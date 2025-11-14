Becoming a parent requires a shift in your mindset. Your priority, from now on, is the welfare and happiness of your children. And that means that you will have to make lots of sacrifices, from temporarily setting some of your personal ambitions aside to spending more money for the sake of your kids.

That being said, as a parent, you can’t constantly put your physical, psychological, and emotional needs on the back burner either. You can’t take care of anyone properly if you’re chronically exhausted, burned out, anxious, and bitter.

You have to coordinate with your significant other, family, friends, and your wider social network so that they can support you when you need it. That way, you regularly set aside at least a bit of time to focus on the essentials that keep you running. That means carving out space for yourself to get proper rest, eat nutritious food, exercise, have a sliver of a social life, and focus a bit on your hobbies and activities that you love. It’s what you need to survive and thrive as a human being and a parent.