45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era
The suffrage era was defined by ordinary women taking extraordinary steps towards democracy. While suffragettes took to the streets to fight for their right to vote, anti-suffragists pushed back. Cameras captured the powerful messages and even the dramatic arrests during the suffragettes’ parades and protests. They also captured the rallies and campaigns organized by the anti-suffragists in retaliation for behavior they felt was scandalous and dangerous to the social order. We’ve collected 45 captivating photos that showcase the spirit of the suffrage era and the women who made history.
