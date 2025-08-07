ADVERTISEMENT

When radios across the UK announced that Britain would be joining WWI, women took up arms. But instead of fighting on the battlefields, they fought in the factories and warehouses that fueled the war machine. These photographs reveal that profound, almost seismic shift in what it meant to be a woman. Here we see women, whose hands were once assumed to be too delicate for anything but domestic tasks, confidently mastering heavy machinery and assembling the very munitions that armed the front lines.

In the grease-stained workshops and high-risk factories, these women discovered a resilience and competence within themselves that society had never acknowledged. They weren't just contributing to the war effort; they were fundamentally redrawing the boundaries of their own lives, proving that their strength was not a substitute for men's, but a powerful, capable force all its own.