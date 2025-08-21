Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Tells Pregnant Wife “I’ll Just Go With The 2-Year-Old” After She Refuses Postpartum Trip
Pregnant woman smiling as man kisses her belly contrasted with woman upset in a cozy sweater indoors.
Family, Relationships

Guy Tells Pregnant Wife “I’ll Just Go With The 2-Year-Old” After She Refuses Postpartum Trip

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Once someone gets to later stages of a pregnancy, there tends to be a lot of planning about where to be and what to do before the due date. Normally, one tends to involve family or perhaps friends to help, since no one expects a pregnant woman, who is going into labor, to just drive herself to the hospital.

A woman asked the internet if she was being unreasonable for getting upset when her husband organized a trip with her mother-in-law without consulting her at all. The kicker? She is six months pregnant and way too close to her due date for the trip.

RELATED:

    Going on vacation right before a pregnancy due date isn’t common behavior

    Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But one woman learned her husband had organized a trip with his mother without telling her

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Crunchy7

    Image credits: Viktoria Slowikowska / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Not consulting your spouse is generally a bad move

    Reserving a vacation without conferring with a partner is irresponsible in any partnership, but when the wife is six months pregnant, it is especially inconsiderate. Pregnancy is both emotionally and physically taxing, and vacation plans involve not one but two individuals. A husband reserving a vacation without consulting his pregnant wife jeopardizes neglecting her needs, her health, and her right to input in decisions regarding her own well-being.

    By six months of gestation, the second trimester has begun, a period in which energy tends to be volatile, comfort is more difficult to achieve, and health concerns become progressively more essential. Protracted air transport, extended car transport, or environments with insufficient easy access to healthcare can be significant barriers. A pregnant woman may also have dietary needs, physical limitations, or doctor’s advice that would in fact affect travel safety and even viability. Planning without her is to ignore those facts and treat her as a mere passenger rather than an equal partner.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Other than physical issues, there are emotional ones. Pregnancy also brings concern about the future, changes in the body, and the soon-to-be arrival of parenthood. Being left out of big decisions, specifically one as big as a vacation, can fuel that anxiety and leave a wife feeling left out. A unilateral husbandly planning in this case transmits a message, whether explicit or not, that her opinion counts less, or that secondarily she will be adjusted to.

    Image credits: Juan Pablo Serrano / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    A successful marriage means being there for your partner

    Partnership, especially during the expectant months, must be a practice of cooperation and respect. Every decision, no matter how big or small, is the foreplay for how the couple will function as parents. Asking each other permission to do things isn’t politeness, it’s rehearsal for the shared decision-making parenting will demand. A husband who disregards his wife’s views when she’s pregnant can unknowingly dismantle trust when she most needs reassurance and partnership.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There is also a symbolic meaning to this issue. Pregnancy has been described as a shared journey between both parents, yet in practice, the physical load is on the mother. Because of this imbalance, it is even more important that her partner be cooperative and thoughtful in everything related to her comfort and well-being. When the husband takes a trip without consulting, it can be seen as a display of indifference to that imbalance, as if the burdens of pregnancy do not exist or are minimal.

    Being considerate in such a situation does not mean avoiding going anywhere. It means the wife is included in the decision-making, listening to her when she complains and planning according to what she feels safe and possible for her. A holiday is achievable, but it must be built on honest communication and joint decision. That is what transforms an insensitive action into a caring action.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Finally, going on vacation without checking with a six months pregnant wife is not just bad communication, it is an issue of undermining the value of partnership. Respect is an understanding that choices affect both of them, and her voice is particularly precious when her body is already doing the toughest task. A husband who does not see that may end up causing unnecessary tension and agony. A listening husband, who consults and includes her, encourages trust, love, and a more solid foundation upon which to build their family.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some readers gave her a few suggestions

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others shared similar stories

    A few recommended that she just go

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While one still thought she should stay home

    Readers also called out her family for their attitude

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later, she shared an update

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Crunchy7

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a ridiculous plan full stop. Their nuclear family of 4 need to use the paternity leave time to bond as a family of four. It's important that the older sibling still gets plenty of time with her mum, if not that's how sibling rivalry starts and can have an effect on the relationship for years to come. Mum also needs her husband there, especially if baby is late or if it's a c-section. Husband needs to pull his head out of his ar&e and realise what his priorities should be.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a ridiculous plan full stop. Their nuclear family of 4 need to use the paternity leave time to bond as a family of four. It's important that the older sibling still gets plenty of time with her mum, if not that's how sibling rivalry starts and can have an effect on the relationship for years to come. Mum also needs her husband there, especially if baby is late or if it's a c-section. Husband needs to pull his head out of his ar&e and realise what his priorities should be.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT