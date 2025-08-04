ADVERTISEMENT

World War II sparked fear and caused uncertainty for millions of people worldwide. With bomb threats and constant evacuations, everyday routines were extremely unpredictable, and unfortunately, school children weren’t spared from the chaos. Lessons were regularly interrupted, and students found themselves crammed into overcrowded classrooms with insufficient resources. Because a lot of the school buildings were damaged during the war, they also had to endure having lessons in makeshift classrooms such as chapels and even pubs. In spite of all this turmoil, students managed to make the most out of their time at school. We’ve compiled a collection of 45 photos of them doing just that.

#1

The First Graduation Class From The Shevchenko State Art School, Kyiv, Ukraine, 1940

Group of students and a military officer posing outdoors near a school during World War II, capturing a historic moment worldwide.

Archives of the Ukrainian Artists Society of Australia Report

    #2

    School Children Doing Exams Inside A Classroom, Australia, 1940

    Black and white image of students in a World War II classroom drawing and writing during a school session worldwide.

    John Oxley Library, State Library of Queensland Report

    #3

    Science Class In A High School, Washington, D.c., USA, 1942

    African American girls engaged in a science experiment in a school laboratory during World War II.

    Marjory Collins Report

    #4

    Sweaters And Long Ropes Of Beads Were Popular With The Girls At Woodrow Wilson High School, Washington, D.c., USA, 1943

    Teenage girl leaning against wall near lockers, holding books in a school hallway during World War II era.

    Esther Bubley Report

    #5

    High School Girls, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California, USA, Between 1942 And 1945

    Five young girls posing outdoors in a black and white photo representing schools worldwide during World War II.

    John Cook Report

    #6

    Children In Christiansted High School, Christiansted, Saint Croix Island, Virgin Islands, 1941

    Students seated in a classroom during World War II, focused on their studies in a historic school setting.

    Jack Delano Report

    #7

    Students At University Of London Institute Of Education, London, England, UK, 1946

    African American woman leading a group of schoolchildren holding hands in a gymnasium during World War II era schools.

    Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer Report

    #8

    The Headmaster, Mr Cyril Fiske, Welcomes New Boys To Katharine Lady Berkeley's Grammar School In Wotton-Under-Edge, Gloucestershire, England, 1944

    Boys seated in a classroom with numbered desks listening to a teacher in a formal school during World War II.

    Richard Stone Report

    #9

    Co-Operative Youth Summer Schools - Walking Around Windermere, England, 1943

    Students from a school during World War II holding hands and walking outdoors in a scenic countryside setting.

    Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer Report

    #10

    School Life In London, England, 1941

    Schoolchildren wearing gas masks lined up outdoors for a World War II safety drill at a school during wartime.

    Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer Report

    #11

    Boy Students At The Technical School, England, UK, 1941

    Boys eating lunch together in a school cafeteria during World War II, showcasing daily life in schools worldwide.

    Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer Report

    #12

    Students Of The Taihoku First Girls' High School At Sports Day, Japan, 1940

    Three young women in white shirts standing in profile during World War II, a historical image of schools worldwide.

    wikimedia Report

    #13

    Selling War Stamps In A High School, Washington, D.c., USA, 1942

    Students in a school during World War II gather to buy defense stamps as part of the wartime school efforts and activities.

    Marjory Collins Report

    #14

    Class In The Banneker Junior High School, Washington, D.c., USA, 1942

    Students in a classroom during World War II, focused on writing and learning in a historic school environment.

    Marjory Collins Report

    #15

    School Girls Of The Taihoku First Girls' High School, Japan, Circa 1940

    Japanese school children in uniform smiling and holding hands outdoors during World War II era schools worldwide.

    wikimedia Report

    #16

    Cheering Schoolboys, Possibly At A Sporting Event, Australia, 1940-1950

    Group of young men in school uniforms cheering outdoors, a historic image related to schools worldwide during World War II.

    State Library of Queensland Report

    #17

    "Lammie" High School Sorority Girls Doing Halloween Party Planning In Dorothy Goldetsky's Basement, Minneapolis, USA, 1947

    Group of teenage girls posing together inside a school classroom, historical black and white photo from World War II era.

    Steinfeldt Photography Collection Report

    #18

    Students Of The Taihoku High School Mountaineering Club Camping At Ulay, Japan, 1940s

    Group of men posing outside tents at a temporary school site during World War II, showcasing schools worldwide history.

    wikimedia Report

    #19

    Irls At Baldock County Council School In Hertfordshire Enjoy A Drink Of Milk During A Break In The School Day, England, UK, 1944

    Schoolchildren in a classroom during World War II drinking milk from glass bottles at wooden desks in a historic school setting

    Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer Report

    #20

    A Group Of Girls Take Part In A Toy-Making Class At The Approved School In Leicester, UK, 1945

    Women sewing dolls in a school classroom during World War II, showcasing daily life in schools worldwide during the war.

    Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer Report

    #21

    Mrs Scott Helps Two Pupils At The Village School In Lewknor With The Posters They Are Drawing For A Competition Organised By The National Savings Committee, England, 1941

    Teacher assisting two boys at a wooden desk in a classroom, a historic scene of schools worldwide during World War II.

    Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer Report

    #22

    A Group Of Girls During A Lesson On Basket-Making, They Are Weaving The Wicker Strands To Make Waste Paper Baskets, Council School, Baldock, Hertfordshire, England, UK, 1944

    Girls weaving baskets in a school craft class, showcasing schools worldwide activities during World War II.

    Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer Report

    #23

    Mrs. Mary K. Adair Takes An Examination For Officers' Candidate School, Fort Mcpherson, Georgia, USA, 1942

    Black and white image of a school interview outdoors with teachers and a student during World War II era.

    National Archives at College Park Report

    #24

    Student Art Exhibit, Tennessee, USA, 1947

    Girls painting artistic images at a school art class during World War II, showcasing schools worldwide during the war era.

    DOE - Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management Report

    #25

    Kuittinen Elementary School Singing Practice, The Word "Own" Is Still Visible On The Board From The Previous Lesson, Finland, 1942

    Group of schoolchildren standing inside a classroom during World War II, with a teacher near the blackboard.

    Finnish Wartime Photograph Archive Report

    #26

    Editorial Meeting Working On The Student Paper At The Banneker Junior High School, Washington, D.C., USA, 1942

    Students studying and writing at a table in a classroom, captured in a historic school image from World War II.

    Marjory Collins Report

    #27

    Leo W. Kraus Instructing High School Class, Granada Relocation Center, Amache, Colorado, USA, 1945

    Teacher instructing students in a woodworking classroom in a school during World War II with tool charts on the wall.

    National Archives at College Park Report

    #28

    Leo W. Kraus And His High School Woodworking Shop, Granada Relocation Center, Amache, Colorado, USA, 1945

    Students working with woodworking tools in a classroom showing schools worldwide during World War II activities.

    National Archives at College Park Report

    #29

    Pre-School Age Girl Painting, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, Circa 1941

    Young girl painting at school desk, showcasing schools worldwide during World War II with art supplies and focused expression.

    National Archives and Records Administration Report

    #30

    Classroom, Canberra High School, Australia, 1940

    Empty classroom with wooden desks and world maps on walls in a school during World War II time period.

    Sam Hood Report

    #31

    Miss Pauline Craske Teaches Her Junior School Pupils To Play Football On The Playing Fields At Queen's College, Taunton, England, 1943

    Teacher leading a group of schoolchildren in outdoor activities at a school worldwide during World War II.

    Richard Stone Report

    #32

    Pauntley Court - School And Home For French And Belgian Refugees, Pauntley, Gloucestershire, England, 1943

    Young student in a classroom writing with pencil, vintage black and white photo of schools worldwide during World War II.

    Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer Report

    #33

    Girls At Albany Senior School In Enfield During A Lesson On American History, England, 1943

    Students attentively seated in a classroom during World War II, showcasing schools worldwide in a historic learning setting.

    Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer Report

    #34

    War Comes To School- Life At Peckham Central School, London, England, 1943

    World War II school classroom with teacher pointing at globe and students studying maps and geography lessons.

    Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer Report

    #35

    Children Make Use Of The Library In A Newly Constructed County School, UK, 1945

    Students reading and selecting books in a quiet school library during World War II, showcasing schools worldwide in this era.

    Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer Report

    #36

    The School Captain Dennis Jennings Discussing Various Issues With His Prefect Colleagues, Peckham Central School, London, England, 1943

    Group of students gathered around a table studying together in a school classroom during World War II.

    Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer Report

    #37

    Technical School, Training At Tottenham Polytechnic, Middlesex, England, UK, 1944

    Boys in a World War II era school workshop crafting architectural models with brick and plaster materials.

    Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer Report

    #38

    Kuittinen Elementary School - Girls' Craft Class, Finland, 1942

    Group of children in school classroom worldwide during World War II, engaged in crafting activities and seated at wooden desks.

    Finnish Wartime Photograph Archive Report

    #39

    Oakbank Area School Leather Work Class, Australia, Circa 1945

    Boys working on leather craft projects in a classroom workshop at a school during World War II.

    The History Trust of South Australian, South Australian Government Report

    #40

    High School Physics Class, Granada Relocation Center, Amache, Colorado, USA, 1945

    Students conducting a science experiment in a classroom at a school worldwide during World War II, with teacher observing.

    National Archives at College Park Report

    #41

    Morris Ginsberg And Lse Students At Grove Lodge, Cambridge, England, 1940

    Group of people in discussion outside a school during World War II, capturing schools worldwide history.

    LSE Library Report

    #42

    School Teacher Miss Pauline Craske Writes On The Blackboard During A Lesson At Queen's College, Taunton, England, 1943

    Classroom scene showing students and teacher during World War II in a historic school setting worldwide.

    Richard Stone Report

    #43

    Catholic Public School- Everyday Life At Ampleforth College, York, England, UK, 1943

    Boys gathered around a science experiment in a school classroom during World War II, demonstrating wartime education.

    Bryson Jack, Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer Report

    #44

    Crown Prince Olav Of Norway Visiting Norwegian School At Drumtochty Castle In Scotland, Norway, Between 1943 And 1944

    Schoolchildren holding flags greet a uniformed man outside a building, a historic scene of schools worldwide during World War II.

    Ole Friele Backer Report

    #45

    St Bede's College, Mentone, Australia, 1943

    Large group of students and staff posing for a formal school photo outdoors during World War II era.

    Kingston Local History Report

