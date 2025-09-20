Doctors Sound Alarm Over Concerning Cause Behind Rise In Giant Baby Births

ADVERTISEMENT

A condition where women give birth to giant babies, formerly known to affect no more than ten percent of mothers, is on the rise, and doctors are blaming an avoidable pregnancy disorder.

The natural anomaly, known in medical circles as fetal macrosomia, has racked up a string of well-documented cases spanning social media platforms and the tabloids.

Highlights Fetal macrosomia cases are climbing, with some newborns twice the average size.

Florida mom Daniella Hines delivered the largest baby ever born at St. Joseph's BayCare.

Mayo Clinic warns that women over 30 and those with gestational diabetes are at higher risk.

One of these large tots’ mothers have surfaced to tell her story, which includes accounts of immense “pressure” during birth, a cesarean, and her infant wearing the clothes of a 12-month-old from day one.

Andre and Daniella Hines are both taller than six feet

Pregnant woman smiling while undergoing fetal monitoring, highlighting doctors' concerns over rise in giant baby births.

Image credits: Daniella Hines

Daniella Hines’ little (we use the term loosely) one tipped the scales at 13 pounds, 15 ounces when he was born on September 3.

Today, which caught the story first, observed that the infant was twice the size of a normal newborn and, as his mother recalled, “the talk of the maternity ward!”

And rightfully so. He was the largest baby ever delivered at St. Joseph’s BayCare in Riverview, Florida.

Newborn giant baby wrapped in hospital blanket, highlighting doctors sounding alarm over rise in giant baby births.

Image credits: Daniella Hines

If the parents’ heights are anything to go on, the boy’s size had at least a little to do with genes, as Daniella and her hubby, Andre Sr, are more than six feet tall.

Daniella speaks of “so much pressure” during her C-section

Daniella recalled how the boy’s size affected her birthing experience.

She claimed that it was different from the C-section that brought her firstborn into the world.

Woman holding a large baby indoors, highlighting doctors sounding alarm over cause behind rise in giant baby births

Image credits: chloesapic

“I remember thinking, ‘What are they pulling out of me?’ What is going on here?’ I felt so much pressure,” she told the outlet.

It all came together when she saw the tot.

“He was so big. I was like, ‘Whose baby is this? He came out of me?’”

The parents admitted they did not expect such a large baby

People flocked to the delivery room to see the anomaly.

Woman holding a large baby indoors, illustrating concerns raised by doctors over rise in giant baby births.

Image credits: rlaraassis

“Everybody start[ed] coming in because it’s not every day you see an almost 14 pound baby pop out. He was like a little celebrity,” the 40-year-old mother gushed.

“I can’t wait to show him when he gets older: ‘Look you were in the news!’”

Daniella admitted she did not expect “such a big blessing,” and said that it just gave her “more to love!”

Mothers over 30 are more inclined to be affected by fetal macrosomia

Mayo Clinic defines fetal macrosomia as a condition where the baby weighs more than 8 pounds, 13 ounces or 4,000 grams at any point in the pregnancy.

Woman holding giant baby with chubby legs indoors, highlighting rise in giant baby births and related health concerns.

Image credits: ginnasweetlips

Notably: Before the ninth week after conception, the growing life is considered an embryo in medical circles–suggesting that the larger than usual weight of fetal macrosomia is experienced from around two months.

At the time of writing, the outlet observed that nine percent of the world’s babies were affected and that factors like obesity, overdue pregnancies, and late age conceptions increased the risk.

Mayo Clinic further noted women over 35, with a genetic history of the disorder, along with those who gave birth multiple times were more likely to experience the condition.

Doctors say gestational diabetes is the biggest culprit

Doctors consider gestational diabetes a key factor in fetal macrosomia.

The sugar-related illness was prevalent in Daniella’s case, although “strictly controlled.”

A study published in Science Direct “Obstetrics Gynecology and Reproductive Medicine” underscored its connection to the trend when it observed “an increasing prevalence of maternal obesity and gestational diabetes” over the last three decades.

Professor Dimitrios Siassakos of obstetrics at University College in London doubled down on the observation when he said:

Pregnant woman with visible large belly standing with family, illustrating concerns about giant baby births from doctors.

Image credits: brittanymareeopetaiahalls

“Women with untreated gestational diabetes are much more likely to have big babies.”

He noted that this does not necessarily mean the mother-to-be is overweight.

“What many don’t realize is that you don’t need to be overweight to develop gestational diabetes.”

According to an expert, the condition is mostly manageable

“A significant proportion of women affected are a normal weight—or even slim,” the Daily Mail reported Siassakos saying.

Woman holding a healthy oversized baby indoors, highlighting concerns over the rise in giant baby births by doctors.

Image credits: brittanymareeopetaiahalls

Fortunately, being diagnosed with the blood glucose disorder does not necessarily result in a dark prognosis.

“The most effective treatment for gestational diabetes is lifestyle modification—and not anything particularly drastic,” the academic added.

“Making sure you exercise regularly, and taking a common-sense approach to diet, can reduce the risk that both you and your baby will develop diabetes later in life.”

The internet is marveling at the pain it must cause mothers

