“World Historical Pictures”: 95 Important Historical Photos That Might Change Your Perspective On Things
It was Confucius who said, “Study the past if you would define the future”. Historical pictures allow us to do just that. They depict some of the most important moments of the days gone by, which we can turn back to and analyze one image at a time. And learn something new with each one of them, whether it’s an old photo from a family album or a snapshot that made it to the history books.
The Facebook page “World Historical Pictures” presents an abundance of such noteworthy images. Their posts range from covering everyday people to events of great historical significance, which allows the roughly 37 thousand followers to get acquainted with different aspects of our past. We have gathered some of the most impressive shots here for you to enjoy. Scroll down for the pictures, and make sure to check here and here for more.
This post may include affiliate links.
Blackfoot Native Americans On The Roof Of The Mcalpin Hotel, Refusing To Sleep In Their Rooms, New York City
A Picture Of Dr. Religa Monitoring His Patient's Vitals After Completing A 23-Hour-Long Heart Transplant. His Assistant Is Asleep In The Corner. 1987
The Sioux Nation Of Native Americans Teepees Spread Across The Great Plains In 1800s
An American Mother And Daughter Hold The American Flag In The Early 1900’s
Ladder 118 Fire Truck Crossing The Brooklyn Bridge To The World Trade Center On September 11, 2001. Every Firefighter On The Truck Died Shortly After
An Immigrant Family At New York's Ellis Island Is About To Embark On The Chase Of Their Dreams. The 1900s
This Young Boy Was Born In 1924 And He Is 2 Years Old In This Photo. He Died In 1944 In France On A Us Tanker. His Name Is Lonzo Hudgins And He Received A Purple Heart In Ww2. He Was My Mom's 1st Cousin. I Love This Vintage Photo Of My Cousin
The Huffy Radio Bicycle From The 1950s
Men In Suspenders Posing On The Brooklyn Bridge
Over 3,000 Workers Who Build The Chase Manhattan Bank In New York City Pose For A Photo Near The End Of Constructional Work, August, 1964
Homecoming Prisoner Of War - 1946
The Teenage Daughter Of A An Impoverished Arkansas Farmer Cooking On An Old Stove While Her Mother Was In A Tuberculosis Sanitarium During The Great Depression. Red Cross Photo From Ca. 1930
Unknown Soldier In 1965
1984 New York City Subway Ride
Lt. Col. Robert Stirm, Is Greeted By His Family, Returning Home After More Than Five Years As A Prisoner Of War In North Vietnam
Marilyn Monroe Photographed By Sam Shaw In Amagansett, New York, 1957
Silent Film Actress, Delores Costello, Drew Barrymore's Grandmother, 1928
World War One Memorial
The Full Tiananmen Square Massacre ‘Tank Man’ Photo, Is More Powerful Than The Cropped Version
David Isom, 19, Broke The Color Line In A Segregated Pool In Florida On June 8, 1958, Which Resulted In Officials Closing The Facility
Most of the kids look upset, but I like how the kid closest to the left looks kind of in awe.
Kids These Days Don't Know The Struggle (1990s)
It was for this reason that I refused to get a portable CD player while I was in high school. I stayed with cassettes for a long time! lol
Remember That Photo Of The Construction Workers Having Lunch On An Unfinished New York Skyscraper? Well Here's The Photographer Charles Ebbets. 9/20/1932
An Italian Child Arriving At Ellis Island, Early 1900s. (Us)
Madison Square, New York City Ca.1900
In 1938 1800 Veterans Of The Civil War Attended An 75th Anniversary Reunion At Gettysburg, Pa. The Youngest Was 88 Years Old, And The Oldest Claimed To Be 112 Years Old
A Photo Of An Engineer Wiring An Early Ibm Computer, 1958. (Photo By Berenice Abbott)
Telephone Tower, Before They Figured Out Bundling Lines Into Cables. There Are 5000 Lines In This Tower (1890)
“People Decorating A Saguaro Like A Christmas Tree In Southern Arizona, Circa 1930s.” Arizona Historical Society
Sophia Loren Gives Jayne Mansfield The Side-Eye. 1957
American Athlete Jesse Owens Fills Up A Car At A Petrol Station In His A Uniform Of Cap, Shirt And Bow Tie. Owens Worked As A Petrol Pump Attendant To Help Finance His Studies At Ohio State University. (United States, 1935)
This is the year before he went to the Munich Olympic Games and embarrassed the Nazis by winning four gold medals
An Immigrant Family On The Dock At Ellis Island After Having Just Passed The Rigid Examination For Entry Into The Country, Looking Hopefully At New York's Skyline While Awaiting The Government Ferry On August 13, 1925
Michael Jordan's Iconic 'Free Throw Line' Dunk, 1988
Kitchen Retro. Combo Sink/Stove/Fridge
it's descendant is alive and well on-line: https://www.amazon.com/Summit-C30EL-Inch-Wide-Kitchen/dp/B07PNDVM4K/ref=asc_df_B07PNDVM4K?tag=bngsmtphsnus-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=80882941549698&hvnetw=s&hvqmt=e&hvbmt=be&hvdev=c&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=&hvtargid=pla-4584482472190103&psc=1 Screen-Sho...a6-png.jpg
One Of The First Traffic Signals In New York City, 1922
Somewhere Along The Pacific Coast Highway Between Malibu And Palisades, Ca. 1910
This Is George W. Mclaurin In 1948 Being Segregated From The Rest Of His University Class
Thirteen Sisters In The Brooks Family View Their Only Brother Leslie Benjamin, Following His Birth At Home In Pittsfield, Massachusetts (1954)
A Well-Dressed Young Lady In The 1930s. Almost Looks Like It Could Have Been Taken Yesterday
Rita Hayworth, 1941. This Was One Of The Most Popular Pinup Photos Among American Soldiers And Sailors During World War II
Apparently this photo was a fortuitous mistake; the flash was too bright
Boys With Boom Box, 14th Street, New York, 1983
Stop When Pedestrians Are In The Crosswalk!
New York Subway, 1984
In The Victorian Era, A Woman’s Hair Was Often Thought To Be One Of Her Most Valuable Assets. Hair Was Long In The Victorian Age. Haircuts Weren’t Exactly A Thing Yet For Women
Hopefully her hair doesn't tangle easily. That'd be torture to brush.
A Woman Stands In Her Summer Undergarments In The 1940’s
A Dangerous Playground From The 1970s
A Construction Worker Making Preparations For The Removal Of The Original Statue Of Liberty Torch In 1985
The Right Day To Hang Laundry In New York City (Lower Manhattan). 1902
A Man Recording A Cassette Tape At A Music Festival In The 1980s
He looks as though he's taping it because somebody has his wife and child and the only way he can get them back is by recording the festival. 'I have a very specific set of skil..', 'Shut up John. Go tape the festival', 'Ok, but I want you to know that I'm not happy about it'.
The FBI Finger Print Files, 1944
Kids Playing Lower East Side, NYC 1963. Photo By William Carter
Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Photographed In New York City By Richard Avedon, 1963
A Stewardess From 1972 (Southwest Airlines Of Texas)
In March 1888, A Massive Blizzard Hit The East Coast Of The United States, Stretching From Chesapeake Bay To Canada
The photograph shows an unidentified young man standing in a shoveled area on Madison Avenue and 40th Street in New York City.