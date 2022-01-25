Every year in Spain, tens of thousands of Galgos are born and bred to hunt hares. They endure a life of fear and cruelty and when they are no longer useful, they are savagely terminated.

Even though Galgos need our help all year long, World Galgo Day was started so that we can unite and speak with one voice about the plight of these beautiful dogs. February 1st was chosen because it marks the end of hunting season when many Galgos meet a fate worse than the life of cruelty that they have already endured.

I purchased my first DLSR in August of 2014, with a goal to tell the story of these dogs through photography and show how I see them through my eyes. My first Galgo, named Leena, gave me this new voice through photography and my goal is to share her story with everyone I can. These are some of the portraits I had the honor of taking of these rescued Galgos and other hunting dogs of Spain.

The shelters do everything they can to rescue the ones they can, even if they are already bursting at the seams. Please help spread the word about the Galgos.

More info: Instagram | stinkeyephotography.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

37points
Travis Patenaude
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

37points
Travis Patenaude
POST
View more comments
#3

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

34points
Travis Patenaude
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

34points
Travis Patenaude
POST
View more comments
#5

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

34points
Travis Patenaude
POST
Mistralok
Mistralok
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My cousin Kristi helps to place dumped racing greyhounds. Some of the sweetest dogs in the world when properly cared for.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

32points
Travis Patenaude
POST
L.a. Williams
L.a. Williams
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The dog looks great bedside the ruins especially with that sunset

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#7

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

31points
Travis Patenaude
POST
LoveAllOfYou
LoveAllOfYou
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Creative idea... turned out beautiful!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

29points
Travis Patenaude
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love this dogs eyes. Another beauty.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#9

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

27points
Travis Patenaude
POST
Morgan Fairchild
Morgan Fairchild
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He/She's like "Why are u doing this to me hooman?"

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#10

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

26points
Travis Patenaude
POST
Mira Heiman
Mira Heiman
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wait this isnt a dog! that's a giraffe

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

24points
Travis Patenaude
POST
View more comments
#12

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

23points
Travis Patenaude
POST
#13

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

22points
Travis Patenaude
POST
Hannah Edwards
Hannah Edwards
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love these with the scruffy fur.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#14

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

22points
Travis Patenaude
POST
Dachshunds #1
Dachshunds #1
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These dogs have such gorgeous legs

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

22points
Travis Patenaude
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

22points
Travis Patenaude
POST
#17

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

22points
Travis Patenaude
POST
TheLuggage
TheLuggage
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do not abuse me, please. I deserve better.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

21points
Travis Patenaude
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

21points
Travis Patenaude
POST
Anika Blackman
Anika Blackman
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those beautiful eyes just melt my heart!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#20

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

21points
Travis Patenaude
POST
Linda Rozee
Linda Rozee
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those eyes. So trusting and sad.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

21points
Travis Patenaude
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

21points
Travis Patenaude
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

20points
Travis Patenaude
POST
#24

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

20points
Travis Patenaude
POST
Laura Probst
Laura Probst
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like a still from a Nicholas Sparks romance film. Totally getting a brooding and deeply thoughtful, leading man vibe from this pup. 😂😂😂

5
5points
reply
#25

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

20points
Travis Patenaude
POST
#26

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

20points
Travis Patenaude
POST
Mira Heiman
Mira Heiman
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why does this look like a drawing?? lol

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#27

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

20points
Travis Patenaude
POST
Jette Wang Wahnon
Jette Wang Wahnon
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Will you love me ?? I will snuggle with you on your couch,follow you into the bathroom and share your every meal (hopefully) I am a Velcro-dog !

2
2points
reply
#28

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

20points
Travis Patenaude
POST
#29

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

19points
Travis Patenaude
POST
View more comments
#30

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

19points
Travis Patenaude
POST
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the colours of this pup! Like flame and ash!!

3
3points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

18points
Travis Patenaude
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

18points
Travis Patenaude
POST
#33

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

18points
Travis Patenaude
POST
View more comments
#34

Dia Del Galgo– World Galgo Day

Report

18points
Travis Patenaude
POST
Laura Probst
Laura Probst
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Man, the eyes on all of these dogs - you know they've seen some s**t. Poor puppies.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!