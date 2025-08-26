Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Claims Smart Ring Detected Major Illness Months Before Doctor’s Diagnosis
Woman with blonde hair and nose ring sharing her experience of smart ring detecting major illness early.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Woman Claims Smart Ring Detected Major Illness Months Before Doctor’s Diagnosis

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Casey Cattie, a 30-year-old musician, is crediting her Oura Ring for alerting her to the cancer silently growing inside her long before any doctor ever did.

What began as vague symptoms, fevers, night sweats, and fatigue, quickly snowballed into a full-blown medical mystery that doctors couldn’t solve. Bloodwork came back clean. Scopes found nothing. Even a hematologist-oncologist brushed her off.

Highlights
  • A woman’s Oura Ring flagged “major signs of illness” months before her cancer diagnosis.
  • She was later diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma after emergency scans revealed fluid in her lungs.
  • Experts caution the Oura Ring is not FDA-approved and not intended for medical diagnoses.

But her Oura Ring didn’t.

Through its app, the smart device repeatedly flagged that she was showing “major signs of illness,” warning her something was seriously wrong, despite physicians insisting otherwise.

RELATED:

    A woman claims her Oura Ring warned her of her growing cancer even as doctors insisted she was healthy

    Young woman smiling outdoors, illustrating smart ring detecting major illness months before doctor's diagnosis.

    Image credits: Casey Cattie/Facebook

    “I was seeing all these fevers but nothing else,” Cattie explained. 

    “I had all these vague symptoms. And I had seen my primary care provider, I had seen a GI doctor, I got a colonoscopy and endoscopy to check for any type of internal bleeding, all of that was negative.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman wearing smart ring on finger that detected major illness months before doctor diagnosis in close-up profile view

    Image credits: Oura Ring

    Despite the clean test results, Cattie couldn’t shake the feeling that something was deeply wrong. Eventually, both her suspicions and her symptoms would grow to the point they couldn’t be brushed off anymore.

    Her sleep metrics were off. Her readiness score dropped. And her body, especially at night, kept betraying her.

    Person typing on a laptop with text about early health detection, highlighting smart ring illness detection benefits.

    User comment about Oura smart ring detecting major illness, highlighting early health detection before doctor's diagnosis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She was waking up drenched in sweat, sometimes under a fan. Still, doctors dismissed her concerns, claiming that her only irregularity was low iron levels.

    It wasn’t until she traveled to Iceland for her 30th birthday that her symptoms became impossible to ignore.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman lying in bed looking unwell, highlighting smart ring detecting major illness before doctor's diagnosis.

    Image credits: Marco/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    “I couldn’t even make it to the restaurant next door without stopping to catch my breath three or four times,” she recalled. 

    She went to the emergency room after nearly collapsing and it was there, in a foreign country, that someone finally took her seriously.

    Cattie was eventually diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system

    Woman with hand on chest in kitchen, illustrating smart ring detected major illness before doctor's diagnosis.

    Image credits: Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Doctors found over a gallon of fluid pooled in Cattie’s chest cavity: a buildup so severe it was compressing her lungs and leaving her gasping for air after the simplest of movements.

    Alarmed by the extent of the fluid, medical staff immediately drained her lungs and rushed her into further testing.

    Woman showing smart ring to doctor during consultation about early illness detection and health monitoring.

    Image credits: doucefleur/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    A series of CT scans revealed what no bloodwork or endoscopy had: her lymph nodes were severely enlarged, and scattered across her chest and abdomen in patterns doctors recognized all too well.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We think it’s cancer,” the doctors told Cattie.

    User comment about a woman’s smart ring detecting major illness before doctor’s diagnosis in a forum post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about woman’s smart ring detecting major illness before doctor's diagnosis, highlighting healthcare system issues.

    Back in the US, a PET scan and a lymph node biopsy confirmed what her ring had been trying to say all along: she was seriously ill, and the constant dismissal of her symptoms had allowed the cancer to advance to Stage 4.

    Oura’s manufacturer warns that, despite the valuable data it provides, the ring is not a medical diagnostic tool

    Woman wearing a smart ring lying in bed, resting with eyes closed, illustrating early illness detection technology.

    Image credits: ouraring (Not the actual photo)

    Cattie was immediately placed on an aggressive 12-round chemotherapy regimen, tailored to combat the widespread nature of her Stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma. 

    The plan meant months of grueling treatments, with each round leaving her weaker, and more aware of how drastically her life had changed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Still, she never lost sight of what was waiting on the other side.

    Young woman wearing a smart ring, smiling thoughtfully while leaning against a colorful wall outdoors.

    Image credits: Casey Cattie/Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’m so incredibly lucky to know that there will be another side of this diagnosis for me,” she wrote on social media. 

    “I’ll get a second lease on life, but I’ll never be the same. Even knowing the next 4 months of chemo will be grueling, the world feels more colorful now. Life feels lighter. The sun is brighter.”

    Young woman wearing hoop earrings and a red jacket, highlighting smart ring detecting major illness before diagnosis.

    Image credits: caseycattie

    While in Cattie’s case, the Oura Ring provided important hints that something deeper was wrong with her even as her exams came out with no problems, the device itself is not classified as a diagnostic tool, and is not FDA-approved.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In fact, Oura itself is careful to note in its disclaimers that the ring is not intended to detect or diagnose medical conditions.

    What it does offer is the ability to monitor a wide range of biometric signals, including body temperature, resting heart rate, respiratory rate, and sleep patterns.

    These metrics, while useful, are not intended to replace a professional medical evaluation.

    “You deserve better care, not a ring.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on Oura

    Comment by Madison Ferrer about a smart ring reminding users of health insights, related to major illness detection.

    Comment from a woman explaining how her smart ring helped detect a major illness before diagnosis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Ar Waleed about charging a smart ring and stopping use due to high stress levels detected by the device.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Rachel Yoo expressing interest in smart ring that detected major illness before diagnosis.

    Comment from Chelsea Nicole discussing how Chat GPT safety features helped advocate for correct care related to smart ring illness detection.

    Facebook comment from Brandon Best saying Mine did too in a blue highlighted box with reaction icons below, related to smart ring detecting illness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting frustration about smart ring’s health detection capabilities before doctor's diagnosis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Kathryn Lopez discussing a woman’s smart ring detection of major illness.

    Woman claims smart ring detected major illness early, sharing concern about healthcare system and affordability.

    Woman wearing a smart ring on finger, symbolizing early illness detection before doctor’s diagnosis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Melissa Emerson expressing skepticism about doctors dismissing a woman's smart ring detected illness as anxiety.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Roger Root about a smart ring detecting health changes related to waking up frequently at night.

    Social media post showing a woman claiming her smart ring detected major illness before her doctor's diagnosis.

    Woman wearing smart ring explaining how the ring detected a major illness months before doctor's diagnosis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment by Kayla Carter asking where to buy a smart ring claiming detection of major illness early.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from woman claiming smart ring detected major illness days before symptoms appeared, sharing her experience.

    Comment by woman sharing her positive experience using a smart ring for health tracking, praising its features.

    Woman shares how a smart ring detected a major illness months before a doctor's diagnosis on social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from woman about smart ring detecting health issues early and improving awareness of illness symptoms.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from woman explaining how her smart ring helped detect health changes before her hysterectomy and monitors sleep.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Health & Wellness
    Homepage
    Trending
    Health & Wellness
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Health & Wellness Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Arrow point to left Arrow point to right
    ADVERTISEMENT