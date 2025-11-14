55 Moms Share Honest And Relatable Photos Of Themselves From Before And After Having Kids
Motherhood is a blessing. However, it’s not without its challenges. Often, your entire life flips upside down, and you have to make countless sacrifices for your children. It’s tough, but it’s all worth it in the end. The reality of what parenting actually looks like isn’t in the spotlight enough.
However, some proud moms are taking to social media to share photos of themselves before and after becoming parents, with all the upsides and downsides. Our team at Bored Panda is showcasing some of their most honest and authentic snapshots to show you the reality of parenthood. Scroll down to see what it’s really like, without the filters.
Beyond Humbled
Before And After Baby. Don't Worry, I Will “Bounce Back” Eventually
Survived 9 Months Of Chaos, Cried Over My Face More Than I’d Like To Admit, And Now I’m Officially Someone’s Mom. Healing In Progress
Becoming a parent requires a shift in your mindset. Your priority, from now on, is the welfare and happiness of your children. And that means that you will have to make lots of sacrifices, from temporarily setting some of your personal ambitions aside to spending more money for the sake of your kids.
That being said, as a parent, you can’t constantly put your physical, psychological, and emotional needs on the back burner either. You can’t take care of anyone properly if you’re chronically exhausted, burned out, anxious, and bitter.
You have to coordinate with your significant other, family, friends, and your wider social network so that they can support you when you need it. That way, you regularly set aside at least a bit of time to focus on the essentials that keep you running. That means carving out space for yourself to get proper rest, eat nutritious food, exercise, have a sliver of a social life, and focus a bit on your hobbies and activities that you love. It’s what you need to survive and thrive as a human being and a parent.
This About Sums It Up
From French Maid To Regular Old Maid
From Dressing Like A Wild Animal To Raising A Wild Animal
If you ignore your personal well-being and never make time to relax and recharge, you might succumb to parental burnout. According to The Guardian, the main signs of this type of burnout include: physical and/or emotional exhaustion, feeling ashamed of your parenting, feeling overwhelmed by your parenting role, and feeling emotionally disconnected from your children.
However, when you prioritize your self-care, you’re not just improving your overall health, but you also become a more confident parent. This leads to more positive interactions with your kids.
Before And After Becoming Parents
Before Having A Baby vs. After
Getting My Color Back Soon Enough Tho
The National Childbirth Trust (NCT) has lots of useful, practical advice for new parents to help them deal with the sometimes overwhelming feat of raising a baby. The first step is to really hone in on your top priorities, and filter out everything that’s not needed.
“Write them [your priorities] down and keep the list where you can see it. In the first few weeks, try to cut down everything to the minimum – usually just looking after your tiny baby. Let someone else deal with the rest.”
Wouldn’t Change It For The World
My Life Has Changed Forever Is What I’m Finding. Love My Son To Bits
Me Before And After Having My Baby Girl
Meanwhile, it’s a big help to you if you change your perspective, zoom out, and look at the big picture. No matter how hard being a parent is right now, some point in the future, you will miss watching your baby grow up. Your challenges are temporary. That being said, they’re still, well, challenging!
“You might feel like this strange hibernation phase will go on forever but it won’t, we promise. In fact, it actually lasts for a very short period and you’ll soon be back in the real world and kind of missing it,” NCT stresses.
I Know They Say Mother Flamingoes Loose Their Pink, But This Is Not Ok. Some Self-Care Needs To Be Done Because Of The State I'm In...
From “Make It Rain!” To “Make It Stop!”
Before I Became A Mom Of 3
Meanwhile, NCT also suggests that you could make a list of all the things that you want to do once you get used to being a parent and everything settles down again. That way, you have something to look forward to.
Not only that, but it’s also a reminder that you’re not putting your wants and ambitions aside forever and ever. It’s a temporary reprioritization until your baby grows up a bit.
I Swear By Face Tan And Lipstain To Help Me Look Like [Alive]. How Are We Doing, Mamas?
Literally Reborn
When An Asset Becomes A Liability
As per NCT, new parents can do the following things to make it easier to cope with having a newborn:
- Cook big batches of food and then freeze portions of it so that you save time and energy
- Have small batches of diapers and baby clothes in every room of your home so you don’t constantly have to go get some
- Accept the help that people close to you offer, even if it’s something like doing some of your chores or babysitting
- Meanwhile, even if nobody offers to help you, learn to ask for help from your social circle
- Try using a baby sling so that you can do more around the house while keeping your newborn close to you
- Meet other parents who have young babies so that you feel more confident and supported
- Constantly communicate with your partner about how you’re feeling
Something About This Trend And Watching Women Get Their Pink Back
From Sightseeing To Soundhearing
Who’s The Dumbbell Now?
NCT warns that some parents might feel guilty about relaxing and “sitting around and doing nothing.”
There is nothing wrong with taking a breather and not multitasking. You can simply… exist for a little while.
“Now is a crucial and irreplaceable time to bond with your baby. So enjoy gazing at them, feeling them grab your finger and lay there stroking their face. Don’t feel guilty.”
That’s Some Solid Multitasking! But Things Were Definitely More Fun When She Was The One Hitching A Ride
This Kid Has Seen Her Mom Pull The Facepalm Before
Life Before Kids Was Wild. Life After Kids Is Wilder - Just In A Completely Different Way
Before kids: nights blurred into mornings, trips were booked on a whim, and our friends were simply our friends.
After kids: life is more challenging (especially when trying to take nice pictures). We’ve changed. The people around us have changed. We still travel (with military-level logistics), we still party (just with two little plus-ones and the need to always think about them first), and yes — we even took them to Burning Man. The vibe is different, but the magic? Still there, just felt much deeper somehow.
Meanwhile, try to rest while your baby sleeps. This can be something as simple as taking a nap yourself. Or you can take a bath, read a good book, or watch an episode of your favorite TV show. This will keep your spirits up.
Moreover, find simple things to remind you of what you love in life. Maybe you meet up with a good friend for lunch while your partner looks after the baby. Or you could go to the hair salon or for a swim if you enjoy these things.
Even something as simple as a quick walk in your local park can help you clear your head and remind you that you're a human being, too, not just a parent. Get some fresh air. Feed the ducks. Look at some trees.
Help, What Just Happened
Wouldn’t Trade It For The World
Just In Case You’re A First Time Expecting Mom And This Trend Is Freaking You Out A Little
Again, your physical well-being is extremely important as well. When you take care of your body, your physical and emotional health improve, too.
“Take extra care of yourself in the daytime with nourishing, healthy food and gentle exercise like walking or yoga. Try to rest as much as possible. Taking extra care of yourself isn’t an indulgence. In fact, it will benefit your mental health at a time when it can be easy to not think about yourself at all. That’s also hugely important for your baby,” NCT urges.
Reminder To Please Be Kinder To Yourself! Not Everyone Bounces Back, Everyone's Body Is Different
I tend to catch myself talking very negatively about my body, but forget to realize it was once a home to both my beautiful babies. My sister always reminds me to never speak negatively about my body in front of your kids bc they sure listen to everything! Nothing a good workout can fix (besides the loose skin).
Hey Mama How We Doin’?
Women Before After Pregnancy Pics
