The suffrage era was defined by ordinary women taking extraordinary steps towards democracy. While suffragettes took to the streets to fight for their right to vote, anti-suffragists pushed back. Cameras captured the powerful messages and even the dramatic arrests during the suffragettes’ parades and protests. They also captured the rallies and campaigns organized by the anti-suffragists in retaliation for behavior they felt was scandalous and dangerous to the social order. We’ve collected 45 captivating photos that showcase the spirit of the suffrage era and the women who made history.

#1

A Group Of Anti-Suffrage Leaders Who Organized A Barge Excursion Up The Hudson River For A Decoration Day Picnic In New York, 1913

Five women in early 20th century attire standing on a dock, representing powerful photos of women in suffrage era.

Library of Congress Report

    #2

    We Vote In Ten States Why Not In Massachusetts" Suffragists, 1915

    Women in the 20th century suffrage era on a decorated float advocating for voting rights in Massachusetts.

    wikimedia Report

    #3

    Christabel Pankhurst Holding A Women's Social & Political Union (WSPU) Flag, 1909

    Woman in 20th century suffrage era attire waving from a window next to a flag on a brick building wall.

    LSE Library Report

    #4

    Sewing Stars On Suffrage Flag, Between 1910 And 1920

    Woman sewing stars on flag representing women in the 20th century suffrage era, sitting in a wooden paneled room.

    Library of Congress Report

    #5

    Passers-By Looking At Window Display At The Headquarters Of National Association Opposed To Woman Suffrage, CA. 1919

    Men standing in front of a National Association headquarters opposed to woman suffrage during the 20th century suffrage era.

    The U.S. National Archives Report

    #6

    Mrs. Emmeline Pankhurst, Leader Of The Women's Suffragette Movement, Is Arrested Outside Buckingham Palace While Trying To Present A Petition To King George V, 1914

    Woman being arrested by police during 20th century suffrage era protest, surrounded by men in formal attire on street.

    Imperial War Museums Report

    #7

    Feminist Suffrage Parade In New York City, 1912

    Women in the 20th century suffrage era march in white dresses and sashes, holding flags and banners advocating voting rights.

    Library of Congress Report

    #8

    A Young Girl Holds Up A Sign Reading "The Irish Women Demand The Vote", Circa 1900s

    Young girl dressed in suffrage era clothes holding a sign demanding Irish women’s right to vote in the 20th century.

    nationalprintmuseum Report

    #9

    Six Women In A Line In A Street, Five Carrying Umbrellas, Wearing Full Length Tabards With Slogans 'Votes For Women On The Same Terms As Men' And 'Votes For Women At 21', 1927

    Women in the 20th century suffrage era standing in line wearing Votes for Women banners and holding umbrellas.

    The Women's Library Photos Report

    #10

    Released Suffragette Prisoners 'Miss Edith New' And 'Miss Leigh', 1908

    Women in the 20th century suffrage era riding a horse-drawn carriage with protest signs for voting rights.

    The Women's Library Photos Report

    #11

    Inez Milholland Boissevain Preparing To Lead The Suffrage Parade In Washington, D.C., 1913

    Woman in suffrage era attire riding a white horse during a 20th century women's rights public gathering.

    Harris & Ewing Report

    #12

    Unidentified Speaker At A Womens Social And Political Union (WSPU) Meeting, 1912

    Women in the 20th century suffrage era standing on stage with banners advocating votes for women and equal rights.

    LSE Library Report

    #13

    Alys Russell At Bertie Russells' Election On A Suffrage Ticket, 1907

    Woman in early 20th century dress holding suffrage petition, standing next to a police officer during suffrage era protest.

    The Women's Library Photos Report

    #14

    Suffragettes Demonstrating In Prison Garb With A Women's Social & Political Union, 1908

    Group of women in the 20th century suffrage era celebrating on a vehicle with a National Women’s Social and Political banner.

    The Women's Library Photos Report

    #15

    Suffragettes With Flag, 1910

    Three women in suffrage-era clothing holding flags and banners during a powerful 20th century women suffrage protest.

    Bain News Service Report

    #16

    Suffragettes In A Procession To Promote The Women’s Exhibition, In London, 1909

    Women in the 20th century suffrage era wearing sashes riding horses during a historic protest march.

    Christina Broom Report

    #17

    Suffragettes Parading With Banner "President Wilson Favors Votes For Women", N.Y.C., 1916

    Women marching in a suffrage era protest holding a banner supporting votes for women near a crowd of onlookers in the 20th century

    Library of Congress Report

    #18

    Group Of Women Suffragists Holding A Banner Saying 'Keep The Liberal Out' And Standing In Front Of Posters Explaining Their Opposition To Asquith In The Election

    Group of women in 20th century suffrage era holding banners advocating voting rights during the suffrage movement.

    The Women's Library Photos Report

    #19

    Arrest Of Flora Drummond By Police, 1913

    Woman being escorted by police officers during the 20th century suffrage era protest with crowd gathered around.

    The Women's Library Photos Report

    #20

    Arrest Of Flora Drummond, Emmeline And Christabel Pankhurst, WSPU Offices At Clement's Inn, 1908

    Women in the 20th century suffrage era dressed in period clothing, interacting with a police officer indoors.

    The Women's Library Photos Report

    #21

    Meeting Of Women's Social And Political Union (WSPU) Leaders, C.1906 - C.1907

    Women in the 20th century suffrage era gathered around a table, reading and discussing documents during a meeting.

    LSE Library Report

    #22

    A Suffragette Meeting In Caxton Hall, Manchester, England, Circa 1908

    Black and white photo of women in the 20th century suffrage era gathered in a hall with banners advocating for voting rights.

    The New York Times Report

    #23

    Princess Sophia Duleep Singh Selling Subscriptions For The Suffragette Newspaper Outside Hampton Court In London, 1913

    Woman in 20th century suffrage era attire, holding papers next to a suffragette revolution sign in a historic black and white photo.

    British Library Report

    #24

    Section Of Working Women's Picket, 1917

    Women marching with flags during the 20th century suffrage era wearing coats and hats in a historic protest scene.

    Library of Congress Report

    #25

    Suffragettes, 1910

    Horse-drawn wagon with women promoting suffrage newspapers on a city street during the 20th century suffrage era.

    Library of Congress Report

    #26

    Suffragettes - Audre Osborne And Mrs. James S. Stevens, With Several Others In Background, U.S., 1917

    Women in the 20th century suffrage era holding signs advocating for voting rights during a public demonstration.

    Library of Congress Report

    #27

    Mrs. H. Riordan, Suffragette, New York

    Woman wearing American suffragette sash during the 20th century suffrage era, standing on a city street with others nearby.

    Library of Congress Report

    #28

    Democratic Women Will Please Enroll Here, Richmond Suffragists, 1920

    Two women in early 20th century clothing standing by a sign encouraging democratic women to enroll during the suffrage era

    wikimedia Report

    #29

    Woman Suffrage Picket Parade, 1917

    Women suffragists in the 20th century suffrage era protesting with signs demanding liberty and voting rights.

    Harris & Ewing Report

    #30

    Montana Suffragists Campaign For Votes For Women, 1914

    Women in the 20th century suffrage era riding in a car with Votes for Women banners and an American flag.

    Suffrage Daily News Report

    #31

    St. Louis Equal Suffrage League Traveling Across Missiouri, 1916

    Group of women in early 20th century suffrage era holding banners and flags advocating for women’s voting rights.

    wikimedia Report

    #32

    Anne Martin And Mabel Vernon Supporting Women's Suffrage In Nevada, 1914

    Women in 20th century suffrage era standing by early automobile with votes for women banner in rural area.

    wikimedia Report

    #33

    Demonstrations, Strikes, Marches, Processions: Census Boycott, 1911

    Group of women and men in 20th century suffrage era protesting with signs demanding voting rights.

    The Women's Library Photos Report

    #34

    Group Of Men And Women At A Church League For Women's Suffrage Procession, 1908

    Women in the 20th century suffrage era holding a banner demanding justice and voting rights in a historic protest.

    The Women's Library Photos Report

    #35

    Church League For Women Suffrage Procession, 1911-1913

    Women in the 20th century suffrage era marching with protest signs for voting rights and equality.

    The Women's Library Photos Report

    #36

    Suffrage Fire, 1920

    Group of women in early 20th century clothing gathering documents on a city street during the suffrage era.

    Library of Congress Report

    #37

    National Woman's Party Members Lafayette Park, 1918

    Women in the 20th century suffrage era holding flags and banners during a historic protest for voting rights.

    suffragistmemorial Report

    #38

    Suffrage Campaigning, Lady Astor's Election, 1919

    Woman in 20th century suffrage era speaking passionately to a crowd during a public protest outdoors.

    The Women's Library Photos Report

    #39

    Suffragettes And Petitions, London, 1910

    Women in the 20th century suffrage era campaigning for voting rights, dressed in period clothing at a voting session booth.

    Bain News Service Report

    #40

    Members Of The Women's Social And Political Union Campaigning For Women's Suffrage In Kingsway, Circa 1911

    Historic black and white photo of women in the 20th century suffrage era riding a horse-drawn campaigning wagon.

    Sturgis & Walton Company Report

    #41

    The Suffrage Parade In New York, 1912

    Women in the 20th century suffrage era marching in white dresses during a large public demonstration with crowds watching.

    wikimedia Report

    #42

    Emmeline Pankhurst Arrested At Buckingham Palace, 1914

    Woman in 20th century suffrage era attire being carried by a uniformed officer during a protest or event.

    The Women's Library Photos Report

    #43

    National Union Of Women's Suffrage Societies Great Procession Of Women, 1908

    Crowd of women in early 20th century clothing gathering outside building with women's suffrage era protest signs and banners.

    The Women's Library Photos Report

    #44

    Suffrage Parade, View Towards Flat Iron Bldg., Fifth Ave. And Broadway, 1913

    Crowd and women marching in a 20th century suffrage era parade on a city street with tall buildings and spectators.

    pingnews.com Report

    #45

    Failure Is Impossible. Susan B. Anthony. Votes For Women, Between Ca. 1910 And Ca. 1915

    Woman holding a suffrage banner with Susan B. Anthony quote advocating votes for women in the 20th century era

    The Library of Congress Report

