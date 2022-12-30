Biology is a difficult subject, no one can dispute that. All the cell workings, the difference between diffusion and osmosis, microorganisms, plants, animals, anatomy and physiology, and most importantly—that the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.

However, it seems that kids either skipped this subject or slept through it, as the adults of today seem to have a very vague or even nonsensical understanding of female anatomy and how anything works. It’s funny until it becomes tragic, seeing as these misinformations are being shouted from the rooftops as though they were facts. 

Thankfully, the Reddit community r/badwomensanatomy have been featuring such posts and comments, allowing their 556k members to rejoice in critiquing them. Bored Panda has covered this subreddit previously and, if you’re curious, you can find the article here

As we delve into the voyage of triggersome content, I ask you, dear reader, to upvote the worst of the worst to have ever existed, so that we can collectively facepalm at the ridiculous misconceptions on female bodies that somehow are still very rampant in today’s society. Leave your thoughts in the comments and let’s get into it. 

#1

One Of Those Anonymous Confession Accounts. That's So Messed Up??? Wth

One Of Those Anonymous Confession Accounts. That's So Messed Up??? Wth

Mediaeval-britian Report

Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
56 minutes ago

If he thinks her vagina is not tight enough he should just start considering that he has a teeny tiny dickk

Anatomy is one of the most intriguing branches of biology. To see a 3D visualization of how the body is held together and all the various components that unite to create a fully functioning human being is astounding! However, one body seems to confuse and mystify people like no other. The female. 

The problem is in the fact that instead of educating oneself or at least making sure that what one has seen in a fever dream is at least 5% true, people take to social media to explain their views on how female anatomy should and should not work, what their preferences would be, and how said beliefs influence their actions towards women. 

Thankfully the r/badwomensanatomy community of Reddit shares these findings with the rest of its 556k members and Reddit users alike, to critique and point out the glaring issues in their arguments. Created in 2014, it seems like the content just keeps on coming… Their quirky bio reads: “Women are made of sugar and spice and all things nice. Except their vaginas which are squeaky and attract bears and sharks.”  
#2

Humour

Humour

[deleted] , twitter.com Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ah yes these crusty old men should definitely have control over my body! /sarcasm

#3

What?

What?

PublicNo3733 Report

But if we are to get a little bit serious for a little moment, the fact that these misconceptions exist in the first place is a massive red flag for society. So where did it come from and how did we allow it to get this bad? A survey conducted by NewGov in Britain revealed that less than half of those surveyed could not identify or describe the function of the urethra, labia, or vagina. 

Breaking those results down by gender, they found that six in ten men (59%) and half of women (45%) could not even label the vagina. The only part of the female genitalia which the majority of both genders labeled correctly was the clitoris; guess it’s not that difficult to find in the end, is it? Identifying parts is one thing, but what concerned researchers was the lack of knowledge about how female genitalia worked.  
#4

Haha This One Is Funny

Haha This One Is Funny

Photoshop-Empire Report

View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Ah Remember The Times When You Could Choose To Just Not Have Your Period At School

Ah Remember The Times When You Could Choose To Just Not Have Your Period At School

stemi08 , twitter.com Report

Flare
Flare
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Who's gonna tell him?

#6

“Local Man Compares Leg Hair To Cancer...”

"Local Man Compares Leg Hair To Cancer..."

kp-bo , messiahpicaro.tumblr.com Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Meanwhile, we will be broadcasting Sonic the Hedgehog

Perhaps the lack of knowledge stems from the way female genitalia has been described by scientists and medical personnel throughout history. Allison Draper, in her first year of medical school at the University of Miami, was incredibly excited to delve deeper into her favorite subject. She could look up the Latin term for almost any body part and get an idea of where it was and what it did, yet when she came across female organs, she was appalled by what she found. 

For example, the pudendal nerve, which provides sensation to the vagina and vulva, is derived from the Latin verb pudere: to be ashamed. The shame nerve. The Latin term for the vulva—including the inner and outer labia, the clitoris and the pubic mound—was pudendum. Translation: the part to be ashamed of. There was no equivalent word for male genitals.
#7

"This Is Why I Can't Talk About Feminism With You"

"This Is Why I Can't Talk About Feminism With You"

tintindeo , twitter.com Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
57 minutes ago

oh gosh if he's also getting a period…that can't be good

#8

A Comment I Saw On A Tiktok Where A Woman Asked If Her Armpit Hair Bothered Them Because Her Armpits Don't Look Like Those Of A Prepubescent Girl

A Comment I Saw On A Tiktok Where A Woman Asked If Her Armpit Hair Bothered Them Because Her Armpits Don't Look Like Those Of A Prepubescent Girl

fatalehomosapiens Report

#9

Well Then!

Well Then!

[deleted] Report

Anatomy as a science had its start in 16th-century Italy and ever since those terms had been given to female genitals, no one batted an eye until the 21st century. That included anatomy professor, Doug Broadfield, who had been showing the pudendal canal, nerve and artery to students for 14 years. “I never really gave it a second thought,” he said. “You just don’t really think about that kind of thing.”

In the beginning, shame knew no sex. First-century Roman writers used “pudendum” to mean the genitals of men, women and animals. But it was women to whom the shame stuck. As a general rule, anatomical terms are supposed to be informative and descriptive. “Pudendum” was neither. “This is the only term which has a moral context to it,” said Dr. Bernard Moxham, head of anatomy at Cardiff University in Wales.

Although the debate is still ongoing in the medical community, back in 2019 it was agreed that “Pudendum” would no longer appear as an official term in the upcoming version of “Terminologia Anatomica.” However, the pudendal artery, canal and nerve would remain relatively unchanged “because the use of the word pudendalis in terms for structures present in both sexes cannot be interpreted as sexist.” 
#10

Do We Even Have Organs?

Do We Even Have Organs?

AllHailShiva Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Internal organs are totally overrated. See, the person who asked walks about fine without a brain, I am doing well too.

#11

Want To Get A Woman Off? The Cervix Is Perfect For That

Want To Get A Woman Off? The Cervix Is Perfect For That

hochizo Report

Enuya
Enuya
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Yeeah. I remember how ashamed I was when I first got sexually active because as a teen I encountered some "smart" books and people saying how penetration is the only "mature" way to reach orgasm and all other ways are somehow less important. It messed up me and my first experiences (which otherwise could be very pleasant) for quite a long time. I was sure to hell that there's something wrong with me

#12

Bodily Functions Are Unattractive

Bodily Functions Are Unattractive

mscoffeebean98 Report

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

Buy a blow up doll. Problem solved for everyone

When it comes to medical research and innovation, men's health has long gotten more attention than women's health. It was only in 1993 that Congress mandated that women and minorities be included in clinical research, although it’s still vastly understudied. “Essentially we’ve ended up with a healthcare system, among other things in society, that has been made by men for men,” Dr Kate Young, a public health researcher at Monash University in Australia. 

“Because women can bear children, medical discourse associated women with the body and men with the mind,” she continued. Sadly, this notion seems to have permeated in day-to-day society as well. But not only is it cringeworthy to hear and read completely ludicrous accounts of female anatomy, it is also dangerous as this medical misinformation influences women’s fertility and reproductive rights.
#13

You Girls Ever Just Get Your Period Made Void Due To Someone Injected With Autism And Microchips Being In The Proximity

You Girls Ever Just Get Your Period Made Void Due To Someone Injected With Autism And Microchips Being In The Proximity

Mundit00 Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Omg girl that means you're controlled the the lizard gods!!! The only way to stop it is to drink your own urine for 3 months!!!!!

#14

Have You Ever Given Birth Dude?

Have You Ever Given Birth Dude?

deep_sea213 Report

Ty Stratton-Quirk
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Any man who believes pregnancy is a painless process should have no problem receiving a blow to the groin with a steel-toed boot.

#15

This Might Actually Be The Worst One I’ve Ever Seen

This Might Actually Be The Worst One I've Ever Seen

Cherrymus Report

Enuya
Enuya
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Tell me that no woman was turned on by you without telling me that no woman was turned on by you.

When the internet is riddled with fake news and snake oil salespeople peddling their "wellness" agenda, heuristically learning about your own body with accurate information is tough, says author of “The Vagina Bible” Dr. Jen Gunter. She argues one only needs to scratch the surface of the wellness industry and you'll find worrying ideas that stem from patriarchal ideas about women and the value that is placed on "purity" and virginity.

"What are you saying when you keep pushing this idea? That a dry, tight vagina is the achievable goal, right? What, because that's the only way some dude can get off?" she added. "When did a virginal vagina become this standard that women should be aspiring to achieve? It's a [messed] up purity culture thing." However, it seems as though it’ll take a long time for this to change and for the health of a human being to be prioritized over profit. 

As you continue to scroll through this list—though if you’ve already left, I can’t blame you—continue upvoting the most horrendous and misinformed posts to help shed some light on how badly we need proper education to enter the equation. Leave your thoughts in the comments and I’ll see you in the next one. 
#16

I’m Guessing This Guy Has Never Been With A Pregnant Person

I'm Guessing This Guy Has Never Been With A Pregnant Person

munchkym Report

#17

That's Quite A Stretch

That's Quite A Stretch

MajespecterNekomata Report

Enuya
Enuya
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Following his 'logic', it means that he thinks his penis is very small, right?

#18

That’s… I Don’t Know

That's… I Don't Know

[deleted] Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ladies, bring out your spray guns. Shït is getting real.

#19

Yea Sorry Let Me Just Empty Out My Vagina If All It’s Blood Before Work

Yea Sorry Let Me Just Empty Out My Vagina If All It's Blood Before Work

Constant_Internet303 , twitter.com Report

#20

*sigh* Yet Another Unrealistic Body Expectation For Women. When Will It End???

*sigh* Yet Another Unrealistic Body Expectation For Women. When Will It End???

taylorjo53 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Exactly! The requirement of having a head is VERY discriminating

#21

You’re Looking For A Corpse, Mate

You're Looking For A Corpse, Mate

roibaleine Report

#22

What Do You Mean Women Don’t Bleed Milk When Stabbed In The T**s?

What Do You Mean Women Don't Bleed Milk When Stabbed In The T**s?

Mjestik Report

#23

Bmi 9.7 To 11

Bmi 9.7 To 11

starmi23 Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
59 minutes ago (edited)

maybe he's gay (as in if the girlfriend dies that's the point-sorry that sounded odd)

#24

"My Uterus Didn't Come With A Built-In Hoover And Now I'm Upset"

"My Uterus Didn't Come With A Built-In Hoover And Now I'm Upset"

jenniekns , twitter.com Report

#25

I Didn't Realize My Fallopian Tubes Were Clogged

I Didn't Realize My Fallopian Tubes Were Clogged

shogunofsarcasm Report

Nami BlueOne
Nami BlueOne
Community Member
22 minutes ago

if i eat MORE dairy and animal fat, does that mean my menopause come earlier? ..

#26

What The Hell Is A Vulva?

What The Hell Is A Vulva?

guketianzong Report

#27

Male Nips vs. Female Nips

Male Nips vs. Female Nips

fringeandglittery Report

#28

Who's Gonna Tell Him?

Who's Gonna Tell Him?

Indira_Flowercookie Report

#29

Apparently The Company Later Removed The Product, But Why Was It Even Created... And Even Then Why On Earth Is It Bright Pink

Apparently The Company Later Removed The Product, But Why Was It Even Created... And Even Then Why On Earth Is It Bright Pink

stemi08 Report

#30

Surely You Didn't Know This About Babies

Surely You Didn't Know This About Babies

Ledorak Report

Icecream Sarang
Icecream Sarang
Community Member
22 minutes ago

You know, my last baby came out from a 4" incision in my abdominal cavity and uterus, so I can't argue that one.

#31

I Don't Think Lesbians Work That Way

I Don't Think Lesbians Work That Way

Valdagast Report

#32

You Can't Use A Tampon If You're A Virgin, Because Of Your Virgin Thingy

You Can't Use A Tampon If You're A Virgin, Because Of Your Virgin Thingy

GM_vs_Technicality Report

#33

Baby Snorkel?

Baby Snorkel?

bumblebeebabie Report

Wondering Alice
Wondering Alice
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm kind of ok with this one. Ok, it's a stupid thought, but it's just a lack of education and he is asking about something he does not know. Best not shame people for genuine questions.

#34

This Made Me Wheeze

This Made Me Wheeze

chickpoon Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WTF is that thingy in front of her… a twisted place version of a butt?

#35

If You Have Sex With One Person A Thousand Times, The Vagina Will Stay Tight. It Only Loosens When You Have Sex A Thousand Times With Different People, Duh

If You Have Sex With One Person A Thousand Times, The Vagina Will Stay Tight. It Only Loosens When You Have Sex A Thousand Times With Different People, Duh

ashimo414141 Report

royal_antelope
royal_antelope
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel sorry for those guys moms. Who clearly had children with idiotic men.

#36

I Got Hospitalized Yesterday, While I Was Unconscious At The Bed, The Doctor Decided To Tell My Mom "Having This Much Leg Hair Is Completely Unnatural, She Should Check That Out"

I Got Hospitalized Yesterday, While I Was Unconscious At The Bed, The Doctor Decided To Tell My Mom "Having This Much Leg Hair Is Completely Unnatural, She Should Check That Out"

ArapaimaGal Report

alwaysMispelled
alwaysMispelled
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yikes! Someone needs to go back to med school!

#37

Because Women Should Throw Their Lives Away To Have Kids Before 30

Because Women Should Throw Their Lives Away To Have Kids Before 30

BloodsAndTears Report

Abby da great
Abby da great
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

F**k you Anthony. And you left your muscles at the beach

#38

Noticed This In A Thread On The Front Page

Noticed This In A Thread On The Front Page

thatguyned Report

Monika
Monika
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least they accepted they were wrong instead of arguing "NOOOOOOoOoOoOo PEE coMes oUt of thE vAginA yoU duMb B***H"

#39

"Because Girls Have Milk Filled In Their Boobies All The Time, Spraying Around Whenever They Open Their Bra"

"Because Girls Have Milk Filled In Their Boobies All The Time, Spraying Around Whenever They Open Their Bra"

Aggravating-Class419 Report

Monika
Monika
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So he's saying he's a baby?

#40

Oh God... Bless His Heart

Oh God... Bless His Heart

SmoothRide117 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who's volunteering to tell him?

#41

This Idiot

This Idiot

moosedownjacket Report

Abby da great
Abby da great
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He does know a lot about whores (not shaming them, they know more about anatomy than this guy)

#42

Your Period Won't Hurt If You Eat The Right Food

Your Period Won't Hurt If You Eat The Right Food

kucka_8 Report

#43

What Is A Mammal, Alex?

What Is A Mammal, Alex?

liferecoveryproject Report

N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I blame the heavy use of Photoshop to remove it from images previously

#44

And I Hate When Men Decide To Spew Nonsense About Everything About Women’s Bodies And Claim That It’s True

And I Hate When Men Decide To Spew Nonsense About Everything About Women’s Bodies And Claim That It’s True

Cherrymus Report

Monika
Monika
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does that mean old ladies with saggy tits get 100+ men?????

#45

Senator Josh Hawley Tries To Say That Only Cis-Women Have The Capacity To Give Birth. Wrong. That Professor Worded Her Rebuttal Perfectly

Senator Josh Hawley Tries To Say That Only Cis-Women Have The Capacity To Give Birth. Wrong. That Professor Worded Her Rebuttal Perfectly

Other-Cantaloupe4765 Report

#46

This Advert Thinks Boobs Are... Muscle?

This Advert Thinks Boobs Are... Muscle?

ShaoLimper Report

#47

A Shout For All Those Virgin Obsessed Folks At The Back

A Shout For All Those Virgin Obsessed Folks At The Back

Broken_Infinity Report

#48

All I Can Say Is Wow

All I Can Say Is Wow

AnRudIsAnamh Report

#49

Because Athletes Don't Get Periods

Because Athletes Don't Get Periods

Utdredangel Report

#50

Found In The Wild, Apparently Somebody Didn’t Listen To Health Class

Found In The Wild, Apparently Somebody Didn’t Listen To Health Class

Ninjartistic Report

#51

That's... Simply Not True

That's... Simply Not True

dizzycrazycheesy Report

#52

If Women Wrote Men Like Men Write Women

If Women Wrote Men Like Men Write Women

Yuki_no_Ookami Report

#53

I Like Herbal Tea And Meditation As Much As The Next Person, But

I Like Herbal Tea And Meditation As Much As The Next Person, But

butmakitoutofcontext Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kick them in the d**k and toss them into the dirtiest gutter

#54

Elon Musk’s Badwomensanatomy

Elon Musk’s Badwomensanatomy

Reputable_Sorcerer Report

alwaysMispelled
alwaysMispelled
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He got pissed because he is not a mammal. He is a robot. And he was jealous. He wants to be able to grow peach fuzz.

#55

This Ad Just Came Up On My Instagram Feed And This Is The First Time I've Ever Seen A Women's Razor Ad Actually Show A Hairy Leg Being Shaved

This Ad Just Came Up On My Instagram Feed And This Is The First Time I've Ever Seen A Women's Razor Ad Actually Show A Hairy Leg Being Shaved

g00ber88 Report

#56

Incels Making Up "Facts" About Women As An Excuse To Call Them Disgusting

Incels Making Up "Facts" About Women As An Excuse To Call Them Disgusting

illegalmemesforsale Report

#57

Is Your Belly Button Above Hipline, You Fraud?!

Is Your Belly Button Above Hipline, You Fraud?!

PamBeansly Report

#58

Really Thought This Was A Troll But It’s Not! I’m Thoroughly Entertained

Really Thought This Was A Troll But It’s Not! I’m Thoroughly Entertained

[deleted] Report

Abby da great
Abby da great
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He would be right if it was forced sex

#59

No Words

No Words

leah2106 Report

#60

Found While Cleaning Out An Old House — Did You Know Lysol Can Be Used To Clean Your Vagina?

Found While Cleaning Out An Old House — Did You Know Lysol Can Be Used To Clean Your Vagina?