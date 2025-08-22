Have you ever wondered what Jesus was doing in the middle of his life or where consciousness comes from? Scroll through and contribute to the discussion!

What really happened to Jimmy Hoffa is one of the many mysteries that remain unsolved to this day. And for this list, we’re providing you with a few more that you may have likely pondered on in some way or another.

In 2019, famed director Martin Scorsese released The Irishman. It was his three-hour epic that touched on the life and influence of Jimmy Hoffa , a labor union leader who suddenly vanished in 1975. Many have speculated the involvement of organized crime in his disappearance, but nothing has ever been proven. He was officially declared deceased seven years later.

#1 The brain. The organ that can understand the universe and manipulate it using advanced technology that was devised based on understanding. But we struggle to figure out how the brain actually functions in real time. We know some things like functions of certain areas and how its failure changes the way we experience life, but we can't explain the collective manifestation of those experiences, the consciousness.

#2 Aside from the big, existential questions, I'd like to know the whole story of D.B. Cooper.

#3 The Strasbourg Dancing Plague in 1518.



500 people danced for weeks until they died and there is simply no explanation.

We got in touch with a couple of experts who named some of the unsolved mysteries that may have gone under many people’s radars. One of them is privacy expert Frank M. Ahearn, who shared with us the 1974 disappearance of British peer and gambler John Bingham, or more commonly known as Lord Lucan. “He disappeared without a trace, never to be seen again, after he eliminated his housekeeper, mistaking her for his spouse,” Ahearn told Bored Panda. “It is odd that this type of person could vanish so easily.”

#4 F*****g magnets, how do they work?

#5 The Indus script, also known as the Harappan script, produced by the Indus Valley Civilization.



It was a huge civilization in northern India and Pakistan around 3300-1300 BC. It spanned more area than any other civilization at the time.



Despite many attempts, the 'script' has not yet been deciphered, but efforts are ongoing.

#6 Satoshi Nakamoto.



Regardless of what you think about Bitcoin, this person/people invented and implemented it, holds a stash worth billions, and then just... disappeared. None of their bitcoin has moved since (and we would know the moment it does - we know which coins in the blockchain are theirs, and it's watched like a hawk).



It's like something out of a movie but it's 100% real. The current value of his stash is approx 42 billion dollars.

Ahearn has his theories about the Lord Lucan disappearance, particularly with how the latter managed to vanish without a trace. As he explained, Bingham’s status as a Lord may have helped him gain access to high-level individuals to help him escape. Bingham was eventually declared deceased in 1999, 25 years after he vanished. His death certificate wasn’t issued until 2016.

#7 Would be pretty cool to know who Jack the Ripper was, or who killed the Black Dahlia - or whether the guy writing letters to the police as the Zodiac Killer was actually the one committing the murders.



I'm putting my money on Ancient Aliens being the answer to all three.

#8 Where is Genghis Khan buried.

#9 What Jesus was doing in the middle of his life.

Former US Army intelligence officer and retired NASA Office of Inspector General Senior Special Agent Joseph Gutheinz told us about the missing Prelaunch Assessment and Review (PAR) tapes from NASA and about the Russian Mir Space Station fire and collision in 2001.

#10 Where consciousness comes from.

#11 Why are we still changing clocks twice a year when everyone agrees its stupid?

#12 Cosmically speaking, what is the point of it all?

At the time, Gutheinz was tasked with conducting a theft investigation of the tapes that he said would’ve told the story of how “dangerous” the Mir space station was. According to him, the tapes were taken from a locked room, which only a group of “unidentified Russians” had gained unauthorized access to.

#13 The Vela Incident.



September 1979. An American 'Vela Hotel' spy satellite detects the distinct double-flash of a nuclear detonation in the southern Indian Ocean. Total middle-of-nowhere. Unlike every other nuclear detonation in history, no nation claims responsibility.



According to declassified documents, the CIA suspected it was a collaboration between Israel and South Africa. A captured KGB spy claimed the Soviets thought the same thing (how believable that is depends on how much you trust captured KGB spies).



South Africa DID have a nuclear weapons program that they eventually abandoned. Supposedly they never set one off. Israel has nukes, this is an open secret.



Who did it? Was there a nuclear detonation at all, or did the spy sat report a false positive?

#14 Bronze age collapse.

#15 Why the USB cable is always upside down the first time you try to plug it in.

As Gutheinz explains, the stolen PAR tapes left him angered because he believed it was a ploy to sabotage investigations by the Office of the Inspector General and Congress. “The OIG was not immediately told of the theft, and neither NASA nor Russia was keen to highlight something that made both look bad,” he explained.

#16 Where Shelley miscaviage is, no one knows.

#17 Who killed Epstein and all the people involved in his debauchery.

#18 What exactly was the WOW! signal?

What about you, dear readers? Which unsolved mystery continues to boggle your mind to this day? What about it has kept you wondering about answers? We’d love to hear your insights, too!

#19 What happens after death or exactly what Willis was talking about.

#20 What happened at Roanoke.

#21 The Trump presidency and his amazing ability to not be in jail.

#22 How sites like gobekli tepe and the pyramids were built with such precision.

#23 Alcatraz escape - did they survive?

#24 I love me all things Voynich Manuscript.

#25 Why those “Get the real deal on f*ntanyl” things look more like ads selling f*ntanyl than somewhere to go for information.

#26 I know it’s my own question but I really want to know if George Mallory was the first person to summit Everest.

#27 Hinterkaifeck Murders, 1922 Germany, as far as unsolved crimes go.

#28 Malaysia Airline Flight MH370.

#29 What really happened to the Neanderthals and Denisovans? Lots of interesting theories. I like to imagine another universe where there are still many species of humans.

#30 Not necessarily the "greatest mystery" but I would like to know the motivations of the Vegas shooter.

#31 My real ancestral last name and the real surnames of millions of other descendants of the transatlantic slave trade of Africans enslaved in the Americas. Most of us don't even know what countries our ancestors came from because babies were so commonly sold away from their mothers.

#32 The indus valley civilization and their script.

#33 Tylenol killer who poisoned some random people.

#34 Not the biggest obviously, but who killed JonBenet Ramsey.



There’s a theory that her brother accidentally killer her, and the parents covered it up.

#35 What happened to Madeline McCann.

#36 Where *is* Carmen Sandiego?

#37 Polynesian Expansion.



Moana is based on this mystery. Humans spread from Taiwan to Hawaii and every spit of land in between via dead reckoning then all of us a sudden these separate societies that had no means of communicating just _stopped_ for a thousand years AND THEN started back up at the same time.



We have no idea why they ever sailed over the horizon with no plan OR why they stopped exploring in unison for so long. OR WHY THEY RESTARTED AT THE SAME TIME.

#38 The true identity of Master Fard Muhammad….

#39 Amelia Earhart.

#40 Dark Matter & Dark Energy



In the standard Lambda-CDM model of cosmology, the mass–energy content of the universe is 5% ordinary matter, 26.8% dark matter, and 68.2% a form of energy known as dark energy.



Thus dark matter constitutes 85% of the total mass, while dark energy and dark matter constitute 95% of the total mass–energy content.



The leading explanation is that dark matter is some as-yet-undiscovered subatomic particle. The other main possibility is that dark matter is composed of primordial black holes.

#41 Why ANYONE pays attention to “influencers”.

#42 How the hell have shows like Jersey Shore and The Khardashians are still on the air.

#43 Not the world's greatest perhaps, but I'd really like to know who shot Swedish prime minister Olof Palme in 1984.

#44 Where is Jimmy Hoffa buried?

#45 Would love to know if the voyager shuttles will ever be discovered by other sentient beings.

#46 Where are Juan Peron's hands?



In 1987, the hands of deceased Argentine president Juan Peron were cut off of his body and stolen from his tomb along with his cap and sword. Members of his political party received a ransom note requesting money for their return. Six men were arrested and five arraigned, but no charges were made against anyone. His hands are still lost and no person has still been charged.

#47 Who the real killers of Nicole Brown-Simpson and Ron Goldman are. OJ still working on finding them I'm sure.

#48 What actually happened during the Dyetlov Pass incident? I know they officially said it was a landslide fairly recently, but the events surrounding it are way too bizarre for that to explain everything.

#49 The voynich manuskript - a book with drawings an text in letters and laguage no one can decipher despite huge efforts. Is it real? If yes what does it mean? Is it a hoax? Who did it? There are a lot of theoried but not mucj evidence on anything.

#50 Where did the Anasazi (Ancestral Puebloans) come from and where did they go?

#51 Kodinhi small town in kerala state of India the town is known for having an unusually high number of twins. It has around 2,000 families, there are something around 250 sets of twins legally recorded there. And , there could be a lot more While the national average of twin births is not more than 9 in 1000 births, in Kodinhi, the number is as high as 45 in 1000 births.

#52 Probably not "the greatest" - but the Isabella Gardner Museum art heist has always been a fascinating story. Lots of theories, but no leads on where the art went or why the individual pieces were chosen.



Personal unsolved mystery: Who burned down my friend's horse barn in 1983.

#53 Origins of the myth of Atlantis.

#54 What is the vatican library hiding away that

keeps scholars from studying it's collection.

#55 Where do dads go when they go get milk.

#56 What happened to Tank Man? 🐻🍯.

#57 What happened to the Yuba County 5.

#58 Why r/AskReddit repeats the same questions every week.

#59 Apparently Jesse James left stolen hidden treasure all over the United States in random places. There are people actively looking for it.