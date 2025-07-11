When Malian couple Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby found out they were expecting not one, not two, but seven babies, the news stunned them — and the world. But what happened next made history: Halima gave birth to nine babies, and all of them survived. The nonuplets achieved a Guinness World Record for the most children delivered at a single birth to survive.

The family spent the first 19 months of the babies’ lives in Morocco, where they received highly specialized neonatal care before returning home to Mali. Now, four years later, Les Nonuplés are not just surviving — they’re thriving. As they celebrate their fourth birthday, the world is once again watching in awe.

Meet Les Nonuplés, nine babies that made history as the first known case of surviving nonuplets

Back in 2021, Halima was rushed to a hospital in Morocco for a high-risk delivery

The couple had been told they were expecting septuplets… until doctors discovered two more babies in the maternity ward

Born at just 30 weeks, each baby weighed less than 500 grams — a little over a pound

Their survival odds were incredibly slim, but they fought through months in intensive neonatal care

Their names? Kadidia, Fatouma, Hawa, Adama, Oumou, Mohammed VI, Oumar, Elhadji, and Bah — five girls and four boys, each one growing into their own personality

Fast-forward to May 2025, and the little ones have already turned four years old! They’re energetic, playful, and already showing signs of who they’re becoming

Their fourth birthday celebration was nothing short of magical, filled with balloons, cakes, and nine beaming smiles that remind us what a miracle really looks like

The journey of Les Nonuplés has been supported by both governments, medical teams, and a global community watching their story unfold

Today, Les Nonuplés are healthy and happy, growing up surrounded by love and support

