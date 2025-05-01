Meet Mónica L. Corcuera, an award-winning wildlife photographer whose lens captures the soul of nature. Raised in Mexico City and educated in Fine Arts in England, Mónica's artistic journey has taken her across continents, blending her passions for conservation, storytelling, and visual art. ​

Her evocative images of African wildlife have earned her international acclaim, including the 2023 Golden Camera "Nature World Photographer of the Year" award. Through her photography, Mónica invites us to witness the beauty of the wild and the importance of preserving it for generations to come.

More info: Instagram | monicacorcuera.com