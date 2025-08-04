World War II sparked fear and caused uncertainty for millions of people worldwide. With bomb threats and constant evacuations, everyday routines were extremely unpredictable, and unfortunately, school children weren’t spared from the chaos. Lessons were regularly interrupted, and students found themselves crammed into overcrowded classrooms with insufficient resources. Because a lot of the school buildings were damaged during the war, they also had to endure having lessons in makeshift classrooms such as chapels and even pubs. In spite of all this turmoil, students managed to make the most out of their time at school. We’ve compiled a collection of 45 photos of them doing just that.

#1 The First Graduation Class From The Shevchenko State Art School, Kyiv, Ukraine, 1940 Share icon

RELATED:

#2 School Children Doing Exams Inside A Classroom, Australia, 1940 Share icon

#3 Science Class In A High School, Washington, D.c., USA, 1942 Share icon

#4 Sweaters And Long Ropes Of Beads Were Popular With The Girls At Woodrow Wilson High School, Washington, D.c., USA, 1943 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 High School Girls, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California, USA, Between 1942 And 1945 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Children In Christiansted High School, Christiansted, Saint Croix Island, Virgin Islands, 1941 Share icon

#7 Students At University Of London Institute Of Education, London, England, UK, 1946 Share icon

#8 The Headmaster, Mr Cyril Fiske, Welcomes New Boys To Katharine Lady Berkeley's Grammar School In Wotton-Under-Edge, Gloucestershire, England, 1944 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Co-Operative Youth Summer Schools - Walking Around Windermere, England, 1943 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 School Life In London, England, 1941 Share icon

#11 Boy Students At The Technical School, England, UK, 1941 Share icon

#12 Students Of The Taihoku First Girls' High School At Sports Day, Japan, 1940 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Selling War Stamps In A High School, Washington, D.c., USA, 1942 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Class In The Banneker Junior High School, Washington, D.c., USA, 1942 Share icon

#15 School Girls Of The Taihoku First Girls' High School, Japan, Circa 1940 Share icon

#16 Cheering Schoolboys, Possibly At A Sporting Event, Australia, 1940-1950 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 "Lammie" High School Sorority Girls Doing Halloween Party Planning In Dorothy Goldetsky's Basement, Minneapolis, USA, 1947 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Students Of The Taihoku High School Mountaineering Club Camping At Ulay, Japan, 1940s Share icon

#19 Irls At Baldock County Council School In Hertfordshire Enjoy A Drink Of Milk During A Break In The School Day, England, UK, 1944 Share icon

#20 A Group Of Girls Take Part In A Toy-Making Class At The Approved School In Leicester, UK, 1945 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Mrs Scott Helps Two Pupils At The Village School In Lewknor With The Posters They Are Drawing For A Competition Organised By The National Savings Committee, England, 1941 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 A Group Of Girls During A Lesson On Basket-Making, They Are Weaving The Wicker Strands To Make Waste Paper Baskets, Council School, Baldock, Hertfordshire, England, UK, 1944 Share icon

#23 Mrs. Mary K. Adair Takes An Examination For Officers' Candidate School, Fort Mcpherson, Georgia, USA, 1942 Share icon

#24 Student Art Exhibit, Tennessee, USA, 1947 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Kuittinen Elementary School Singing Practice, The Word "Own" Is Still Visible On The Board From The Previous Lesson, Finland, 1942 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Editorial Meeting Working On The Student Paper At The Banneker Junior High School, Washington, D.C., USA, 1942 Share icon

#27 Leo W. Kraus Instructing High School Class, Granada Relocation Center, Amache, Colorado, USA, 1945 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Leo W. Kraus And His High School Woodworking Shop, Granada Relocation Center, Amache, Colorado, USA, 1945 Share icon

#29 Pre-School Age Girl Painting, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, Circa 1941 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Classroom, Canberra High School, Australia, 1940 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Miss Pauline Craske Teaches Her Junior School Pupils To Play Football On The Playing Fields At Queen's College, Taunton, England, 1943 Share icon

#32 Pauntley Court - School And Home For French And Belgian Refugees, Pauntley, Gloucestershire, England, 1943 Share icon

#33 Girls At Albany Senior School In Enfield During A Lesson On American History, England, 1943 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 War Comes To School- Life At Peckham Central School, London, England, 1943 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Children Make Use Of The Library In A Newly Constructed County School, UK, 1945 Share icon

#36 The School Captain Dennis Jennings Discussing Various Issues With His Prefect Colleagues, Peckham Central School, London, England, 1943 Share icon

#37 Technical School, Training At Tottenham Polytechnic, Middlesex, England, UK, 1944 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Kuittinen Elementary School - Girls' Craft Class, Finland, 1942 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Oakbank Area School Leather Work Class, Australia, Circa 1945 Share icon

#40 High School Physics Class, Granada Relocation Center, Amache, Colorado, USA, 1945 Share icon

#41 Morris Ginsberg And Lse Students At Grove Lodge, Cambridge, England, 1940 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 School Teacher Miss Pauline Craske Writes On The Blackboard During A Lesson At Queen's College, Taunton, England, 1943 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Catholic Public School- Everyday Life At Ampleforth College, York, England, UK, 1943 Share icon

#44 Crown Prince Olav Of Norway Visiting Norwegian School At Drumtochty Castle In Scotland, Norway, Between 1943 And 1944 Share icon

#45 St Bede's College, Mentone, Australia, 1943 Share icon