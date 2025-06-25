ADVERTISEMENT

Some artists paint feelings. Others sketch beauty. But Nadia Tolstoy? She draws puns — and they’re hilariously surreal.

Known for her sharp sense of wordplay and wonderfully weird imagination, Nadia takes everyday phrases and turns them into witty visual jokes. Each illustration contains an unexpected twist that’s sure to leave you grinning.

Scroll down to explore her newest collection of clever, offbeat drawings — and don’t forget to let us know which one made you laugh the most in the comments!

More info: Instagram | surrealians.com | x.com

#1

Two peanuts with arms urinating, a clever drawing that brings wordplay to life with visual humor.

surrealians

    #2

    Black and white clever drawing of a cat inside a tonic water bottle, illustrating wordplay in creative drawings.

    surrealians

    #3

    Black and white clever drawing of a cat fish combining cat features and fish scales in a wordplay illustration.

    surrealians

    #4

    Clever drawing of a rat playing a drum illustrating wordplay in a minimalist black and white style.

    surrealians

    #5

    Clever drawing of a peanut astronaut illustrating wordplay in creative sketch style from clever drawings collection.

    surrealians

    #6

    Hand-drawn clever drawing of a person covered in books representing the wordplay phrase fully booked.

    surrealians

    lvpt avatar
    LV PT
    LV PT
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago

    This could be a good sign to use when something is fully booked.

    #7

    Minimalist drawing of a person pressing a button on their stomach, illustrating clever wordplay and drawings concept.

    surrealians

    #8

    Simple clever drawing of a humerus bone with a smiling face and the word LOL, illustrating wordplay humor.

    surrealians

    #9

    Illustration of clever drawing showing wordplay with underwear filled with clouds and thunder, a clever wordplay drawing.

    surrealians

    #10

    Clever drawing of a plum holding plumbing tools illustrating wordplay in creative artwork.

    surrealians

    #11

    Minimalist clever drawing of a polar bear with arrows pointing to its ears, illustrating wordplay through art.

    surrealians

    #12

    Clever drawing of Pluto as a dog with Earth features, showcasing wordplay art in a bold black and white style.

    surrealians

    #13

    Minimalist clever drawing of a right triangle with the caption always right, showcasing wordplay art.

    surrealians

    #14

    Minimalist drawing showing a figure holding two detached hands with coiled cords, a clever wordplay drawing concept.

    surrealians

    #15

    Minimalist clever drawing showing two suns with faces representing wordplay with son-shine in black and white.

    surrealians

    #16

    Light bulb character holding a suitcase illustrating clever drawings that bring wordplay to life with humor and creativity.

    surrealians

    #17

    Clever drawing of an egg exercising, illustrating wordplay in clever drawings that bring wordplay to life.

    surrealians

    #18

    Minimalist clever drawing of a dog with wordplay element, showcasing creativity in visual puns and illustrations.

    surrealians

    #19

    Two cartoon starfish holding fins and smiling, a clever drawing that brings wordplay to life with the theme of stars.

    surrealians

    #20

    Rock bottom clever drawing featuring a cracked rock with a stylized human bottom as wordplay art.

    surrealians

    #21

    Illustration of clever drawing wordplay featuring a key inside a whiskey glass, blending humor and visual pun.

    surrealians

    #22

    Black and white clever drawing of a coiled spring with flowers growing from it, showcasing creative wordplay art.

    surrealians

    #23

    Clever drawing of a whale clapping with wordplay illustrating the phrase whale done in a humorous style.

    surrealians

    #24

    Surreal drawing of a tap with human arms and ballet legs, creatively illustrating wordplay in clever drawings.

    surrealians

    #25

    Clever drawing of wordplay showing table tennis rackets as tables with a ball in between, visual pun illustration.

    surrealians

    #26

    Black and white clever drawing of a frayed knot illustrating wordplay in a minimalist style artwork.

    surrealians

    #27

    Clever drawing of a pea pod with peace symbols inside, illustrating wordplay in creative artwork.

    surrealians

    #28

    Zebra wearing a bra in a clever drawing that brings wordplay to life, showcasing creative visual puns.

    surrealians

    #29

    A clever drawing of a happy fried egg with arms raised, illustrating wordplay and creative visual puns.

    surrealians

    #30

    Minimalist drawing of a figure in avant-garde style holding a spear, one of the clever drawings with wordplay.

    surrealians

    #31

    Black and white clever drawing of a palm tree made of hand illustrations, showcasing wordplay art and creativity.

    surrealians

    #32

    Hand holding dropper dripping ink on a folded plaid fabric kilt, clever drawings with wordplay concept.

    surrealians

    #33

    Black and white clever drawing of a tree with wordplay on the leaves, illustrating witty and creative illustrations.

    surrealians

    #34

    A clever drawing showing a car carrying a pool, illustrating wordplay in creative artwork.

    surrealians

    #35

    Black and white clever drawing of a bag with a pipe, illustrating wordplay in creative artwork.

    surrealians

    #36

    Minimalist drawing of a passive house with a face, showcasing clever wordplay in artistic drawings.

    surrealians

    #37

    Clever drawing of a watermelon slice illustrating wordplay with the phrase one-in-a-melon from wordplay drawings.

    surrealians

    #38

    Clever drawing of a radio with arms and legs, illustrating wordplay with radio wave concept in playful style.

    surrealians

    #39

    Minimalist clever drawing of a U shaped ukulele combining wordplay with visual design and musical elements.

    surrealians

    #40

    Black and white clever drawing of a clown juggling balls with big feet, illustrating wordplay in artwork.

    surrealians

    #41

    Two pillows wearing boxing gloves facing off in a clever drawing that brings wordplay to life.

    surrealians

    #42

    Clever drawing of a treble clef character using a slingshot, showcasing creative wordplay art.

    surrealians

    #43

    Clever drawing of a waffle redesigned as a dog face, illustrating creative wordplay in art.

    surrealians

    #44

    Framed sketch of a heart symbol illustrating clever drawings that bring wordplay to life with visual puns.

    surrealians

    #45

    Minimalist clever drawing of a bartender shaking a cocktail behind a bar, illustrating wordplay in art.

    surrealians

    #46

    Clever drawing of a crocodile holding a clock, illustrating wordplay in clever drawings that bring wordplay to life.

    surrealians

    #47

    Clever drawing of a snake wearing glasses illustrating wordplay in creative and humorous style.

    surrealians

    #48

    Clever drawing of a takeout box with the number one and dumplings, illustrating wordplay with won ton.

    surrealians

    #49

    Sketch of a clever drawing showing a tilted glass with ice cubes and liquid splashing, illustrating wordplay and creativity.

    surrealians

    #50

    Hard drive depicted as a car driving on a road, a clever drawing bringing wordplay to life with visual humor.

    surrealians

    #51

    Black and white clever drawing of a brain with bird wings illustrating wordplay from creative drawings collection.

    surrealians

    #52

    Minimalist clever drawing of a person sun bathing in bubbles, illustrating creative wordplay artwork by Nadia Tolstoy.

    surrealians

    #53

    Illustration of a sand witch holding a broom with a sandcastle hat in clever drawings bringing wordplay to life.

    surrealians

    #54

    Illustration of clever drawings using wordplay showing a blood vessel as a boat with oars in black and white.

    surrealians

    Black and white clever drawing of a Barbie doll tied and roasting on a spit over fire, illustrating wordplay concept.

    surrealians

    #56

    Heart shape surrounded by flames illustrating clever drawing with wordplay concept in black and white.

    surrealians

    #57

    Line drawing of a parrot wearing a party hat with the wordplay phrase happy birdday in clever drawings.

    surrealians

    #58

    Simple black and white clever drawing of a bent straw with the caption it sucks, showcasing wordplay art.

    surrealians

    #59

    Black and white clever drawing of a goat with moth wings, illustrating wordplay in creative artwork.

    surrealians

    #60

    Black and white clever drawing of two sprinkled donuts stacked, illustrating wordplay with hole foods concept.

    surrealians

    #61

    Knee bending over a cap, clever drawing illustrating wordplay with a knee and a hat in black and white.

    surrealians

    #62

    Black and white drawing of crackers with flames on them representing fire crackers in clever wordplay illustration.

    surrealians

    #63

    Black and white clever drawing of a tulip flower with lips as petals illustrating wordplay artwork.

    surrealians

    #64

    Fried egg with a clown face illustration showing clever drawings that bring wordplay to life.

    surrealians

    #65

    Black and white clever drawing of a mermaid dressed as a maid holding cleaning tools, illustrating wordplay concept.

    surrealians

    Illustration of a brain character with arms and legs, representing a clever drawing that brings wordplay to life.

    surrealians

    Illustration of a moon with a face and limbs, humorously depicting the wordplay concept of a moon walk.

    surrealians

    #68

    Minimalist black and white clever drawing of a tired tapir, showcasing wordplay in creative illustrations.

    surrealians

    #69

    Minimalist clever drawing of a cool penguin wearing sunglasses, illustrating wordplay and creative illustration.

    surrealians

    #70

    Black and white clever drawing of a bee zombie walking with arms outstretched, illustrating wordplay art.

    surrealians

    #71

    Clever drawing showing wordplay with a large tea cup labeled materni-tea and a small cup on a saucer.

    surrealians

    #72

    Two simple black line drawings of apples side by side illustrating clever wordplay in drawings.

    surrealians

    #73

    Clever drawing of a clown juggling balls with the caption no small feat, illustrating creative wordplay art.

    surrealians

    #74

    A clever drawing of a beer mug with a bearded face, illustrating wordplay in a unique sketch style.

    surrealians

    Minimalist drawing of a clever wordplay cat without its tail, illustrating a clever drawing from wordplay art.

    surrealians

    #76

    Soft ball drawing showing a deflated soccer ball with steam, a clever wordplay illustration by Nadia Tolstoy.

    surrealians

    #77

    Illustration of a bent pipe with the caption pipe down, showcasing clever drawings that bring wordplay to life.

    surrealians

    #78

    Illustration of a couch made from potatoes, showcasing clever drawings that bring wordplay to life with humor.

    surrealians

    Minimalist drawing of pencil writing the word just, a clever drawing that brings wordplay to life in black and white.

    surrealians

    #80

    Minimalist clever drawing of a face with soccer balls as eyes, illustrating wordplay creativity and clever drawings concept.

    surrealians

