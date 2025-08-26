Woman Claims Smart Ring Detected Major Illness Months Before Doctor’s Diagnosis

ADVERTISEMENT

Casey Cattie, a 30-year-old musician, is crediting her Oura Ring for alerting her to the cancer silently growing inside her long before any doctor ever did.

What began as vague symptoms, fevers, night sweats, and fatigue, quickly snowballed into a full-blown medical mystery that doctors couldn’t solve. Bloodwork came back clean. Scopes found nothing. Even a hematologist-oncologist brushed her off.

Highlights A woman’s Oura Ring flagged “major signs of illness” months before her cancer diagnosis.

She was later diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma after emergency scans revealed fluid in her lungs.

Experts caution the Oura Ring is not FDA-approved and not intended for medical diagnoses.

But her Oura Ring didn’t.

Through its app, the smart device repeatedly flagged that she was showing “major signs of illness,” warning her something was seriously wrong, despite physicians insisting otherwise.

RELATED:

A woman claims her Oura Ring warned her of her growing cancer even as doctors insisted she was healthy

Share icon

Image credits: Casey Cattie/Facebook

“I was seeing all these fevers but nothing else,” Cattie explained.

“I had all these vague symptoms. And I had seen my primary care provider, I had seen a GI doctor, I got a colonoscopy and endoscopy to check for any type of internal bleeding, all of that was negative.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Oura Ring

Despite the clean test results, Cattie couldn’t shake the feeling that something was deeply wrong. Eventually, both her suspicions and her symptoms would grow to the point they couldn’t be brushed off anymore.

Her sleep metrics were off. Her readiness score dropped. And her body, especially at night, kept betraying her.

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

She was waking up drenched in sweat, sometimes under a fan. Still, doctors dismissed her concerns, claiming that her only irregularity was low iron levels.

It wasn’t until she traveled to Iceland for her 30th birthday that her symptoms became impossible to ignore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Marco/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

“I couldn’t even make it to the restaurant next door without stopping to catch my breath three or four times,” she recalled.

She went to the emergency room after nearly collapsing and it was there, in a foreign country, that someone finally took her seriously.

Cattie was eventually diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system

Share icon

Image credits: Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors found over a gallon of fluid pooled in Cattie’s chest cavity: a buildup so severe it was compressing her lungs and leaving her gasping for air after the simplest of movements.

Alarmed by the extent of the fluid, medical staff immediately drained her lungs and rushed her into further testing.

Share icon

Image credits: doucefleur/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

A series of CT scans revealed what no bloodwork or endoscopy had: her lymph nodes were severely enlarged, and scattered across her chest and abdomen in patterns doctors recognized all too well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We think it’s cancer,” the doctors told Cattie.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Back in the US, a PET scan and a lymph node biopsy confirmed what her ring had been trying to say all along: she was seriously ill, and the constant dismissal of her symptoms had allowed the cancer to advance to Stage 4.

Oura’s manufacturer warns that, despite the valuable data it provides, the ring is not a medical diagnostic tool

Share icon

Image credits: ouraring (Not the actual photo)

Cattie was immediately placed on an aggressive 12-round chemotherapy regimen, tailored to combat the widespread nature of her Stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma.

The plan meant months of grueling treatments, with each round leaving her weaker, and more aware of how drastically her life had changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, she never lost sight of what was waiting on the other side.

Share icon

Image credits: Casey Cattie/Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m so incredibly lucky to know that there will be another side of this diagnosis for me,” she wrote on social media.

“I’ll get a second lease on life, but I’ll never be the same. Even knowing the next 4 months of chemo will be grueling, the world feels more colorful now. Life feels lighter. The sun is brighter.”

Share icon

Image credits: caseycattie

While in Cattie’s case, the Oura Ring provided important hints that something deeper was wrong with her even as her exams came out with no problems, the device itself is not classified as a diagnostic tool, and is not FDA-approved.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Oura itself is careful to note in its disclaimers that the ring is not intended to detect or diagnose medical conditions.

What it does offer is the ability to monitor a wide range of biometric signals, including body temperature, resting heart rate, respiratory rate, and sleep patterns.

These metrics, while useful, are not intended to replace a professional medical evaluation.

“You deserve better care, not a ring.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on Oura

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT