1962 was a magical year in Los Angeles – the city was buzzing with optimism, Hollywood was at its glamorous peak, and women were starting to dream bigger dreams, even if they didn't quite know it yet. These 60 photographs capture LA ladies from every walk of life: movie stars pressing their hands into cement, church women gathering for prayer, a pioneering dental student juggling motherhood and medical school, and regular gals lining up to see the Beatles. From Beverly Hills to the Valley, from Hollywood Boulevard to quiet suburban neighborhoods, these images show women living their lives in a city that felt like the center of the universe. It was the last moment before everything changed forever, and these women were living it to the fullest.

#1

Valley Gals Take Fencing Honors

Four LA women fencers posing with their foils, dressed in white fencing uniforms, showcasing 1960s athletic style.

Jeff Goldwater

RELATED:
    #2

    June Blair, NBC Television Actress

    LA woman in 1962 smiling while using a vintage rotary phone in a stylish striped dress near a wall-mounted shelf.

    Valley Times Collection

    #3

    The Women Are Primping In Front Of A Mirror

    Three LA women laughing and applying makeup together in front of a bedroom mirror, living their best lives in 1962.

    Gordon Dean

    #4

    Lee Spangler

    Woman from LA holding a golf trophy, smiling outdoors, representing LA women living their best lives in 1962.

    Bob Martin

    #5

    United Church Women Join Voices In World Day Of Prayer

    Three LA women in 1962 holding World Day of Prayer flyers outside a church, living their best lives in historic Los Angeles.

    George Brich

    #6

    Children's Hospital Guild Members Preview Gowns

    LA women shopping and trying on elegant dresses in a boutique, living their best lives in 1962.

    George Brich

    #7

    Miss Flashbulb Winner Gets Crowned

    Two LA women in 1962 office setting, one wearing a sash and crown, smiling and enjoying the moment together.

    Gordon Dean

    #8

    Woman With A Beehive On Hollywood & Vine

    LA woman with beehive hairstyle, pearl necklace, and white coat walking city streets with vintage cars in background.

    laexplained

    #9

    The Line To Buy Tickets To See The Beatles

    Large crowd of LA women in 1960s fashion, happily waving and socializing outdoors, capturing vibrant women living their best lives.

    LA Times

    #10

    Mabel Stark, Tiger Trainer. Jungleland

    LA woman in 1962 standing confidently next to a tiger on a pedestal, showcasing strength and grace in vintage attire.

    ebay

    #11

    Eleanor Roosevelt In Los Angeles, California

    Black and white photo of a smiling LA woman in 1962 wearing a hat and speaking into a vintage microphone.

    U.S. National Archives and Records Administration

    #12

    Sophia Loren Pressing Her Hands Into Wet Cement At Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Hollywood

    LA woman smiling and posing on hands and knees as photographers capture the moment during living their best lives in 1962.

    Los Angeles Times

    #13

    Mrs. Fujimura, Wife Of The Pastor Of West L.A. Buddhist Church, Conducts Tea Ceremony

    LA women participating in a traditional tea ceremony, dressed in kimonos, embracing cultural heritage and living their best lives in 1962.

    Los Angeles Times

    #14

    Ruth Handler, Executive Of Mattel Toy Company, Posing With Collection Of Barbie Dolls

    Smiling LA woman in 1962 arranging dolls in a room filled with vintage toys and doll packaging on the walls.

    Los Angeles Times

    #15

    Reseda's Honorary Mayor Introduces Carnival 'Queens'

    LA women from 1962 posing together outdoors, dressed in vintage fashion with cowboy hats and smiling joyfully.

    tessa2.lapl.org

    #16

    Marily Felty, Granada Hills Basketball Spectator

    Young LA woman in 1962 wearing a sweater, attentively clapping in a black and white photo capturing life moments.

    Jeff Goldwater

    #17

    Lakeside Golf Club Championship Winners

    Three smiling LA women in 1962 holding trophies, celebrating success and living their best lives in a sunny outdoor setting.

    Jeff Goldwater

    #18

    A New Champion At Lakeside Golf Club

    Four LA women smiling and holding a photo album outdoors, enjoying life in 1962.

    Gordon Dean

    #19

    Wives Of Members Of The University Of Minnesota Football Team

    Group of LA women in 1962 gathered outdoors, smiling and sharing moments, capturing life with a vintage camera.

    Gordon Dean

    #20

    Mrs. Lefler

    LA woman playing golf outdoors in 1962, wearing sunglasses and vintage sportswear, enjoying life and leisure activities.

    Valley Times Collection

    These images capture that sense that anything was possible in the City of Angels. Some of these women were already breaking barriers, like that determined dental student and the tiger trainer at Jungleland, while others were embracing the glamour and traditions of the time. What's beautiful about these photographs is how they capture women from every corner of LA society, all living their own version of the California dream.

    #21

    Nancy Heim, 14, Laces Up Her Skates

    Three LA women in 1962 smiling and lacing up ice skates while living their best lives socially and actively.

    George Brich

    #22

    Police Men And Women At Police Academy Graduation Inspection

    Women in 1962 LA police uniforms standing in formation with pistols during a formal inspection outdoors.

    Herald Examiner Collection

    #23

    Bowling Perfection Pays Off

    Three LA women in 1962 celebrating with trophies and awards at a bowling event, smiling and dressed in vintage attire.

    Alan Hyde

    #24

    These Queens Rule Woodland Hills Golf Tournament

    Three LA women from 1962 smiling and holding golf clubs, enjoying outdoor leisure and living their best lives together.

    Gordon Dean

    #25

    World Community Day Set

    Three LA women smiling while holding boxes of missionary and community day material in 1962 black and white photo.

    George Brich

    #26

    Luncheon To Benefit Hospital

    Three LA women enjoying tea and conversation in a cozy 1960s living room, capturing vintage lifestyle moments.

    Valley Times Collection

    #27

    Dee Jay Mattis, Dancer On 'Sing Along With Mitch'

    Woman holding a baseball bat receiving batting tips from a New York Yankees player in a vintage stadium setting, LA women 1962.

    Valley Times Collection

    #28

    Dance Planners

    Two LA women in 1962 smiling and interacting with a man holding an Elgin watch amidst decorative grapevine leaves.

    George Brich

    #29

    Mrs. Ralph Hanford

    Black and white photo of a LA woman from 1962 dressed elegantly with a floral corsage, smiling indoors by a fireplace.

    Valley Times Collection

    #30

    The Theme Building At LAX

    Two LA women walking near a modernist building, dressed stylishly, capturing vintage 1960s lifestyle in 1962.

    Garry Winogrand

    #31

    Actress Audrey Hepburn Handing Julie Andrews Her Best Actress Oscar For Film "Mary Poppins"

    Two LA women in elegant 1960s gowns and gloves, celebrating while holding an award at a glamorous event.

    Los Angeles Times

    #32

    Barbara Pampalone, The Only Woman In Usc School Of Dentistry Freshmen Class Of 1963, Studying With Her Daughter

    LA woman in 1962 sitting at a table with paperwork while interacting with a young child in a home setting.

    Los Angeles Times

    #33

    Jay North (Aka Dennis The Menace) And Actress Beverly Garland Open Christmas Seal Booth In Los Angeles

    LA women in 1962 smiling and interacting with a child in costume, showcasing joyful moments from the era.

    Los Angeles Times

    #34

    New Golf Board

    Group of LA women smiling and holding golf clubs, enjoying leisure activities in 1962.

    Gordon Dean

    #35

    Parents Plan Bazaar

    LA women in 1962 enjoying family time with children and vintage stroller in a warm, joyful moment.

    George Brich

    #36

    Wives Of Gopher Football Players On New Years' Eve

    Three LA women living their best lives in 1962, smiling and socializing in a cozy indoor setting.

    Gordon Dean

    #37

    Castaway Dinner Dance

    Young LA woman dressed elegantly with a fur shawl having a floral corsage pinned on her in 1962.

    George Brich

    #38

    Mrs. Krasner Takes A 'Breather'

    Smiling LA woman from 1962 sitting by a typewriter, wearing a bracelet and looking off to the side thoughtfully.

    Jeff Goldwater

    #39

    4th Annual Benefit Set By Council

    Three LA women living their best lives in 1962 playing outdoor ping pong on a sunny day.

    George Brich

    #40

    AAUW Students

    Black and white photo of LA women in 1962 dressed stylishly, gathered and smiling during a social event or meeting.

    George Brich

    Whether they're crowning beauty queens or conducting tea ceremonies, these ladies had a certain swagger that could only come from living in a place where reinventing yourself wasn't just possible, it was expected. You can see it in their posture, their smiles, the way they carry themselves. These final images capture that last golden moment before the social revolutions of the late '60s changed everything, when being a woman in Los Angeles meant you could be absolutely anything you wanted to be.

    #41

    Daughter Of Lana Turner Makes Debut As Model In Cocktail Fashion Show

    LA woman in 1962 holding a drink, posing with a finger raised, living her best life in Black and white vintage photo.

    Herald Examiner Collection

    #42

    Cupid Goes Golfing

    Three LA women smiling and posing with golf clubs and floral accessories in a candid 1962 lifestyle moment.

    George Brich

    #43

    Mrs. Homer Bullock

    Black and white photo of an LA woman from 1962 in a dress and pearl necklace smiling and posing against a plain background.

    Valley Times Collection

    #44

    Teenagers Help Support Valley Youth Foundation

    LA women and a man smiling and holding cards together in a black and white 1960s vintage photo.

    Jeff Goldwater

    #45

    Garden Club To Sponsor Fifth Table Setting Fete

    Three LA women dressed stylishly in 1960s fashion, socializing outdoors and enjoying life in 1962.

    Gordon Dean

    #46

    Taft High Girls Win Swim Championship

    Group of LA women from 1962 joyfully holding a trophy together, celebrating achievement and living their best lives.

    Jeff Goldwater

    #47

    Book Fair Spotlights Variety Of Readings

    Two LA women in 1962 browsing books in a sunlit room, enjoying a peaceful and engaging moment together.

    Gordon Dean

    #48

    Swedish Reporter

    Black and white photo of an LA woman in 1962 wearing a white outfit, holding sunglasses, and sitting in a chair indoors.

    George Birch

    #49

    Fashion Show

    Two LA women dressed in 1962 fashion standing outside a home, enjoying a social moment in vintage style.

    Williams, Charles

    #50

    Jane Fonda, "Up And Coming Hollywood Royalty"

    LA woman in a 1960s dress sitting beside a man in a suit, both smiling and enjoying a casual moment together.

    ebay

    #51

    Karyn Kupcinet, An Actress And The Daughter Of Chicago Columnist Irv Kupcinet

    Black and white portrait of an LA woman from 1962 with dark hair and confident expression living her best life

    Cleary-Strauss-Irwin & Goodwin

    #52

    Pomona Fair, On Ladder

    LA woman in 1962 standing on ladder by South Pacific Division map, smiling and posing confidently indoors.

    Office of History, HQ, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    #53

    17 Year Old Mia Farrow Holding Peyton Place Newspaper As She Waits For Contract Approval In Santa Monica Courthouse

    Young LA woman in 1962 smiling indoors, holding a newspaper, capturing moments of women living their best lives.

    Los Angeles Times

    #54

    Valley Times Employee

    LA woman in 1962 wearing a mid-century outfit and netted hat, posing confidently beside an American flag indoors

    Gordon Dean

    #55

    Christmas Capers' Planned

    Three LA women in elegant 1960s dresses arranging decorative candles, showcasing classic style and grace.

    Jeff Goldwater

    #56

    Mrs. Spangler Cops Tourney

    Group of LA women golfers posing with trophy outdoors, showcasing women living their best lives in 1962.

    Bob Martin

    #57

    Aauw Members Ready Display For Home Arts Tour

    Three LA women in 1962, dressed in vintage attire, engaging in festive holiday decorating indoors.

    Gordon Dean

    #58

    Esther Jones, Los Angeles

    African American woman in 1960s dress sitting on a chair with a decorative bow, enjoying life in Los Angeles.

    Williams, Charles

    #59

    Shot Of Hill Street Looking North Towards The Superior Court Building

    LA woman smiling and holding bags while standing on a sidewalk near a bus stop in a 1960s urban street scene.

    eBay

    Jeff Goldwater

