New Homeowners Want To Enjoy Their Yard And Pool Alone, Upset Neighbors When They Fence Their Land

Some folks just can’t take a hint, and unfortunately, these people always seem to end up living next door. The kind of neighbors who act like they own the entire street and demand special treatment like they’ve got VIP access to your life… You know the type. From casually strolling into your backyard to using your pool as if it’s a community amenity, some neighbors can’t comprehend the concept of personal space.

And one Reddit user who knows this all too well shared a story detailing just how bold her neighbors have become. After moving into her dream beachside home, this woman soon realized that her biggest issue would be the people next door.

Some neighbors think “private property” means “community playground,” especially when they’ve got their eyes on your pool

Image credits: Martin Alonso / Flickr

A new homeowner found out just how bold neighbors can be when they asked her to allow them to walk through her yard to reach the beach, and even use her pool

Image credits: freepik / Freepik

The woman and her husband bought their dream beachside home, complete with beach access, a pool and a beautiful yard, which they decided to fence in, angering their neighbors

Text excerpt about new homeowners introducing themselves and discussing their yard, highlighting yard and pool privacy concerns.

Text conversation showing a message asking permission to put a gate on the front, relating to new homeowners fencing their yard.

Text excerpt about condo residents allowing pool use by request, highlighting new homeowners enjoying their yard and pool alone.

Image credits: Sandra Seitamaa / Unsplash

One neighbor asked the woman if she would allow the residents to use her pool and walk through her yard every time they wanted to reach the beach, but she refused

Excerpt showing new homeowners explaining why they fenced their yard to enjoy pool and yard privacy alone.

Image credits: OddTry3520

Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels

Comment advising new homeowners to install cameras and consult an attorney due to neighbor disputes over yard and pool fencing.

Image credits: Arian Fernandez / Pexels

The woman posted an update saying she contacted the police and the previous homeowners to confirm that she is not obligated to grant access to her neighbors

Text describing a homeowner discussing local police confirming neighbors have no right to access private property near yard and pool.

Image credits: Chris F / Pexels

Text discussing previous owners recommending a fence and contacting the condo manager for new homeowners' yard privacy.

Image credits: wirestock / Freepik

Text excerpt about new homeowners and legal actions to limit yard use, highlighting disputes over yard and pool privacy.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik

Text excerpt discussing new homeowners living year-round and using their fenced yard and pool privately.

Text passage about new homeowners fencing their yard and pool to enjoy privacy, upsetting neighbors over property boundaries.

Image credits: OddTry3520

The woman and her husband refuse to allow her neighbors to use their pool or walk through their yard at their convenience, building a fence around the yard

Just imagine that you bought your dream home – a beachside oasis complete with a pool, hot tub, fountains and a gorgeous view of the beach. Basically, your very own slice of paradise. For me, that sounds like a dream life.

But for this 26-year-old homeowner, her relaxing beachfront haven quickly turned into a battleground with her neighbors from across the street. Why? Because they felt entitled to stroll through her yard whenever they wanted to reach the sandy beach and maybe even use her pool. Yes, her private pool.

The OP (original poster) of this story and her husband decided to protect their little oasis by putting up a fence around their yard. Reasonable, right? Well, not according to her neighbors from the condos across the street.

Marie, one of those neighbors, decided to pay the OP a visit. But she wasn’t there to deliver a friendly “Welcome to the neighborhood” basket. Oh, no, she had much bigger things in mind: access to the OP’s yard for her and all the condo residents.

Turns out, the previous homeowners had been letting their neighbors use their private yard as a shortcut to the beach. Why walk 5 whole minutes to the public entrance when you can stroll through someone else’s private paradise, right?

Not only that, but they’d even let people use their pool sometimes. Sounds like a community perk, except the OP wasn’t on board with continuing the tradition.

When Marie asked if they could keep this little arrangement going, the OP’s response was a big No. She wasn’t interested in sharing her sanctuary with people she didn’t know, and who could blame her? After all, she bought the house for the yard, not to run a public pool party.

Marie didn’t take kindly to the OP’s refusal. In fact, she got downright mad. How dare the OP gate off the beach path and ruin their “way of life”? Marie even played the “think of the kids” card, saying parents would be devastated if their kids had to walk a whopping 5 minutes to reach the beach. The horror!

Our OP, however, didn’t back down. She wasn’t about to turn her home into a community road for strangers just because it was more convenient for them.

But Marie wasn’t alone. Soon enough, other condo residents were buzzing about OP’s “selfish” fence. Some even confronted her directly, questioning if she was really going to block off their precious shortcut. If only the beach drama could have stayed between the OP and Marie, but no, now she had an entire condo’s worth of opinions raining down on her.

Coastal yard with a fenced garden path and pool area, showing new homeowners enjoying their private outdoor space.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik

While the OP’s friends and family were divided on the issue, legal experts, and a whole lot of Redditors, weren’t. In fact, experts say that property owners like the OP are 100% within their rights to limit access to their private property and are under no obligation to grant easement rights to neighbors, unless such an agreement has been made in writing, which, in this case, it hasn’t.

“If you’re thinking about purchasing a particular piece of property, it’s important to know if there are any easements involved. The term easement refers to the right of persons or entities other than the legal owner to use or control a portion of the property. Easements often involve neighboring homeowners such as when a neighbor uses a shared driveway,” experts advise. Good to know.

This, however, is not the case in our story, and the OP made sure of that by contacting the previous owners of the home for confirmation. And, if that wasn’t enough, the local police also confirmed that the condo residents had no legal right to use her property as a beach path.

So legally, the OP was in the clear. Plus, as many Reddit users pointed out, allowing people to walk through her yard isn’t just annoying but also a potential premises liability nightmare if any accidents were to occur on her property.

While the OP may not be winning any “Most Popular Neighbor” awards anytime soon, at least she gets to enjoy her little slice of paradise in peace. After all, that yard is the reason she bought the house in the first place.

What do you think of this story? Is our poster a jerk for fencing in her yard and blocking access to her private property? Drop your comments below.

Netizens side with the woman, saying she has every right to protect her private property and enjoy her home

Comment discussing new homeowners fencing yard and pool to enjoy privacy, upsetting neighbors with restricted access.

Comment from user glimmertides expressing support for new homeowners fencing their yard and pool despite upset neighbors

Comment on new homeowners enjoying their yard and pool privacy after fencing their land, upsetting neighbors.

Text comment about new homeowners fencing their yard and pool upsetting neighbors, discussing easement and legal advice.

Comment on new homeowners enjoying yard and pool alone, upsetting neighbors with fencing land boundaries.

Comment warning about allowing strangers to use yard and property, relating to new homeowners enjoying their yard and pool alone.

