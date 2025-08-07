ADVERTISEMENT

When radios across the UK announced that Britain would be joining WWI, women took up arms. But instead of fighting on the battlefields, they fought in the factories and warehouses that fueled the war machine. These photographs reveal that profound, almost seismic shift in what it meant to be a woman. Here we see women, whose hands were once assumed to be too delicate for anything but domestic tasks, confidently mastering heavy machinery and assembling the very munitions that armed the front lines.

In the grease-stained workshops and high-risk factories, these women discovered a resilience and competence within themselves that society had never acknowledged. They weren't just contributing to the war effort; they were fundamentally redrawing the boundaries of their own lives, proving that their strength was not a substitute for men's, but a powerful, capable force all its own.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Female Worker Employed On A Plain Net Machine At A Factory Of J. B. Tidmans Limited On Alfred Street In Nottingham

Woman operating industrial machinery during WWI, highlighting women's roles that changed everything in the workforce.

British official photographer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Women At Work In The Dope Room At An Aircraft Factory

    Women workers in WWI aircraft factory painting plane wings, highlighting how women changed everything during the war.

    Nicholls, Horace Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    A Woman At Work Wearing Protective Mask And Gloves During Sand Blasting Operations In The Granite Works Of Stewart & Co. Ltd., Fraser Place, Aberdeen, October 1918

    Woman wearing protective mask and gloves while working during WWI, showcasing how women changed everything during the war.

    Lewis, George P. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    A Female Worker Operating A Polishing Machine In The Granite Works Of Stewart & Co. Limited, Fraser Place, Aberdeen, October 1918

    Woman operating industrial machinery in a factory, showcasing how women changed everything during WWI through their labor contributions.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A Female Woodworker For The Ministry Of Munitions Operating A Circular Cutter As A Chamfering Machine With A Safety Guard

    Woman working with woodworking tools in a factory, showcasing how women changed everything during WWI with industrial work.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Nurses And A Medical Officer Standing By A Red Cross And St John's Ambulance Association Ambulance And Its Driver, In A Compound For Medical Officers

    WWI women in nursing uniforms standing next to a British Red Cross ambulance near a wartime medical building.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    A Female Restaurant Car Attendant Employed By The Great Western Railway Standing In The Carriage Door, 31st March 1915

    Woman in early 1900s nurse uniform standing at train door, illustrating how women changed everything during WWI.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    The Employment Of Women In Britain 1914-1918

    Women working in a factory during WWI, packaging supplies, showcasing how women changed everything in the war effort.

    Lewis, George P. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A Female Assistant Of The Weights And Measures Department Of The Corporation Of Glasgow Adjusting The Weights

    Woman working in a factory during WWI, showcasing how women changed everything in the war effort and industry.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Female Workers Carrying Metal Rods In A Naval Ship Building Yard

    Women working in a factory during WWI, showcasing how women changed everything in wartime industry efforts.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Female Sheet Metal Worker Opening Tin Plates At The Beaufort Tin Plate Works In Morriston, South Wales

    Woman working in a factory during WWI, demonstrating how women changed everything in the wartime workforce.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Female Workers Trimming Hose In The Hosiery Works Of Moore Eady And Murcott Goode Limited At Markheaten Street In Derby

    Women working in a factory during WWI, showcasing how women changed everything with industrial roles and contributions.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Female Gas Fitters Stripping And Cleaning Street Lamps And Preparing Them For Reglazing In A Gas Works

    Women working in an industrial factory during WWI, showcasing their role in changing everything during the war.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    A Female Station Master And Two Female Porters At Irlams O' Th' Height Station, Near Manchester, Of The Lancashire And Yorkshire Railway

    Three women in WWI uniforms posing at a train station, illustrating how women changed everything during WWI.

    In 1917 the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway appointed its first female station master at Irlams o' th' Height. Soon afterward this station became the first on the network to be staffed entirely by women. By 1918 the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway was employing 4,459 women.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Young Female Workers Winding Wire Rope, Work Previously Done By Men, At Craddocks Wire Rope Factory In Wakefield, 23rd August 1916

    Women working in a factory during WWI, illustrating how women changed everything during the war period.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Many of these ladies probably never imagined they'd be wielding hammers or handling dangerous chemicals, yet here they are, sleeves rolled up and getting the job done. The next set of images shows even more of these everyday heroes, and you'll notice how they're not just surviving this massive change in their lives but many of them seem to be discovering just how capable they really were.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Female Carriage Cleaners On The London And South Western Railway, Carrying Their Materials

    Two women factory workers in work overalls walking along railway tracks during WWI, showing how women changed everything.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    A Female Worker Shapes A Wooden Aeroplane Propeller At The Aircraft Factory Of Frederick Tibbenham Limited At Ipswich

    Woman working on wooden aircraft parts in workshop illustrating how women changed everything during WWI.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    A Female Worker Making Limbs For Dolls At The Toy Factory Of Nell Foy On Church Street In Chelsea, London

    Woman in protective clothing working with a spray gun in a factory, showing how women changed everything during WWI.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Female Sub-Station Attendant Putting A Rotary Converter On Load In A Sub Station Of The Electricity Department Of The Corporation Of Glasgow

    Woman operating large industrial machinery in a factory, illustrating how women changed everything during WWI.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Female Railway Workers Of The Lancashire And Yorkshire Railway Cleaning The Outsides Of Railway Carriages In The Sidings At Manchester

    Two women cleaning the exterior of a train car, illustrating how women changed everything during WWI.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Female Wood Choppers Producing Chips For Firewood

    Women changing everything during WWI, working with tools and materials in a factory setting in a historic black and white photo.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Female Railway Porters Of The Great Eastern Railway Company Weighing Crates Of Soap And Other Cargoes Before Loading

    Women working in a factory during WWI, showcasing their pivotal roles and contributions to the war effort.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Female Coil Tapers Of The Tramways Department Of The Corporation Of Glasgow

    Women working in a WWI factory, showcasing how women changed everything during the war effort.

    Two such women were employed by the department, starting in April 1918. They worked fifty-one hours per week and earned 23 shillings and 4 pence per week, including a bonus.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Female Workers Trucking Sacks Of Produce On The Raw Sugar Floor Of The Sugar Refinery Of H. Y. Tate And Sons

    Women workers in a brick warehouse handling large sacks, demonstrating how women changed everything during WWI.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    A Female Generator Cleaner Of The Tramways Department Of The Corporation Of Glasgow

    Woman operating large industrial machinery during WWI, highlighting how women changed everything in wartime industry.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Women, Likely Factory Workers, Sitting To Have Tea On A Break

    Large group of women workers gathered in a factory cafeteria during WWI, illustrating how women changed everything.

    IMPERIAL WAR MUSEUM PHOTOGRAPH ARCHIVE COLLECTION Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    A Full-Length Portrait Of A Milk Woman As She Goes About Her Rounds, 1917

    Woman in work uniform carrying metal containers outdoors representing women changing everything during WWI in history.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Female Carriage Cleaners At Work On The Tracks Of The London And South Western Railway

    Women changing everything during WWI, working on and repairing a large train engine in a railway workshop.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    A Female Worker Tending To The Plants In A Greenhouse Garden

    Woman working in a greenhouse surrounded by plants, illustrating how women changed everything during WWI.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Female Employees Of The Hotels Refreshment Rooms Department Of The Great Western Railway With Refreshment Baskets, Probably At Paddington Station In London

    Two women in WWI-era attire handling wicker baskets on a large handcart, showing how women changed everything during WWI.

    British official photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!