Artist Illustrates Heartwarming Stories That Every Pet Owner Can Relate To (7 New Stories)

Brazilian artist Ademar Vieira continues to explore the relatable adventures of characters Sam & Oscar… and Edgar the cat. Ademar is a great storyteller who perfectly describes the joys and the struggles every dog and/or cat parent experiences in wordless comics.

The artist himself used to have pets, and this inspired his comic series. Ademar wrote: “My work with Sam & Oscar is a tribute to them and to all the joy they brought into my life. If you have a pet and you’ve just read this, give them a pet or a hug right now.”

So, let’s dive into this post and see how pets can change our lives—for worse at times, but more often, for the better forever.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook

Wake Up!

Image credits: ademar__vieira

We got in touch with Ademar once again and this time he shared what a typical day is like for him when he’s working on a new comic.

Ademar wrote: “I believe the hardest part of the work is coming up with an idea that fits my format. But after that moment of struggle, I feel really happy when I start placing the new comic strip into the frames. I can’t finish a comic strip in a day, so I usually work on it for one or two hours a day over four or five days until it’s complete.”

Cat shaming

Image credits: ademar__vieira

Edgar refuses food

Image credits: ademar__vieira

We were wondering whether Ademar has ever scrapped a comic idea after starting it. He responded: “Curiously, no, I haven’t. That’s because of my creative process—I always spend a lot of time analyzing the idea before I start working on it.”

You have your job, your family, your friends, a relationship, but he/she only has you

Image credits: ademar__vieira

Sometimes life throws us curveballs, but true love is found in front of us

Image credits: ademar__vieira

Looking ahead, we asked Ademar to share what new themes, mediums, or projects he is most excited to explore in his artistic journey.

“Right now, I’m focused on producing more and more Sam & Oscar comic strips. I’m also looking for a publisher in the U.S., but so far, my agent hasn’t given me any good news,” wrote Ademar.

Sometimes, Sam feels like he works for Oscar

Image credits: ademar__vieira

A day in Oscar’s life

Image credits: ademar__vieira

Lastly, Ademar added: “I would just say—enjoy your time with your pets because their time with us is short. I lost two of mine over the past four years, and I miss them dearly.”