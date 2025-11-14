ADVERTISEMENT

Motherhood is a blessing. However, it’s not without its challenges. Often, your entire life flips upside down, and you have to make countless sacrifices for your children. It’s tough, but it’s all worth it in the end. The reality of what parenting actually looks like isn’t in the spotlight enough.

However, some proud moms are taking to social media to share photos of themselves before and after becoming parents, with all the upsides and downsides. Our team at Bored Panda is showcasing some of their most honest and authentic snapshots to show you the reality of parenthood. Scroll down to see what it’s really like, without the filters.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Beyond Humbled

Before and after photo of a mom holding her baby, illustrating relatable changes experienced by moms after having kids.

wariara38 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Before And After Baby. Don't Worry, I Will “Bounce Back” Eventually

    Side-by-side photos of a mom before and after having kids, showing honest and relatable changes in appearance.

    sweetcaroline_x3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Survived 9 Months Of Chaos, Cried Over My Face More Than I’d Like To Admit, And Now I’m Officially Someone’s Mom. Healing In Progress

    Four photos showing a mom before pregnancy, during pregnancy with skin changes, and after one month of being a mom holding her baby.

    ayyitslala Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Becoming a parent requires a shift in your mindset. Your priority, from now on, is the welfare and happiness of your children. And that means that you will have to make lots of sacrifices, from temporarily setting some of your personal ambitions aside to spending more money for the sake of your kids.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    That being said, as a parent, you can’t constantly put your physical, psychological, and emotional needs on the back burner either. You can’t take care of anyone properly if you’re chronically exhausted, burned out, anxious, and bitter.

    You have to coordinate with your significant other, family, friends, and your wider social network so that they can support you when you need it. That way, you regularly set aside at least a bit of time to focus on the essentials that keep you running. That means carving out space for yourself to get proper rest, eat nutritious food, exercise, have a sliver of a social life, and focus a bit on your hobbies and activities that you love. It’s what you need to survive and thrive as a human being and a parent.

    #4

    This About Sums It Up

    Before and after photos showing relatable mom life transformation, capturing joyful and challenging moments of motherhood.

    gottoddlered Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    From French Maid To Regular Old Maid

    Before and after photos showing relatable moments of moms with their kids and daily life changes.

    gottoddlered Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    From Dressing Like A Wild Animal To Raising A Wild Animal

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman before and after having kids, highlighting relatable moments of motherhood.

    gottoddlered Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you ignore your personal well-being and never make time to relax and recharge, you might succumb to parental burnout. According to The Guardian, the main signs of this type of burnout include: physical and/or emotional exhaustion, feeling ashamed of your parenting, feeling overwhelmed by your parenting role, and feeling emotionally disconnected from your children.

    However, when you prioritize your self-care, you’re not just improving your overall health, but you also become a more confident parent. This leads to more positive interactions with your kids.
    #7

    Before And After Becoming Parents

    Before and after photos of a mom showing relatable moments from her life before and after having kids with family.

    gottoddlered , yogidani Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Before Having A Baby vs. After

    Mom before and after having kids, showing lifestyle and daily changes in relatable honest photos.

    alinacullen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Getting My Color Back Soon Enough Tho

    Mom sharing honest and relatable photos of herself before having a baby and after with child in casual settings.

    lynn.aved Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The National Childbirth Trust (NCT) has lots of useful, practical advice for new parents to help them deal with the sometimes overwhelming feat of raising a baby. The first step is to really hone in on your top priorities, and filter out everything that’s not needed.

    “Write them [your priorities] down and keep the list where you can see it. In the first few weeks, try to cut down everything to the minimum – usually just looking after your tiny baby. Let someone else deal with the rest.”
    #10

    Wouldn’t Change It For The World

    Side-by-side photos showing a mom before and after having kids, capturing honest and relatable mother moments.

    obviouslyy_olivia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    My Life Has Changed Forever Is What I’m Finding. Love My Son To Bits

    Before and after photos of a mom showing honest and relatable changes after having kids, holding toys and looking tired.

    feyyfe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Me Before And After Having My Baby Girl

    Side-by-side photos of a mom before having a baby and after with her child, showing honest and relatable moments.

    christinasikalias Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, it’s a big help to you if you change your perspective, zoom out, and look at the big picture. No matter how hard being a parent is right now, some point in the future, you will miss watching your baby grow up. Your challenges are temporary. That being said, they’re still, well, challenging!

    “You might feel like this strange hibernation phase will go on forever but it won’t, we promise. In fact, it actually lasts for a very short period and you’ll soon be back in the real world and kind of missing it,” NCT stresses.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    I Know They Say Mother Flamingoes Loose Their Pink, But This Is Not Ok. Some Self-Care Needs To Be Done Because Of The State I'm In...

    Side-by-side honest and relatable photos of a mom before and after having two kids showing real changes.

    ameliascholess Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    From “Make It Rain!” To “Make It Stop!”

    Before and after having kids photos showing a mom enjoying life then caring for her sleeping baby on a couch.

    gottoddlered Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Before I Became A Mom Of 3

    Before and after photos of a mom showcasing stylish and playful looks, capturing relatable moments of motherhood changes.

    itsnicoleelise1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Meanwhile, NCT also suggests that you could make a list of all the things that you want to do once you get used to being a parent and everything settles down again. That way, you have something to look forward to.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Not only that, but it’s also a reminder that you’re not putting your wants and ambitions aside forever and ever. It’s a temporary reprioritization until your baby grows up a bit.
    #16

    I Swear By Face Tan And Lipstain To Help Me Look Like [Alive]. How Are We Doing, Mamas?

    Side-by-side photos of a woman before and after having kids, showing honest and relatable moments of motherhood.

    anniemadgett Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Literally Reborn

    Before and after photos of a mom showing honest and relatable moments from before and after having kids.

    feechiamavi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    When An Asset Becomes A Liability

    Collage of moms showing honest and relatable hair photos before and after having kids in casual home settings.

    maisvault Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As per NCT, new parents can do the following things to make it easier to cope with having a newborn:

    1. Cook big batches of food and then freeze portions of it so that you save time and energy
    2. Have small batches of diapers and baby clothes in every room of your home so you don’t constantly have to go get some
    3. Accept the help that people close to you offer, even if it’s something like doing some of your chores or babysitting
    4. Meanwhile, even if nobody offers to help you, learn to ask for help from your social circle
    5. Try using a baby sling so that you can do more around the house while keeping your newborn close to you
    6. Meet other parents who have young babies so that you feel more confident and supported
    7. Constantly communicate with your partner about how you’re feeling
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Something About This Trend And Watching Women Get Their Pink Back

    Three moms share honest and relatable photos showing changes before and after having babies, capturing real motherhood moments.

    wilfordemily Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    From Sightseeing To Soundhearing

    Before and after photos of a mom smiling outdoors and the same mom looking tired while holding a crying baby indoors.

    gottoddlered Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Who’s The Dumbbell Now?

    Before and after photos of a mom showing fitness and energy contrasted with tiredness while caring for two young kids.

    gottoddlered Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    NCT warns that some parents might feel guilty about relaxing and “sitting around and doing nothing.”

    There is nothing wrong with taking a breather and not multitasking. You can simply… exist for a little while.

    “Now is a crucial and irreplaceable time to bond with your baby. So enjoy gazing at them, feeling them grab your finger and lay there stroking their face. Don’t feel guilty.”
    #22

    That’s Some Solid Multitasking! But Things Were Definitely More Fun When She Was The One Hitching A Ride

    Before and after photos of a mom showing changes in lifestyle and responsibilities after having kids.

    gottoddlered Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    This Kid Has Seen Her Mom Pull The Facepalm Before

    Before and after photos of a mom showing changes and real moments from motherhood with her baby in her arms.

    gottoddlered Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Life Before Kids Was Wild. Life After Kids Is Wilder - Just In A Completely Different Way

    Collage showing relatable before and after having kids photos of moms with family, highlighting real parenting moments outdoors.

    Before kids: nights blurred into mornings, trips were booked on a whim, and our friends were simply our friends.

    After kids: life is more challenging (especially when trying to take nice pictures). We’ve changed. The people around us have changed. We still travel (with military-level logistics), we still party (just with two little plus-ones and the need to always think about them first), and yes — we even took them to Burning Man. The vibe is different, but the magic? Still there, just felt much deeper somehow.

    elenacurates Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Meanwhile, try to rest while your baby sleeps. This can be something as simple as taking a nap yourself. Or you can take a bath, read a good book, or watch an episode of your favorite TV show. This will keep your spirits up.

    Moreover, find simple things to remind you of what you love in life. Maybe you meet up with a good friend for lunch while your partner looks after the baby. Or you could go to the hair salon or for a swim if you enjoy these things.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even something as simple as a quick walk in your local park can help you clear your head and remind you that you're a human being, too, not just a parent. Get some fresh air. Feed the ducks. Look at some trees.

    #25

    Help, What Just Happened

    Before and after photos of a mom showing the honest and relatable changes experienced after having kids.

    nadiagthomas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Wouldn’t Trade It For The World

    Collage of a mom showing honest and relatable photos of her body before and after having kids, highlighting mom life changes.

    therealnemoskie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Just In Case You’re A First Time Expecting Mom And This Trend Is Freaking You Out A Little

    Side-by-side photos of a mom before having a baby and after having three babies showing honest and relatable changes.

    sara.lininger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Again, your physical well-being is extremely important as well. When you take care of your body, your physical and emotional health improve, too.

    “Take extra care of yourself in the daytime with nourishing, healthy food and gentle exercise like walking or yoga. Try to rest as much as possible. Taking extra care of yourself isn’t an indulgence. In fact, it will benefit your mental health at a time when it can be easy to not think about yourself at all. That’s also hugely important for your baby,” NCT urges.
    #28

    Reminder To Please Be Kinder To Yourself! Not Everyone Bounces Back, Everyone's Body Is Different

    Before and after photos of a mom showing honest and relatable changes after having kids, highlighting motherhood reality.

    I tend to catch myself talking very negatively about my body, but forget to realize it was once a home to both my beautiful babies. My sister always reminds me to never speak negatively about my body in front of your kids bc they sure listen to everything! Nothing a good workout can fix (besides the loose skin).

    annita.gg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Hey Mama How We Doin’?

    Mom before and after having kids, showing honest and relatable changes in appearance and lifestyle.

    thefergietwins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Women Before After Pregnancy Pics

    Collage of moms showing before birth, after birth, postpartum changes, and their babies in relatable photos.

    tiktok.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    How do you feel when you look at these honest motherhood photos? From your perspective, what are the biggest challenges that new parents face, and what have you personally found helped you overcome them?

    What do you think family and friends can do to support and empower new parents? If you’re feeling social today, we’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments below!
    #31

    Pregnancy Nose Is Real

    Collage of relatable moms showing honest before, during, and after pregnancy photos highlighting changes in appearance.

    2222karina Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    What Even Is Sleep. How My Mamas Doing?

    Side-by-side photos of a mom before and after having kids showing honest and relatable motherhood changes.

    bronte.day Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    From This To Sleepy

    Before and after motherhood photos showing a woman with and without her newborn baby, capturing relatable mom moments.

    gottoddlered Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    A Lot Has Changed

    Side-by-side photos showing moms before and after having kids, highlighting honest and relatable moments.

    stephmedinad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Before And After Having A Baby

    Side-by-side photos of a mom before and after having kids, showing honest and relatable motherhood moments.

    penelopekrd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    4 Years Today! And Now I Get To Be A Mom

    Before and after photos of a mom holding her child, showcasing honest and relatable moments of motherhood.

    crp0821 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Before And After Baby Bump. 40 Weeks Pregnant vs. 2 Weeks Postpartum

    Mom taking before and after photos showing her pregnant belly and postpartum body in a bathroom mirror selfie.

    kristenleighgio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    From Sparkles To Sweatpants: Good Feeling Gone

    Side-by-side photos of a mom before and after having kids showing honest and relatable motherhood transformation.

    gottoddlered Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    From Dressed To The Nines To Asleep By Nine

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman before having kids and exhausted while holding a baby on a couch afterward.

    gottoddlered Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    From "Stachin" To "Crashin"

    Before and after photos of a mom showing playful fun and tired reality, depicting relatable moments of motherhood and parenting.

    gottoddlered Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Husbands Are A Little Easier To Wrangle For Photos

    Side-by-side photos showing honest and relatable moms before and after having kids with family outdoors.

    gottoddlered Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    They Used To Be The Stars, Now They’re Background Players

    Before and after photos of moms showing honest and relatable moments with family and life changes after having kids.

    gottoddlered Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Pregnancy Doesn’t Ruin You

    Moms share honest and relatable before and after photos showing changes after having kids in three different stages.

    therealcholey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    It’s Exciting In Different Ways! We Never Know Just How Many Times He’s Going To Want To Blow Out The Candle

    Before and after photos showing honest and relatable moments of moms during Friday nights with and without kids.

    monicamillington Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    She Used To Show Off Her Body, Now It’s Furniture

    Before and after photo of a mom in a black dress and the same mom with her child using a tablet, relatable moms share moments.

    gottoddlered Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    I Love My Son More Than Anything But Your Girl Got Hit By The Steam Strain Of Motherhood Hard

    Side-by-side photos of a mom before and after having kids showing honest and relatable changes in appearance.

    aimeekewn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    I Love The Way I Look In Both

    Side-by-side photos of a mom before and after having kids, showing honest and relatable motherhood moments.

    stacy_kiwi_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    A Few More Halloween Editions. I’m Not Sure Which Is Scarier, The Befores Or The Afters (Joking, It’s The Afters)

    Mom in spooky makeup before kids and the same mom smiling in a banana costume holding her child after having kids

    gottoddlered Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    From A Drink As Big As Her Head To A Head Bigger Than Her Thing. I Don’t Even Know Which Hurt More On The Way Out

    Side-by-side photo showing a mom before having kids enjoying a drink and after having a baby looking surprised.

    gottoddlered Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Still A Baddie. It Takes A Minute But You'll Get Back To Yourself Again I Promise

    Side-by-side photos of a mom before and after having kids, showing honest and relatable motherhood moments.

    ceciliasfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    My Face Before And After Pregnancy This Pregnancy Has Definitely Given Me Wrinkles

    Before and after photos of a mom showing relatable and honest moments from motherhood journey outdoors and indoors.

    palesafatu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Like, Things Change

    Before and after photos of a mom showing relatable changes and honest moments from life before and after having kids.

    gottoddlered Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    A Nice Improvement

    Before and after photos of a mom showing natural hair and no makeup, highlighting honest and relatable moments of motherhood.

    thecavemommy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    You’re So Pretty In Both. Before vs. After Having A Baby

    Side-by-side photos of a mom before and after having kids, showing relatable and honest motherhood moments.

    salmaabudeif Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    It’s Gonna Get Better

    Collage of relatable mom photos showing changes before having babies, week 1, and year 1 after having twins.

    helenalparm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!