The suffrage era was defined by ordinary women taking extraordinary steps towards democracy. While suffragettes took to the streets to fight for their right to vote, anti-suffragists pushed back. Cameras captured the powerful messages and even the dramatic arrests during the suffragettes’ parades and protests. They also captured the rallies and campaigns organized by the anti-suffragists in retaliation for behavior they felt was scandalous and dangerous to the social order. We’ve collected 45 captivating photos that showcase the spirit of the suffrage era and the women who made history.

#1 A Group Of Anti-Suffrage Leaders Who Organized A Barge Excursion Up The Hudson River For A Decoration Day Picnic In New York, 1913 Share icon

RELATED:

#2 We Vote In Ten States Why Not In Massachusetts" Suffragists, 1915 Share icon

#3 Christabel Pankhurst Holding A Women's Social & Political Union (WSPU) Flag, 1909 Share icon

#4 Sewing Stars On Suffrage Flag, Between 1910 And 1920 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Passers-By Looking At Window Display At The Headquarters Of National Association Opposed To Woman Suffrage, CA. 1919 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Mrs. Emmeline Pankhurst, Leader Of The Women's Suffragette Movement, Is Arrested Outside Buckingham Palace While Trying To Present A Petition To King George V, 1914 Share icon

#7 Feminist Suffrage Parade In New York City, 1912 Share icon

#8 A Young Girl Holds Up A Sign Reading "The Irish Women Demand The Vote", Circa 1900s Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Six Women In A Line In A Street, Five Carrying Umbrellas, Wearing Full Length Tabards With Slogans 'Votes For Women On The Same Terms As Men' And 'Votes For Women At 21', 1927 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Released Suffragette Prisoners 'Miss Edith New' And 'Miss Leigh', 1908 Share icon

#11 Inez Milholland Boissevain Preparing To Lead The Suffrage Parade In Washington, D.C., 1913 Share icon

#12 Unidentified Speaker At A Womens Social And Political Union (WSPU) Meeting, 1912 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Alys Russell At Bertie Russells' Election On A Suffrage Ticket, 1907 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Suffragettes Demonstrating In Prison Garb With A Women's Social & Political Union, 1908 Share icon

#15 Suffragettes With Flag, 1910 Share icon

#16 Suffragettes In A Procession To Promote The Women’s Exhibition, In London, 1909 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Suffragettes Parading With Banner "President Wilson Favors Votes For Women", N.Y.C., 1916 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Group Of Women Suffragists Holding A Banner Saying 'Keep The Liberal Out' And Standing In Front Of Posters Explaining Their Opposition To Asquith In The Election Share icon

#19 Arrest Of Flora Drummond By Police, 1913 Share icon

#20 Arrest Of Flora Drummond, Emmeline And Christabel Pankhurst, WSPU Offices At Clement's Inn, 1908 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Meeting Of Women's Social And Political Union (WSPU) Leaders, C.1906 - C.1907 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 A Suffragette Meeting In Caxton Hall, Manchester, England, Circa 1908 Share icon

#23 Princess Sophia Duleep Singh Selling Subscriptions For The Suffragette Newspaper Outside Hampton Court In London, 1913 Share icon

#24 Section Of Working Women's Picket, 1917 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Suffragettes, 1910 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Suffragettes - Audre Osborne And Mrs. James S. Stevens, With Several Others In Background, U.S., 1917 Share icon

#27 Mrs. H. Riordan, Suffragette, New York Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Democratic Women Will Please Enroll Here, Richmond Suffragists, 1920 Share icon

#29 Woman Suffrage Picket Parade, 1917 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Montana Suffragists Campaign For Votes For Women, 1914 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 St. Louis Equal Suffrage League Traveling Across Missiouri, 1916 Share icon

#32 Anne Martin And Mabel Vernon Supporting Women's Suffrage In Nevada, 1914 Share icon

#33 Demonstrations, Strikes, Marches, Processions: Census Boycott, 1911 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Group Of Men And Women At A Church League For Women's Suffrage Procession, 1908 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Church League For Women Suffrage Procession, 1911-1913 Share icon

#36 Suffrage Fire, 1920 Share icon

#37 National Woman's Party Members Lafayette Park, 1918 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Suffrage Campaigning, Lady Astor's Election, 1919 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Suffragettes And Petitions, London, 1910 Share icon

#40 Members Of The Women's Social And Political Union Campaigning For Women's Suffrage In Kingsway, Circa 1911 Share icon

#41 The Suffrage Parade In New York, 1912 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Emmeline Pankhurst Arrested At Buckingham Palace, 1914 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 National Union Of Women's Suffrage Societies Great Procession Of Women, 1908 Share icon

#44 Suffrage Parade, View Towards Flat Iron Bldg., Fifth Ave. And Broadway, 1913 Share icon

#45 Failure Is Impossible. Susan B. Anthony. Votes For Women, Between Ca. 1910 And Ca. 1915 Share icon