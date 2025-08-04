45 Captivating Images Of Schools Worldwide During World War II
World War II sparked fear and caused uncertainty for millions of people worldwide. With bomb threats and constant evacuations, everyday routines were extremely unpredictable, and unfortunately, school children weren’t spared from the chaos. Lessons were regularly interrupted, and students found themselves crammed into overcrowded classrooms with insufficient resources. Because a lot of the school buildings were damaged during the war, they also had to endure having lessons in makeshift classrooms such as chapels and even pubs. In spite of all this turmoil, students managed to make the most out of their time at school. We’ve compiled a collection of 45 photos of them doing just that.
This post may include affiliate links.