were on a timed debate.

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#14 I went on a first date when I was in college - a blind date. He suggested that we drive to the beach and spend the day there. When I arrived to pick him up, he got in the car and, after about 15 minutes later said, "Well, you're no Miss America, but you'll do". We were still on the highway driving and had another hour or so before reaching the beach. The conversation got worse and worse - he was obnoxious, rude, a total jerk. Finally, when we stopped at a rest area and he went to the restroom, I put all of his stuff out at the door and left him there. That was decades ago, but I'll always remember it.

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#15 He didn’t know where salt came from. he asked me where i thought salt came from. i said salt deposits. he asked the waiter where he thought salt came from. he also said salt deposits. he asked the table of 2 older couples next to us where THEY thought salt came from...



he vaped and they asked him to stop. he mumbled curses when the staff member left and kept vaping. he got super drunk super fast and i now wonder if he was on anything else. he got up to talk to people at different tables. so embarrassing. he talked trash on his ex the whole time. she didn’t do anything remotely rude or offensive in his stories about her. i wish my date had been with her instead.

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#16 In high school a guy asked me out. It started great, he showed up with flowers and opened my car door for me. Then on the way to dinner every time he hit a red light he would lean over and stick his WHOLE TONGUE in my mouth (I was too young to feel comfortable saying wth). We get to the restaurant and I tell him that I’m severely allergic to shellfish and peanuts lol. He proceeds to order shrimp skewers and ask if I want some (aweh considerate! Lol). Spent the ENTIRE time watching the football game behind my head and not listening to what I was saying at all. When it was time for dessert he grabbed the menu and said “I got this, I know the BEST thing here!” And I reminded him I was allergic to nuts and he goes “oh yea... well you better pick then” he was going to choose a peanut butter sundae. Did I mention the restaurant he took me to was the place he worked? He honestly spent more time talking/listening to our waitress than me.

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#17 Setting: His favorite bar, which was the bar inside of a movie theater lobby.



He showed me many selfies of him at Disney. He went weekly. He lived 2 hours away, he did not have children. 5 minutes into the date he grabbed my face while announcing that he gives great face massages. Seems genuinely shocked that I didn't want one.



Ten minutes after meeting him I was at the pub nextdoor, telling the bartender about my night. I was given a free appetizer in sympathy, so overall it was a win.

#18 The worst date I’ve ever been on was one where I kissed this guy at a party and I swear to god, when I rocked up to see him again (wasn’t super keen, he seemed a bit weird but he insisted on catching up for lunch a week after because he didn’t like the idea of “kissing someone once”), it was a different guy. I was SO confused. He looked completely different, and I hadn’t been drinking at the party. I remember specifically the guy I kissed had a gap between his front teeth which I thought was cute, and this guy didn’t. Different hair colour, different voice, everything, he was even shorter than the guy I had kissed. I tried really hard to not make it obvious that I was confused and when he went to the toilet, I facebooked him and saw I was right. When I confronted him, he just bailed. Like, got up and ran. I saw the guy I kissed about a year later, and he admitted to me he’d given my number to this other guy because he complained that he’d “cut his lunch” and they both thought I had been drinking and wouldn’t have noticed it was this other guy.

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#19 First 2-3 minutes he told me about his DUI and then laughed at me that I lived with my parents (at the time age 30).

#20 Not technically a “date” but I was talking to this guy for a couple weeks on tinder. We texted and FaceTimed all day and we got along really well. He was out of state for work so I agreed to pick him up from the airport and give him a ride when he came back. I brought my dog with me because I had taken him to the park right before that, and he had told me he loved dogs and that wouldn’t be a problem, he was excited to meet him. My dog had come up to say hi to him, and no joke, this dude YELLED at him and shoved him back in the backseat. I pulled over, told him to gtfo and drove away.

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#21 Within the first hour, a girl sang me the entire 3 minute version of little mermaids "part of your world" and it was so cringy cause i had no idea what to do with myself the entire time, so i would just kind of nod and smile.



She was not a good singer.

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#22 I worked at a fast food restaurant at 24 and a guy came in with his mom. Later he came in and asked me out for ice cream. I got all dressed up and looked cute. He showed up in sweat pants. He told me he wasnt gonna ask me out because it didnt look like I was going anywhere in life but his mom told him to(he was 24 as well). He than goes on about this board game he created in the style of league of legends. He didnt ask me any questions, didnt engage with me, just talked about his board game. Than out of the blue he tells me he has a girlfriend (excuse me?) but that she was ugly. He explained that she was a 3 on a scale of 0-10 but I was a 5 so I was an upgrade! I had no idea I was that low on the rating scale at this point and didnt realise people even rated people out loud at our age...He than goes on about how his gfs a starfish in bed and didnt have a job. Apparently her parents gave her money because they were rich. I was way to nice to walk out on this date so I literally gave him dating advice...on our date. Than at the end he said he needed to go because he said he'd play video games with friends. He paid for the ice cream on the date and he literally said "dont worry about paying me back, I make a lot of money." Than left. That one messed me up...

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#23 I went on a date with a guy who was friends with a guy I worked with. I guess he came through my line but I couldn't remember him, so I looked him up on Facebook. All group photos, I couldn't tell which one was him but agreed to go on a date with him. Our date was walking around wal-mart while he got some stuff he needed for a camping trip. He talked about himself a lot and I wasn't attracted at all but i thought I would give it a chance. He also bragged to everyone about being in the navy but he was medically discharged before he made it to basic training. A few days later he came to my work and was wanting me to kiss him in public and got upset when I told him that made me uncomfortable, and he was really argumentative for someone I literally just met.



I cut him loose after that. The real kicker was that a year later he got caught in a sting operation for trying to meet up with what he thought was a 14 year old boy. So yeah I went on a date with a child predator :(.

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#24 Date from OKCupid, we had been talking for a few days and decided spur of the moment to go out that day since we were bored and had nothing better to do. Picked a spot to meet and she asked me to decide where to go, since she was new to the area and I had grown up here.



She was feeling pizza, and instead of my usual spot (a well known local place that's absolutely tiny but has some of the best pizza around, and a great staff), I took her to a place up the street that I hadn't been to in years, but remembered as being slightly nicer, with a more interesting menu. We got there and the guy behind the counter told us he was new and running the place solo, and all he knew how to do was heat up the slices the last guy had left. That should've been our sign to go to a different place, but it was cold and rainy out, so we decided to stick around.



We sat down and immediately I started realizing how far downhill this place had gone. It was dirtier than I remembered, there were a couple guys rolling blunts in the corner, and a table near ours had a pitcher of beer even though I'm certain none of the kids there were old enough to legally drink. The pizza was fine, I was awkward as hell and super aware that I'd made a horrible choice of venue so I could barely hold a conversation with her. She seemed smart, thoughtful, empathetic, and she was cute, and I knew I had totally blown it, and that's all I could think about. Date ended fairly quickly after we finished eating, and I left knowing I'd never see her again.



We just celebrated the 4th anniversary of that date last week, and she's sleeping next to me in our apartment as I write this, with our cat snuggled up to her. I have no idea what possessed me to even ask if she'd be interested in a "re-do" or what possessed her to say yes, but the second one and every date since has been better. The pizza place didn't fare as well as us, it closed 6 weeks later.

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#25 Turns out he, at the age of 22, was married in a polygamous relationship. And had slept with 140 partners.

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#26 Went on a date with a guy who refused to talk. I would ask him questions to start conversation & he would give a one-word answer and then go silent. After awhile I gave up on trying to talk to him so we ate our meal in complete silence. At one point I started laughing (nervous/uncomfortable thing) and he didn't even ask me why I randomly burst into laughter. He drove me to my apartment in complete silence as well. Basically a solid hour of no speaking.

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#27 I went on a date with a guy I had been messaging for about. Week or so.



We met at a nice little restaurant, had a pleasant dinner, and then we went to a Wine Bar and that’s when it went downhill.



It was super loud to the point that I couldn’t hear anything he was saying, I was standing against a wall because of a lack of seating,



He proceeds to stand in front of me, and kiss me and it wasn’t good kisses, they were sloppy and cringy.

After about 5-10 mins of that, I excused myself and said I was really tired and needed to go home.



I didn’t hear from him for a while and forgot about the whole ordeal.



He messages me back a few months later, telling me he’s not interested. (As if I care)



He proceeded to tell me how his daughter who is adult age can sleep with anyone she wants and starts discussing her intimate life.



I was stunned and completely grossed out that he’d talk about his daughters personal life in that way.

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#28 This happened about 10 years ago. TangoWire was this website that had many different dating sites. I matched with this amazing military man who had tons of pictures and was willing to meet after we exchanged numbers and texted for 2 days straight. He sent me pictures of him in uniform and we decided to meet at a Starbucks that was midway for both. Said he was wearing a black tshirt, white pants and would be holding a red rose in front of the entrance. Now this military mans picture showed he was 6’3, Caucasian and built like a truck. What was waiting for me was a 5ft Asian man with a black tshirt, white pants and holding a red rose, looking around waiting...I drove past, went home, blocked his number and deleted my profile.

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#29 I had a date with a guy off an app that wouldnt stop name dropping that he knew neil gaiman. But he didnt even really know him, his friend did and theyd met once. He did not ask me about myself at all and i could barely get a word in. I just excused myself and left.

I was like 🤔 this is so pointless.

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#30 Went on a tinder date (really just met up while at a bar, both of us with friends) with this guy. Was nice enough until I took him, my friend and his friend to their house, where on the ride over maybe two blocks from his house he got in a yelling match with his friend over a misunderstanding and literally asked me to stop the car so he could storm off. We found him in a shop eating noodles a few min later, and as I was trying to get our date back on the right track, a girl walked in and told me “you guys can go to his house now, his gf just left.” What a hot mess.

#31 Met someone for a lunch date, and it went fairly well, but on the way back to our vehicles, she told me she loved me, and made it a point to mention that she was on the pill, so I had the “green light.” I told her, “I don’t think I should see you again, as I feel very uncomfortable.” She started crying hysterically, and told me she could get someone tomorrow who will take care of her.



More power to you, I just hope someone else listened to the head on their shoulders like I did!!!

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#32 Drove an hour to meet a girl for a sushi date, inland, on the east coast. We were really connecting until I offered to buy her a drink at the place next door and she said “I have a confession, please don’t hate me but I’m not 21 I’m actually 17” and proceeded to show me her license which clearly stated she was born in 01.



I immediately got up, paid the bill and drove back to the city I was living in and blocked her. I’m not going to jail for anyone.

#33 I went on a date with this guy whose teeth were so gross (pics online hid them...never again) and he kept smiling throughout the date so I just wanted to talk about sad/serious stuff so he would stop smiling.



I made up an excuse to go home and I called an Uber. I had the Uber drive around the block and drop me back off at the bar once he was gone. I ended up hanging out all night with some people I had struck up a conversation with at the bar while I was on the date.

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#34 So this dude (Im a F) I met 2(?) years ago. He became super attached after swiping, which wasn’t too odd, but def sent a flag. He mentioned at some point how he couldn’t stand women who filtered photos. Mind you. All, but maybe one I noticed, were filtered; he also told me he was 5 years older than the date on his profile.

Mind you, non of my photos have filters, but I had makeup on (foundation and eyeliner on my top lid), and was dressed in nice clothes (I teach fitness classes, leggings and a bun are a daily)



I was reluctant to meet him because he was coming on so strong; sent me a shirtless photo without asking, and was just so upset that I was going on other dates with dudes. But I didn’t want to be mean and said ok let’s meet after I’m done teaching. I also reminded him I just finished class, I look like a hot mess, and he said he didn’t care.

So I meet him at the restaurant, he talks about filters women use on apps, looks in literal pain, says he needs to take this call from his friend...and yup...he left.

I didn’t care since I was able to have my favorite salad, thought it was hilarious he was so concerned about looks. And honestly I look like my pics anyway, but I was just so happy I didn’t have to ever text him again.. I hope he found his happiness.

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#35 Was invited over to her home. Upon entering in, the whole house was dark. When we came inside she told me to “be quite.” As she guided me inside her home (in the dark) i heard a male voice and saw a male toss blankets from the couch. He said “wth.” He was angry. I didn’t know who he was but he was clearly UPSET. She locked me in her room. I could hear arguing in the house. It turns out her ex lived with her. The ex wanted to “come at me” and “fight me.” I left the house. The cops were called (they were approaching as i was leaving.) Best. date. ever.

#36 This was a super casual date (I’m talking no real plan but just meet in the middle of town in the city we lived in)



He suggests a new trendy hip café that is coconut oil based.



I tell him I’m allergic. He tells me he likes the food and drinks anyway. We go to the place and I feel my throat closing up. I walk outside for some fresh air and he takes this as a sign to call is an Uber back to his place. I waited for his Uber to come and hoped on the train back to my apartment.

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#37 Not me, but my housemate. A few weeks ago she had a date planned with a guy for dinner and he kept pushing back the time cause he was “busy” (idk the exact details). Well it came close to Midnight and he messaged her saying that he still wanted to go on a date with her and then proceeded to pick her up. Since it was midnight, nothing was open... except for gas stations and he was thirsty. So they proceeded to drive to a gas station where he went in and got himself a drink while my housemate stayed in the car. He did offer to get her something but she didn’t want anything. Afterwards, he brought her home.



TLDR; My housemate went to the gas station for a date after midnight.

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#38 Well...I've had some less than thrilling dates but this may take the cake for me.



I was new to the world of online dating. Him and I messaged quite a bit and texted. We were really hitting it off and told me all about the band he was in. I got really excited and I agreed to meet up with him to go bowling.



He wasn't my type at all but I liked him for who he was. We get in line to pay with a couple of my friends(who he said could come since bowling is typically more fun with a group). He sits down next to me and his initial first action is to want to kiss me. I turn my cheek to him and he doesn't act offended and pulls me in closer. He bowled after me and would constantly smack my butt. It was really warm inside so I went out to get some air.



We go outside and he is smoking(something he never really mentioned) and said how he really liked me and I owed him a kiss. He puts out his cigarette and gets the mints ready. I let him kiss me(shockingly he wasn't a bad kisser) and says "I thought for sure you wouldn't agree to hang out with me." I was really confused and he goes "I thought my crossdressing would make you not want to be around me(Which again was never previously mentioned) and hugs me closer. He whispered in my ear as well "I'll send you some when I get home."



Eventually we stopped talking due to the fact that I was "too weird for him." 🤨.

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#39 Can only think of one:



Met this girl on OkCupid. Invited her bowling, and she showed up with her brother. To add insult to injury, my car broke down and I had to pay £75 for a taxi ride home.

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#40 Met a guy on match... dinner was good then he dropped me off at home and drove home. It was raining... and he got his fancy BMW stuck in the mud in backroads of Kansas after being diverted due to a closed highway for a wreck. He called me crying because he had a flat, so I went to rescue him. Only to have his phone run out of battery so I couldn’t find him. I called the police to help me find him... but no luck. By the time I got home, he was sitting on my porch crying and covered in mud. There wasn’t a second date.

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#41 Similar situation... went out for coffee with a guy I matched with on Bumble. Not only was he 30 min late with zero communication (I was playing on my phone and enjoying my coffee so I didn’t notice how late he was), he sat down, didn’t order anything, didn’t introduce himself, and just started talking. 30 min in I was casually texting my safe calls to call me and tell me my kiddo needed me home. Of course nobody was available so I ended up stuck in a 3 hour conversation where I said basically nothing. By 60 min in he was telling me how much I would like his mom. I couldn’t think of a polite way to get myself out of there and was sort of frozen when an employee came up to tell us they were closing soon. I jumped up and said all the nice platitudes and went to leave because he had come in a different door than me so we weren’t parked close. Nope. He insisted on being a “gentleman” and escorting me to my car, despite my protestations that it wasn’t necessary. Dimly lit parking lot, empty, dude who doesn’t understand social cues... I tried to just get in my car, he held the door and asked for a hug, I tried to give him one quickly and get back in and he kissed me, I had to actually push him off me because he wouldn’t let go. He was frowning and said “is that it? Seriously?” And I left. Blocked him. Have not gone on a first date since. It made me realize that despite my extracurricular activities, I managed to forget vanilla meetings can be dangerous too.





TL;DR awful first date, self-absorbed conversation, unwanted physical contact, reminder that dating requires CONSTANT VIGILANCE.

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#42 I met a guy from Bumble. We met up at a Starbucks and he talked nonstop about himself for 2 hours... I barely got to say a few sentences that entire time. I didn’t even get to order anything to drink because I felt bad to interrupt him. He didn’t even get up or order any coffee for himself. So I felt stuck sitting there and listening to this man. I wondered how he was able to speak for 2 hours without having anything to drink, he must’ve been really thirsty afterward lol. Also, he was a lot shorter in person. He put in his profile that he was 5’8” when in reality he was probably 5’4”.

#43 I went out with this one guy, and I thought we were hitting it off, and all of a sudden he starts saying the N-word like a million times (to clarify, both of us are white). He justified it by saying that he had black friends that allowed him to say it. I kept hinting that I really didn't like him saying that word, but it didn't take.



Before we ended up leaving, a group of Indian people came in and he made some comment about 'these darn Hindus' and I was in shock.



Definitely wish I'd been more outspoken about how bad the things he was saying were. But did not see or talk to him again.