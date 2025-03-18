Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Artist Illustrates Heartwarming Stories That Every Pet Owner Can Relate To (7 New Stories)
Art

Artist Illustrates Heartwarming Stories That Every Pet Owner Can Relate To (7 New Stories)

31

Brazilian artist Ademar Vieira continues to explore the relatable adventures of characters Sam & Oscar… and Edgar the cat. Ademar is a great storyteller who perfectly describes the joys and the struggles every dog and/or cat parent experiences in wordless comics.

The artist himself used to have pets, and this inspired his comic series. Ademar wrote: “My work with Sam & Oscar is a tribute to them and to all the joy they brought into my life. If you have a pet and you’ve just read this, give them a pet or a hug right now.”

So, let’s dive into this post and see how pets can change our lives—for worse at times, but more often, for the better forever.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook

    Wake Up!

    Illustration of a sleeping person with a dog nearby, capturing a pet owner's relatable, heartwarming moment.

    Illustration of a pet owner being licked by a dog in bed; relatable heartwarming pet moment.

    Illustration of a pet owner waking up, checking the time on Sunday morning, dog awake on bed.

    Illustration of a dog trying to climb onto a bed, depicting a relatable moment for pet owners.

    Illustration of person in bed with a pet's paw on their back, capturing relatable pet owner moments.

    Illustration of a curious dog watching a person peeking from behind a door.

    Illustration of a dog barking and a person trying to sleep, capturing a relatable pet owner story.

    Illustration of a pet owner walking a dog and drinking coffee, capturing a heartwarming story relatable to all pet lovers.

    Illustration of a pet owner with a cat and dog, featuring heartwarming moments at home.

    Illustration of a person with glasses holding a pink ball while their dog sleeps nearby, depicting a relatable pet owner story.

    Image credits: ademar__vieira

    We got in touch with Ademar once again and this time he shared what a typical day is like for him when he’s working on a new comic.

    Ademar wrote: “I believe the hardest part of the work is coming up with an idea that fits my format. But after that moment of struggle, I feel really happy when I start placing the new comic strip into the frames. I can’t finish a comic strip in a day, so I usually work on it for one or two hours a day over four or five days until it’s complete.”

    Cat shaming

    Cartoon cat with a sign illustrates a heartwarming pet story, relatable to pet owners.

    Image credits: ademar__vieira

    Edgar refuses food

    Illustration of a person joyfully holding a cat, embodying heartwarming pet stories relatable to all pet owners.

    Cat enjoying food on a shelf, depicting a heartwarming story every pet owner can relate to.

    Artist illustrates a person in a yellow hoodie with large glasses, discovering something intriguing in the kitchen.

    A cat sniffing a fish, illustrating a heartwarming pet story in a comic style.

    Cartoon drawing of a person in a yellow hoodie rushing from a desk, illustrating a heartwarming pet story.

    Artist's illustration of a pet owner comically trying to coax a cat into a carrier, reflecting relatable pet stories.

    Illustration of a pet owner with glasses trying to place an uncooperative cat into a carrier, depicting a relatable pet story.

    Cartoon of a cat playfully jumping on owner's head, causing chaos. Pet owner adventures illustrated humorously.

    Illustration of a pet owner entering a vet clinic, child and adult in car, showcasing a heartwarming pet-related story.

    Illustration of a pet owner at the vet, showing a cat with a concerned owner and vet discussing costs.

    Image credits: ademar__vieira

    We were wondering whether Ademar has ever scrapped a comic idea after starting it. He responded: “Curiously, no, I haven’t. That’s because of my creative process—I always spend a lot of time analyzing the idea before I start working on it.”

    You have your job, your family, your friends, a relationship, but he/she only has you

    Illustration of a person entering home with a dog, capturing a heartwarming pet story moment.

    Illustration of a dog waiting indoors, as people walk by outside on the street.

    Cartoon of passengers on a train viewing screens, while a dog sleeps below, illustrating relatable pet owner stories.

    Artist illustrates a pet owner working, while their dog sleeps nearby, showing relatable pet-owner moments.

    Illustration of people enjoying a meal while a pet dog sleeps peacefully underneath the table.

    Illustration of a person with glasses working at a desk and a dog eating in the kitchen, relatable to pet owners.

    Comic illustration of pet stories with friends chatting and pets relaxing on a couch; relatable for pet owners.

    Illustration showing a person going upstairs and a dog's face below, capturing heartwarming pet owner moments.

    Illustration of a dog wagging its tail as a hand opens a door, capturing a heartwarming pet owner story.

    Illustration of person greeting a happy dog and curious cat at home, relatable to pet owners.

    Image credits: ademar__vieira

    Sometimes life throws us curveballs, but true love is found in front of us

    Illustration of a joyful crowd in a club with colorful lights, capturing heartwarming stories shared by pet owners.

    Couple happily embraces in a heartwarming illustration, showcasing relatable pet owner stories.

    Illustration of a happy person waking up in bed beneath a pink apartment building, reflecting heartwarming pet stories.

    Artist illustrates heartwarming pet owner stories, featuring a person enjoying breakfast with a dog and working at a computer.

    Cartoon of a pet owner distracted by their phone, pouring water, with a cute dog watching in a kitchen setting.

    Illustration of people in line for a club, with a heartwarming moment between a man and woman, capturing relatable pet owner emotions.

    Comic illustration of a surprised person in a crowd shows a heart above and broken heart below as they see a couple kissing.

    Illustration of a person with a dog, and a person working at a desk, symbolizing relatable pet owner stories.

    Illustration of a pet and owner with changing emotions, showcasing relatable heartwarming stories.

    Artist illustrates heartwarming story of pet owner cuddling with dog and cat on a couch, sharing love and warmth.

    Image credits: ademar__vieira

    Looking ahead, we asked Ademar to share what new themes, mediums, or projects he is most excited to explore in his artistic journey.

    “Right now, I’m focused on producing more and more Sam & Oscar comic strips. I’m also looking for a publisher in the U.S., but so far, my agent hasn’t given me any good news,” wrote Ademar.

    Sometimes, Sam feels like he works for Oscar

    Artist illustrates a cozy room where a person works on a laptop, a dog plays nearby, and a cat naps on a cabinet.

    Illustration of a curious dog, a smug cat, and a surprised person, capturing relatable pet owner moments.

    Illustrative comic of a playful scene between a pet owner and a dog, capturing heartwarming moments.

    A person with glasses and pets, illustrating heartwarming pet owner stories in a three-panel comic strip.

    Illustration of a person and dog interacting, capturing a heartwarming moment every pet owner can relate to.

    Cartoon of a person with glasses, a dog barking, and a cat observing, illustrating relatable pet owner moments.

    Cartoon of a person, a curious cat, and an attentive dog, illustrating a relatable pet owner story.

    Illustration of a dog and person in a room, capturing a relatable pet owner experience.

    Artist illustrates a relatable pet story, showing a dog on a couch and a person's surprised and amused reactions.

    Image credits: ademar__vieira

    A day in Oscar’s life

    Cartoon of a pet owner checking on a sleeping dog and walking out of the room.

    Comic of a dog yearning for food at a table, later being fed a treat. Heartwarming pet owner moment illustrated.

    Illustration of a person walking a dog, showcasing relatable pet owner moments in a comic style.

    Illustration of a dog imagining a treat, given by a person in a yellow hoodie, capturing pet owner's relatable story.

    Illustration of a person feeding a dog in a comic, showing a relatable pet owner moment.

    Comic illustration showing a heartwarming pet story with two people and a dog, highlighting pet-owner thoughts.

    A dog and cat share a heartwarming moment while two people chat on a couch, highlighting relatable pet owner stories.

    A man walks his curious dog who encounters a frog, illustrating a heartwarming pet story.

    Illustration of a dog on a walk sniffing near a bush, capturing relatable pet owner moments.

    Illustration of a person with pets dreaming and relaxing, showcasing heartwarming stories pet owners relate to.

    Image credits: ademar__vieira

    Lastly, Ademar added: “I would just say—enjoy your time with your pets because their time with us is short. I lost two of mine over the past four years, and I miss them dearly.”

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Pro member

    Read more »

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Pro member

    Read more »

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Ieva Midveryte

    Ieva Midveryte

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

    Ieva Midveryte

    Ieva Midveryte

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

