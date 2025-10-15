ADVERTISEMENT

Teo Zirinis, an illustrator based in Athens, Greece, continues to charm audiences worldwide with his clever visual puns and playful humor. His latest works in the "On The Puntrary!" series feature the same minimalist style and playful humor he’s known for, where everyday phrases are brought to life with a funny twist

From “inside jokes” shared by turtles to “grilled cheese” under interrogation, each illustration captures Teo’s signature mix of warmth and wit. Teo’s approach is simple but inventive, proving that even the most ordinary words can spark a smart and hilarious idea.

