Meet Mónica L. Corcuera, an award-winning wildlife photographer whose lens captures the soul of nature. Raised in Mexico City and educated in Fine Arts in England, Mónica's artistic journey has taken her across continents, blending her passions for conservation, storytelling, and visual art. ​

Her evocative images of African wildlife have earned her international acclaim, including the 2023 Golden Camera "Nature World Photographer of the Year" award. Through her photography, Mónica invites us to witness the beauty of the wild and the importance of preserving it for generations to come.

#1

Two lions nuzzling affectionately, showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments captured in natural habitat by Mónica L. Corcuera.

    #2

    Lion cub lying on grass playfully stretching its leg in unforgettable wildlife moments captured by Mónica L. Corcuera

    #3

    Roaring male lion showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments captured in natural golden light by Mónica L. Corcuera.

    #4

    Leopard perched on twisted tree branch at dusk, showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments in natural habitat photography.

    #5

    Cheetah resting on dry leaves in a serene wildlife moment captured by Mónica L. Corcuera photography.

    #6

    Lioness snarling with sharp teeth visible, captured in a stunning wildlife moment by Mónica L. Corcuera.

    #7

    Giraffe and small bird interacting closely against an orange background in unforgettable wildlife moments.

    #8

    Four yellow-billed oxpeckers perched on a giraffe’s spotted fur, showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments by Mónica L. Corcuera.

    #9

    Lioness carrying cub in mouth through the wild, showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments captured by Mónica L. Corcuera.

    #10

    Two lions resting on the ground captured in a stunning wildlife moment by Mónica L. Corcuera’s photography.

    #11

    Serval cat with striking yellow eyes in natural habitat showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments captured.

    #12

    Giraffe close-up with two small birds perched and flying near its head in a striking wildlife moment captured.

    #13

    Close-up of a rhino face showcasing remarkable wildlife moments captured with detailed texture and expression.

    #14

    Three leopards in tall grass showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments captured in natural habitat.

    #15

    Hippopotamuses resting in water surrounded by birds, showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments captured in nature photography.

    #16

    Elephant raising trunk with antelope walking in dry savannah, showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments captured by Mónica L. Corcuera.

    #17

    Rhino with a small blue bird on its head and zebra in the background, showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments.

    #18

    Two wild buffaloes standing close to each other in dry grassland during an unforgettable wildlife moment

    #19

    Close-up of a spotted hyena with intense eyes showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments in natural habitat.

    #20

    Young giraffe resting in dry grassland, showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments captured by Mónica L. Corcuera.

    #21

    Group of painted storks perched on dry tree branches against a blue sky showcasing wildlife moments captured.

    #22

    Heron spreading wings at water's edge, an unforgettable wildlife moment captured in natural habitat by Mónica L. Corcuera.

    #23

    Bird of prey in mid-flight with wings spread against blue sky, an unforgettable wildlife moment captured by Mónica L. Corcuera.

    #24

    Two zebras standing side by side on a dry plain, showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments in nature photography.

    #25

    Two antelopes standing in a dry grassy field during sunset, captured in a stunning wildlife moment.

    #26

    Lion emerging from tall grass in dense green foliage, an unforgettable wildlife moment captured in nature photography.

    #27

    Two young lions resting in dry grassland, showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments in natural habitat.

    #28

    Vibrant bird in mid-flight against clear blue sky showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments by Mónica L. Corcuera.

    #29

    Black bird perched on a dry branch against a blue sky, showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments captured by Mónica L. Corcuera

    #30

    Young elephant covered in mud standing near water in a natural habitat, showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments.

