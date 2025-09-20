Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Doctors Sound Alarm Over Concerning Cause Behind Rise In Giant Baby Births
Young woman holding baby, illustrating doctors sound alarm over concerning cause behind rise in giant baby births.
Health & Wellness, Society

Doctors Sound Alarm Over Concerning Cause Behind Rise In Giant Baby Births

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
A condition where women give birth to giant babies, formerly known to affect no more than ten percent of mothers, is on the rise, and doctors are blaming an avoidable pregnancy disorder.

The natural anomaly, known in medical circles as fetal macrosomia, has racked up a string of well-documented cases spanning social media platforms and the tabloids.

Highlights
  • Fetal macrosomia cases are climbing, with some newborns twice the average size.
  • Florida mom Daniella Hines delivered the largest baby ever born at St. Joseph's BayCare.
  • Mayo Clinic warns that women over 30 and those with gestational diabetes are at higher risk.

One of these large tots’ mothers have surfaced to tell her story, which includes accounts of immense “pressure” during birth, a cesarean, and her infant wearing the clothes of a 12-month-old from day one.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Andre and Daniella Hines are both taller than six feet

    Pregnant woman smiling while undergoing fetal monitoring, highlighting doctors' concerns over rise in giant baby births.

    Pregnant woman smiling while undergoing fetal monitoring, highlighting doctors' concerns over rise in giant baby births.

    Image credits: Daniella Hines

    Daniella Hines’ little (we use the term loosely) one tipped the scales at 13 pounds, 15 ounces when he was born on September 3.

    Today, which caught the story first, observed that the infant was twice the size of a normal newborn and, as his mother recalled, “the talk of the maternity ward!”

    And rightfully so. He was the largest baby ever delivered at St. Joseph’s BayCare in Riverview, Florida.

    Newborn giant baby wrapped in hospital blanket, highlighting doctors sounding alarm over rise in giant baby births.

    Newborn giant baby wrapped in hospital blanket, highlighting doctors sounding alarm over rise in giant baby births.

    Image credits: Daniella Hines

    If the parents’ heights are anything to go on, the boy’s size had at least a little to do with genes, as Daniella and her hubby, Andre Sr, are more than six feet tall.

    Daniella speaks of “so much pressure” during her C-section 

    Daniella recalled how the boy’s size affected her birthing experience. 

    She claimed that it was different from the C-section that brought her firstborn into the world.

    Woman holding a large baby indoors, highlighting doctors sounding alarm over cause behind rise in giant baby births

    Image credits: chloesapic

    “I remember thinking, ‘What are they pulling out of me?’ What is going on here?’ I felt so much pressure,” she told the outlet.

    It all came together when she saw the tot.

    “He was so big. I was like, ‘Whose baby is this? He came out of me?’”

    The parents admitted they did not expect such a large baby

    People flocked to the delivery room to see the anomaly.

    Woman holding a large baby indoors, illustrating concerns raised by doctors over rise in giant baby births.

    Woman holding a large baby indoors, illustrating concerns raised by doctors over rise in giant baby births.

    Image credits: rlaraassis

    “Everybody start[ed] coming in because it’s not every day you see an almost 14 pound baby pop out. He was like a little celebrity,” the 40-year-old mother gushed.

    “I can’t wait to show him when he gets older: ‘Look you were in the news!’”

    Daniella admitted she did not expect “such a big blessing,” and said that it just gave her “more to love!”

    Mothers over 30 are more inclined to be affected by fetal macrosomia

    Mayo Clinic defines fetal macrosomia as a condition where the baby weighs more than 8 pounds, 13 ounces or 4,000 grams at any point in the pregnancy.

    Woman holding giant baby with chubby legs indoors, highlighting rise in giant baby births and related health concerns.

    Woman holding giant baby with chubby legs indoors, highlighting rise in giant baby births and related health concerns.

    Image credits: ginnasweetlips
    Notably: Before the ninth week after conception, the growing life is considered an embryo in medical circles–suggesting that the larger than usual weight of fetal macrosomia is experienced from around two months.

    At the time of writing, the outlet observed that nine percent of the world’s babies were affected and that factors like obesity, overdue pregnancies, and late age conceptions increased the risk.

    Mayo Clinic further noted women over 35, with a genetic history of the disorder, along with those who gave birth multiple times were more likely to experience the condition.

    Doctors say gestational diabetes is the biggest culprit

    @eve.torp Huge cute babies #baby#cutebaby#foruyou#hugebaby#fyppppppppppppppppppppppp#tik_tok#funny♬ original sound – @happytime7777

    Doctors consider gestational diabetes a key factor in fetal macrosomia. 

    The sugar-related illness was prevalent in Daniella’s case, although “strictly controlled.”

    A study published in Science Direct “Obstetrics Gynecology and Reproductive Medicine” underscored its connection to the trend when it observed “an increasing prevalence of maternal obesity and gestational diabetes” over the last three decades.

    Professor Dimitrios Siassakos of obstetrics at University College in London doubled down on the observation when he said: 

    Pregnant woman with visible large belly standing with family, illustrating concerns about giant baby births from doctors.

    Pregnant woman with visible large belly standing with family, illustrating concerns about giant baby births from doctors.

    Image credits: brittanymareeopetaiahalls

    He noted that this does not necessarily mean the mother-to-be is overweight. 

    “What many don’t realize is that you don’t need to be overweight to develop gestational diabetes.”

    According to an expert, the condition is mostly manageable 

    “A significant proportion of women affected are a normal weight—or even slim,” the Daily Mail reported Siassakos saying.

    Woman holding a healthy oversized baby indoors, highlighting concerns over the rise in giant baby births by doctors.

    Woman holding a healthy oversized baby indoors, highlighting concerns over the rise in giant baby births by doctors.

    Image credits: brittanymareeopetaiahalls

    Fortunately, being diagnosed with the blood glucose disorder does not necessarily result in a dark prognosis.

    “The most effective treatment for gestational diabetes is lifestyle modification—and not anything particularly drastic,” the academic added.

    “Making sure you exercise regularly, and taking a common-sense approach to diet, can reduce the risk that both you and your baby will develop diabetes later in life.”

    The internet is marveling at the pain it must cause mothers

    Tweet from user thatguymike_92 with a humorous comment on giant baby births amid doctors sounding alarm on concerning causes.

    Image credits: thatguymike_92

    Tweet from user Brandon expressing that the giant baby birth image is the cutest thing seen, related to doctors' alarm on rise.

    Tweet from user Brandon expressing that the giant baby birth image is the cutest thing seen, related to doctors' alarm on rise.

    Image credits: Trash_Man84

    Social media user commenting on babies, highlighting public concern over rise in giant baby births and related causes.

    Social media user commenting on babies, highlighting public concern over rise in giant baby births and related causes.

    Image credits: BigBoithedog

    Social media user commenting on the concerning rise in giant baby births, highlighting public reaction to doctors' alarm.

    Social media user commenting on the concerning rise in giant baby births, highlighting public reaction to doctors' alarm.

    Image credits: IkosFriendly

    Social media message referencing giant baby births causing concern among doctors over rising cases.

    Social media message referencing giant baby births causing concern among doctors over rising cases.

    Image credits: monkedrink

    Social media post highlighting doctors sounding alarm over concerning cause behind rise in giant baby births.

    Social media post highlighting doctors sounding alarm over concerning cause behind rise in giant baby births.

    Image credits: Unscrupuloz

    Social media comment expressing sympathy for a mother dealing with pain from giving birth to a giant baby.

    Social media comment expressing sympathy for a mother dealing with pain from giving birth to a giant baby.

    Image credits: ma34355

    Tweet from user Ghost Req mentioning need for defense, highlighting concern related to giant baby births rise discussed by doctors.

    Tweet from user Ghost Req mentioning need for defense, highlighting concern related to giant baby births rise discussed by doctors.

    Image credits: Ghost_Req

    Tweet by a woman discussing concerns about poor hips and pelvic floor related to giant baby births.

    Tweet by a woman discussing concerns about poor hips and pelvic floor related to giant baby births.

    Image credits: tallyohhh

    Tweet screenshot showing user Jacobs8 eagerly replying to DailyLoud about UFC scouts, with no mention of doctors or giant baby births.

    Tweet screenshot showing user Jacobs8 eagerly replying to DailyLoud about UFC scouts, with no mention of doctors or giant baby births.

    Image credits: Kezojofy

    Doctors discussing concerns over the rising number of giant baby births linked to a troubling medical cause.

    Doctors discussing concerns over the rising number of giant baby births linked to a troubling medical cause.

    Image credits: nychotdogstands

    Screenshot of a social media post commenting on the rise in giant baby births, highlighting concerns from doctors.

    Screenshot of a social media post commenting on the rise in giant baby births, highlighting concerns from doctors.

    Image credits: ballonstagger

    A social media post with a humorous comment highlighting concerns over the rise in giant baby births.

    A social media post with a humorous comment highlighting concerns over the rise in giant baby births.

    Image credits: ToshLove4

    Tweet from user AverageKermitEnjoyer responding to DailyLoud with Sign him immediately, timestamped Jan 22, 2023.

    Tweet from user AverageKermitEnjoyer responding to DailyLoud with Sign him immediately, timestamped Jan 22, 2023.

    Image credits: Hypedtwolvesfan

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

