Biology is a difficult subject, no one can dispute that. All the cell workings, the difference between diffusion and osmosis, microorganisms, plants, animals, anatomy and physiology, and most importantly—that the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.

However, it seems that kids either skipped this subject or slept through it, as the adults of today seem to have a very vague or even nonsensical understanding of female anatomy and how anything works. It’s funny until it becomes tragic, seeing as these misinformations are being shouted from the rooftops as though they were facts.

Thankfully, the Reddit community r/badwomensanatomy have been featuring such posts and comments, allowing their 556k members to rejoice in critiquing them. Bored Panda has covered this subreddit previously and, if you’re curious, you can find the article here.

As we delve into the voyage of triggersome content, I ask you, dear reader, to upvote the worst of the worst to have ever existed, so that we can collectively facepalm at the ridiculous misconceptions on female bodies that somehow are still very rampant in today’s society. Leave your thoughts in the comments and let’s get into it.

More info: Reddit