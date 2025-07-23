Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“The Plan Is There Is No Plan”: 36YO Ditches Career In Wisconsin To Travel The World In Her Van
Woman standing on a white camper truck in a desert landscape, embracing van life and travel adventure.
Lifestyle, Travel

“The Plan Is There Is No Plan”: 36YO Ditches Career In Wisconsin To Travel The World In Her Van

It’s in our very nature to explore, but far too often we turn down the chance to wander for a steady paycheck and all the conveniences that come with it. Then, before we know it, we end up retired and kicking ourselves for not seeing more of the world when we were younger.

After a chance meeting with another traveler, a 36-year-old turned her back on her career in Wisconsin and hit the road full-time in a converted Toyota Tacoma truck. She says it costs her just $1305/month, and 3 years later, she doesn’t plan on settling down.

RELATED:

    Six years ago, Ashley Kaye took a scuba diving trip to Honduras that ended up changing the course of her whole life

    Woman standing on roof of white van in desert landscape, embracing van travel and adventure lifestyle.

    Image credits: hifromashley / Instagram

    Kaye met someone who travels full-time, who helped her realize she wanted to leave her career and life in Wisconsin in the dust of the road less traveled

    Six years ago, Ashley Kaye went on a scuba diving trip in Honduras that turned out to be a sliding door moment for her. During that adventure, she met someone who travels full-time, and after she spoke with them, Kaye came to the conclusion that she needed to turn her back on her career in Wisconsin and keep traveling.

    “He told me he wished he had done it sooner because it’s so much easier and cheaper than you think. That changed everything for me,” Kaye said in an interview. “I went home and worked more and more until I quit the next year.”

    White van parked in a mountainous landscape, symbolizing travel the world in her van and adventurous lifestyle.

    Image credits: hifromashley / Instagram

    In 2022, Kaye met a couple on Instagram traveling the world in a Toyota truck with a camper, and decided that was the life for her

    With about $37,000 in savings, Kaye quit her job in 2020 but admits that not having a job to fill her time was her biggest struggle. “I didn’t know how to just do nothing. The first few months were really hard, and I wasn’t sure if I was making the right decision,” she says. “Once I got into my rhythm of traveling and growing my confidence through that experience, I’ve never looked back and don’t have a single regret about leaving.”

    She spent the following 3 years exploring the world until a couple got in touch with her via Instagram to share their story of overlanding in a converted Toyota truck – basically self-reliant travel to far-flung destinations, usually in a specialized vehicle of some sort.

    Woman in black dress standing next to white Toyota van, representing traveling the world in her van lifestyle.

    Image credits: Ashley Kaye / YouTube

    After checking it out, Kaye went all in on a Toyota Tacoma truck, driving it back to Wisconsin, where she’d just offloaded her childhood home. In March of 2023, she made her way to Baja California, Mexico, to have the necessary upgrades made.

    “My life is kind of like ‘the plan is there is no plan.'” Kaye says most people plan this type of adventure for years, but she didn’t even have a truck when she accepted the offer on her house. “It was very spur of the moment, so I needed to take a pause and figure things out.”

    Woman traveling the world in her van takes a selfie in a decorated camper interior with travel and adventure stickers.

    Image credits: Ashley Kaye / YouTube

    Kaye went all in, securing a truck with the necessary upgrades and officially kicking off her adventure in 2023, typically spending two to three nights at any destination

    When the truck was ready, she made the decision to cruise the Pan-American highway, which stretches from Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, to Ushuaia, Argentina. Kaye says it’s really an incredible way to travel because you get to set your own pace, and if you find somewhere that’s beautiful and peaceful, you can stay as long as you want.

    Kaye’s adventures are split between travel days and leisure days. “The easiest part for me is being comfortable in very small spaces and I’m totally content.” Kaye says she can spend all day inside the camper and not feel suffocated or claustrophobic.

    Woman traveling the world in her van, sitting on bed inside cozy van interior with pillows and windows.

    Image credits: Ashley Kaye / YouTube

    “Part of me wants to just get rid of it and move on and enter the next chapter of my life, but then the larger part of me is like ‘no, maybe just wait because I want to see some other places and just chill,'” says Kaye. “I just want to finish my adventure. I’m not tired of living in the camper and I’m not tired of that lifestyle, but I am tired of driving.”

    Kaye says there are pros and cons to every mode of travel and plenty of red tape and logistics when crossing borders. “You have to find a balance that works for you, but overall, it’s definitely one of the coolest adventures of my lifetime,” concludes Kaye, who’s currently considering a life in the South of France, Spain or Italy.

    Having traveled to 20 countries already, Kaye doesn’t know where she’ll settle if she ever sells her beloved truck, but says returning to the U.S. full-time is unlikely

    Black dog lying on a knitted blanket inside a cozy van converted for travel and living on the road.

    Image credits: Ashley Kaye / YouTube

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
