88 Times People Revealed What Outrageous Misconceptions They Have About Women’s Bodies And It Got Immortalized Online (New Posts)
Biology is a difficult subject, no one can dispute that. All the cell workings, the difference between diffusion and osmosis, microorganisms, plants, animals, anatomy and physiology, and most importantly—that the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.
However, it seems that kids either skipped this subject or slept through it, as the adults of today seem to have a very vague or even nonsensical understanding of female anatomy and how anything works. It’s funny until it becomes tragic, seeing as these misinformations are being shouted from the rooftops as though they were facts.
Thankfully, the Reddit community r/badwomensanatomy have been featuring such posts and comments, allowing their 556k members to rejoice in critiquing them. Bored Panda has covered this subreddit previously and, if you’re curious, you can find the article here.
One Of Those Anonymous Confession Accounts. That's So Messed Up??? Wth
If he thinks her vagina is not tight enough he should just start considering that he has a teeny tiny dickk
Anatomy is one of the most intriguing branches of biology. To see a 3D visualization of how the body is held together and all the various components that unite to create a fully functioning human being is astounding! However, one body seems to confuse and mystify people like no other. The female.
The problem is in the fact that instead of educating oneself or at least making sure that what one has seen in a fever dream is at least 5% true, people take to social media to explain their views on how female anatomy should and should not work, what their preferences would be, and how said beliefs influence their actions towards women.
Thankfully the r/badwomensanatomy community of Reddit shares these findings with the rest of its 556k members and Reddit users alike, to critique and point out the glaring issues in their arguments. Created in 2014, it seems like the content just keeps on coming… Their quirky bio reads: “Women are made of sugar and spice and all things nice. Except their vaginas which are squeaky and attract bears and sharks.”
Ah yes these crusty old men should definitely have control over my body! /sarcasm
What?
But if we are to get a little bit serious for a little moment, the fact that these misconceptions exist in the first place is a massive red flag for society. So where did it come from and how did we allow it to get this bad? A survey conducted by NewGov in Britain revealed that less than half of those surveyed could not identify or describe the function of the urethra, labia, or vagina.
Breaking those results down by gender, they found that six in ten men (59%) and half of women (45%) could not even label the vagina. The only part of the female genitalia which the majority of both genders labeled correctly was the clitoris; guess it’s not that difficult to find in the end, is it? Identifying parts is one thing, but what concerned researchers was the lack of knowledge about how female genitalia worked.
Haha This One Is Funny
Ah Remember The Times When You Could Choose To Just Not Have Your Period At School
“Local Man Compares Leg Hair To Cancer...”
Meanwhile, we will be broadcasting Sonic the Hedgehog
Perhaps the lack of knowledge stems from the way female genitalia has been described by scientists and medical personnel throughout history. Allison Draper, in her first year of medical school at the University of Miami, was incredibly excited to delve deeper into her favorite subject. She could look up the Latin term for almost any body part and get an idea of where it was and what it did, yet when she came across female organs, she was appalled by what she found.
For example, the pudendal nerve, which provides sensation to the vagina and vulva, is derived from the Latin verb pudere: to be ashamed. The shame nerve. The Latin term for the vulva—including the inner and outer labia, the clitoris and the pubic mound—was pudendum. Translation: the part to be ashamed of. There was no equivalent word for male genitals.
"This Is Why I Can't Talk About Feminism With You"
oh gosh if he’s also getting a period…that can’t be good
A Comment I Saw On A Tiktok Where A Woman Asked If Her Armpit Hair Bothered Them Because Her Armpits Don't Look Like Those Of A Prepubescent Girl
Well Then!
Anatomy as a science had its start in 16th-century Italy and ever since those terms had been given to female genitals, no one batted an eye until the 21st century. That included anatomy professor, Doug Broadfield, who had been showing the pudendal canal, nerve and artery to students for 14 years. “I never really gave it a second thought,” he said. “You just don’t really think about that kind of thing.”
In the beginning, shame knew no sex. First-century Roman writers used “pudendum” to mean the genitals of men, women and animals. But it was women to whom the shame stuck. As a general rule, anatomical terms are supposed to be informative and descriptive. “Pudendum” was neither. “This is the only term which has a moral context to it,” said Dr. Bernard Moxham, head of anatomy at Cardiff University in Wales.
Although the debate is still ongoing in the medical community, back in 2019 it was agreed that “Pudendum” would no longer appear as an official term in the upcoming version of “Terminologia Anatomica.” However, the pudendal artery, canal and nerve would remain relatively unchanged “because the use of the word pudendalis in terms for structures present in both sexes cannot be interpreted as sexist.”
Do We Even Have Organs?
Internal organs are totally overrated. See, the person who asked walks about fine without a brain, I am doing well too.
Want To Get A Woman Off? The Cervix Is Perfect For That
Yeeah. I remember how ashamed I was when I first got sexually active because as a teen I encountered some "smart" books and people saying how penetration is the only "mature" way to reach orgasm and all other ways are somehow less important. It messed up me and my first experiences (which otherwise could be very pleasant) for quite a long time. I was sure to hell that there's something wrong with me
Bodily Functions Are Unattractive
When it comes to medical research and innovation, men's health has long gotten more attention than women's health. It was only in 1993 that Congress mandated that women and minorities be included in clinical research, although it’s still vastly understudied. “Essentially we’ve ended up with a healthcare system, among other things in society, that has been made by men for men,” Dr Kate Young, a public health researcher at Monash University in Australia.
“Because women can bear children, medical discourse associated women with the body and men with the mind,” she continued. Sadly, this notion seems to have permeated in day-to-day society as well. But not only is it cringeworthy to hear and read completely ludicrous accounts of female anatomy, it is also dangerous as this medical misinformation influences women’s fertility and reproductive rights.
You Girls Ever Just Get Your Period Made Void Due To Someone Injected With Autism And Microchips Being In The Proximity
Omg girl that means you’re controlled the the lizard gods!!! The only way to stop it is to drink your own urine for 3 months!!!!!
Have You Ever Given Birth Dude?
Any man who believes pregnancy is a painless process should have no problem receiving a blow to the groin with a steel-toed boot.
This Might Actually Be The Worst One I’ve Ever Seen
When the internet is riddled with fake news and snake oil salespeople peddling their "wellness" agenda, heuristically learning about your own body with accurate information is tough, says author of “The Vagina Bible” Dr. Jen Gunter. She argues one only needs to scratch the surface of the wellness industry and you'll find worrying ideas that stem from patriarchal ideas about women and the value that is placed on "purity" and virginity.
"What are you saying when you keep pushing this idea? That a dry, tight vagina is the achievable goal, right? What, because that's the only way some dude can get off?" she added. "When did a virginal vagina become this standard that women should be aspiring to achieve? It's a [messed] up purity culture thing." However, it seems as though it’ll take a long time for this to change and for the health of a human being to be prioritized over profit.
I’m Guessing This Guy Has Never Been With A Pregnant Person
That's Quite A Stretch
That’s… I Don’t Know
Ladies, bring out your spray guns. Shït is getting real.
Yea Sorry Let Me Just Empty Out My Vagina If All It’s Blood Before Work
*sigh* Yet Another Unrealistic Body Expectation For Women. When Will It End???
Exactly! The requirement of having a head is VERY discriminating
You’re Looking For A Corpse, Mate
What Do You Mean Women Don’t Bleed Milk When Stabbed In The T**s?
Bmi 9.7 To 11
maybe he’s gay (as in if the girlfriend dies that’s the point-sorry that sounded odd)
"My Uterus Didn't Come With A Built-In Hoover And Now I'm Upset"
I Didn't Realize My Fallopian Tubes Were Clogged
if i eat MORE dairy and animal fat, does that mean my menopause come earlier? ..
What The Hell Is A Vulva?
Male Nips vs. Female Nips
Who's Gonna Tell Him?
Apparently The Company Later Removed The Product, But Why Was It Even Created... And Even Then Why On Earth Is It Bright Pink
Surely You Didn't Know This About Babies
You know, my last baby came out from a 4” incision in my abdominal cavity and uterus, so I can’t argue that one.
I Don't Think Lesbians Work That Way
You Can't Use A Tampon If You're A Virgin, Because Of Your Virgin Thingy
Baby Snorkel?
I'm kind of ok with this one. Ok, it's a stupid thought, but it's just a lack of education and he is asking about something he does not know. Best not shame people for genuine questions.
This Made Me Wheeze
WTF is that thingy in front of her… a twisted place version of a butt?
If You Have Sex With One Person A Thousand Times, The Vagina Will Stay Tight. It Only Loosens When You Have Sex A Thousand Times With Different People, Duh
I feel sorry for those guys moms. Who clearly had children with idiotic men.
I Got Hospitalized Yesterday, While I Was Unconscious At The Bed, The Doctor Decided To Tell My Mom "Having This Much Leg Hair Is Completely Unnatural, She Should Check That Out"
Because Women Should Throw Their Lives Away To Have Kids Before 30
F**k you Anthony. And you left your muscles at the beach
Noticed This In A Thread On The Front Page
"Because Girls Have Milk Filled In Their Boobies All The Time, Spraying Around Whenever They Open Their Bra"
Oh God... Bless His Heart
This Idiot
He does know a lot about whores (not shaming them, they know more about anatomy than this guy)
Your Period Won't Hurt If You Eat The Right Food
What Is A Mammal, Alex?
And I Hate When Men Decide To Spew Nonsense About Everything About Women’s Bodies And Claim That It’s True
Senator Josh Hawley Tries To Say That Only Cis-Women Have The Capacity To Give Birth. Wrong. That Professor Worded Her Rebuttal Perfectly
This Advert Thinks Boobs Are... Muscle?
A Shout For All Those Virgin Obsessed Folks At The Back
All I Can Say Is Wow
Because Athletes Don't Get Periods
Found In The Wild, Apparently Somebody Didn’t Listen To Health Class
That's... Simply Not True
I Like Herbal Tea And Meditation As Much As The Next Person, But
Kick them in the d**k and toss them into the dirtiest gutter
Elon Musk’s Badwomensanatomy
He got pissed because he is not a mammal. He is a robot. And he was jealous. He wants to be able to grow peach fuzz.