So, we've gathered the most relatable memes about remote work to help you find the humor in your daily grind. Whether you're dealing with endless video calls, juggling distractions, or haven't even seen your teammates, this list is a reminder that you're not the only one. Hopefully, it'll allow you to survive until the weekend!

Over the last few years, working from home has become a new normal for so many, but it comes with its own unique challenges. Some are innocent and funny, some are annoying, but all are worthy of a joke.

#1 This Is My Boyfriends Office He Works Out Of From Home. Here Are All Of The Socks She Brought Up From The Basement To The Third Floor For Him Today Share icon

RELATED:

#2 New Work From Home Supervisor Share icon

#3 I Am Being Guilt Tripped Because I Cannot Play And Need To Work From Home. This Is High Level Manipulation Share icon

#4 When You Step Away From A Zoom Meeting And Leave Your Camera On Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Working From Home... With A Kitten Share icon

#6 My Sister Works For FedEx. These Are Her New Co-Worker While She’s Working Remote Share icon

#7 He Was Like "Whattt? Ah Ok. At Least He's Cute" Share icon

#8 My Roommates Zoom Meeting Attire Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My Company Is Sending Work From Home Employees New Laptops. I Somehow Ended Up With All Of Them Share icon

#10 Attempting To Work From Home, But There's This One Lazy Coworker Share icon

#11 Just Relocated From Atlanta To Colorado. This Is My New Work From Home Setup Share icon

#12 Vitamin D Efficiency Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 My Wife Doesn't Know I'm Working From Home Today. This Is My Wife, Working On Her Novel. Expected Release Date: 2052 Share icon

#14 The Challenges Of Working From Home. Tater Decides He Has A Better Use For My Mouse Arm Share icon

#15 How To Appear Online While Working From Home Share icon

#16 Working From Home Has Just Gotten Increasingly More Difficult Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Keeping Zoom Meetings Fun! Share icon

#18 Terrifying Share icon

#19 Google Meet Meetings Anyone Share icon

#20 Got A Kitten Just This Week. Now I Understand Why People With Cats Complain They Can't Do Much Work From Home Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 I Work From Home And My Golden Comes In My Office Everyday Around Noon To Remind Me That Its Time For A Lunch Break Share icon

#22 Working From Home Certainly Has Some Perks Share icon

#23 Remote Work Is The Best Work. Finishing The Week In A Rooftop Tent Overlooking The Pacific Ocean Share icon

#24 Dream Job, Dream Life Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 That's Not Stalking, That's Supervision Share icon

#26 Built New Computer Rig Just Before Covid Hit, I Love Working From Home Share icon

#27 My Son Discovered That I'm Not Really At Work, But Am Working From Home Share icon

#28 Google Street View Captured One Of Montreal's Finest Remote Workers Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Just Started Working From Home. My 7yo Is Brutal Share icon

#30 Working From Home. Girlfriend Thought She Would Prank Me. Spend Over An Hour Searching On The Net For Solutions To While My Mouse Didn’t Work Share icon

#31 Wfh Mom's Gotta Do What A Wfh Mom's Gotta Do Share icon

#32 Guy Makes Background Serving Himself Tea For His Next Video Conference Meeting Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 My Favorite Thing About My New Zoom Virtual Background Is That It Triples My Productivity In Meetings Share icon

#34 Productivity Increases 60% Share icon

#35 Today One Of My 4th Grade Students Renamed Himself "Reconecting ..." On Our Zoom Call And Pretended That He Was Having Internet Issues To Avoid Participating In Our Lesson Share icon

#36 Your Work From Home Friend On A Thursday Morning Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 The GF Thought She Could Work From Home Today Share icon

#38 How To Keep Teams “Available” Status While You’re Taking A 15-Minute Nap Share icon

#39 Ah Yes, First Day Working From Home Share icon

#40 The Most Comfortable Office Is The Bed Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Having Fun With Zoom Backgrounds Share icon

#42 Pretending To Be A Sophisticated, Tea-Drinking Adult While In A Zoom Meeting, When Really Share icon

#43 I Was Told I Need To Look Into The Camera More On Zoom Calls. Here's How I Help Make That Happen Share icon

#44 I Am Pure Goblin When I'm At Home Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Fridays + Remote Work = The Perfect Combo Share icon

#46 I Made My Cat A Work From Home Set Up Share icon

#47 If It Not For Sits, Why It Made Of Warm? Share icon

#48 Dog Food Doesnt Grow On Trees Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Got This Letter In The Mail Today. What Do? Share icon I own my own home, and I have three cats (plus two new babies I found outside). Two of them love to sit in the window when it’s nice out. They do nothing but sleep. We keep the windows open as we don’t have AC yet.



#50 Working From Home Means You’re Not Using The Dedicated Space You Invested In, But Instead Working From Your Kitchen Table Share icon

#51 If You Get Bored Working From Home Like I Do And Want To Work At Night, Restaurant Bars Are Great In The Early Part Of The Week Share icon They Are Quiet, Have WiFi And Are A Great Way To Get Out Of The Rut We're Alcohol Free Right Now So Enjoying A Nice Espresso Tonic While Working.



ADVERTISEMENT

#52 Working From Home And This Bottle Of Makers Mark Is Talking To Me Like The Green Goblin Mask Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Supposed To Be “Working From Home” But I Ended Up Spending An Hour Making This Thing This Morning Hahahaha Share icon

#54 Working From Home So Much, I Put A Plaque On It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Working From Home With A Sick Kid Today… Send Help Share icon

#56 Working From… Home? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Missed Opportunity For An Orange Jumpsuit Filter Share icon

#58 I Work From Home, So My Dad Wanted Me To Sign For His Package. Found This Sign Outside Our Door After I Signed. For The Record, I Am Not Disabled Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 The Joys Of Working From Home Share icon

#60 When You’re Working From Home And You Hit Video Instead Of Audio Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 I Am A Remote Worker. I Chose This Desk To Work From Today Share icon

#62 Told My Boss “I’ll Be Working Remote Today.” Her: “Oh, Working From Home?” Me: “Welllll… Actually, Yes. I Am Indeed At Home” Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Steam Deck Arrived But I’m At Work. Wife Works From Home Share icon

#64 Working From Home Is All Good, Looking All Crusty And Stuff Until They Say “Camera’s On Please” Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 The Last Name Of One Of My Coworkers Is Travieso And Google Meet Translated It As This Share icon

#66 I Work From Home Share icon My 5-year-old regularly requests the iPad to play with first thing in the morning. I usually tell her to wait until after breakfast. I went to the bathroom. Came back to my computer and found this bribe waiting for me at my desk. It was 8:30 am. I was tempted, but refrained.



ADVERTISEMENT

#67 The Reality Of Trying To Work From Home Share icon

#68 Someone Is Always Watching Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Today’s Lunch And Why Working From Home Is A Luxury Share icon

#70 Remoted Into A Co-Workers Computer To Fix An Error And They Had The Best Recurring Reminder I've Seen Yet Share icon