We believe that humor is an essential component of life assisting us in dealing with stressful or difficult situations, navigating the ups and downs of life and bringing people together. And, of course, a few jokes here and there help to shake off the boredom. And as the Bored Panda, we know a thing or two about fighting off that feeling!

Today, we have a special treat for all the hardworking folks out there, whether you’re toiling in offices, restaurants, or freelancing. Let us introduce you to the “Official Work Memes” Facebook group, a community sharing relatable and tearfully funny memes about work and adult life in general. From the challenges in a workplace to those notorious Monday blues, this page has got you covered. Scroll down to laugh it off!