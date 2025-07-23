“The Plan Is There Is No Plan”: 36YO Ditches Career In Wisconsin To Travel The World In Her Van

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s in our very nature to explore, but far too often we turn down the chance to wander for a steady paycheck and all the conveniences that come with it. Then, before we know it, we end up retired and kicking ourselves for not seeing more of the world when we were younger.

After a chance meeting with another traveler, a 36-year-old turned her back on her career in Wisconsin and hit the road full-time in a converted Toyota Tacoma truck. She says it costs her just $1305/month, and 3 years later, she doesn’t plan on settling down.

Six years ago, Ashley Kaye took a scuba diving trip to Honduras that ended up changing the course of her whole life

Image credits: hifromashley / Instagram

Kaye met someone who travels full-time, who helped her realize she wanted to leave her career and life in Wisconsin in the dust of the road less traveled

Six years ago, Ashley Kaye went on a scuba diving trip in Honduras that turned out to be a sliding door moment for her. During that adventure, she met someone who travels full-time, and after she spoke with them, Kaye came to the conclusion that she needed to turn her back on her career in Wisconsin and keep traveling.

“He told me he wished he had done it sooner because it’s so much easier and cheaper than you think. That changed everything for me,” Kaye said in an interview. “I went home and worked more and more until I quit the next year.”

Image credits: hifromashley / Instagram

In 2022, Kaye met a couple on Instagram traveling the world in a Toyota truck with a camper, and decided that was the life for her

With about $37,000 in savings, Kaye quit her job in 2020 but admits that not having a job to fill her time was her biggest struggle. “I didn’t know how to just do nothing. The first few months were really hard, and I wasn’t sure if I was making the right decision,” she says. “Once I got into my rhythm of traveling and growing my confidence through that experience, I’ve never looked back and don’t have a single regret about leaving.”

She spent the following 3 years exploring the world until a couple got in touch with her via Instagram to share their story of overlanding in a converted Toyota truck – basically self-reliant travel to far-flung destinations, usually in a specialized vehicle of some sort.

Image credits: Ashley Kaye / YouTube

After checking it out, Kaye went all in on a Toyota Tacoma truck, driving it back to Wisconsin, where she’d just offloaded her childhood home. In March of 2023, she made her way to Baja California, Mexico, to have the necessary upgrades made.

“My life is kind of like ‘the plan is there is no plan.'” Kaye says most people plan this type of adventure for years, but she didn’t even have a truck when she accepted the offer on her house. “It was very spur of the moment, so I needed to take a pause and figure things out.”

Image credits: Ashley Kaye / YouTube

Kaye went all in, securing a truck with the necessary upgrades and officially kicking off her adventure in 2023, typically spending two to three nights at any destination

When the truck was ready, she made the decision to cruise the Pan-American highway, which stretches from Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, to Ushuaia, Argentina. Kaye says it’s really an incredible way to travel because you get to set your own pace, and if you find somewhere that’s beautiful and peaceful, you can stay as long as you want.

Kaye’s adventures are split between travel days and leisure days. “The easiest part for me is being comfortable in very small spaces and I’m totally content.” Kaye says she can spend all day inside the camper and not feel suffocated or claustrophobic.

Image credits: Ashley Kaye / YouTube

“Part of me wants to just get rid of it and move on and enter the next chapter of my life, but then the larger part of me is like ‘no, maybe just wait because I want to see some other places and just chill,'” says Kaye. “I just want to finish my adventure. I’m not tired of living in the camper and I’m not tired of that lifestyle, but I am tired of driving.”

Kaye says there are pros and cons to every mode of travel and plenty of red tape and logistics when crossing borders. “You have to find a balance that works for you, but overall, it’s definitely one of the coolest adventures of my lifetime,” concludes Kaye, who’s currently considering a life in the South of France, Spain or Italy.

Having traveled to 20 countries already, Kaye doesn't know where she'll settle if she ever sells her beloved truck, but says returning to the U.S. full-time is unlikely

Image credits: Ashley Kaye / YouTube