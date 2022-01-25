Every year in Spain, tens of thousands of Galgos are born and bred to hunt hares. They endure a life of fear and cruelty and when they are no longer useful, they are savagely terminated.

Even though Galgos need our help all year long, World Galgo Day was started so that we can unite and speak with one voice about the plight of these beautiful dogs. February 1st was chosen because it marks the end of hunting season when many Galgos meet a fate worse than the life of cruelty that they have already endured.

I purchased my first DLSR in August of 2014, with a goal to tell the story of these dogs through photography and show how I see them through my eyes. My first Galgo, named Leena, gave me this new voice through photography and my goal is to share her story with everyone I can. These are some of the portraits I had the honor of taking of these rescued Galgos and other hunting dogs of Spain.

The shelters do everything they can to rescue the ones they can, even if they are already bursting at the seams. Please help spread the word about the Galgos.

