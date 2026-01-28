Woman Worried About Sister Who Became A Tradwife, Starts A Fund For Her But Keeps It A Secret
We want what’s best for our family, but sometimes they don’t share our understanding of what that means.
A few days ago, healthcare worker and Reddit user MediaReady5519 turned to the platform for advice after finding herself worried about her younger sister’s situation.
Her sister married young and became a stay-at-home mom, relying almost entirely on her husband financially, and the Redditor doesn’t trust him with their future.
So she set up a savings account in case of a possible divorce, but doesn’t know whether to tell her about it or keep it a secret.
Image credits: Aaaarianne / envato (not the actual photo)
So this woman wants to do everything to protect hers
Even though her sister says otherwise, the woman doesn’t believe her marriage is going to last
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: MediaReady5519
Most of the people who read the woman’s story believe telling her sister about the savings account would be a mistake
Let sister know that if she needs to escape you've got her and then spend as much time as possible making sure she sees raising a kid with a bigot is a terrible thing for a mother to do
It's a great thing to do for her sister and with a husband/ father like that, I think the chance of it being needed isn't small. I also think she's right in being very careful in who and what she tells. Wether it's because of naivety or other reasons, the sister made the choice to marry him and telling her now that she's making preparations for her marriage to fail might destroy the very trust she'll need to go the op if and when it does.
To BonnyH, who will never read it: female is an adjective, not a noun. I know languages evolve, but female is still an adjective, and not specific for humans. We speak about female horses or female dogs, and female co-workers, female accountants etc. are in correct use.
It seems some object to being called females, others object to being called ladies, others object to "girls"; some object to the term "women" because it does or doesn't include trans, depending on one's point of view - then one gets into the "people with a uterus" argument. I doubt now that any term will be acceptable to all. Personally, I don't see the problem with "females" being used for women and girls collectively - ie non-males of all ages - is there a better, single word to describe the distaff side? The fairer s3x? (No! That's patronising and sexist!!). What term would you use?Load More Replies...
