It was Confucius who said, “Study the past if you would define the future”. Historical pictures allow us to do just that. They depict some of the most important moments of the days gone by, which we can turn back to and analyze one image at a time. And learn something new with each one of them, whether it’s an old photo from a family album or a snapshot that made it to the history books.

The Facebook page “World Historical Pictures” presents an abundance of such noteworthy images. Their posts range from covering everyday people to events of great historical significance, which allows the roughly 37 thousand followers to get acquainted with different aspects of our past. We have gathered some of the most impressive shots here for you to enjoy. Scroll down for the pictures, and make sure to check here and here for more.

Blackfoot Native Americans On The Roof Of The Mcalpin Hotel, Refusing To Sleep In Their Rooms, New York City

A Picture Of Dr. Religa Monitoring His Patient's Vitals After Completing A 23-Hour-Long Heart Transplant. His Assistant Is Asleep In The Corner. 1987

The Sioux Nation Of Native Americans Teepees Spread Across The Great Plains In 1800s

Marno C.
Marno C.
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Historians are only now realizing just how populous North American was before the sweeping devestation of smallpox and other diseases that came with the Europeans. Some estimates are as high as 90% of pre-contact population being wiped out.

2
2points
reply
An American Mother And Daughter Hold The American Flag In The Early 1900’s

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Baby looks like she wants to kill whoever is behind the camera. Very cute though, I love this

5
5points
reply
View more comments
Ladder 118 Fire Truck Crossing The Brooklyn Bridge To The World Trade Center On September 11, 2001. Every Firefighter On The Truck Died Shortly After

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Such bravery, very terrible they had to lose their lives.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
An Immigrant Family At New York's Ellis Island Is About To Embark On The Chase Of Their Dreams. The 1900s

This Young Boy Was Born In 1924 And He Is 2 Years Old In This Photo. He Died In 1944 In France On A Us Tanker. His Name Is Lonzo Hudgins And He Received A Purple Heart In Ww2. He Was My Mom's 1st Cousin. I Love This Vintage Photo Of My Cousin

C L
C L
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you for sharing

2
2points
reply
The Huffy Radio Bicycle From The 1950s

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't even ride a bike and I want one of these

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
Men In Suspenders Posing On The Brooklyn Bridge

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh god no. The bravery of those men is something else

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
Over 3,000 Workers Who Build The Chase Manhattan Bank In New York City Pose For A Photo Near The End Of Constructional Work, August, 1964

Wang Zhuang
Wang Zhuang
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The anxiety I have, just looking at this...

6
6points
reply
View more comments
New York. 1957

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's absolutely beautiful.

3
3points
reply
Homecoming Prisoner Of War - 1946

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope he was able to go back to a happly family

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
The Teenage Daughter Of A An Impoverished Arkansas Farmer Cooking On An Old Stove While Her Mother Was In A Tuberculosis Sanitarium During The Great Depression. Red Cross Photo From Ca. 1930

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate to imagine everything her and her family is going through, truly strong.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
Unknown Soldier In 1965

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope he made it, war really is hell. Even if he made it, the affects last a life time

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
1984 New York City Subway Ride

scag$y
scag$y
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And you thought the tinny beeping of a phone was irritating!

3
3points
reply
Lt. Col. Robert Stirm, Is Greeted By His Family, Returning Home After More Than Five Years As A Prisoner Of War In North Vietnam

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He was an Air Force fighter pilot who was shot down over Hanoi in 1967, and was held as a pow for nearly 6 years. I love the joy in this photo, lovely.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
Marilyn Monroe Photographed By Sam Shaw In Amagansett, New York, 1957

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love Marilyn Monroe, truly an icon.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
Silent Film Actress, Delores Costello, Drew Barrymore's Grandmother, 1928

World War One Memorial

C L
C L
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hungarian village of Vácrátót

1
1point
reply
View more comments
The Full Tiananmen Square Massacre ‘Tank Man’ Photo, Is More Powerful Than The Cropped Version

Marno C.
Marno C.
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I sincerely hope he escaped safely and lived a long and happy life. His actual identity was never known to the wider public as far as I know.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
David Isom, 19, Broke The Color Line In A Segregated Pool In Florida On June 8, 1958, Which Resulted In Officials Closing The Facility

ScarletRos
ScarletRos
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most of the kids look upset, but I like how the kid closest to the left looks kind of in awe.

0
0points
reply
Kids These Days Don't Know The Struggle (1990s)

Wang Zhuang
Wang Zhuang
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was for this reason that I refused to get a portable CD player while I was in high school. I stayed with cassettes for a long time! lol

1
1point
reply
View more comments
Remember That Photo Of The Construction Workers Having Lunch On An Unfinished New York Skyscraper? Well Here's The Photographer Charles Ebbets. 9/20/1932

Astra-nomical
Astra-nomical
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well who took his picture? 0_0

2
2points
reply
View more comments
An Italian Child Arriving At Ellis Island, Early 1900s. (Us)

Lyop
Lyop
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Such a stern face and cute little boots!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
Madison Square, New York City Ca.1900

In 1938 1800 Veterans Of The Civil War Attended An 75th Anniversary Reunion At Gettysburg, Pa. The Youngest Was 88 Years Old, And The Oldest Claimed To Be 112 Years Old

A Photo Of An Engineer Wiring An Early Ibm Computer, 1958. (Photo By Berenice Abbott)

Marno C.
Marno C.
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A female pioneer in STEM. I hope her name isn't lost to history.

3
3points
reply
Telephone Tower, Before They Figured Out Bundling Lines Into Cables. There Are 5000 Lines In This Tower (1890)

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh no, I hate the amount of room this takes up

0
0points
reply
“People Decorating A Saguaro Like A Christmas Tree In Southern Arizona, Circa 1930s.” Arizona Historical Society

Sophia Loren Gives Jayne Mansfield The Side-Eye. 1957

Torza
Torza
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think Sophia Loren was in the act of noticing Jayne Mansfield supporting the 'free the nipple' movement ;)

5
5points
reply
View more comments
American Athlete Jesse Owens Fills Up A Car At A Petrol Station In His A Uniform Of Cap, Shirt And Bow Tie. Owens Worked As A Petrol Pump Attendant To Help Finance His Studies At Ohio State University. (United States, 1935)

Wang Zhuang
Wang Zhuang
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the year before he went to the Munich Olympic Games and embarrassed the Nazis by winning four gold medals

5
5points
reply
An Immigrant Family On The Dock At Ellis Island After Having Just Passed The Rigid Examination For Entry Into The Country, Looking Hopefully At New York's Skyline While Awaiting The Government Ferry On August 13, 1925

Michael Jordan's Iconic 'Free Throw Line' Dunk, 1988

Wang Zhuang
Wang Zhuang
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks so much better from this angle

2
2points
reply
Kitchen Retro. Combo Sink/Stove/Fridge

Vasha
Vasha
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it's descendant is alive and well on-line: https://www.amazon.com/Summit-C30EL-Inch-Wide-Kitchen/dp/B07PNDVM4K/ref=asc_df_B07PNDVM4K?tag=bngsmtphsnus-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=80882941549698&hvnetw=s&hvqmt=e&hvbmt=be&hvdev=c&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=&hvtargid=pla-4584482472190103&psc=1 Screen-Sho...a6-png.jpg Screen-Shot-2023-03-28-at-123502-AM-64229912bb2a6-png.jpg

3
3points
reply
View more comments
One Of The First Traffic Signals In New York City, 1922

Somewhere Along The Pacific Coast Highway Between Malibu And Palisades, Ca. 1910

This Is George W. Mclaurin In 1948 Being Segregated From The Rest Of His University Class

Thirteen Sisters In The Brooks Family View Their Only Brother Leslie Benjamin, Following His Birth At Home In Pittsfield, Massachusetts (1954)

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor brother, having to grow up with 13 sisters. Not to mention the mother, who had to birth them all.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
A Well-Dressed Young Lady In The 1930s. Almost Looks Like It Could Have Been Taken Yesterday

Rita Hayworth, 1941. This Was One Of The Most Popular Pinup Photos Among American Soldiers And Sailors During World War II

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apparently this photo was a fortuitous mistake; the flash was too bright

0
0points
reply
View more comments
Boys With Boom Box, 14th Street, New York, 1983

Stop When Pedestrians Are In The Crosswalk!

Marno C.
Marno C.
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't that Shirley Temple?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
New York Subway, 1984

Lauren Ward
Lauren Ward
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The balloons in the sewer look more inviting

4
4points
reply
In The Victorian Era, A Woman’s Hair Was Often Thought To Be One Of Her Most Valuable Assets. Hair Was Long In The Victorian Age. Haircuts Weren’t Exactly A Thing Yet For Women

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hopefully her hair doesn't tangle easily. That'd be torture to brush.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
A Woman Stands In Her Summer Undergarments In The 1940’s

A Dangerous Playground From The 1970s

Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ouch if that's metal.

0
0points
reply
A Construction Worker Making Preparations For The Removal Of The Original Statue Of Liberty Torch In 1985

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No no no no nope I could not be up that high

0
0points
reply
The Right Day To Hang Laundry In New York City (Lower Manhattan). 1902

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How did they hang them and how tf did they get the clothes back?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
A Man Recording A Cassette Tape At A Music Festival In The 1980s

scag$y
scag$y
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He looks as though he's taping it because somebody has his wife and child and the only way he can get them back is by recording the festival. 'I have a very specific set of skil..', 'Shut up John. Go tape the festival', 'Ok, but I want you to know that I'm not happy about it'.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
The FBI Finger Print Files, 1944

Kids Playing Lower East Side, NYC 1963. Photo By William Carter

Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I couldn't watch this if I were their mother.

1
1point
reply
Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Photographed In New York City By Richard Avedon, 1963

Marno C.
Marno C.
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The basketball looks so small in his hand!

0
0points
reply
A Stewardess From 1972 (Southwest Airlines Of Texas)

In March 1888, A Massive Blizzard Hit The East Coast Of The United States, Stretching From Chesapeake Bay To Canada

In March 1888, A Massive Blizzard Hit The East Coast Of The United States, Stretching From Chesapeake Bay To Canada

Marilyn Monroe Approximately Four Months Pregnant In July 1960

Fixing The Antenna On The World Trade Center, New York City, 1979. Photo By Peter B. Kaplan

Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE!!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
Broadway And Fifth Ave, New York City 1905

Mark Twain (Samuel L. Clemens) And His Long-Time Friend John T. Lewis (Probably Twain's Inspiration For The Character "Jim" In "Huckleberry Finn"), Standing Together At Quarry Farm, Elmira, New York - 1903

Mount St. Helens Eruption, 1980. (Photo By R. Lasher)

Marno C.
Marno C.
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This photo is great to get a visceral sense of the scale of the eruption.

0
0points
reply
A Santa Monica Beach In 1898

scag$y
scag$y
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a tiny little man.

0
0points
