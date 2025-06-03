ADVERTISEMENT

Over the last few years, working from home has become a new normal for so many, but it comes with its own unique challenges. Some are innocent and funny, some are annoying, but all are worthy of a joke.

So, we've gathered the most relatable memes about remote work to help you find the humor in your daily grind. Whether you're dealing with endless video calls, juggling distractions, or haven't even seen your teammates, this list is a reminder that you're not the only one. Hopefully, it'll allow you to survive until the weekend!

#1

This Is My Boyfriends Office He Works Out Of From Home. Here Are All Of The Socks She Brought Up From The Basement To The Third Floor For Him Today

Cat looking up on carpet near scattered socks, illustrating funny work-from-home memes about unexpected distractions and messes.

hikingfortheviews Report

    #2

    New Work From Home Supervisor

    Curious cat peeking between computer screens during a work-from-home session with a colorful desktop background.

    eriio Report

    #3

    I Am Being Guilt Tripped Because I Cannot Play And Need To Work From Home. This Is High Level Manipulation

    Light-colored dog sitting on a black ottoman next to a couch, illustrating funny work-from-home meme vibes.

    IEX-NoAverageJoe Report

    #4

    When You Step Away From A Zoom Meeting And Leave Your Camera On

    A virtual work-from-home meeting screen with people and a dog’s head appearing in one video frame.

    CorduroyDrip Report

    #5

    Working From Home... With A Kitten

    Orange and white kitten resting on stacks of paperwork in a box, illustrating funny work-from-home meme humor.

    Luciphyr729 Report

    #6

    My Sister Works For FedEx. These Are Her New Co-Worker While She’s Working Remote

    Two dogs wearing FedEx shirts sitting at a table with a laptop, illustrating funny work-from-home memes.

    CrosbyCanGetBent Report

    steviedan79 avatar
    Speak easy buttercup
    Speak easy buttercup
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They thought you said FETCH...not FEDEX! They are gonna be mad when they figure out it was all a lie! Lol

    #7

    He Was Like "Whattt? Ah Ok. At Least He's Cute"

    Baby sheep inside a playpen with blankets, shared in a funny work-from-home meme about unexpected distractions.

    NicolePajer Report

    #8

    My Roommates Zoom Meeting Attire

    Man working from home in a blazer and shorts, sitting at a desk with a laptop, illustrating work-from-home memes humor.

    Verryfastdoggo Report

    steviedan79 avatar
    Speak easy buttercup
    Speak easy buttercup
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    100% appropriate! Just don't accidentally stand up during the meeting...nobody wants an uninvited "little dave" joining the meeting! 🤣🤣

    #9

    My Company Is Sending Work From Home Employees New Laptops. I Somehow Ended Up With All Of Them

    Stacked delivery boxes viewed through a window screen with a couch inside, illustrating work-from-home life humor.

    Ihatemylife8 Report

    #10

    Attempting To Work From Home, But There's This One Lazy Coworker

    Man wearing glasses and a comic book t-shirt working from home with a cat on his lap, a funny work-from-home scene.

    macluvva Report

    #11

    Just Relocated From Atlanta To Colorado. This Is My New Work From Home Setup

    Laptop on a wooden balcony desk with scenic mountain view, perfect for work-from-home productivity and relaxation outdoors

    greenchase Report

    #12

    Vitamin D Efficiency

    Person working outside on a laptop under a sunshade with text about UV, funny work-from-home meme concept.

    nicolejonessss Report

    #13

    My Wife Doesn't Know I'm Working From Home Today. This Is My Wife, Working On Her Novel. Expected Release Date: 2052

    Person in a straw hat relaxing on a balcony during work-from-home, enjoying a sunny break with a water bottle nearby.

    craigstone_ Report

    #14

    The Challenges Of Working From Home. Tater Decides He Has A Better Use For My Mouse Arm

    Man smiling at camera while a tabby cat rests on his arm at a wooden table in a home office setting, funny work-from-home meme concept.

    N4OZ Report

    #15

    How To Appear Online While Working From Home

    Work-from-home meme showing a DIY fan setup with a remote taped to a desk to cool the workspace.

    rawb_dawg Report

    #16

    Working From Home Has Just Gotten Increasingly More Difficult

    Small dog holding a tennis ball in its mouth, capturing a funny work-from-home moment with a playful pet nearby.

    SaintBuckeye Report

    #17

    Keeping Zoom Meetings Fun!

    Laptop screen showing a man on video call placed on a gnome figure, illustrating funny work-from-home memes humor.

    bantha1313 Report

    #18

    Terrifying

    Close-up of a surprised cat with tongue out, humorously representing work-from-home challenges in funny memes.

    sprootstoots Report

    #19

    Google Meet Meetings Anyone

    Screenshot of a work-from-home schedule showing a day filled with prepping, a call, and recovering from the call.

    zhaovan8 Report

    #20

    Got A Kitten Just This Week. Now I Understand Why People With Cats Complain They Can't Do Much Work From Home

    Black kitten lying on laptop keyboard with a document open, a funny work-from-home moment captured.

    Pewds_Minecraft Report

    #21

    I Work From Home And My Golden Comes In My Office Everyday Around Noon To Remind Me That Its Time For A Lunch Break

    Golden retriever resting its head on a chair arm in a work-from-home setup on wooden flooring near a desk.

    indecisivegiraffe Report

    #22

    Working From Home Certainly Has Some Perks

    Home office setup with large monitor and keyboard facing an open door showing cows in a green pasture, work-from-home meme scene.

    Mohawk200x Report

    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Has this photo been stretched, or is that computer monitor like massive?

    #23

    Remote Work Is The Best Work. Finishing The Week In A Rooftop Tent Overlooking The Pacific Ocean

    Portable work-from-home setup with two laptops and power station inside tent overlooking ocean view.

    salad_dressing_dude Report

    #24

    Dream Job, Dream Life

    Laptop on a wooden table by the beach showing work-from-home setup with ocean view, embodying funny work-from-home memes.

    atravelchick Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do I feel this is going to be followed by a promotion for a dodgy MLM or crypto scam?

    #25

    That's Not Stalking, That's Supervision

    View from upstairs office window showing a dog outside through window blinds, humorous work-from-home meme.

    FcJunction Report

    #26

    Built New Computer Rig Just Before Covid Hit, I Love Working From Home

    Woman working from home on computer with pets nearby, illustrating funny work-from-home memes and remote work comfort.

    Wrathmelior- Report

    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks comfy but is actually a pretty bad posture for extended work hours

    #27

    My Son Discovered That I'm Not Really At Work, But Am Working From Home

    Person peeking through blinds on a door, illustrating a funny work-from-home moment with hidden expressions.

    fleetmack Report

    #28

    Google Street View Captured One Of Montreal's Finest Remote Workers

    Person working from home on a balcony holding a computer monitor, surrounded by trees and urban buildings.

    Pawawal Report

    #29

    Just Started Working From Home. My 7yo Is Brutal

    Orange sticky note with handwritten message on a dark desk near keyboard and blue trackball, representing funny work-from-home memes.

    makeupisthedevil Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope this family have a culture of banter, because if that is out of the blue that's just rude and not nice.

    #30

    Working From Home. Girlfriend Thought She Would Prank Me. Spend Over An Hour Searching On The Net For Solutions To While My Mouse Didn’t Work

    Wired Logitech G502 computer mouse with tape and paper on the bottom, showing a work-from-home setup humor.

    Wickednoller Report

    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The first thing you do is blow into the optic sensor is it not? 🤨

    #31

    Wfh Mom's Gotta Do What A Wfh Mom's Gotta Do

    Humorous work-from-home sign listing funny answers to common family questions during video calls.

    IndyMLVC Report

    #32

    Guy Makes Background Serving Himself Tea For His Next Video Conference Meeting

    Man with glasses and beard on a video call, humorous work-from-home meme setup for remote work survival tips.

    Jukin Media Report

    #33

    My Favorite Thing About My New Zoom Virtual Background Is That It Triples My Productivity In Meetings

    Three men with beards wearing dark hoodies in a casual indoor setting illustrating funny work-from-home memes.

    0xAmit Report

    #34

    Productivity Increases 60%

    Home office setup with dual monitors, a cat on the desk, and plants, illustrating funny work-from-home memes.

    RyanEver Report

    #35

    Today One Of My 4th Grade Students Renamed Himself "Reconecting ..." On Our Zoom Call And Pretended That He Was Having Internet Issues To Avoid Participating In Our Lesson

    Laptop screen showing a reconnection message during a video call, illustrating challenges in work-from-home memes.

    reddericks Report

    vivanmane11 avatar
    VivBro2011
    VivBro2011
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The reason why he found out was bcoz of the spelling mistake.

    #36

    Your Work From Home Friend On A Thursday Morning

    Person wearing a facial sheet mask while holding packaging, illustrating self-care in a work-from-home setting.

    suunnypandey Report

    #37

    The GF Thought She Could Work From Home Today

    Woman in a red sweater working on a laptop with a cat sitting on the keyboard, illustrating funny work-from-home moments.

    PeanutButterGod Report

    #38

    How To Keep Teams “Available” Status While You’re Taking A 15-Minute Nap

    Close-up of a laptop keyboard and Word document with captions about work-from-home memes employees will understand.

    madefromcoffee4 Report

    #39

    Ah Yes, First Day Working From Home

    Work-from-home setup with a gaming PC, keyboard, mouse, headset, coffee, and a screen showing a Minecraft scene.

    datorkar Report

    #40

    The Most Comfortable Office Is The Bed

    Person lying in bed working on a laptop with one leg raised, humorously illustrating work-from-home life and Zoom meetings.

    jonnybeec Report

    #41

    Having Fun With Zoom Backgrounds

    Person using a creative Zoom background in a video call, showcasing a funny work-from-home meme for remote meetings.

    jamrockstar Report

    #42

    Pretending To Be A Sophisticated, Tea-Drinking Adult While In A Zoom Meeting, When Really

    Pink teacup and heart-shaped saucer filled with colorful M&M candies, perfect for work-from-home breaks.

    likeneelyohara Report

    #43

    I Was Told I Need To Look Into The Camera More On Zoom Calls. Here's How I Help Make That Happen

    Webcam with googly eyes attached, creating a funny work-from-home meme setup on a computer monitor.

    starswirling Report

    #44

    I Am Pure Goblin When I'm At Home

    Work from home meme featuring a puppet in disheveled "goblin mode" wearing a white shirt and looking surprised.

    ChloeCondon Report

    #45

    Fridays + Remote Work = The Perfect Combo

    Young woman with a face mask and bathrobe working on laptop while holding a wine glass, illustrating funny work-from-home memes.

    settr Report

    #46

    I Made My Cat A Work From Home Set Up

    Tabby cat sitting at a miniature desk with laptop and coffee mug, funny work-from-home meme scene indoors.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #47

    If It Not For Sits, Why It Made Of Warm?

    Gray cat lying on a laptop keyboard with a red collar, humorously illustrating work-from-home memes and challenges.

    Jaynesharp Report

    #48

    Dog Food Doesnt Grow On Trees

    Woman in headset teaching two golden retrievers at home with a funny work-from-home meme about no barking during calls.

    reddit.com Report

    #49

    Got This Letter In The Mail Today. What Do?

    Handwritten note about cats disturbing a dog while working from home with an orange cat lying on a bed nearby.

    I own my own home, and I have three cats (plus two new babies I found outside). Two of them love to sit in the window when it’s nice out. They do nothing but sleep. We keep the windows open as we don’t have AC yet.

    Spirited-Pea-1706 Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The audacity! Tell them to close their blinds/curtains so the dog can't see your cats

    #50

    Working From Home Means You’re Not Using The Dedicated Space You Invested In, But Instead Working From Your Kitchen Table

    Cluttered home office desk with laptop, charger, snacks, notebook, and personal care items showing a typical work-from-home setup.

    TakoTreba Report

    #51

    If You Get Bored Working From Home Like I Do And Want To Work At Night, Restaurant Bars Are Great In The Early Part Of The Week

    Laptop on bar counter with drinks nearby, illustrating funny work-from-home memes in a relaxed setting.

    They Are Quiet, Have WiFi And Are A Great Way To Get Out Of The Rut We're Alcohol Free Right Now So Enjoying A Nice Espresso Tonic While Working.

    0xDeFiDevin Report

    #52

    Working From Home And This Bottle Of Makers Mark Is Talking To Me Like The Green Goblin Mask

    Work-from-home desk setup with laptop, globe, coffee machine, and decorative items by a window.

    scopgieb Report

    #53

    Supposed To Be “Working From Home” But I Ended Up Spending An Hour Making This Thing This Morning Hahahaha

    Colorful miniature playhouse with scattered toys on floor, illustrating humor in work-from-home meme culture.

    FakerIsDad Report

    #54

    Working From Home So Much, I Put A Plaque On It

    Interior office scene with a professor's nameplate on the wall and a framed praying mantis illustration, work-from-home vibe.

    shoshanahjacobs Report

    #55

    Working From Home With A Sick Kid Today… Send Help

    Cluttered work-from-home space with coins, laptops, and scattered office supplies on a beige carpet floor.

    jamesqquick Report

    #56

    Working From… Home?

    Laptop screen showing coding work in a spacious indoor climbing gym, illustrating funny work-from-home meme setup.

    DominickJMonaco Report

    #57

    Missed Opportunity For An Orange Jumpsuit Filter

    Man wearing glasses and headphones depicted behind virtual bars in a funny work-from-home meme about meeting jail.

    soren_iverson Report

    #58

    I Work From Home, So My Dad Wanted Me To Sign For His Package. Found This Sign Outside Our Door After I Signed. For The Record, I Am Not Disabled

    Handwritten note taped on door for UPS delivery with instructions to ring bell multiple times and be patient, funny work-from-home meme.

    Precogvision Report

    #59

    The Joys Of Working From Home

    Handwritten work-from-home meme sign showing meeting time and funny answers to common questions.

    4musing_User_Name Report

    #60

    When You’re Working From Home And You Hit Video Instead Of Audio

    People attending a funny work-from-home video call with one participant lying in bed on the screen.

    Scaulbylausis Report

    #61

    I Am A Remote Worker. I Chose This Desk To Work From Today

    Outdoor work-from-home setup on a picnic table with laptop and backpack amidst a forest and mountain view.

    MAC-n-CHZ Report

    #62

    Told My Boss “I’ll Be Working Remote Today.” Her: “Oh, Working From Home?” Me: “Welllll… Actually, Yes. I Am Indeed At Home”

    Laptop screen showing remote work setup at a baseball stadium with a drink in a cup holder, illustrating work-from-home memes.

    jimmyjah Report

    #63

    Steam Deck Arrived But I’m At Work. Wife Works From Home

    Funny work-from-home meme showing a cardboard box with a neck pillow and headphones as a humorous setup.

    The104Skinney Report

    #64

    Working From Home Is All Good, Looking All Crusty And Stuff Until They Say “Camera’s On Please”

    Person on a video call working from home displayed on a laptop screen with a keyboard in view, illustrating work-from-home memes.

    cleopatra_cyn Report

    #65

    The Last Name Of One Of My Coworkers Is Travieso And Google Meet Translated It As This

    Screenshot of a work-from-home virtual meeting showing a participant labeled as Naughty on a dark background.

    camilanesas Report

    #66

    I Work From Home

    Work-from-home setup with a can of beer on desk, dual monitors, keyboard, mouse, and office supplies around the workspace.

    My 5-year-old regularly requests the iPad to play with first thing in the morning. I usually tell her to wait until after breakfast. I went to the bathroom. Came back to my computer and found this bribe waiting for me at my desk. It was 8:30 am. I was tempted, but refrained.

    Janku Report

    #67

    The Reality Of Trying To Work From Home

    Black and white cat lying on a printer surrounded by keyboard, mouse, and calculator in a work-from-home setup.

    rickgdavies Report

    #68

    Someone Is Always Watching

    Work-from-home setup with laptop, cat watching intensely from under a table, capturing funny work-from-home moments.

    JamesHarkin Report

    #69

    Today’s Lunch And Why Working From Home Is A Luxury

    Grilled steaks on an outdoor barbecue representing a funny work-from-home meme about cooking during work breaks.

    bowtiedmeathead Report

    #70

    Remoted Into A Co-Workers Computer To Fix An Error And They Had The Best Recurring Reminder I've Seen Yet

    To-Do Bar calendar showing daily reminders to put name tag on from 8:30 AM to 9:00 AM, work-from-home memes concept.

    Kirsch05 Report

