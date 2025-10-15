ADVERTISEMENT

Teo Zirinis, an illustrator based in Athens, Greece, continues to charm audiences worldwide with his clever visual puns and playful humor. His latest works in the "On The Puntrary!" series feature the same minimalist style and playful humor he’s known for, where everyday phrases are brought to life with a funny twist

From “inside jokes” shared by turtles to “grilled cheese” under interrogation, each illustration captures Teo’s signature mix of warmth and wit. Teo’s approach is simple but inventive, proving that even the most ordinary words can spark a smart and hilarious idea.

More info: Instagram | handsoffmydinosaur.com | Facebook | Etsy

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Quirky pun illustration of turtles with two hiding inside shells laughing at an inside joke by Teo Zirinis.

handsoffmydinosaur Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Pun illustration of two bread slices interrogating a cheese block under a spotlight labeled grilled cheese.

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Illustration of quirky pun slices of pizza with smiling faces and the phrase Do you crust me in a playful style.

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Quirky pun illustration of a possum lying on trash bags with the caption feeling ossum in a dark background.

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Illustration of quirky pun with anthropomorphic peas showing a VIP line, highlighting quirky pun illustrations by Teo Zirinis.

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Quirky pun illustration of a whale and anglerfish with the text feeling lightheaded in a dark background.

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Pun illustration featuring two garlic bulbs dressed as pirates with the word garrrlic and pirate speech.

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Pun illustration showing peas in a pod with one holding a knife and the text "The call is coming from inside the house"

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Bubble wrap character with rapper accessories holding microphone in quirky pun illustrations by Teo Zirinis.

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Pun illustration of a dinosaur monster in a well saying Take a break, featuring quirky pun art by Teo Zirinis.

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Pun illustration of a fire extinguisher and fire with playful text saying please go away as a quirky pun illustration.

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Quirky pun illustration of a UFO abducting pills with a humorous twist on the phrase U.F.OOH.

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Purple pun illustration of a trick-or-treating dinosaur with Halloween hat and pumpkin bag at night.

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Quirky pun illustration of a pickle with a person inside, captioned Im in a pickle, by Teo Zirinis.

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Pun illustration showing the sun waving at a melting Earth to depict a heat wave concept humorously by Teo Zirinis.

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Illustration of quirky pun showing a starling bird and another bird waving a tiny flag for pun humor.

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Mammoth pun illustration showing a woolly mammoth handing over a matching furry sweater in quirky pun style.

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Quirky pun illustration of a pumpkin swimming underwater with the caption pum pum pum pum in a humorous twist.

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Two quirky pun illustrations of a blue triceratops, one with an ice cream drop and one sweeping with a mop.

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Quirky pun illustration showing colorful orangutans labeled Redutan, Yellowutan, and Orangutan with playful design.

    handsoffmydinosaur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!