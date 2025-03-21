ADVERTISEMENT

I’m Zouan Kourtis, a visionary filmmaker drawn to the enchanting realm of gothic fantasy and dreamlike storytelling. Through my work, I craft cinematic worlds where reality and illusion seamlessly intertwine, inviting viewers into the depths of the surreal.

Deeply inspired by the pioneering artistry of George Méliès, I created my first stop-motion short film, "Trip to the Moon," as a tribute to his iconic 1902 classic. This film earned an award at the Video Athens Festival in 2006, marking the beginning of my artistic journey. Today, I am thrilled to introduce my latest creation: "Wonderland – A Surreal Tale."

This ethereal cinematic experience drifts between waking reality and the subconscious, weaving together hauntingly poetic visuals with a sense of otherworldly wonder. In "Wonderland," time bends, reality dissolves, and the surreal takes center stage—a hypnotic voyage into the unknown that beckons the audience to lose themselves in its mesmerizing beauty.

More info: wonderlandsurrealtale.wordpress.com

#1

Wonderland - A Surreal Tale Movie By Zouan Kourtis

