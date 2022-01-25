9Kviews
I Take Photos Of Galgos To Bring Attention To Their Terrible Living Conditions (34 Pics)
Every year in Spain, tens of thousands of Galgos are born and bred to hunt hares. They endure a life of fear and cruelty and when they are no longer useful, they are savagely terminated.
Even though Galgos need our help all year long, World Galgo Day was started so that we can unite and speak with one voice about the plight of these beautiful dogs. February 1st was chosen because it marks the end of hunting season when many Galgos meet a fate worse than the life of cruelty that they have already endured.
I purchased my first DLSR in August of 2014, with a goal to tell the story of these dogs through photography and show how I see them through my eyes. My first Galgo, named Leena, gave me this new voice through photography and my goal is to share her story with everyone I can. These are some of the portraits I had the honor of taking of these rescued Galgos and other hunting dogs of Spain.
The shelters do everything they can to rescue the ones they can, even if they are already bursting at the seams. Please help spread the word about the Galgos.
The dog looks great bedside the ruins especially with that sunset
He is now living the spoiled life :)
This looks like a still from a Nicholas Sparks romance film. Totally getting a brooding and deeply thoughtful, leading man vibe from this pup. 😂😂😂
Will you love me ?? I will snuggle with you on your couch,follow you into the bathroom and share your every meal (hopefully) I am a Velcro-dog !
Man, the eyes on all of these dogs - you know they've seen some s**t. Poor puppies.
I n the Canary Islands they are called Podencos, but their lives are much the same. They are beautiful, sweet natured dogs that deserve better.
Yes, Podencos are beautiful dogs. I will share images on World Podenco day also.
I look forward to that! Thanks for sharing the lovely galagos!
My brother has adopted two podencos from the Canary Islands, Luna and Zara. They are wonderful dogs!
These are all beautiful dogs, but this angers me so much.
Me opening this post knowing for a fact I was going to cry. I absolutely love greyhounds. They're so sweet and loving. I have a grey mix, she's the best dog. Now I have hug my fettuccine horse while crying.
These are all beautiful dogs, but this angers me so much.
Me opening this post knowing for a fact I was going to cry. I absolutely love greyhounds. They're so sweet and loving. I have a grey mix, she's the best dog. Now I have hug my fettuccine horse while crying.