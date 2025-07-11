When Malian couple Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby found out they were expecting not one, not two, but seven babies, the news stunned them — and the world. But what happened next made history: Halima gave birth to nine babies, and all of them survived. The nonuplets achieved a Guinness World Record for the most children delivered at a single birth to survive.

The family spent the first 19 months of the babies’ lives in Morocco, where they received highly specialized neonatal care before returning home to Mali. Now, four years later, Les Nonuplés are not just surviving — they’re thriving. As they celebrate their fourth birthday, the world is once again watching in awe.

    The world’s first surviving nonuplets sitting together in matching outfits, celebrating their 4th birthday.

    Image credits: les_nonuples

    The world’s first surviving nonuplets sitting outdoors with parents, growing up fast at age four in a lush green setting

    Image credits: les_nonuples

    Back in 2021, Halima was rushed to a hospital in Morocco for a high-risk delivery

    Pregnant woman resting in hospital bed, preparing for the world’s first surviving nonuplets birth and their fast growth.

    Image credits: les_nonuples

    The couple had been told they were expecting septuplets… until doctors discovered two more babies in the maternity ward

    The world’s first surviving nonuplets growing up fast wearing cozy pink and gray outfits on a white couch.

    Image credits: les_nonuples

    Born at just 30 weeks, each baby weighed less than 500 grams — a little over a pound

    Nurse caring for the world’s first surviving nonuplets baby in a hospital incubator with medical monitoring equipment nearby

    Image credits: les_nonuples

    Their survival odds were incredibly slim, but they fought through months in intensive neonatal care

    Medical staff in protective gear attending to the world’s first surviving nonuplets in a hospital nursery.

    Image credits: les_nonuples

    Five of the world’s first surviving nonuplets dressed in colorful outfits lying on a white bed.

    Image credits: les_nonuples

    Four of the world’s first surviving nonuplets wearing matching camo outfits, lying on a bed and growing up fast

    Image credits: les_nonuples

    Their names? Kadidia, Fatouma, Hawa, Adama, Oumou, Mohammed VI, Oumar, Elhadji, and Bah — five girls and four boys, each one growing into their own personality

    Parents with the world’s first surviving nonuplets, nine toddlers playing and sitting together at home.

    Image credits: les_nonuples

    Parents sitting with four of the world’s first surviving nonuplets, all boys dressed in matching traditional outfits at home.

    Image credits: les_nonuples

    The world’s first surviving nonuplets sitting with their parents, dressed in matching purple outfits, growing up fast at 4 years old

    Image credits: les_nonuples

    Fast-forward to May 2025, and the little ones have already turned four years old! They’re energetic, playful, and already showing signs of who they’re becoming

    The world’s first surviving nonuplets sitting with parents, dressed in matching outfits, celebrating their fourth birthday.

    Image credits: les_nonuples

    The world’s first surviving nonuplets dressed for their 4th birthday celebration with family and a certificate displayed.

    Image credits: les_nonuples

    Their fourth birthday celebration was nothing short of magical, filled with balloons, cakes, and nine beaming smiles that remind us what a miracle really looks like

    Celebration of the world’s first surviving nonuplets turning 4 years old with family and friends gathered around cake.

    Image credits: les_nonuples

    The journey of Les Nonuplés has been supported by both governments, medical teams, and a global community watching their story unfold

    The world’s first surviving nonuplets with family members posing together in front of a colorful mural

    Image credits: les_nonuples

    The world’s first surviving nonuplets with family members sitting together in a living room celebrating their 4th birthday

    Image credits: les_nonuples

    Today, Les Nonuplés are healthy and happy, growing up surrounded by love and support

    The world’s first surviving nonuplets lying in a circle, growing up fast and nearly 4 years old.

    Image credits: les_nonuples

    People have been reacting and commenting across social media

    Birthday message celebrating the world’s first surviving nonuplets growing up fast and turning 4 years old

    The world’s first surviving nonuplets playing and smiling together, celebrating their 4th birthday.

    Comment reading Being pregnant with one child was challenging, expressing disbelief about the world's first surviving nonuplets growing up fast.

    Comment expressing hope for the nonuplets to live 90+ years and celebrate birthdays with family and siblings.

    The world’s first surviving nonuplets playing together outdoors, celebrating their fast growth at 4 years old.

    Surviving nonuplets celebrating their 4th birthday, showing how fast they are growing up together.

    Group portrait of the world’s first surviving nonuplets celebrating their 4th birthday, growing up fast together outdoors.

    Comment about having twins and triplets, expressing amazement at nonuplets and happiness they are thriving and growing fast.

