70 Funny Work-From-Home Moments To Help You Survive Until The Weekend
Over the last few years, working from home has become a new normal for so many, but it comes with its own unique challenges. Some are innocent and funny, some are annoying, but all are worthy of a joke.
So, we've gathered the most relatable memes about remote work to help you find the humor in your daily grind. Whether you're dealing with endless video calls, juggling distractions, or haven't even seen your teammates, this list is a reminder that you're not the only one. Hopefully, it'll allow you to survive until the weekend!
This Is My Boyfriends Office He Works Out Of From Home. Here Are All Of The Socks She Brought Up From The Basement To The Third Floor For Him Today
New Work From Home Supervisor
I Am Being Guilt Tripped Because I Cannot Play And Need To Work From Home. This Is High Level Manipulation
When You Step Away From A Zoom Meeting And Leave Your Camera On
Working From Home... With A Kitten
My Sister Works For FedEx. These Are Her New Co-Worker While She’s Working Remote
They thought you said FETCH...not FEDEX! They are gonna be mad when they figure out it was all a lie! Lol
He Was Like "Whattt? Ah Ok. At Least He's Cute"
My Roommates Zoom Meeting Attire
100% appropriate! Just don't accidentally stand up during the meeting...nobody wants an uninvited "little dave" joining the meeting! 🤣🤣
My Company Is Sending Work From Home Employees New Laptops. I Somehow Ended Up With All Of Them
Attempting To Work From Home, But There's This One Lazy Coworker
Man I'd be scared to call My boss lazy...just saying
Just Relocated From Atlanta To Colorado. This Is My New Work From Home Setup
Vitamin D Efficiency
My Wife Doesn't Know I'm Working From Home Today. This Is My Wife, Working On Her Novel. Expected Release Date: 2052
The Challenges Of Working From Home. Tater Decides He Has A Better Use For My Mouse Arm
How To Appear Online While Working From Home
Working From Home Has Just Gotten Increasingly More Difficult
Idk...seems like a great stress reliever if you ask me!
Keeping Zoom Meetings Fun!
Google Meet Meetings Anyone
A call that lasts an hour? Usually takes between 30s - 5min XD
Got A Kitten Just This Week. Now I Understand Why People With Cats Complain They Can't Do Much Work From Home
I Work From Home And My Golden Comes In My Office Everyday Around Noon To Remind Me That Its Time For A Lunch Break
Working From Home Certainly Has Some Perks
Remote Work Is The Best Work. Finishing The Week In A Rooftop Tent Overlooking The Pacific Ocean
Dream Job, Dream Life
That's Not Stalking, That's Supervision
Built New Computer Rig Just Before Covid Hit, I Love Working From Home
Looks comfy but is actually a pretty bad posture for extended work hours
My Son Discovered That I'm Not Really At Work, But Am Working From Home
Google Street View Captured One Of Montreal's Finest Remote Workers
Just Started Working From Home. My 7yo Is Brutal
Working From Home. Girlfriend Thought She Would Prank Me. Spend Over An Hour Searching On The Net For Solutions To While My Mouse Didn’t Work
Wfh Mom's Gotta Do What A Wfh Mom's Gotta Do
Guy Makes Background Serving Himself Tea For His Next Video Conference Meeting
My Favorite Thing About My New Zoom Virtual Background Is That It Triples My Productivity In Meetings
Productivity Increases 60%
Today One Of My 4th Grade Students Renamed Himself "Reconecting ..." On Our Zoom Call And Pretended That He Was Having Internet Issues To Avoid Participating In Our Lesson
Your Work From Home Friend On A Thursday Morning
The GF Thought She Could Work From Home Today
How To Keep Teams “Available” Status While You’re Taking A 15-Minute Nap
Ah Yes, First Day Working From Home
The Most Comfortable Office Is The Bed
Having Fun With Zoom Backgrounds
Pretending To Be A Sophisticated, Tea-Drinking Adult While In A Zoom Meeting, When Really
I Was Told I Need To Look Into The Camera More On Zoom Calls. Here's How I Help Make That Happen
I Am Pure Goblin When I'm At Home
Fridays + Remote Work = The Perfect Combo
I Made My Cat A Work From Home Set Up
If It Not For Sits, Why It Made Of Warm?
Dog Food Doesnt Grow On Trees
Got This Letter In The Mail Today. What Do?
I own my own home, and I have three cats (plus two new babies I found outside). Two of them love to sit in the window when it’s nice out. They do nothing but sleep. We keep the windows open as we don’t have AC yet.
Working From Home Means You’re Not Using The Dedicated Space You Invested In, But Instead Working From Your Kitchen Table
If You Get Bored Working From Home Like I Do And Want To Work At Night, Restaurant Bars Are Great In The Early Part Of The Week
They Are Quiet, Have WiFi And Are A Great Way To Get Out Of The Rut We're Alcohol Free Right Now So Enjoying A Nice Espresso Tonic While Working.
Working From Home And This Bottle Of Makers Mark Is Talking To Me Like The Green Goblin Mask
Supposed To Be “Working From Home” But I Ended Up Spending An Hour Making This Thing This Morning Hahahaha
Working From Home So Much, I Put A Plaque On It
Working From Home With A Sick Kid Today… Send Help
Working From… Home?
Missed Opportunity For An Orange Jumpsuit Filter
I Work From Home, So My Dad Wanted Me To Sign For His Package. Found This Sign Outside Our Door After I Signed. For The Record, I Am Not Disabled
The Joys Of Working From Home
When You’re Working From Home And You Hit Video Instead Of Audio
I Am A Remote Worker. I Chose This Desk To Work From Today
Told My Boss “I’ll Be Working Remote Today.” Her: “Oh, Working From Home?” Me: “Welllll… Actually, Yes. I Am Indeed At Home”
Steam Deck Arrived But I’m At Work. Wife Works From Home
Working From Home Is All Good, Looking All Crusty And Stuff Until They Say “Camera’s On Please”
The Last Name Of One Of My Coworkers Is Travieso And Google Meet Translated It As This
I Work From Home
My 5-year-old regularly requests the iPad to play with first thing in the morning. I usually tell her to wait until after breakfast. I went to the bathroom. Came back to my computer and found this bribe waiting for me at my desk. It was 8:30 am. I was tempted, but refrained.